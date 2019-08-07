Larry Romero Sr.
Funeral services for Larry Romero Sr., 82, of Monroe, were held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Philip Pazhaykari officiating.
Interment followed at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville.
Mr. Romero was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Lozes, and passed from this life, July 30, 2019, in Monroe. Mr. Romero retired after proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Romero was preceded in death by his parents, Olita and Felix Romero.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Lynn Webb and husband, Mark of Monroe; son, Larry Romero Jr. and wife, LeNette of Mangham; two brothers, Huey Romero of New Iberia, and Gilbert Romero of Coteau; five sisters: Flo Boutte of Coteau, Gloria Rider of New Iberia, Clara Suire of Kaplan, Eunice Romero of New Iberia, and Marguerite Guidry of St. Martinville; grandchildren are Steven Hayes (Holly), Adam Romero (Mallory), Lauren Romero, Lance Romero (Chasity Allen), and Anna Claire Wright (Corey); great-grandchildren are Skylar Medlin, Camryn Medlin, Cade Romero, EB Romero, Bailey Hayes, and Alaina Hayes.
Pallbearers were Steven Hayes, Adam Romero, Lance Romero, Bailey Hayes, Corey Wright, and Kernie Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers were Huey Romero Jr., Gilbert Romero Jr., Kirby Boutte, Troy Boutte, Kevin Romero, Lucas Suire, Scott Suire, and Mark Webb.
Jerry Osborn
Funeral services for Jerry Osborn, 77, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery.
Jerry was born April 28, 1942, in Winnsboro to the union of James Hodge Osborn and Maurine Welch Osborn, and passed from this life on July 30, 2019, in Alexandria.
Jerry was a member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church and veteran serving in the United States Army. He was a stock clerk employed by Wal-Mart for 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Frances Dean and Nina Ann Curry and one brother, George Osborn.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include three brothers: James Osborn and wife Florece, Millard Osborn and wife Barbara, all of Winnsboro, and Jesse Osborn and wife Sherry of Pearl, Miss.; sister-in-law, Kathryn Osborn of Vicksburg, Miss.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Mark Bonner, John “Bubba” Day Jr., John Day Sr., Douglas Hill, Donnie Temple and Mike Temple.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Newt Slaughter Jr.
Funeral services for Newt Slaughter Jr., 80, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Mickey Gallup and Rev. Clovis Sturdivant officiating. Visitation was held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the church. Burial followed at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Slaughter was born Oct. 14, 1938, to Newt Slaughter Sr. and Beatrice Nesbitt Slaughter, and passed peacefully from this life on Aug. 1, 2019. He loved working at Oak Grove Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. He served as deacon as well as many other roles. He was a member of the Gideons where he spoke at many churches all over North Louisiana. Newt loved his family and working outdoors with flowers and making his yard beautiful.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers: Cecil, Joe, and Steve Slaughter.
Newt is survived by his wife of 60 years, Claudine Slaughter; daughters: Tina Coston and husband Ralph of Calhoun, Kristy Wells and husband James of Winnsboro; son, Ricky Slaughter and wife Angie of Winnsboro; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Phyllis Slaughter, Susan Sturdivant and husband Clovis; brother-in-law Pete Guimbellot and wife Ruby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons: Justin Fuller, Kevin Fuller, Andy Slaughter, Michael Slaughter, Tyler Wells and Brady Wells.
Betty Houston
Graveside services for Betty Houston of Missouri will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, in Baskin Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Betty was born in Holcomb, Mo., on April 15, 1939, to the union of Warren W. Biggs and Estelle S. Brown Biggs, and passed from this life on Dec. 15, 2018.
Betty was a member of the Baptist faith, she enjoyed drawing, junking and going to yard sales. She was always up for pulling a practical joke on you but not so much you on her. She was also a fan of family BBQ’s, canning with Aunt Melba and playing in Uncle Claude’s garden, aside from everything else she truly enjoyed fishing and gossiping while catching crappie on the dock.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother Billy Biggs, and one sister, Jerris Austin.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Lehman C. Houston of Missouri; two sons: Randy Houston of Missouri and Jerry Houston of Round Rock, Texas; one grandson Samuel L. Houston; one granddaughter Vanessa Rooffener of Missouri; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Patsy Rose Gaukel and Barbara Pina, both of California; a many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Velma H. Carter
Velma H. Carter, 92, was a lifelong resident of the Warsaw community, located in Madison Parish.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Warsaw Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmie Harper and Rev. Marion Collier officiating.
Graveside will follow at the Masonic Cemetery located in Crowville.
Mrs. Carter was born May 25, 1927 to Thomas Holloway and Mettie Holloway of Madison Parish. She passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and lifelong love, Woodrow Carter, nine siblings and son-in-law Billy R. Peppers.
She is survived by her son, Gary Alan Carter and wife, Elvin Carter; daughter Pamela Peppers Nobles and husband, Buddy Nobles of Start; two sisters: Sue Franklin and Erlene Sanchez; brother-in-law, Roger Perot, all of Delhi; grandchildren: Toni Kay Tisdale, Marcie S. Bryson and Colby R. Peppers; great-grandchildren: Cody A.Carter, Bailey Tisdale, Chrissy Blaylock, Sierra Phillips, Jayden Phillips, Gillian Bryson, Garrett Bryson, Conner Peppers, Anna Rae Peppers and Collin Peppers; along with a host of great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Over her life she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and served her community as a beautician for over 60 years.
Mrs. Velma’s house was always a welcoming place where you could always find a cup of coffee, home cooked meal and a listening ear.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Plantation Manor Nursing Home, along with the kindness and love shown in this time of grief by Warsaw Baptist Church.
To my family and friends: “I’m finally home.”
Online registry/condolences: www.mitchellfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.