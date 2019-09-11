James M. 'Jim' Sullivan
'Funeral services for James M. “Jim” Sullivan, 80, of Winnsboro were held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Life Church in Winnsboro, with Rev. Chris Winterman, Rev. Fran Guy, and Rev. George Bates officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Jim was born July 16, 1939, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to the union of Ervin Monroe Sullivan and Mary Armstrong Sullivan, and passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Mr. Sullivan was a 1957 graduate of Winnsboro High School, where he made first team all-state in basketball. He played college basketball at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. He worked for Allstate Insurance in management for seven years before moving back home to Winnsboro to raise his family. Jim and Wilma opened four convenience stores in Winnsboro before starting Sullivan’s Feed and Farm, operating it for the next 38 years. He loved cattle and horses that he raised on the family farm for many years. His true love was hanging out with his family. He loved coaching his boys in sports and watching his grandkids play ball, dance and cheer. No matter where he was on Saturday night in the fall, he had to have a radio or TV to watch his LSU Tigers. He had a great time watching the Tigers at the College World Series. He also enjoyed his yearly hunting trips traveling from the Arctic Circle with his sons to Colorado with Cecil and Allen. Jim and Wilma loved their trail rides with friends in their later years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Christine Sullivan King; and great-grandson, Dak Sullivan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years Wilma Wolfe Sullivan of Winnsboro; three sons: Chris Sullivan and wife Dee of Winnsboro, Brad Sullivan of Argyle, Texas, and Rodney Blackmon and wife Lisa of Mobile, Ala.; nine grandchildren: Christopher Sullivan and wife Kelsey, Ryan Sullivan and wife Lexi, Kyle Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, MaryBeth Sullivan, Madison Sullivan, Kaylee Sullivan, Jake Sullivan and Blake Sullivan; and great-grandson Slater Sullivan; a host of relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Christopher Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Kyle Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Jake Sullivan and Blake Sullivan.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, LA.
Herbert Gene Robinson
For all of those who would like to join the daughters and grandchildren of Herbert Gene Robinson for family time of honoring our Daddy, there will be a gathering at the First Baptist Church of Gilbert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. From the church we will make the short drive to his home place, where he and Mama Vicki lived, loved, fought, cried, entertained, drank gallons of coffee, watched countless sunrises and died together. We will spread out his ashes, laying him to rest on the place he loved.
Connie, Kris, Kelly our husbands, and our children and grandchildren would like to acknowledge Linda Huff for organizing and hosting a memorial for Daddy at the end of August.
If you were able to make that celebration of his life and don’t feel you need to join us we understand, but for any of you that want to join us as his family says goodbye you are more than welcome.
Joel E. Street
Graveside services for Joel E. Street of Natchez, Miss. were held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Crowville Masonic Cemetery near Crowville with Rev. Marion Collier officiating. Interment followed at the cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Richard Earl Henderson
Funeral services for Richard Earl Henderson, 68, of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Rogers officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Interment followed at Newton Baptist Church Cemetery in Dunn.
Richard was born to the union of Nathan Henderson Jr. and Johnnie Jewel Whitten Sept. 12, 1950, in Delhi, and passed from this life to his heavenly home Sept. 4, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Much of Richard’s life was devoted to ministry. Over the course of 43 years he served in various capacities, including (but not limited to): pastor, Sunday school teacher, children’s ministry, AWANA commander, AWANA missionary (trained other AWANA teams), numerous mission trips, clown ministry, and was committed to saturating Houston with the Gospel for the last nine months. He had a passion for children’s ministry and has even served as an advocate through CASA. Richard was a master carpenter, avid cook, jack of all trades, and beloved grandfather. He loved do-it-yourself projects, corny jokes, and banana pudding, but he LIVED to spend time with his grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his loving wife Lisa Henderson; son Adron Henderson and wife Shannon of Winnsboro; daughters Kelley Stephens and husband David of Baskin, Ashley Conyers and husband Scott of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Abbey Benjamin and husband Chris of Mangham; brothers: Wayne Henderson and wife Sandy of Crowville, Mike Henderson and wife Pam of Delhi, Wyatt Henderson of Rayville; sister Jackie Sasser of Rayville; and grandchildren Reagan, Raina, Raisa, Roslyn, Drew, Nap, John Hardy, Jule, Thomas, and Avery.
Pallbearers were Chandler Ashley, Robbie Cooke, Buddy Ferguson, Doug Mooney, Terry Poland and Joey Westerburg.
Annie Mae Eley McLemore
Funeral services for Annie Mae Eley McLemore, 82, of Gilbert, were held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Chase Baptist Church. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Presiding ministers were Rev. Dale Goodman, Rev. Dennis Fontenot, and Dr. Bobby Ensminger.
Ms. McLemore was born to the union of Jessie Bass Eley and Ernestine Segers Eley Jan. 1, 1937, and passed from this life Sept. 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Parker McLemore Sr., son Rex McLemore, three brothers: J. B. Eley Jr., LeRoy Eley and Isaac “Boodie” Eley; and one sister Jessie Howard.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are sons: Rick McLemore (Charlotte), Kirby McLemore (Michelle), Dale McLemore (Alicia); daughter-in-law Kim McLemore; and sister Lillian Dee Ezell; grandchildren: Andie, Alex, Parker, Payden, Anastasia, Jessica, Erika, Katie, Anna Belle, Shelby, Brett, Macy, Leslie, Riley, Mason, Chase, Kaylee, and Rhett. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Ms. Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a member of Chase Baptist Church.
Pallbearers were Riley McLemore, Brett Fletcher, Chase McLemore, Bill Eley, Jeff Eley, J. J. Castille, and David Eley. Honorary pallbearers were Payden, Parker, Mason, and Rhett McLemore.
Franky Heard
Franky Heard, 65, of Winnsboro, departed this life Sept. 1, 2019, at the Plantation Oaks Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Abundant Life Ministries.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the funeral home chapel from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Ward Bend Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
William 'Bo' Barlow
A Celebration of Life for William “Bo” Barlow, 49, of Vidalia, were held Friday, Sept. 6 at Haney’s Big House in Ferriday, at 6 p.m. Friends were invited from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. to fellowship and share memories.
Bo was born July 12, 1970, in Natchez, Miss., and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home in Vidalia. Bo worked in the oil field as a fishing tool operator. When he wasn’t working, Bo and his family became part of a larger family while camping at the Homochitto River. Camping and riding the river banks and mud holes made many memories that will be cherished forever. They collectively named themselves the “Homochitto River Outlaws.” Bo founded an annual event to raise money for families that were most in need called the “Team Rut Kutter’s” Poker Run. Bo gave endlessly year after year to make sure this event happened. He was dedicated to helping another “Outlaw Family” even when his sickness took a toll on him. He loved with no limits. It is his love that formed the glue that holds the “Homochitto Outlaw Family” together. They will carry on his legacy by enjoying God’s beautiful creation riding ATV’s on the river and continuing the annual Poker Run to raise money for “Team Rut Kutters”.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Hester Barlow and Pauline Mahoney Barlow.
Bo is survived by his wife, Crystal Barlow of Vidalia; son, Noah Barlow and daughter, Karley Barlow both of Vidalia; two sisters, Loretta Wyles and husband Leon of Ferriday and Vicki Barlow and Boo Mims of Natchez; two brothers, Kelley Barlow and wife Amy of Ferriday, brother Lane Barlow and wife Donnah of Monterey. He is also survived by a host of friends, family, nieces and nephews left to cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to “Team Rut Kutters” Fundraiser at 1187 Truly Trail Northwest, Brookhaven, MS 39601. This year will be the 5th annual run and all proceeds go to help families in need.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.youngsfh.com.
Bennie Carroll
A celebration of Bennie Carroll’s life was held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas, with burial following at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville, Texas.
A native of Winnsboro, Bennie was a longtime resident of Burkeville, Texas.
A member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Burkeville, he retired as a heavy equipment operator and was an accomplished maintainer finish blade operator. A working man, he enjoyed building things (he built his house and home). He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vicky Carroll of Burkeville; sons: Shannon Carroll and wife CeCe; and James Carroll, all of Burkeville; daughter Hollie Carroll and fiancé William Goodwin of Bossier; sisters, Debbie Nobles and husband Rocky of Winnsboro, and Denay Carroll of Burkeville; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends
He is preceded in death by his father, Luther Carroll and his mother, Louise Carroll; and daughter, Angie Carroll.
Memorials may be made to Elliott House, 220 Gene Samford Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services were under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.
Michael J. Harden
Funeral services for Michael J. Harden, 62, of Winnsboro were held Sept. 7, 2019, at True Gospel Baptist Church. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Harden passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include son, Charles Harden, Monroe; daughter, Yolanda Harden, California; sisters: Cheryl Baldwin and Peggy Atkins, both of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Daryl Atkins, Shedrick Jones, Anthony Jones, Tony Atkins, Brandon Jones and Robert Harden.
Ver Lee Rose
Funeral services for Ver Lee Rose, 77, of Gilbert will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Gilbert. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Rose died Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Gilbert.
Melvin Lee Oswell
Memorial services for Melvin Lee Oswell, 77, of Winnsboro, will be held at 11 a.m., September 14, 2019, at Crowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Ray officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro, with private internment at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Mr. Oswell was born May 9, 1942, in Delhi, and passed from this life Aug. 19, 2019, in West Monroe.
Mr. Oswell was a retired Petroleum Truck Driver, attended Crowville United Methodist Church, and was a lifelong faithful servant of God. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a proud member of Delhi Masonic Lodge #120.
He is preceded in death by his mother Etta Marie Oswell and brother Ray Oswell.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife Glennie Cupit Oswell; daughter Theresa Bee, son Kevin Oswell and wife Ellen; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crowville United Methodist Church.
