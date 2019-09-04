Peggy Bird Compton
Funeral services for Peggy Bird Compton, 84, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Gill First National Funeral Home with a public visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, at which time the family traveled to the cemetery for private graveside service.
Peggy was born to the union of her parents Lester Harold Bird and Dorothy Slade Bird on June 1, 1935, in Sicily Island, and passed from this life Aug.29, 2019, in Shreveport. Mrs. Peggy was a member of the Crowville United Methodist Church. She retired from nursing in which she served various nursing homes. She was a lover of all flowers as well as an avid gardener. Mrs. Compton is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Bird; sisters: Hilda, Eva, Evelyn, Joyce, and Anita; brothers: Shelton and Charles; and one grandson: Chad A. Hargis.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Allen C. Compton; children: Gina and husband Joe Winborne, Susan and husband Rick Hargis; Mark Compton and wife Anne; and Joanna Flowers; siblings: Janette, Frances and Kenneth Bird; nine grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great grandchildren along with many nephews and nieces that dearly loved her.
Pallbearers were Ben Bird, Richard Boiles, Mark Allen Compton, Alex Urdaneta, Nathan Winborne, and Terry Winborne.
Memorials may be made to Crowville United Methodist Church. Plant a flower or share a flower with others to brighten their day in her memory.
Ray Golmon Jr.
Funeral services for Ray Golmon Jr., 88, of Sicily Island were held at Pinehill Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with Rev. Harold Tucker officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Leland, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Ray Golmon Jr. was born on Monday, June 8, 1931, in Como, and passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Sicily Island. He was a resident of Sicily Island and a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Ray was a carpenter by trade all his life and owner and operator of Island Skating Rink in Sicily Island.
Mr. Ray proudly served his Country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Golmon Sr., mother, Inez Rushing Golmon; wife, Bernice Golmon; brother, James Aston Golmon; sister, Pauline Henslee.
He is survived by son, James Alan Golmon and his wife Kim of Vidalia; daughters: Michelle Golmon Sykes and her husband Anthony of Thibodaux, and Renee Golmon Ford and her husband Donald of Clayton; brother, Jerry B. Golmon and his wife Elva of Shreveport. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Donald Ford, Anthony Sykes, Mickey Brunet, Skylar Hilliard, Nicholas Hilliard, Austin Hilliard, John Henslee, Trey Golmon and Bryce Hilliard.
Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Golmon, Logan Brunet, Lucas Brunet, Liam Brunet, James A. Golmon Jr. and Noah Spell.
June A. Mahoney
Funeral services for June A. Mahoney, 87, of Wisner, were held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Wisner, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
June was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Winnsboro, to the union of Fred Hawthorne and Katie Morris Hawthorne, and passed from this life on Aug. 29, 2019, in Wisner.
Mrs. Mahoney was a member of First Baptist Church, Wisner. She was employed by Franklin Parish School Board as a teacher’s aide before her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband J. Levi Mahoney.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children: Betty Guthrie and husband Bob, James Mahoney and wife Gayla, Gordon Mahoney and wife Nan, and Nancy Mahoney Kimball; her brothers: Nathan Hawthorne and wife Laura, T. J. Hawthorne and wife Marilyn, Clinton Hawthorne and wife Linda, David Hawthorne and wife Vivian, Lynn Hawthorne and wife Mary, and Keith Hawthorne and wife Pam; sister Nelda Hawthorne Southern and husband Don; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Roger Hillard, Marc McCarty, Curtis Renz, Mike Watson, Jake Wyrick and Jesse Young,
