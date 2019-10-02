Florece Crawley Osborn
Funeral services for Florece Crawley Osborn, 86, of Winnsboro were held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Jerry Goodman and Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery near Crowville.
She was born to Arphaxel and Hollie Stringer Crawley on April 20, 1933, in Delhi, and passed from this life Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, at her residence in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Osborn was a member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church, and she retired after 30 years as a representative for Avon. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; two brothers: Mitch and Melvin Crawley; and a sister Helen Harris.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband of 63 years James N. Osborn Sr. of Winnsboro; daughter Dianne Osborn of West Monroe; son James N. Osborn Jr.; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Vicki and Parnell Barfield of Newellton, and Jean and Dick Taylor of Baton Rouge; brothers-in-law: Millard Osborn and wife Barbara, Jesse Osborn and wife Sherry of Pearl, Miss.; sister-in-law Kathryn Osborn of Vicksburg, Miss.; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and many friends
Serving as pallbearers were Ritchie Crawley, Jesse Osborn, Kyle Osborn, Luke Osborn, Trey Osborn and Lane Price.
Pearlie M. Johnson
Funeral services for Pearlie M. Johnson, 71, of Winnsboro were held Sept. 28, 2019, at Abundant Life Ministries. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson died Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Holmes; son, Anthony Johnson, Winnsboro; sister, Helen Dee McCarthy, Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Anthony White, Traevon Johnson, Antonio White, Gregory White, Maurice White and Jamie Swayzer.
Joel Bowie
Funeral services for Joel Bowie, 84, of Wisner will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Sicily Island with the Rev. Eric Price officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Bowie died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He is survived by daughters: Sarah Bowie and Sylvia Porch, both of Houston, Texas; Marie Bowie and Sky Bowie, both of Wisner; sons: Ronald Bowie, Cranvezso Bowie, Billy Bowie (Deneen), and Matthew Bowie (Stephanie), all of Houston, Texas; brother, Donald Bowie, Houston, Texas; sisters: Jewel Ashley, Erma Beavers, Marvis Jeanonerl, Fay Bowie, Junita Bowie and Marilyn Rogers, all of Houston, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Bowie, Cranvezso Bowie, Reginal Porch, Billy Bowie, Matthew Bowie and Justin Bowie.
Sarah Rose
Funeral services for Sarah Rose, 74, of Winnsboro were held Sept. 28, 2019, at Abundant Life Ministries. Burial followed at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Rose passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Survivors include sons, Henry Rose, Winnsboro; Antonio Rose, Las Vegas, Nev.; daughters, Elaine Rose, Shelia Rose, Sharon Neal, Evelyn Brown, Michelle Rose, Ros’helta Lewis, all of Winnsboro; children she raised: Constance Cantrell, Pontiac, Mich.; LaChandra Hollis, Winnsboro; brother, Henry Wilson, Winnsboro; sister, Helen Dee McCarthy, Chicago, Ill.; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Bobby Rose Sr., Frantonio Rose Sr., Colen Smith, Antjuan Ellis Jr., Henry Rose JR., Antonio Long, Tony Holland, Jarel Gipson, Jerry Lynch and Chadrick Brown.
Jerry C. Pierce
Funeral services for Jerry C. Pierce, 78, of Crowville, were held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Crockett Point Baptist Church, in Crowville, with Rev. Curtis Owens and Rev. Russell Caldwell officiating. Burial followed at Crockett Point Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Jerry, retired superintendent with the police jury, was born on Oct. 4, 1940, to Ethelle Buchan Pierce and Teddy Claiborne Pierce, and passed from this life on Sept. 27, 2019, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethelle and Teddy Pierce.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife, Martha Ward Pierce; children, Angela Armstrong and husband Jewel, Jerry Ward Pierce and wife Christina, Kelli Walker and husband Mark, and Claiborne Pierce and wife Joanna; sisters, Julia, Martha, Betty, Shirley, Joy, Pauline, Ruby, Barbara, Patsy, and Evelyn; grandchildren, Brett Pierce, Zackery Walker, Hunter Pierce, Jessica Walker, Brooklyn Pierce, Ashlyn Pierce, Layne Pierce, Blake Pierce, and Bailey Walker; and step grandchildren, Everett Huff and Gage Huff.
Pallbearers were Rocky Williams, Larry Cox, John Flowers, Ricky Caldwell, Kevin Graham, and Barren Gill.
Honorary Pallbearers were John Riley Graham, Ben Graham, and Tripp Williams.
Charles D. Mullins
Funeral services for Charles D. Mullins, 73, of Winnsboro, were held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Burial followed held in Baskin Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Charles was born on May 12, 1946, in Winnsboro, to the union of Steve Mullins and Marie Carter Mullins of Harrisonburg, and passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marie Mullins; long time companion, Alice Christine Chevallier; brothers, Sonny, Johnny, and Bo Mullins; and sisters, Janie Poland, Joyce Weems, and Edna Wise.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Kenneth, David, and Robbie Mullins; sisters, Tammy Jo Mullins and Minnie (Tiny) Mullins; step children, Kevin Emfinger and wife Patti, Pam Ezell and husband Ronnie, Tyeece Tallent and husband Jerron, Earl Shank, Mary Ann Neathery, Edna Fife, and Bonnie Collinson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Bert Rogers, Bo Brown, L.W. Sharp, Robert Blackwell, Ben Clark, and Chris Mullins.
Honorary Pallbearers were Michelle Griffith, Cindy Blackwell, Sandy Brown, Terry Rogers, Opal Clark, Sandra McFarland, Travis McFarland, Lynette Sharp, Robert Cotton, and Joeleana Cotton.
Annette Arnold
Funeral services celebrating the life of Annette Arnold, 55 of Winnsboro, were held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Rev. Jerry Johnson and Bro. Ken Hill officiating. Interment followed in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Arnold passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at Willis Knighten North Medical Center after a brief illness. Annette was a florist with Mulhearn Flowers. She loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, reading, and her dog, Roscoe and her chickens.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Martinez, brothers, Wesley, Carl, and Donnie Martinez; sister, Mary Alice Martinez; and infant.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Mitchell Arnold; mother, Verna Lee Matthews; daughters, Michelle Berry (Ken), Tonya Arnold (C J), and Casey Arnold (Ron); grandsons, Kent Berry and Austin Coon; granddaughters, Riley Coon, Macy Carroll, Emma Carroll, MaKensley Berry and Addie Lee; brothers, Eugene Martinez (Kathy), Ricky Martinez (Debra), Jerry Martinez, and Rodney Martin (Kim); several nephews and nieces and extended family that she dearly loved, and her two dear friends, Crissy Sturdivant and Donna Strickland.
Pallbearers were Allen Martin, Justin Martinez, Dustin Brown, Paul Arnold, David Arnold, Gary Martinez, Keith Arnold, and Don Hayman.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Faith Clay Wright
Faith Clay Wright, from Mangham, was born on Jan. 27, 1975, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sept. 24, 2019, in Bartlett, Tenn., where she lived with the love of her life, Mark Wright and their son Garrett.
Faith was an active member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Bartlett. She loved to dance and volunteer as often as possible. She gave to the very end, as an organ donor. Faith is preceded in death by her mother Debra Thompson Clay; her paternal grandparents: Charles Clay and Jean Kennedy Clay from Crowville, and her maternal grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Roland Thompson from Mangham. Service were held at Young’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Burial followed at Gwin Memorial Cemetery in Mangham, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Faith is survived by her husband Mark Wright and son Garrett; her father: Garry Clay and wife Mary; Uncle Perry and Aunt Martha Clay, Uncle Roland Thompson Jr., Aunt Kathy Thompson Rogers, great-uncles and aunts and many first and second cousins she loved dearly, with a host of family and friends.
