Linda Lee Baccarini
Funeral services for Linda Lee Baccarini, 79, of Winnsboro, were held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Winnsboro, with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating. Interment followed in New Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Linda was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Monroe to the union of Willie Gerald Arnold and Neoma Lee Rider Arnold and passed from this life on Oct.10, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.
Mrs. Baccarini was a member of First Baptist Church, Winnsboro. She retired from the Department of Transportation as a clerk, she also volunteered as a pink lady at Franklin Medical Center. Her favorite past times were going to the casino, playing cards and attending events that her sons participated in.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ernest “Bubba” Baccarini.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her two sons: Jon Michael Baccarini of Winnsboro and Greg Baccarini of Norwalk, Conn.; one sister, Helen Meredith of Gilbert, and one brother, Bud Arnold and wife Gracie of Gilbert.
Pallbearers were Jerry Arnold, John Gerard Ballance, Jay Funderburk, Jeff Meredith, John Meredith, Jerry Paola, and Bryan Russell.
Any planned memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Sarah Irene Newton Hammons
Sarah Irene Newton Hammons, or Bobbie as she was known to most, was born on April 22, 1937, to Eddie and Fay Newton. On Dec. 27, 1957, she married the love of her life Jack Hammons. She departed this earth on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was beloved by many including her customers at Jacks Foods and Winnsboro State Bank. She was also employed at Franklin Parish School Board Office.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband Jack Hammons; two sisters, Ann and Estelle; two brothers-in-law Corky and Bob; and infant great-grandson Xander.
Surviving Mrs. Bobbie are her three daughters, Paula, Rhonda and Sandra; son-in-love Ronnie Jones; daughter-in-love Diane Rhodes; grandson Jacob Jones and wife Megan; and great-grandson Jackson; her brother Don and wife Rosario, and sister-in-law Kathy Newton. She was also a much-loved aunt by her many nieces and nephews.
She spent the last years of her life being well cared for by the staff at Plantation Manor Nursing Center.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oc. 16, 2019 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. A private graveside service will follow. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Activity Department at Plantation Manor Nursing Center or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfoc.org.
Linda Smith Freeman
A private family gathering to celebrate the life of Linda Smith Freeman, 68, of Winnsboro was held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
She was born to the union of Aulton Eugene “Skinny” and Frankie Louise Hendry Smith on May 4, 1951, in Winnsboro and passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport surrounded by her loving family.
Linda loved her family, her children and grandchildren. Her family takes comfort in the fact that she had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aulton Eugene “Skinny” Smith Sr. and Frankie Louise Hendry Smith; her brother Aulton “Skinny” Smith Jr.; and husband James H. Freeman Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Dollar Hardman and husband Richard of Toms River, N.J. and their children Will Hardman, Cooper Hardman and Alaina Hardman; son Jeremy Dudley and wife Heather of Winnsboro, and their children Briana Dudley and Aulton Dudley; sisters, Sharon Castleton and husband Danny of Aledo, Texas; and Kathleen Griffing and husband O’Neil of Crowville; brothers, Thomas Smith and Rachel Goodman of Winnsboro, and John Smith and wife Ann of Texas; sister-in-law Zack Hemphill Smith of West Monroe; in-laws Jim and Pauline Freeman of Winnsboro, and family; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the MICU at Ochsner LSU Shrevport for the extraordinary care given to Linda Freeman during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to LSU Oschner-OLHS-1541 Kings Highway-Shreveport, LA 71103-Attn Office of CFO.
Phillip Harold Robinson Sr.
Funeral services for Phillip Harold Robinson Sr., 95, of Winnsboro will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Don Blackmon, Rev. Floyd Hawthorne and Rev. Craig McCain officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Harold was born June 30, 1924, in Winnsboro to the union of J. Phillip Robinson and Lillie Netherland Robinson, and passed from this life on Oct. 13, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Mr. Robinson lived in the Oak Grove community of Franklin Parish most of his life with the exception of time spent in the Navy, from October 1943 until May 1946. In 1948, he married Louise Ellerbe; he was employed at that time with L & L Chevrolet as a paint and body specialist where he worked until December 1949, when he became farm manager for Louise’s grandfather W. H. Brownell. He later farmed their own land.
Harold was forced to become semi-retired, when a farm accident destroyed most of his hearing. Harold was a life long member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He served one term on the Franklin Parish Police Jury. He was president of Farmers Coop Gin for a while. He was active in the local W.O.W. holding every office in the local lodge. Harold was trustee in the state W.O.W. as well as vice president. He was also a trustee in the National W.O.W. for a term and was also a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Louise Ellerbe Robinson; two grandsons: Joseph Lee Robinson and Patrick Michael “Mickey” Loflin; granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Gilmore Loflin; one brother, A. L. Robinson; four sisters: Gertrude Baxter, Mona Magee, Mildred Bailey and Mary Crawford; and son-in-law Patrick Loflin.
He and Louise have three children: Katye Loflin and Phillip Robinson of Winnsboro and Teresa Craig of Carrollton, Texas; three grandchildren: Angela Loflin Eskridge, Mary Joy Robinson, and Adam Wade Robinson all of Winnsboro; great-grandchild Ariel Claire Robinson; sister: Vera Magee of Winnsboro; two brothers: Samuel Seth Robinson of Bumpass, Va., and Daniel Robinson of Monroe; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Rodney Rails, Adam Robinson, Walter Purvis, Skipper Stinson, Ricky Campbell Jr, and Lionel Montpelier.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Smith, J. W. Dean, Joe Dean, and Truman Lively.
Marian Ashley Spruell
Marian Ashley Spruell, 30, of Grayson, passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at her home in Grayson. She was born in Pineville, Jan. 5, 1989.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Kings Pentecostal Church with Rev. Jerry Brady officiating. Internment followed in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Ashley, a homemaker, was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, JoAnn and James Chafton, her paternal grandparents Charlotte and George Arceneaux, and her brother, Jamie Wayne Corkren, mother-in-law Tammy Darlene Ponders, and uncle Edward “Pedro” Reeves.
Ashley is survived by her husband, James Gregory “Greg” Spruell of Grayson; mother Deborah Corkern of Wisner; daddy Lester Kenney of Wisner; sister Eva Marie Corkern of Wisner; brothers Lester “Joe” Kenney of Wisner, and Joshua Corkern of Bruce, Miss., and brother-in-law Joseph Earl Ponders of Grayson; father-in-law Alan Spruell of Monroe.
Ashley is also survived by her grandfather George Paul Arceneaux; aunt Joyce D. Reeves, aunt Nora A. Halford and uncle Kenneth Halford; and uncle John A. Chafton; and aunt Tammy B. Chafton; aunt Paula Arceneaux and uncle Dennis P. Arceneaux; and aunt Monette White, along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers were Joseph Ponder, Joe Kenney, James Kenney, Aaron Evans, Henry Evans and T.J. Delaney.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
Joann Freeman Lea
Joann Freeman Lea, 85, “Maw Maw”, a resident of Jackson, died on Friday, Oct.11, 2019. She was retired, after working for over 25 years for East Louisiana State Hospital.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church of Jackson. Burial followed in the Second Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons: Stanley Lea and his girlfriend Loretta Sherrouse of Norwood; Barry Lea and wife Carolyn Lea of Jackson; seven grandchildren: Sarah Beth Lea; Steven Edwards and his wife Alice; Holli Edwards Gilmore and her husband Noel; Cory Edwards and wife Tiffany; Justin Lea and wife Melanie; William Cole Lea; Ethan Lea; five great-grandchildren: Hunter Edwards; Ysabella Edwards; Ashton Gilmore Milazzo and spouse Cade; Blaice Lea Gilmore; and Ana Elizabeth Lea.
She was preceded in her death by her husband Barney “Butch” Lea; daughter Edna Marie Edwards, son-in-law Marvin Edwards; her sister, Ernestine Whittington, her parents, Leon and Edna Freeman, and one grandchild.
Pallbearers were Justin Lea, Cole Lea, Ethan Lea, Steven Edwards, Cory Edwards, Blaice Gilmore, and Hunter Edwards. She enjoyed birdwatching and nature.
Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
