Adell Williams
Adell Williams, 91, of Wisner, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in her beloved home church, First Baptist Church of Wisner. The Rev. Thomas Peoples and Dr. Alan Miller officiated.
Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Born Adell Watson on Nov. 14, 1927, in Franklin Parish, Mrs. Williams was a gracious, hospitable southern lady, loved by all who knew her. In her 91 years, she enjoyed good times and weathered hard times with an unwavering faith in God, trusting Him to make all things beautiful.
She was married for almost 70 years to the love of her life, the late Dr. Milton Williams. She was a dedicated pastor’s wife, serving faithfully alongside him in churches throughout Mississippi and Louisiana, eventually settling “back home” in Franklin Parish. She was a career educator, receiving her undergraduate degree from William Carey College and her master’s and plus-30 degrees from Northeast Louisiana University. She taught hundreds of fourth graders with the same patience and love that marked all of her relationships.
She was an active member of FBC Wisner where she sang alto for many years in the choir, served on multiple committees and in leadership roles and as a faithful member of the Martha Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Wisner Garden Club and dearly loved drinking coffee and visiting with her close friends. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed time spent with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her two sons, Perry Williams and Donny Williams. Her family is comforted by the assurance of their blessed heavenly reunion.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Harris and husband Homer of Oxford, Miss.; daughters-in-law Susan Williams Ragusa and husband Jeff of Biloxi, Miss., and Linda Williams of Wisner; grandchildren Katrina Harris of Oxford, Miss., Susan Hauenstein and husband Jay of Laurel, Miss., Christi Janis and husband Chris of Geismar, Carmen Whittington and husband Keith of Wisner, Jeremy Johnson and wife Jennifer of Spring Hill, Tenn., Haley Barnes and husband Jonathan of Livonia, and Trent Williams and wife Sarrah of Wisner.
She is also survived by great-grandchildren Ben Myers of Memphis, Tenn., Madi Garcia and husband Chris of Burt St. Edmonds, England, Jacob Hauenstein of Laurel, Miss., Harris Hauenstein of Ft. Bragg, N.C., Olivia Johnson and Garrett Johnson of Spring Hill, Tenn., Rachel Rushing of Geismar, Brittany Tatum and husband Chad of Monroe, Dyllan Whittington and Gavin Whittington of Wisner, Evan Barnes of Livonia, and Emersyn Williams and Estelle Williams of Wisner.
Serving as pallbearers were Ben Myers, Jacob Hauenstein, Trent Williams, Chris Janis, Jonathon Barnes and Mike Calhoun. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of FBC Wisner.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wisner, P.O. Box 97, Wisner, La. 71378.
David Steward
Funeral services for David Steward, 79, of Wadmalaw Island,S.C. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holly Grove Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Steward, formerly of Wisner, died July 5, 2019, at Johns Island Rehab and Health Care Center in Johns Island, S.C.
Troy Wayne Jones
Troy Wayne Jones was born on April 18, 1949. He grew up in Fort Necessity and upon marrying his lifetime sole mate they moved to Gilbert to raise their two children. Later, they moved to Waskom, Texas where they currently resided. Anyone who has ever met this man knew he was a strong, soft spoken man. Troy worked for Milbar Hydro Testing Company and has worked to provide a lot of men with an avenue to start a career. Troy loved NASCAR, rebuilding hotrods, and traveling. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend to all that he met.
Troy passed from this life on July 18, 2019, to be with his Heavenly Father. A memorial service has been set up for friends and family to attend at the Fort Necessity Baptist Church on Saturday July 27, at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Bobby Ensminger will officiate the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louie and Lucille Jones. He is also preceded in death by his loving brother Louie D. Jones (Derwood) who was his match for DNA Bone marrow to help him overcome his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Huldah (Holly) Murphy Jones and two sons: Troy Jones Jr. and wife, Makiko; and Bert Jones; grandchildren: Troy Jones III, Kimberly Jones, Michael Parker, and Samantha Jones; brothers: Raymond Jones and wife Nora of Florida; Larry Jones and wife Rosemary, West Plaines, Mo.; sisters: Janice Hensley and husband, Joe, Judy and Bobby Roberts, all of Fort Necessity; Jeanette Stapleton and husband Bobby of Mangham; Violet Crews, Robbie and Maxwell Wallace, all of Gilbert; brothers-in-law Robert Murphy and wife Sue, and Mike Murphy, all of Silver Lake, N.Y. ; an uncle, Buddy McKaskle and wife, Tammy of Arkansas. Troy had one special cousin who started him on his life’s journey, R.C.Moore of Shreveport. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Fort Necessity Baptist Church youth group.
James Mulligan
A graveside service for James Mulligan was held at Legion Memorial Cemetery, July 2, 2019, and was conducted by Rev. Larry Foster. Mr. Mulligan died June 27, 2019.
Mr. Mulligan was born James Anthony Mulligan on Aug. 4, 1921, to Peter and Mary Belmont Mulligan of Lake Village, Ark.
As a child he attended St. Mary’s, then went to Clarksville, Ark. to Subiaco Academy.
From there his parents sent him to Troy, Ala., to a prep school for West Point. In his second year there WWII broke out and James joined the Naval Air Force. He served as a navigator-bombardier on a B 24 bomber in the central Pacific. James never, until his later years, talked about what he experienced during that time. He put that behind him.
James returned to Lake Village and worked in the Post Office until retirement.
He did not retire but began to work on a Mississippi River tow boat. He loved this job.
While living in Lake Village he met his future wife Marian. Soon they moved to Lake Bruin in Louisiana where over the years James had two different small businesses.
He and his wife are survived by his daughter, Jamie and husband Rusty Russell and son Frank David and wife Angela.
He has nine grandchildren: Josh, Jennifer, Sara, Sam, Jeremy, Heidi, Zachary, Brady and Chad. His great-grandchildren are: Anna Clair, Evan, Devin, Gavin, Wyatt, and Kaden.
He loved his Lord and was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and patriot. This is a wonderful legacy to leave to a family.
He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and gold stars in lieu of third, fourth and sixth Air medals.
Felton G. Jackson Sr.
Funeral services for Felton G. Jackson Sr., 81, of Winnsoro were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Abundant Life Church with Rev. Deacue Fields Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Jackson died July 13, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Leothra Jackson, Winnsboro; sons: Donald Ray Jackson (Linda), Wisner; Gregory Jackson, Winnsboro; Felton D. Jackson (Tapether), Seagoville, Texas; daughters: Casandra Williams, Monroe; Karin J. Wilhite (Andrew) and Gwendolyn Jackson, all of Winnsboro; Cheryl Franklin (Alvin), Baton Rouge; brothers: Floyd Payne Sr. (Letha), Oakland, Calif.; Melvin B. Jackson (Hattye), Baltimore, MD; Carrington Jackson, Winnsboro; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbeareres were Ladell Thomas, David Dawson, Darrice Jackson, Andonis Williams, Alonzo Walters, Kelvin Hudson, Ernest Williams, Kyle Wilson.
