Winnsboro’s large American flag located above Patriot Square has been sent for repairs, said Mayor Sonny Dumas.
The flag suffered damaged and frayed ends due from the effects of being flown in nearly constant wind and was sent off for repairs last week, Dumas said.
A new flag was ordered in addition to the damaged flag, Dumas said
“We do understand the circumstance and importance of Sept. 11,” Dumas said. “We truly regret not having our flag flying.
The new flag is expected “any day” and repairs to the previous flag is expected to take two to three weeks, Dumas said.
“We will have a backup with the new flag,” Dumas said. “We love our flags and what it means to our town and area.”
