Garvin C. Wright
Funeral services for Garvin C. Wright, 83, of Winnsboro will be held at 10 a.m. (today) Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Temple Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. David Shirley officiating. Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
He was born to R. L. and Cora Jane Davis Wright on Feb. 24, 1936, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Mr. Wright attended Souled Out Ministries and Temple Baptist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a cattleman, horse trader and a jack of all trades. One of his favorite past times was playing dominos. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pam Wright and several siblings.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife Ada Wright of Winnsboro; daughter Beth Owens and husband Guy of West Monroe; son Terry Wright and wife Sue Ann of Farmervile; grandchildren Wess Magee, Kyle Wright and wife Olivia, Tyler Wright and wife Samantha, and Brandy Wright; great-grandchildren Audrey and Brianna Hunt, Valerie Woods, Jayce and Tristan Tarver. He is also survived by four remaining siblings Viola Guice, Carolyn Guillot and husband Buford, Faye Lyons and husband Roy, and Junior Wright and wife Maxine.
Pallbearers will be Jeb Guice, Wess Magee, Jeff Wright, Ken Wright, Kyle Wright, and Tyler Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Tarver, Marlin Valentine, Mitchell Valentine and Howard Way.
Online condolences may be made to www.gillfirstnational.com.
Deborah Singleton Bozeman
Funeral services for Deborah Singleton Bozeman, 58, of Garland, Texas were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bozeman died Sept. 6, 2019, at Medical Center of Plano in Garland.
She is survived by her husband, Roderick Bozeman of Garland; son, Roderick Bozeman Jr., Austin, Texas; daughter, Auriel Singleton, Dallas, Texas; brothers: Larry Singleton, James Robinson, Percy Robinson and Willie Martin, all of Cleveland, Ohio; Timothy Singleton, Winnsboro; sisters: Amanda Lewis, Cleveland, Ohio; Shelia Jefferson and Sandra Singleton, both of Winnsboro; Beverly Wilson, Sicily Island; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Paul Singleton Sr., Marteze Singleton, Derrick Blakely, Jeremy Jefferson, Jamario Singleton and Jaquez Blakely.
Rosa Stephens
Funeral services for Rosa Stephens, 80, of Wisner were held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at South Central Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Dowden and Rev. Mel Stephens officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stephens was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Wisner to the union of Thomas Warner Carter and Tena Newman Carter, and passed from this life on Sept. 11, 2019, in Monroe.
Mrs. Stephens was a member of South Central Baptist Church and was deputy Tax Assessor in Franklin Parish of 22 years. She enjoyed traveling especially if it involved the grandchildren, antiquing and junking.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother Charles Carter.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband Nick Stephens of Wisner; her five children: Norman Stephens and wife Debbie, New Caney, Texas, Tommy Stephens and wife Teri of Lusk, Wyo., Bruce Stephens and wife Mistie of Katy, Texas, Sondra Wright of Baton Rouge, and Mel Stephens and wife Nikki of Herbert; 13 grandchildren: Lindsey, Zachary, Tucker, Christopher, Caroline, Mackenzie, Morgan, Joshua, James, Leah, Drake, Jonathan, and Phillip; three great-grandchildren: Hannah, Miriam, and William; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Zachary Stephens, Tucker Stephens, Christopher Stephens, Joshua Stephens, James Stephens, Jonathan Stephens, Phillip Stephens and Drake Grier.
Honorary pallbearers were Marvin Ferrington, Lee Ezell, Bubba Ezell, and Billy Beach.
Verlee Rose
Funeral services for Verlee Rose, 77, of Gilbert were held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Rose died Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Gilbert.
Survivors include sons: Willie Brawhaw Jr., Anthony and Marcuse Rose, all of Gilbert; Curtis Rose, Newellton; Henry Rose, North Dallas, Texas; Kevin Rose, Winnsboro; daughters: Janine Rose and Erma Rose-Byas, both of Winnsboro; Lucille Lee, Beaumont, Texas; Vera Rose, Rayville; Kassity Rose, Gilbert; brothers: Joe Rose, Andrew Rose Jr., Arthur L. Rose and Robert Rose; sisters: Carolyn F. Walker, Mary L. Watkins, Jessie M. Gilmore, Shirley A. Franklin, Charlene Anderson, Dorothy Fletcher, Jean M. Plater and Lela M. Brown; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Patrick Glynn Guin
Funeral services for Patrick Glynn Guin, were held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert, with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Burial followed at South Central Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Patrick, a mechanic with Valero Refining, was born on Feb. 27, 1968, in Winnfield, to Jacky Guin and Linda Whittington Delaughter, and passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in Richland Parish. He is preceded in death by his parents Jacky Guin and Linda Whittington Delaughter.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife, Rhonda Guin; children, Whitney Hutto and husband Coty Hutto, Heather Hunt and husband Biff Hunt, and Wesley Young and wife Danielle Young; brothers, Waylon Jones, Joshua Guin and wife Gillian Guin, Jeffery Guin and wife Elizabeth Guin; sister, Jacquelin Guin; grandchildren, Gage Hutto, Madison Hutto, Kaitlyn Hunt, Kael Hunt, Payton Byford, Shooter Byford, Jett Young, and Liam Young; with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Darran Ferrington, Ron Ferrington, Deon Edwards, Guy Barfield, and Heath Humble.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Pauline Patton
Funeral services for Pauline Patton, 91, of Newellton, were held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Chapel at Gill First National Funeral Home. Rev. Kevin Bates of Life Church Winnsboro officiated the celebration of life services.
Pauline was born July 19, 1928, in Columbia, to Robert Frederick and Katie Davis Meredith. She left Columbia after high school and was part of the final class of purely hospital trained registered nurses at Willis Knighton in Shreveport. She moved to Newellton in the late 40’s to work for Dr. Joe Whitaker. She eventually moved to the Tensas Parish Health Unit where she worked until her retirement in the 90’s. Her time at the Health Unit was much treasured as she worked with countless generations of families across the parish.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Harvey H. Patton Jr. and her son William Meredith Patton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Robert, William and Paul as well as her sister Josephine.
Pauline is survived by her son Harvey H. Patton III and his wife Marion of Epps, daughter-in-law Dana Gregory of Columbia, 12 grandchildren, countless great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pauline was known as Memaw to her grandchildren and family. She will always be remembered for her great memory, generous nature and amazing cooking.
Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com
