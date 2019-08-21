Robert 'Buddy' Wiggins
Funeral services for Robert ‘Buddy’ Wiggins, 66, were held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Jones officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Robert, a superintendent, was born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Winnsboro, to the union of Robert Fletcher Wiggins Sr. and Irene Smith, and passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wiggins Sr. and Irene Smith Wiggins; wife, Cecil Berryman Wiggins; second wife, Sarah Savoy Wiggins; and sisters, Shirley Yocum and JoJuana Haley.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his children: Bradley Wiggins, Christy Sanford and husband Lee, Joshua Wiggins, Jessie Dunn and husband Lance, and Tanner Wiggins and wife Jessie; siblings: Betty Sue Duplichan, Sherry Gowan, Sheila Wallace, Dedreah Hebert, Angela Goode, Michael Wiggins, and John Wiggins; grandchildren: Dustin Sanford, Jonathan Sanford, Mary Jane Wiggins, Gentry Dunn, Gabriel Wiggins, Bentley Wiggins, Alicia Wiggins, Brad Wiggins Jr., and Dawson Sanford; great-grandchildren, Olivia Wiggins and Hannah Wiggins.
Pallbearers were Danny Davis, Leyland Ensminger, Eddie Ray Bryan, Paul Dale Turnage, Beau Hill, John Wiggins Jr., and David Deblieux.
Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Sanford, Jonathan Sanford, Dawson Sanford, Jim Davis, Herbert Gene Robinson, and Jeremy Mercer.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Patricia Ann Short
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Short, 55, of Winnsboro were held Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial followed at Rest Haven, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Short died Aug. 10, 2019, at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Short, Rayville; daughter, Tonya Jimerson, Alexandria; brothers: willie Short Jr. and Andrew King, both of Winnsboro; Charles Scott, Monroe; sister, Nancy Howard, Winnsboro; and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Brandon Mathis, Louis Howard Jr., Andrew King, Jarius Williams, Louis Howard III, and Willie Short Jr.
Robert L. Thomas Jr.
Funeral services for Robert L. Thomas Jr., 43, of New Orleans were held Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church i n New Orleans.
Mr. Thomas died Aug. 4, 2019, at Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport.
Survivors include sons: Christopher Louper and Xavier L. Thomas; daughter, Tenia N. Thomas; father, Robert L. Thomas Sr., Winnsboro; and one grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jarrick Toussaint, Lee Favorite, John Allen Jr., Eldon McCrain, Khari Prouge, and Gavin Friloux.
Claudean Campbell
Funeral services for Claudean Campbell, 85, of Wisner, were held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at South Central Baptist Church, Wisner, with Rev. Keith Dowden and Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Campbell was born March 30, 1934, to the union of Thomas Hill and Mellie Linningham Hill, and passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2019, in Alexandria.
Mrs. Campbell is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Joseph Campbell; one son, Curtis Eugene Campbell; one brother, Thomas Hill; and one sister, Irma Fitzgerald.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include: two sons: William Joseph Campbell Jr., and Robert Campbell; one daughter, Sharon Martin; one sister, Willie Mae Wales; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Billy Beach, Jeremy Campbell, Brent Martin, Tommy Martin, Larry Rigdon, and Danny Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers were members of South Central Baptist Church.
Myra Mariel Earl
Funeral services for Myra Mariel Earl, 88, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Crowville Masonic, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Myra, a waitress, was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Crowville, to the union of James Barney Earl and Mary Annie Stuart, and passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Oak Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl and Mary Stuart Earl; brothers, James Earl, Jarrell Earl, and Jack Derwood Earl; and sisters, Jewel Williams and Rosie Brown.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children: Rhonda Wardell and husband Walter, Mary Ann Adams and husband Fred; grandchildren: Lashon Burleson and husband David, Kyle Wardell and wife Peggy, Devin Donaldson and husband Rick, John Travis and wife Tisha, Brian Travis, and Alisha Collum. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Travis, Brian Travis, Will Travis, Brandon Turcotle, Zack Wardell, Myles Donaldson, and Kyle Wardell.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m.at Young’s Community.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Gary Lee Hillman
A memorial service for Gary Lee Hillman 56, of Wisner, was held Saturday at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Hillman died Aug. 2, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Hamilton Hillman, Wisner; son, Arrow Hamilton, Wisner; daughter, Janesha Hamilton, Wisner; and other family and friends.
Debbie Fife
Funeral services for Debbie Fife, 57, of Mangham, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald, with Rev. Mickey Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Cherry Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Fife was born Oct. 22, 1961, in Winnsboro to the union of Willie Fleming and Betty Gandy Fleming, and passed from this life on Aug. 18, 2019, at her residence in Mangham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Roger Fife, and a brother Dennis Fleming.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are two children: Betsy Galvan and husband Frank of Washington, D.C., and Lucas Fife and wife Amber of Start; three siblings: Jimmy Fleming and wife Beverly of Mandeville, Barbara Garrison and husband Tommy of Mangham, and Perry Fleming and wife Kristi of Mangham; three grandchildren: Brantley Martin, Madison Galvan, and McKenzie Galvan; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chance Fleming, Christopher Fleming, Cody Fleming, Wade Fleming and Justin Hollis.
Vickie Robinson
Memorial services for Vickie Robinson, 67, of Liddieville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Vickie was born Jan. 18, 1952, in Winnsboro to the union of Joseph Phillip Nealy and Edith Nell Nesbitt Nealy, and passed from this life on Aug. 10, 2019, in Jackson, Miss.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband, Herbert Gene Robinson; children: Frank Buie Mays and wife Rhonda, Brandon Scott Mays and wife Samantha, Kris Hohlt and husband Burt, and Connie Hamby and husband James; one sister, Pattie Marie Kenney; three brothers: Earl “Hooper” Nealy and wife Jerry, George “Bo” Nealy and wife Marie, and Joseph “Jr.” Nealy and wife Daphene; grandchildren Devin Mays, Mathew Mays, Victoria Mays, Richard Baker, Conner Mays, Kendra Mays, Jay Hamby, Josh Hamby, Jesse Hamby, Sam Hamby, Daniel Hohlt, Calley Hohlt, Casey Robinson and Ethan Robinson; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Maverick Cole Wagner
Funeral service for Maverick Cole Wagner, infant son of Jordan and Kaitlyn Wagner, were held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Monroe with Rev. Charles Hedrick, Rev. Joel Parker and Rev. Jerry Brady officiating. Interment followed in Lynn Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Maverick was born Aug. 14, 2019, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2019, in Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Tracy and Betty McVay and paternal grandparents: Phillip Golden and John Wagner.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his parents; maternal grandparents, Stacy and Jennifer McVay; paternal grandparents: Kerry Clark, Jeff Wagner; maternal great-grandparents Michelle and Dewayne Gwin; paternal great-grandparents: Joyce and Paul Cox, Pam Wagner and Ray Pierce; a host of other relatives.
Pallbearers were Jordan Wagner, Jeff Wagner, Stacy McVay and Dewayne Gwin.
Joyce D. Bates
Funeral services for Joyce D. Bates, 60, of Sicily Island will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church in Wisner. Burial will follow at Hope Estate Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Bates died Aug. 14, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
