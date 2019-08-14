Shirley Yocum
Funeral services for Shirley Yocum, 80, of Winnsboro will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Ogden Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Shirley was born May 13, 1939, to the union of Robert Fletcher Wiggins Sr. and Irene Smith Wiggins, and passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Liddieville, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was the wife of a career military husband, and followed him in career.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell L Yocum; daughters, Andrea Yocum and Maria Brown; and sister JoJuanna Haley.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include son, Robert L. Yocum (Barbara) of Winnsboro, and daughter Linda Bohn (Jeff) of Reading, Pa.; grandchildren: Kenny Allen, Cody Lebeouf, Trebor Yocum, and Christopher Yocum (Dani); great-grandchildren: Katie Allen, Jackson Yocum, and Logan Yocum is on the way. She is also survived by five sisters: Betty Sue Duplichan, Sheila Wallace (Danny), Sherry Gowan (George), DeDreah Hebert (Larry), and Angela Goode (Arte), and three brothers: Robert F. Wiggins Jr., Michael Bruce Wiggins, and John Wiggins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Yocum, Kenny Allen, Cody Lebeouf, Trebor Yocum, Michael Kadrmas, and Dylan Wiggins.
Honorary pallbearer is Michael Bruce Wiggins, to whom the family would like to extend special thanks for his service as her caretaker.
Jimmy Ray McGhee
Funeral services for Jimmy Ray McGhee, son of Carrie McGhee and the late Truley McGhee, will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, (Rev. Deacue Fields, Pastor); officiating will Dr. Robbie Moore. He will be laid to rest at the Rest Haven Cementary, also in Winnsboro.
Claudean Campbell
Funeral services for Claudean Campbell, of Wisner will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at South Central Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the church.
Ernis Martin Jr.
Funeral services for Ernis Martin Jr., 68, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 10, 2019, at True Gospel Baptist Church in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Martin died July 31, 2019, at St. Francis Medical center in Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Seleste Richard Martin, Antioch, Calif.; sons: Michael Robinson and Charles L. Richard; daughters: Ramona Goodrum, Leona J. Richard, Timika Trina Herron, Karen Herron Bell; brothers: Robert Martin, Abe Brooks, Willie Martin, Rickey Thomas and James Martin; sisters: Pamela Joseph, Betty Lee, Gentry Bowine, Juanita McCall, Lisa Richardson; 26 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Baron McCall, Ricky Blunt, Louis Armstrong, Rickey Thomas, Willie Blunt, and Arnold Lee.
Wesley Milton Crawford Sr.
Wesley Milton Crawford Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2019, in Gonzales. He was born in Ringgold, on Dec. 8, 1919. In 1929, he accepted Christ as his personal savior.
Wesley received his primary and secondary education in Ringgold. He enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country during World War II. After he was discharged from the military, he obtained his high school diploma. Wesley later earned a bachelor’s degree in vocational agriculture from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1952, he began his career as an agriculture extension agent in Franklin Parish and remained in this position until he retired in 1985.
Wesley had a profound interest in studying and teaching the word of God. He eagerly shared his biblical knowledge in his home, local nursing home, and church. As a faithful member of Liberty Christian Center, he served as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. During his membership, he received numerous awards, including Appreciation for Five Years of Faithful Service as Sunday School Superintendent as well as Outstanding Man of Honor. Wesley will be remembered for his love for Christ, family, and friends. Furthermore, he will be remembered for his generous spirit.
On Aug. 13, 1952, Wesley married Helen Douglas. Four children were born to this union: Dawn, Diane, Wesley Jr., and Geary.
He is survived by sons: Wesley Jr. (Lissa) of Carrollton, Texas; Geary (Deborah) of Winnsboro; daughters: Dawn (Chris) Legaux of Gonzales; Diane (Richard) Butler of Racine, Wis.; grandsons: Justin Butler and Christian Crawford; granddaughters: Kendralyn Garrett (whom he reared) and Destiny Crawford; great-grandsons: Damian (Kevitra) and Cameron Garrett; great-granddaughters: Skylar and Derricka Garrett; great-great-grandson, Brayden Garrett; and great-great-granddaughter, Kailey Garrett; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Wesley is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Ruth Crawford Catherine Butler, Juanita Butler, and Alma Spears.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Crawford and Emma Luke Reader; his wife; and two brothers, William ‘Bill’ and Matthew.
Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Freedom Center for Youth, Care of Liberty Christian Center, Southeast, P.O. Box 564, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Sylvia Ann Jackson
Funeral services for Sylvia Ann Jackson, 60, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 10, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church in Liddieville. Burial followed in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jackson died Aug. 1, 2019, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Jackson Jr.; sons: Deddrick, Michael, Dennis, Depree, Treanders; daughters: Jacklyn, Katrece, Peachie, Crystal, and Angelica; brothers: LeRoy Hollins, Charles Price, Leon Hollins and Archie Hart; sisters: Karen Hollins, Kathy Brown, Pamela Hollins, Jennifer dade, Angela Henry, Cynthia Price, Beverly Price, and Tonya Price; 35 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; step-mother, Catherine Hollins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Quincy Winn, Entres Jackson, Treanders Marzell, Amos Marzell, Dan Moffitt, Quincy Armstrong.
Rev. Michael Jones
Funeral services for Rev. Michael Jones, 59, of Dallas, Texas, were held Aug. 10, 2019, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Rev. Jones died Aug. 1, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Dallas.
He is survived by his wife, Laverla Y. Jones; sons: Michael Kelly, Joshua, Mark, Emmanuel, Jeffery, Harold and James; daughters: Aquetta and Chantel Taylor; mother, Missionary Calantha Jones, Winnsboro; brother, Steve Jones; sister, Melinda Jones; 14 grandchildren; a host of other family, friends and prayer warriors.
Pallbearers were Norman Jones, James Taylor, Donnie Payne, Emanuel Jones, Quentin Jones, Joshua Jones, Mark Jones, and Michael Jones Jr.
Patricia A. Short
Funeral services for Patricia A. Short, 55, of Winnsboro will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Short died Aug. 10, 2019, at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Shorts; daughter, Tanya Jimmerson; brothers: Willie Shorts Jr. and Andrew King; sisters: Nancy Howard, Alice Wallace and Andrea Wallace; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Brothers and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
