The Winnsboro Ponytails are state champions.
The Ponytails went undefeated in the state tournament in Delhi this weekend and will advance to the World Series in Sulphur Springs, Texas starting Aug. 2.
The Ponytails played Ward 10, Minden and Caldwell in games that featured come from behind victories and last minute heroics to receive the state championship crown.
Winnsboro 7 - Ward 10 4
On July 17, Winnsboro faced Ward 10. In the contest, Ward 10 jumped out to an early lead in the first inning 4-2, but Winnsboro held the team to no points for the rest of the contest.
In the third inning, Winnsboro took the lead by scoring three points. They added one insurance run in the fifth and the sixth inning.
The crew from Winnsboro managed five in the matchup. Aydenn McCain, Karley Kerrington, Emma Foster, Tayte Erwin and Emory Hales had a hit each for the Ponytails.
Additionally, Winnsboro ran the bases aggressively against Ward 10. McCain had three stolen bases, and Jadyn Hutchinson had two stolen bases. Ferrington and Curtis had a stolen base each for Winnsboro.
Defensively, Ava Foster toed the rubber for Winnsboro. Foster pitched five innings, allowed four hits, only walked two and struck out five Ward 10 players.
Ferrington was the closer for Winnsboro. She pitched one inning and struck out one.
Winnsboro 6 - Minden 5
Winnsboro beat Minden 6-5 in a hard fought battle.
The Ponytails scored two in the first, one point in the third and two in the fourth before Minden fought back with three points in the fourth.
Carson led the way offensively for the Ponytails with two hits against Minden.
Ferrington, Hutchinson, Ezell and Herrington had a hit each for Winnsboro.
Winnsboro used three pitchers from their bullpen to beat Minden. McCain was the starting pitcher. She put in three innings of work, allowed only two hits, walked one and struck out four players.
Ferrington received the nod next. She pitched four innings in the circle. She struck out five, allowed only two hits and walked no one.
Foster closed the game out for Winnsboro. She pitched two innings, struck out one, walked no one and allowed two hits.
Winnsboro 4 - Caldwell 3
Winnsboro was in another close battle with their next opponent, Caldwell.
Caldwell jumped on the board first scoring two points in the second and one point in the fourth. With Winnsboro down 3-0, the Ponytails scored three points in the fourth to tie the score.
In the eighth inning with the scored tied three to three, Emma Foster laid a bunt down. The Caldwell pitcher cleanly fielded the ball but over threw third base with McCain scoring from third to win the game.
Sage Herrington and Foster both had two hits each for Winnsboro.
McCain, Ferrington, Hutchinson and Ezell had a hit each for their team against Caldwell.
Defensively, McCain was tapped with starting pitching duties for Winnsboro. She pitched two innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Ferrington pitched six innings from the circle. She allowed only one hit, walked four and struck five Caldwell players out.
Winnsboro 6 - Ward 10 1
On July 20, Winnsboro handled Ward 10 6-1 in the last game of the tournament to secure a birth to the World Series and their title as 2019 state champions.
Winnsboro scored one point in the first, second and third and three points in the fourth. Ward 10’s only point came in the fifth inning.
Carson had a strong performance in the circle for Winnsboro. Carson allowed only one hit through a six inning complete game. She struck out four and walked only three batters.
Foster led her team offensively going two-for-two at the plate.
McCain, Hutchinson and Erwin had a hit a each during the contest.
