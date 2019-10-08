Lovie Ezell
Funeral services Celebrating the Life of Lovie Ezell, 87, of Gilbert, were held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert, with Rev. Rex Barker and Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in the South Central Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Ezell was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Gilbert, and passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Air Force during Korean War. Mr. Ezell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert. He drove a motor grader for the state and parish for many years. Mr. Ezell loved fishing, riding in his golf cart with his special pet, Jasmine and playing dice with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Foy Ezell; two sisters, one brother; and great-granddaughter, Ellen Grace Ezell.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Ezell; children, Brenda Armstrong, Ernie Ezell Sr., Wanda Ferrington and husband, Greg, Bill Ezell, and Pamela McFarland and husband, Calvin; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; special son, Pete McNeese and wife, Vickie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Ernie Ezell Sr., Bill Ezell Sr., Ernie Ezell Jr., Kevin Armstrong, Anthony Ezell, and Michael Ferrington. Honorary pallbearers were Pete McNeese, Billy Ezell Jr. and Dr. Thomas Colvin.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Jacqueline Faye Williams
Jacqueline Faye Williams was born Nov. 23, 1963, to the union of Lindsey “Jack” Williams and Gladys Watson Williams.
“Jackie” as she was affectionally known, departed this life Oct. 1, 2019, at Kindred All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended school in Winnsboro, graduating in 1981, and furthering her education at Northeast La. University for three years, to later receive a certificate as LPN for Louisiana before moving to Texas to do the same. There she continued until her health began to fail. Jackie was baptized at an early age.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Jackie is survived by her children, one daughter, Anastasia Francisene Williams of Richmond, Va.; two sons, Kendrick Johntate and Kevin Arnate Williams, both of Louisiana; sister, Carolyn Williams, Clayton; brother, John C. “Sonny” Dumas of Winnsboro; six grandchildren; a host of nieces and one nephew, cousins, classmates and friends; two special friends in the Texas area, Rhonda London and Ms. Mary White, both of Dallas.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel, in Winnsboro.
Visitation will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home in Winnsboro.
