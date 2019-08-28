Jammie Scott
Funeral services for Jammie Scott, 82, of Wisner were held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Wisner, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Scott was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Oak Grove to the union of Tom Danley and Ada Plunk Danley, and passed from this life surrounded by her family on Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence in Wisner.
Mrs. Scott was a member of First Baptist Church and the Wisner Garden Club. She was a farmer and a retired teacher in which she spent many years teaching at Franklin Academy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Scott; son, Rubert “Rob” Scott III, along with a host of brothers and sisters.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two sons: Patrick Scott and wife Connie of Wisner, Hudson Scott and wife Florence of Englewood, Colo.; two brothers: Huey P. Danley and Tommy Danley and wife Faye all of Oak Grove; three grandchildren: Samantha H. Scott of Tallahasse, Fla., April N. Brown of Wisner, James Beville and wife Corrie of Wisner; two great-grandchildren: Olivia H. Scott of Tallahasse, Fla., and Toby J. Beville of Wisner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were James Beville, Mike Calhoun, Myles Kiper, Willis Martin, Mike Watson and Jesse Young.
Honorary pallbearers were the Sunday School teachers of Wisner First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Helen Lewis Brown
Funeral services for Helen Lewis Brown, 86, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Wayside Pentecostal Church, Winnsboro, with Rev. Tommy Cotton, Rev. Keith Dowden and Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Internment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
She was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Winnsboro, and she passed away in Wisner at Mary Anna Nursing Home. She was retired after many years of working at Kings Nursing Home, Crowville First Baptist Church Nursery, and the Franklin Parish Council on Aging.
She was a member of Wayside Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Clara Lewis; her husband John B. Brown; daughter, Debra F. Parker; granddaughter Regina D. Hendry; brother Roy Lewis; sisters: Dorothy Sikes, Betty Eldridge and June Garrett; sons-in-law: James R. Howington Sr., Eddie Hendry and Joe Parker.
She is survived by two daughters: Connie Howington of Senatobia, Miss., and Darlene Davis and husband Lon of Winnsboro; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, brother, J. L. Lewis of Dickeyville, Wis.; sister, Opal Biggs of Crowville.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Judy G. Cox
Funeral services for Judy G. Cox, 66, of Fort Necessity, will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Fort Necessity Baptist Church with Rev. Benton Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Judy was born May 19, 1953, in Winnsboro to Albert Clinton Payne and Rita Smart Payne, and passed from this life on Aug. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Cox was a member of Fort Necessity Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Roger Dale Payne, Leon Payne and Aaron Payne.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Don J. Cox of Fort Necessity; one son, Daniel W. Cox of Fort Necessity; one daughter, Rachel D. Cox of Mangham; three grandchildren: Kylee Payne, Emily E. Cox and Evelyn Cox; five brothers: James Payne and wife Kay of Fort Necessity, Red Payne and wife Rosie of Tallulah, Charles Payne and wife Evonne of Fort Necessity, Albert Payne Jr. and wife Carolyn of Fort Necessity, Jimmy Payne of Fort Necessity; two sisters: Gemelia Welch of Sterlington and Lela Mae Dickens of Monroe; a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
James Vernon Guillot
Funeral services for James Vernon Guillot, 85, were held Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Fred Cory and Rev. Dale Goodman officiating. Burial followed at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Vernon, a farmer and rancher, was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Jigger, to Threiz Napoleon Guillot and LaVada Smith Guillot, and passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents: Napolean Guillot and LaVada Smith Guillot; late wife: Eddis Mae Crawford Guillot; brothers: Mearl Guillot and Denon Guillot; and son, Vernon Charlton Guillot.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his present wife: Kathy Reynolds Guillot; daughter: Wendy Dalwyn Guillot; sons: James Robert “Skipper” Guillot and wife Annie Elizabeth Guillot, James Brandon Guillot and wife Kaci Guillot; step-daughter: April Temple and husband Chris; brothers: Harvey Guillot and wife Connie, Earl Guillot, Bueford Leon Guillot and wife Carolyn, sister: Betty Guillot Jones; grandchildren: Robin Guillot Blount, Mary Griffith and husband B.J. Griffith, Sherina Gail Leggett, Mason Temple, Britney Craft, Elizabeth Autumn Guillot, Anna Reece Guillot, Brailee Mae Guillot, and John Braiden Guillot, with 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Alan Shirley, Steven Talbert, Derek Parker, Mike Free, Caleb Dixon, and Wade Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers were Jim McCellan and Chris Nealy.
Vernon loved his Lord greatly and celebrated his going before he ever left. He will be missed by his family deeply, but he has gained a family in heaven. Vernon loved people and was always there with a helping hand. He was a pillar of the community and a friend to all. His absence will leave a gaping hole on the earth, but has brought about rejoicing in heaven.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Cleveland Bethley
Funeral services for Cleveland Bethley of Wisner will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Bethley died Aug. 23, 2019, at Plantation Oak Nursing Home in Wisner.
Survivors include his wife, Rossana Bethley; sons: Cleveland Bethley III and Reginald Bethley, both of Baton Rouge; step-son, Johnny Heckard, Wisner; daughters: Jenifer Bethley Ware and Stephanie Bethley, both of Baton Rouge; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Trin’Dearies T. Cooper
Funeral services for Trin’Dearies T. Cooper, 9 months old, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 24, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Trin died Aug. 16, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include his parents: Trinity Cooper and DeAries Allen; brothers: Kingston Cooper and JaDarious Bell; sister, Mariah Canada; maternal grandparents Lawanna Wallace and Kinta Cooper; paternal grandparents: Debra Montgomery and Lemon Allen Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Joe McCarthy Jr., Faith Wallace, Jamorris Brothers and Chris Addison.
Erma Lee Hudson
Funeral services for Erma Lee Hudson, 78, of Dallas, Texas were held Aug. 24, 2019, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church. Burial followed at Locust Hill Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Hudson died Aug. 16, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Mansfield, Texas.
Survivors include sons; David and Damoris; daughters: Sherry, Brenda, Victoria and Melanie; brothers: Autrey, Calvin and Raymond, all of Monroe; sister, Betty J. Anderson, Flint, Mich.; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Peter Dadson, Justin Jones, LaDank Boley, Malik Nibbs, Quentin Jones and Zackary Ausberry.
Bessie Dunn Hooker
Funeral services for Bessie Dunn Hooker, 93, of Winnsboro, were held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. John Allen III officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hooker died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, all of her siblings, and her grandson who she helped raise.
She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was a mother of the church. She was a housekeeper for many years. Bessie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt.
She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving daughter Maxine Smith (Jesse); a loving son, Johnny Hooker (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Special thanks to Plantation Manor Nursing Home, the entire staff; CNAs, nurses, housekeepers, and kitchen staff for all their support.
May God bless you continuously, shine upon each of you.
Freda Gay Nielsen
Funeral services for Freda Gay Nielsen, 55, of Mangham, will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Wayside Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Tommy Cotton, Rev. Nathan Hargrave and Rev. Floyd Hawthorne officiating. Interment to follow in Ogden Cemetery Liddeville, visitation Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at Wayside Pentecostal Church, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Freda passed away Friday Aug. 23, 2019. She was a faithful member of Wayside Pentecostal Church and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie B. Simons; and a brother, Gregory Simons.
She is survived by her husband Chris Nielsen of Mangham; two daughters: Brandy Nichole Williams and her husband Jason of Mangham, and Christina Regan Nielsen of Crowville; grandchildren: Sydney, Christian, Asia and Jace Williams; Justice, Madison, and Macy Haywood; her mother, Earline “Susie” Simons of Liddeville; sister, Candy Massey and her husband Mark of Everton, Ark.; brother, Neal “Willie” Simon and his wife Jennifer of Monroe; her faithful poodle “Booger”; special nieces: Jenna, Emily, Kelsie and Janna; and nephews: Joshua, Colby, Ryan, Benji and Jeremy; and other numerous nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Benji Johnson, Christian Williams, Justice Haywood, Lafayette Ainsworth, Joey Nielsen, and Casey Luke Nielsen.
Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Simons, Colby Simons, Jeremy Prather, Ryan Martin, and Josh Ainsworth.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Mark Pleasant
Funeral services for Mark Pleasant, 86, of Winnsboro will be at 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at King Jesus Worship Center. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Pleasant died Aug. 22, 2019, at Plantation Manor.
Survivors include two sons: Larry Pleasant and Mark Pleasant Jr.; daughters: Melinda Joseph, Betty Collins, Millicent Pleasant, Lori Moffitt, Dorothy Pleasant, Shelia Anderson and Victoria Wallace; sisters: Aretha Wright, Rena Thomas and Bobbie Robinson; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Sons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Joyce 'Tot' Bates
Funeral services for Joyce “Tot” Bates, 60, of Sicily Island were held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at New Light Baptist Church. Burial followed in Hope Estate Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Bates died Aug. 14, 2019 at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include sons: Shawn Lee, Winnsboro; DeAndre Bates, Monroe; brother, Ronald Stewart, Fort Worth, Texas; sister: Melinda Stewart, Duncanville, Texas, adopted sisters: Marilyn Price and Erica Dunbar, both of Sicily Island; four grandchildren; special aunt, Sophronia Stewart, Wisner; cousin, Monya Stewart; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Yashavion Stewart, DeAvion Stewart, Keion Stewart, Ronald Lee Stewart, Carl Edward Stewart and Markus Carter.
Herbert Gene Robinson
A celebration of life for Herbert Gene Robinson, 85, of Winnsboro will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Cowboy Church in Winnsboro.
Herbert Gene was born Sept. 25, 1933, and passed from this life Aug. 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Allen and Lois Clay Robinson, his wife, Vickie Nealy Robinson, his sister, Mary Spencer and son, Mark Allen Robinson, all of Winnsboro.
Those left to cherish is memory include two daughters: Kris Holt (Burt) of Palestine, Texas, Connie Hamby (James) of Houston, Texas; two sisters: Sallie Patterson of Huntsville, Ala., and Linda Huff (Harold) of Winnsboro; two stepsons: Brandon Mays (Samantha) and Frank Mays (Rhonda), all of Winnsboro; grandchildren: Jay Hamby, Josh Hamby, Jessie Hamby, Sam Hamby, Daniel Holt, Calley Holt, Casey Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Devin Mays, Mathew Mays, Victoria Mays, Richard Baker, Conner Mays, Kendra Mays and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
