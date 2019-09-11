Laura Thompson has been recognized as a Certified Deputy Assessor by the Louisiana Assessors’ Association in Baton Rouge.
To achieve official certification, Thompson successfully completed a rigorous two-year course of study administered jointly by the Louisiana Assessors’ Association and the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), an international appraisal organization with headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.
“I’m very proud of what Laura has accomplished,” said Franklin Parish Assessor Rod Elrod. “Achieving certification doesn’t just happen. It takes great dedication and many, many hours of hard study. She deserves to be commended for her achievement. She is an asset to this office and an asset to the people of Franklin Parish.”
A graduate of Franklin Academy and ULM, Thompson joined the assessor’s staff in September, 2017, and works in real property appraisal.
“With Laura’s certification, the entire staff is now certified,” Elrod said. “I’m very proud of that fact and proud of the entire staff. They are competent, professional and friendly. They are here to serve the public, and they take their jobs seriously.”
Other certified members of the assessor’s staff include Chief Deputy Assessor Adron Henderson, and Deputy Assessors Sharon Ferrington, Dekeisha Hendrix and Susan Rogers.
Thompson will be officially recognized during the 88th Annual Conference of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association, scheduled for June, 2020 in Lake Charles.
