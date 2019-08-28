Two political forums are scheduled for candidates seeking seats during the Oct. 12 primary elections.
A political forum for sheriff, clerk of court, State Senator and House will be held Sept. 10 at the Jack Hammons Community Center.
The forum is hosted by the Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce and will be moderated by Dr. Joshua Stockley, professor of political science at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Candidates for Franklin Parish Sheriff are Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Madison Eaton Jr. both from Winnsboro.
Candidates for Clerk of Court are Anita Gallagher-Wygal, Matthew Hollis, Karah Lochbrunner and Austin Warner.
Running for state senator are Daniel Cole, Judy Duhon, Steve May and Glen Womack.
Kevin Bates, Tammy Reed, Neil Riser and Marteze Singleton are running for the District 20 house seat.
A second political forum will be held Sept. 14 at the Holy Spirit Church located at 3770 Front St. in Winnsboro. The event is hosted by Winnsboro Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and each candidate attending will give a three minute introduction and also answer three questions from the moderator.
The forum is open to all candidates and the public is cordially invited to attend.
In a related matter, early voting is scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. except Sunday.
The last date to register to vote for the Oct. 12 primary election is Sept. 11.
A person may register to vote at any Registrar of Voters office, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Department of Children and Family Services, WIC offices, Medicaid offices or Armed Forces recruitment offices.
Additionally, a person may register to vote online at Geaux Vote Online Registration System.
If registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, proof of age, residency and identity with a current Louisiana driver’s license, birth certificate or other documentation which sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency are required.
