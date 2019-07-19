John Murphy Wyles
Funeral services for John Murphy Wyles, age 50, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, July 12, 2019, at Outreach Baptist Church, with Rev. Shane Duke and Rev. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment followed at Columbia Hill Cemetery under the direction of Riser Funeral Home.
John Murphy Wyles was born in Columbia on Aug. 30, 1968, to the union of his parents, Herman Lee Wyles Jr. and Betty Flo Cassels Wyles, and he passed from this life July 9, 2019, at his home in Winnsboro. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Kyle Rogers.
John worked in law enforcement his entire adult life. He started out with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Department then went to the Monroe Police Department before starting his career with the Louisiana State Police. He was a Trooper with Troop F before transferring to the Emergency Services Unit in 2004. John was promoted to Deputy Command Technician where he served as a bomb technician. He served in several supervisory positions as well as received numerous service award and commendations. While John loved and enjoyed his work, his family was his greatest love and source of joy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lori Wofford Wyles and their son, Chase Daniel Wyles. He also leaves behind his children: John Tyler Wyles and Allison Lea Wyles; brothers: Kevin Wyles and wife, Beverly, and Jeffery Wyles and wife, Elecia; mother and father-in-law: Jean and Larry Wofford; brother-in-law, Steve Wofford and finacee’, Sabrina; special nieces and nephews: Christopher and Claire Wyles, Lillie Wyles Rogers, Blake and Kristin Wyles, Scot Wyles, Nathan Wofford, Gannon and Gabby Wofford; great-nieces and nephews: Kyla, Cameron, Livi, Jude and Lucy.
Serving as pallbearers were the Louisiana State Police Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers were Neil Riser, Chad Ryan, Ned Ryan, Eloy Washer, Mike Perry, Lance Beauvais, Shelly Hopkins, Ed Bobbitt, Ricky Caraway, George Mulvaney, Don Warren, Ryan Jacob and the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Stacy Lochridge Flint
Funeral service for Mrs. Stacy Lochridge Flint, 58, of Winnsboro, will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Doyle Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Crocket Point Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Stacy, a Certified Nurses Aid, was born on February 3, 1961 in Pine Bluff, AR to the union of Joan Jestice Lochridge and William Rayford Lochridge, and passed from this life on July 15, 2019, in Winnsboro, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Joan Lochridge; and sister, Jackie Stone.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charlie Flint; sons, Rusty Flint and his wife Penny, and C. C. Flint; daughter, Kimberly Flint; brother, Ricky Lochridge and wife Rhonda; sisters, Brenda Holloway and her husband Jimmy, and Renee Antley; eight grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to TLC Hospice, with love and appreciation for all of your care you provided to Stacy and the support you all have given to the family during this time.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Flint, Kirsten Flint, Austin Slaughter, Robbie Flint, Mike Curtis, and Layton Curtis.
Hazel Mae Laird Simons
Funeral service for Hazel Mae Laird Simons, 89, of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Chase, were held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Burial followed in Chase Cemetery.
Ms. Hazel was born on Oct. 4, 1929, in Chase, to the union of Calvin Laird and Beulah Terry Laird, and passed away on July 10, 2019, in San Marcos. She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Beulah Laird; husband, Ernest Vincent Simons; and son, John Wayne McSwain.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheila McSwain DeLuna; grandchildren, Catherine Susana Weiss, Robert Joseph McSwain, and Vincent DeLuna-Allen; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Sarvis, Jacob Sarvis, Gabriella Sarvis, Jeremy Gonzalez, Noah Woznick, Emily McSwain, and David McSwain. She is also survived by a host of friends, and family.
Maggie Washington
Funeral services for Maggie Washington, 93, of Monroe, formerly of Winnsboro, were held July 6, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Michael McFarland officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Cemetery under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Washington died July 3, 2019.
Survivors include sons: Felix Washington, San Francisco, Calif.; Bennie Washington, Monroe; Peter Washington, Salem, Ore.; George Washington, Pheonix, Ariz.; daughters: Gloria Thompson, Houston, Texas; Clemmie Fennell, Oakland, Calif; Ruth Washington-Watkins, Winnsboro; Grace Huff, Rebecca Washington, Peggy Washington, all of Monroe and Maude Bruner, Dallas; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Adrian Washington, David Walker Jr., Joseph Thompson, Bennie Washington, Peter Washington, LeTrez Huff, Shaun Shaikh and Aubreii Washington.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Felton G. Jackson Sr.
Funeral services for Felton G. Jackson Sr., 81, of Winnsboro will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church with Rev. Deacue Fields Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Jackson died July 13, 2019
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Leothra Jackson, Winnsboro; sons: Donald Ray Jackson (Linda), Wisner; Gregory Jackson (Tapether), Seagoville, TX; daughters: Casandra Williams, Monroe; Karin Wilhite (Andrew) and Gwendolyn Jackson both of Winnsboro; Cheryl Franklin (Alvin), Baton Rouge; brothers: Floyd Payne Sr. (Letha), Oakland, Calif.; Melvin Jackson (Hattye), Baltimore, MD; Carrington Jackson, Winnsboro.
Pallbeareres will be Ladell Thomas, David Dawson, Darrice Jackson, Andonis Williams, Alonzo Walters, Kelvin Hudson, Ernest Williams, Kyle Wilson.
Addtional visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 6-7 p.m. at Pleasant Star Baptist Church.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfunerealhome.com.
Georgia Ann Johnson
Funeral services for Georgia Ann Johnson, 57 were held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cathedral of Love and Faith in Winnsboro. Interment followed in the Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Johnson died July 6, 2019 at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include devoted friends, Robert Overton; daughters: Monique Swayzer, Sierra Swayzer; brothers: Charles Johnson of Richmond, Calif. and Turner Blunt McCarter (Sidney) of Winnsboro; sisters: Etta White and Alcivia Johnson both of Winnsboro and Zenovia Smith of West Monroe, four grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Marice White, James Bailey, Jimmie Gipson, Weill Ander McGhee, Jermaine Smith, Larry Smith Jr., Ronnie Herring and Gary Johnson Sr.
