Dessie McCoy Horne
Dessie McCoy Horne passed from this life to join all the ones she loves who’ve gone before her, on Sunday morning, September 22, at 1:30 a.m. at Stoneybrook Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care in West Monroe.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 26th from 5 to 8 p.m., and the funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 27th at 10 a.m. — both at Young’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Interment will be next to her husband of 58 years, Charles Horne, at Ogden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Dessie and her family prefer that you support the fantastic work done by the folks at St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Born in Crowville on Feb. 20, 1934, Dessie lived and worked her entire life in Franklin, Richland and Ouachita parishes. She was a loyal and caring mother, aunt, sister, wife and friend. She worked to provide care and comfort to others for her entire career in healthcare beginning at Kings Hospital in Winnsboro then later at Rayville, Delhi and Winnsboro hospitals. As a young woman she loved to dance and play basketball, and after marrying Charles Horne and having children, she remained an avid basketball and Saints football fan. She loved music, the outdoors and traveling with her husband in their motor home.
Dessie Horne is is survived by nine great-grandchildren – Preslee, Brady, Logan, Samuel, Makenna, Mason, Wyatt, Caroline and Patrick ; 11 grandchildren – Jennifer, Casey, Madison, Brandon, Brandi, Dustin, Eric, Heather, Jonathan, Alana and Mariah; sons-in-law Edward and Colby, daughters-in-law Carol and Carmen; grandsons-in-law Joey and Gan; granddaughters-in-law Christy, Haley and Robin and her six children, Clarice, Charlene, Kathleen, Lary, Gary and Phyllis.
The entire family is grateful for the extraordinary love and care the people of Stoneybrook provided to their mom during the final months of her life.
Rena Mae Augurson
A memorial service for Rena Mae Augurson, 68, of Sicily Island was held Sept. 6, 2019, at Richardson-Sims Chapel in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Augurson died Sept. 3, 2019.
Survivors include two daughters, Lucy Chaney and Pamela Madison; three sisters, Mary Bosley, Annie Richards and Beatrice Bailey; one brother David Cooper and seven grandchildren.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
Howard Lorenzo Guimbellot
Funeral services for Howard Lorenzo Guimbellot, of Archibald, were held Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Alto Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Miller officiating. Burial followed at New Winnsboro Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Howard, a diesel mechanic, a member of the US Air Force, and a man who loved to fish, was born on Feb. 4, 1937, in Liddieville, to Dow William Guimbellot and Dovie Lavonia Oliver, and passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, in Richland Parish. He is preceded in death by his parents Dow and Dovie Guimbellot; brother, Harvey Guimbellot; sister, Elaine Eldridge; and daughter, Terri Lynn Williams.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife, Annette Bradshaw Guimbellot; children, Howard (Popeye) Guimbellot, with wife Jennifer, William (Bill) Oliver Guimbellot, with wife Kelly, Kimberly Ann White, Leigh Ann Cureington, with husband Calvin, April Enlow, with husband Brian; brother, Charles L. Guimbellot; sister, Catherine Underwood; grandchildren, Samantha, Sommer, Joe, Matt, Joshua, Brandon, Hannah, Trey, Blaise, Gavin, Ava, and Austin; and five great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Trey, Blaise, Gavin, and Calvin Cureington, Brian Enlow, and Ryan Bichsel.
Honorary pallbearers were Joshua, Brandon, and Matt Guimbellot, and Joe White Jr.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Priscilla Shaw
Funeral services for Priscilla Shaw, 78, of Winnsboro will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro with the Rev. Ronald Jene Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shaw died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Buck Shaw Sr., Winnsboro; four daughters: Christina Shaw Banks (Sam) of Monroe; Sheryl Lynn Shaw and Stephanie Lynn Shaw, both of Baton Rouge; Elnor Shaw, Winnsboro; two sons: Buck Shaw Jr. (Bobbie), Winnsboro; Percy Ray Shaw (Connie) of Prairieville; two sisters: Dora Martin, Chicago, Ill.; Bessie Lee Martin, Winnsboro; one brother, Melvin Martin (Ruth), Chicago; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be LaBrandon Johnson, Mario Shaw, Quindrick Shaw, Doylovan Shaw, Kendall Shaw, Kendrell Shaw, Kenderrick Shaw, and LaDarrius Shaw.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Henrietta Welch
Services for Henrietta Welch, 86, of Swampers were held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home. Mrs. Welch passed from this life at Oschner Medical Center in Monroe, Sept. 17, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born to the union of Lee Lively and Callie Pippins on Sept. 25, 1932. Services were conducted by Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark and Rev. Paul Perry, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Welch was an avid lover of flowers and working in her garden, she was also known for her homemade cookies which were enjoyed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Enoch Welch; sisters: Elsie Jordan, Odell Jordan, Aliane Parker, and Betty Jo Smith; and brothers: Barnie Lively and Major Lively.
Mrs. Welch is survived by special friend, Don Parnell; nieces and nephews: Donnie Lively Sr., Kaye Cupp, Jerry Lively Sr., Shirley Rogers, Samuel Jordan Jr., Joanne Smith, Billy Wayne Jordan, Wanda Davis, Patsy Nichols, David Jordan, Charles Parker, Herbert Parker, Belinda Smith, Jock Smith, and their spouses; brother-in-law, Charlie Smith; and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, along with many friends and neighbors.
Pallbearers were Toney Lively, Jerry Cupp, Jesse Shiers, DeVonne Poland, Mike Guillot, and Robert Whatley.
Interment followed in Harris Cemetery following the services.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Barbara 'Bobbie' Joyce Crochet
A going home celebration will be held for Barbara “Bobbie” Joyce Crochet, 75, on Sept. 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Life Church in Winnsboro.
Ms. Bobbie passed into God’s loving arms on Aug. 26, 2019, at Hardtner Medical Center in Olla.
She was born Sept. 26, 1943, in New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Clara Michelic; and daughter Ninette Generose.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Philip Generose and wife Aubrey; Sheila Jones and husband Jackie ; grandchildren who lovingly called her grandmama are: Cody Jones and wife Lindsay; Dusty Jones and Shelby; Raina Generose; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Karson, Tripp and Cayson.
She was filled with wisdom and humor she loved the Lord fiercely. There will forever be an empty spot in our hearts were she will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude’s or Alzheimer’s and Dementia research assocition@alz.org or send plants or trees to be planted in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.