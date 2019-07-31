Audrey Weston McDowell
Funeral services for Audrey Weston McDowell, 97, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cherry Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. McDowell loved to spend time with her family, loved cooking and sewing, and loved flowers. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henry McDowell, son, Walter Daniel McDowell, her parents, and seven other siblings.
Survivors include son, Joe McDowell and wife Conrida of Calif., five grandchildren, Elice Loyd Sanchez of Bogalousa; Joseph Quino McDowell and wife Femie of San Marcos, Calif., Walter David McDowell and wife Chantel of Portland, Ore., William Henry McDowell of Winnsboro, and Dawn McDowell of Miami, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Roy Weston of Mangham.
David Stewart
Funeral services for David Stewart, 79, of Wadmalaw Island, S.C. were held July 27, 2019, at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner. Burial followed in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral home.
Mr. Stewart, formerly of Wisner, died July 15, 2019, at John Island Rehab and Healthcare Center in Johns Island, S.C.
Survivors include step-children: Synore Tabb, Kelvin Knight, Keith Knight; brother-cousins: Clarence Johnson and Simeon Stewart; brother, Don Ray Stewart; sisters: Bertha Young, Rev. Olevia Stewart-Smith, Mary Warren and Martha Smalls; two grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
James L. Mercer
Funeral services for James L. Mercer, 36, of Monroe were held July 27, 2019, at True Gospel Baptist Church.
Mr. Mercer died July 17, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria W. Mercer, Monroe; son, James Lavelle Mercer Jr., Monroe; mother, Debrah Sellers, Monroe; brother, Marcus K. Mercer Jr., Monroe; sisters: Patrice D. Mercer, Winnsboro; Katie G. Gilmore, Britny Galvin, Sarah Galvin, all of Charlotte, N.C.; Leah G. Heard, Monooka, Ill.; Lauren Cain and Marcia Haynes, Concord, N.C.; step-mother, Cynthis McGowan-Poole, Charlotte, N.C.; special friend, Lakesha Mitchell, Monroe; and a host of other family and friends.
Odell Robinson
Funeral services for Odell Robinson, 72, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3., 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cuba Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Robinson died July 23, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband, Eli Robinson, Winnsboro; daughters: Carolyn Robinson, Bellwood, Ill.; Lucinda Robinson, Sandy Springs, Ga.; brothers: Elmer Pleasant Jr., Charles Pleasant and John Pleasant, all of Winnsboro; sisters: Nellie Shaw and Shirley Pleasant, both of Winnsboro; five grandchildren and one great grandson.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Peggy Ann Thiels
Funeral services for Peggy Ann Thiels, 69, of Pineville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Chase Baptist Church with Rev. Daryl Hoychyck and Rev. Dale Goodman officiating. Burial will be in Myrtle Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Peggy, a CNA, was born on Nov. 29, 1949, in Winnsboro, to the union of Rev. John Williams Jr. and Louise Gill Williams. She passed away on July 28, 2019, in Pineville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Rev. John Williams; sister, Connie Lynn Williams; husband, Bethel Williams; and brothers-in-law, Roger Chapman and Donnie Day.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harvey Thiels of Pineville; daughter, Mary Beth Coar of West Monroe; son, Jordan Clay Williams of Monroe; step-son, Todd Thiels of Alexandria; step-daughter, Kaylee Thiels of Pineville; brother, John Marcus William Sr. and wife Lynette of Winnsboro; and sisters, Betty Day of Cleveland, Texas, and Belinda Chapman of Winnsboro. She is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Brian Linder, Gary Howington, Jeremy Nunally, Darrelle Parker, Chris Day, Jason Day, John DeWitt, and J.T. DeWitt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Colbert, Gregory Chapman, Joshua Williams, John Marcus Williams Jr. and Don Barton.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Chase Baptist Church.
Waneshia Bush
Funeral services for Waneshia Bush, 20, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at River of Life Church. Burial followed at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Bush died July 21, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include god-daughters: Alyssa Norman and Alyssa Johnson; parents Freeman and Wanda Bush, of Winnsboro; God-parents: Clarence Williams, Ann Williams and Christine Taylor, all of Winnsboro; God-brothers: Nathanel Hunter and Cameron Doyle, both of Winnsboro; sister, Ryeshia Bush, Ruston; a host of other family, friends and Grambling State University family.
Richard Lee Coleman
Funeral services for Richard Lee Coleman, 61, of Winnsboro were held July 27, 2019, at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Coleman died July 19, 2019 at Franklin Medical Center.
He is survived by Eliza Plater, Winnsboro; sons: Derrick Plater, Eric Plater, Keyontrey Plater, Justin Plater, Delvin Plater, Travon Plater, Jonathan Plater, Jamie Plater, Richard Cook; daughters: Roseann Plater, Brittny Plater, Whitney Thompson, Latasha Pitts; brothers: Alford White, Russell Coleman, Robert Coleman, Lonzo Coleman, Gary Coleman, Jimmy Coleman, Anthony Coleman, Donald Coleman, Terry Coleman, Dennis Herron; sisters Melinda Miller and Gennetta; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; favorite niece, Kallie Shaw; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Russell Johnson, Eddie Brown, Eugene Shaw Jr., Michael Cooks, Danion Bennett, Calvin Brown, Charlie Cooks, Phillip Jackson, and Buck Shaw Jr.
