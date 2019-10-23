Willie Leo Pitman
Funeral services for Willie Leo Pitman, 93, of Winnsboro, were held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in Winnsboro, with Rev. David Shirley, Rev. Benton Moore, and J. L. Pitman Jr. officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Willie was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Mangham, to the union of Jethro L. Pitman Sr., and Nela Jones Pitman, and passed from this life on Oct. 19, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Willie married Gladys McGraw on June 20, 1952, and to this union they had four children.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. Pitman Sr., and Nela Jones Pitman; wife of 66 years Gladys McGraw Pitman; brother Otha Pitman; and sister Earlene Gates Spencer.
Willie was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 18, and served during the occupation of Japan at the end of World War II. At the beginning of the Korean Conflict, he volunteered for service in the U. S. Air Force and was later honorably discharged. He worked for Coca Cola Bottling Company where he retired after 36 years. Willie was also a great Christian Warrior who loved his Lord and Savior, and a deacon at Temple Baptist Church in Winnsboro. Willie was recognized as Deacon emeritus by Temple Baptist Church, where he has been a member for many years as a faithful member, deacon, Sunday School superintendent, and director of training union.
Left to mourn his passing, yet celebrating his life and legacy is his sister Betty Johnston Henry (Bob) of West Monroe; brother J. L. Pitman Sr., (Betty) of Horn Lake, Miss.; daughter Glenda Girod (Gary) of Winnsboro; son Johnny Pitman Sr. (Betty) of West Monroe; daughter Ginger Netherland (Johnny) of Farmerville; son Ronald Pitman (Ann) of West Monroe; seven grandchildren: Corey Girod, Johnny Ray Pitman Jr., Sharon Beckman, Rebecca Kilpatrick, Jennifer Netherland, Karen Pitman, and Dylan Pitman; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons Corey Girod, Johnny Pitman Jr; great-grandson John Patrick Pitman, Taylor Hertzler, Nicholas Dupree, Wesley Kilpatrick, Colby Girod, and Trevor Lala.
Honorary Pallbearers were Deacons of Temple Baptist Church, Artis Free, Howard Way, and Danny Posey.
Memorials may be made to Shriners and M. D. Anderson Hospitals.
Kenneth Moore Arnold
Funeral services for Kenneth Moore Arnold, 79, of Crowville, were held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with Rev. Jimmy Holland and Rev. Bobby Arnold Sr. officiating. Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenneth Moore Arnold was born on Thursday, Aug. 1, 1940, in Crowville, and passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro. He was a resident of Crowville and a member of the Pentecostal Faith. He retired from Riley Beard Steel Company after 32 years of service. Mr. Arnold loved fishing, hunting, gardening, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Chapman Arnold, mother, Susie Craven Arnold; sister, Fannie Lee Finley; two brothers, Royce Chapman Arnold and Ricky Arnold; first wife, Betty Joyce Ezell Arnold.
He is survived by wife, Flo Bamburg Arnold of Crowville; daughters, Linda Kay Benedetto and her husband Nicholas of Shreveport; Susan Gayle Arnold Hunter and her husband Bobby of Harvest, Ala.; Kimberly Dianne Pannell and her husband Mark of Denton, Texas; son, Kenneth David Arnold and his wife Jacqueline of St. James, Mo.; step-daughters, LaJuana Godwin and her husband Randy of Tallulah; Kimberly Powell of Newellton; step-son, Clint Dunn of Crowville; brothers, Richard Arnold and his wife Nell of Delta; John Allen Arnold and his wife Barbara of Vicksburg, Miss.; Arthur Lynn Arnold and his wife Brenda of Texas; Bruce Edward Arnold of Miss.; Bobby Joe Arnold and his wife Ruth of Crowville; sister, Doris Sue Spearman of Crowville. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and twin great-grandchildren on the way.
Pallbearers were Rick Arnold Jr., Jason Arnold, Buddy Finley, Bobby Joe Arnold Jr., John Spearman and Stacy Justice.
Dariel Henry Eubanks
Funeral services for Dariel Henry Eubanks, 69, of Liddieville, were held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Hatton and Rev. B.J. Hales officiating. Interment followed at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dariel was born to the union of Henry Eubanks and Loyce Rice Eubanks May 5, 1950, and passed from this life on Oct. 16, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He retired from Entergy after 38 years of service. Dariel enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 15 years, Sandra Fulfer Eubanks of Liddieville; children, D.J. Eubanks and his wife Katie of Bentonville, Ark.; Jessica Bailey and her husband Tony of Springdale, Ark.; Crystal Smith of Fayettville Ark.: Winter Eubanks of Winston-Salem, N.C.; stepchildren, Cody Roper and his wife Billie of Huntsville, Ark.; Stacy Roper of Houghton, and Kristi Roper of Simsboro; brother, Larry Eubanks and his wife Carolyn of Grand Bay, Ala.; sisters, Gail Gilmore and her husband Gary, Pam Work and her husband Johnny, all of Liddieville. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; special friend, Joe Hatton of Liddieville, his furry little Buddy “Snoopy,” and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were John Work, Shea Gilmore, Seth Gilmore, Tony Bailey, Chad Cullins and Jeremy Hatton.
Maurice Emile Brown
Funeral services for Maurice Emile Brown, 59, of Wisner, were held at Holly Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with Rev. Dennis Fontenot and Peter Pohorelsky officiating. Interment followed at Holly Grove Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Maurice Brown was born on Saturday, March 5, 1960, in Winnsboro, and passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Wisner. He was a resident of Wisner, a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church and farmed with his dad and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, K.C. Brown and mother, Zella Beasley Brown
He is survived by brother, Steve Brown of Wisner; sister, Carolyn Lois Fuller and her husband Kevin of West Monroe; nieces, Leah Pohorelsky and her husband Peter and children Elizabeth and Claire of Lake Charles; Madeline Brown of New Orleans; nephews, Evan Wollerson of Lafayette, and William McDowell of Monroe; aunt, Inita Brown Segura of New Iberia.
Pallbearers were Allen Harris, Malcolm Harris, Tron Barton, Rick Cole, Mike Ferrington and Paul Ray Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Evans, Sam Harring, Pat Scott, Dan Delaughter, Glenn Kenney, Billy Beach, Ed McKee, Harold Huff and Ronnie Ellerbe.
Donald Rueben Bailey Sr.
Funeral services for Donald Rueben Bailey Sr., 77, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Donald was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Winnsboro, to the union of Reuben Ciley Bailey and Louise Marie Swillie Bailey passed from this life on Oct. 15, 2019. Donald, a resident of Gilbert, served his country in the United States Air Force prior to becoming an oil field driller.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tim Bailey of Surgoinsville, Tenn.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter Donna Amanda Bailey, and son Donald Rueben Bailey Jr.; sisters: Dianne Rollins of Trout, Betty Reeves of Marshall, Ark., Janet Savoie of St. Martinville, Nelda Adams of Liddieville, Cathy Cloud of Urania, and Patty McAdams of Atoka, Okla.; and brothers Herman L. Bailey of Wichita Falls, Texas, Dennis Bailey of Omaha, Texas, Ricky Bailey of Omaha, Texas, Gary Bailey of Jena, and Doug Bailey of Wisner; grandchildren: Cameron Gillespie, Sierra Gill, and Philip Price; great-grandchildren: Gaven Gillespie, Eli Bass, and Serenity Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Janis Lewis
Funeral services for Janis Lewis, 83, of Liddieville, were held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Gill First National Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, with Rev. Mason Smith officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery, Liddieville.
Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, was an avid reader, and on Oct. 14, 2019, went to be with the Lord with joy in her heart because she was surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Emmitt Wall; and a sister Lyn Wall.
She is survived by four daughters, Edna Kennedy and her husband Barry of Franklinton, Linda Lewis Smith and her husband Mason of Lumberton, Miss., Kimberly Lewis Menard of Liddieville, Anna Lewis Ates of Crowville; a brother, James Larry Wall and his wife Keilah and their daughter Laury Wall of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were great-grandsons, Kameron Miller, Landon Miller, B. J. McManus, Dylan Latiolais, Bryce Latiolais, Billy Joe Jones, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Braylon Menard, John Christopher Menard.
James Dixon Jr.
Funeral services for James Dixon Jr., 44, of Denton, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church in Chase with the Rev. Deacue Fields Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Dixon, formerly of Winnsboro, died Oct. 11, 2019.
He is survived by his father, James Dixon Sr., mother, Deloris Dixon, both of Winnsboro; sister, Helen Dixon, Columbia.
Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.
Brandy Nicole Leake
Memorial services for Brandy Nicole Leake, 41, of Winnsboro, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Brandy Nicole Leake was born on Thursday, June 29, 1978, in Winnsboro, and passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Micheal Wayne Welch and mother, Beverly Barber Welch.
She is survived by husband, Kevin Leake of Winnsboro; sons, Zach Welch of Baskin and Aaron Leake of Winnsboro; daughter, Hannah Leake of Winnsboro; granddaughter, Audrey Welch of Baskin; brother, Michael Welch and his wife Becky of Gilbert; sister, Amanda McBroom of Winnsboro; two nieces, Chelsea and Haley Welch of Gilbert; nephew, Brett Welch of Gilbert.
