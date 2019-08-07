ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WINNSBORO AIRPORT
REHABILITATION OF TAXIWAY-A AND APRONS 1, 2 & 4
AND
RECONSTRUCTION OF APRON 3
Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Rehabilitation of Taxiway-A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 project will be received by the City of Winnsboro, at the office of the engineer, Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303 until 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday August 19, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the City of Winnsboro c/o Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303.
The Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer:
MEYER, MEYER, LACROIX & HIXSON, INC.
TELEPHONE (318) 448-0888
100 ENGINEER PLACE
ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA 71303
Bidding documents on a USB flash drive may be obtained from the office of the Engineer at a cost per copy of $40.00, which represents the cost of reproduction and handling, and is nonrefundable. Any requests for bid documents must be accompanied by payment in full. Prime Bidders must obtain Bidding Documents from the Engineer. Bids received from Contractors utilizing any other Bidding Document source will be returned unopened.
Each bid must be accompanied by bid security made payable to Owner in an amount of 5 percent of bidder’s maximum bid price and in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check or a bid bond. The successful bidder will be required to obtain a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the contract amount. All bonds shall be executed by such sureties as are named in U.S. Department of the Treasury Circular 570. A bond signed by an agent or attorney-in-fact must be accompanied by a certified copy of that individual’s authority to bind the surety.
The work consists of installing drainage structures, sub-grade treatment, base course, asphaltic concrete, and related work on the Taxiway A and Aprons 1-4 at the Winnsboro Municipal Airport.
The contract is to be financed in whole or in part by federal or other funds which will not be readily available at the time bids are received. In accordance with LA. R.S. 38:2215D, Bidders may not withdraw their bid within ninety (90) days after the actual date of opening thereof. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause in accordance with Louisiana R.S. 38:2214B.
This contract is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act (DOL 29 CFR Part 5), as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with wage and labor provisions and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.
It is the policy of the City of Winnsboro that disadvantaged business enterprises as defined in 49 CFR Part 26 shall have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of Capital Projects advertised by the City of Winnsboro. All bidders shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 3.03 percent (%) of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBEs). All bidders (proposers) will be required to submit information concerning the DBEs that will participate in this contract. The information will include the name and address for each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, the dollar value of the contract (subcontract), written documentation of the bidder’s (proposer’s) commitment to utilize the DBE firm and written confirmation from the DBE firm that it is participating in the contract as provided in the commitment made by the bidder (proposer). If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal as stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsible.
The Successful Bidder shall require the subcontractor on all-tier subcontracts, irrespective of dollar amount, to file Standard Form 100 within 30 days after award of the subcontract if the above two conditions apply. Standard Form 100 will be furnished upon request.
Bidders are hereby advised that the Winnsboro Airport Manager, will be the DBE Liaison Officer for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for this project. The DBE Administrator’s address is:
P.O. Box 250, Winnsboro, LA 71295. If Bidders encounter problems locating a DBE, they should notify the DBE Liaison Officer whose contact information is included in the contract documents.
Date:July 15, 2019/s/ John “Sonny” Dumas Mayor
STATE OF LOUISIANA * PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN RE: TERRY MCGHEE
(MONITION)
DOCKET NO. 46,495 A
FILED: _____________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to an order of the Fifth District Court for the Parish of Franklin in the matter of TERRY MCGHEE, Docket No. 46,495, Division A, Fifth Judicial District Court, Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, dated July 29, 2019, it was ordered as follows:
WHEREAS TERRY MCGHEE, by act executed by Sheriff Steve E. Pylant passed before a Notary Public and two witnesses, recorded on May 28, 2002 in Conveyance Book 348, page 527, Date Registry No. 305211 of the official records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, purchased property at tax sale for unpaid property taxes of Roger Dale Grayson, Sr., et ux;
WHEREAS Patrick Lee Ford, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Quinon Ray Ford, successor in interest to Terry McGhee, has applied to this Court for a monition or advertisement, in conformity with R.S. 47:2271 et seq.
THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Louisiana and the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Richland, all interested persons are cited and admonished to show cause within sixty (60) days from the date on which this monition is first advertised, why grounds exist for a nullity under the provisions of Chapter 5 of Subtitle III of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950.
The property affected by this monition is:
UNDIVIDED 100 INTEREST IN
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 25, T.16N, R.7E, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the SE corner of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 25, T.16N, R.7E, proceed west along the S. line of said SW ¼ of NE ¼ Sec. 25, A dis. of 429 feet to the centerline of Parish Gravel Road for the POB., thence proceed north 35 mins. East along the centerline of said Parish Road a distance of 222 feet, thence proceed south 55 mins. East a distance of 317.05 feet to the south line of said SW ¼ of NE ¼ of Sec. 25, thence proceed west along the south line of said SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Sec. 25, a dis. Of 387.05 ft. to the POB., containing .081 acre, more or less. 287-820 288-54 291-419 292-94
Honorable Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court, Franklin Parish
P. O. Box 1564
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Thomas E. Allen, Bar No. 21992
Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP
1220 N. 18th Street, Suite 301
Monroe, LA 71201
Telephone (318) 322-9499
Facsimile (318) 322-8141
Attorneys for Patrick Lee Ford
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the creditors of the Succession of Wenona Nix Adams, Probate No. 44,849, and all other interested persons, that the succession has filed a Petition for Authority to Pay Estate Debts in the Tableau of Distribution and can be homologated after the expiration of seven days from the date of publication and that any opposition to the petition must be filed prior to homologation.
Public Notice
According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Guidelines, Franklin Senior Estates LP hereby provides Public Notice of its intent to construct and develop up to 60 two-bedroom housing units designed for senior citizens within Winnsboro city limits. The project will be located at 618 East Loan Cedar Road, northwest of Hwy 618 and the Dallas Street Intersection. The development name is Franklin Senior Estates and construction for the new development is projected to cost in excess of $10 million. The Development will include community facilities, security cameras, playgrounds and other benefits for the residents to enjoy. The development group intends to apply for either 4% or 9% tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to assist in raising private capital to fund the new development. Once the development is approved by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Franklin Senior Estates LP will provide equity capital and obtain bank financing to fund construction of the project. To the extent possible, developers will utilize materials and supplies from local businesses in order to benefit the local economy.
