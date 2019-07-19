NOTICE
Proteus Services proposes to build a 300-foot Self-Support Communications Tower Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 8784 Highway 15, Wisner, Franklin Parish, Louisiana 71378, Lat: 32° 00’ 28.83”, Long: -91° 39’ 13.19”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1138498.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Andrew, a.bray@trileaf.com, 2550 S. IH-35, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704, 512-519-9388.
NOTICE
I, Telemacus Shondell Higgins, have been convicted of 14:80 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE OF A JUVENILE on Oct. 30, 2013. My address is: 2187 NEW ZION ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295.
Race: Black
Sex: Male
DOB: 04/18/1993
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 170
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Winnsboro, Louisiana
May 6, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Member were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order and Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO ADD ITEM TO AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to add item IV.H. To consider and/or take action on acceptance of engagement letter with “The Robinette Firm” to conduct school audits (Boquet) to the agenda.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the May 6, 2019 regular meeting as amended.
Meeting Notice for MAY 6, 2019 regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Board Room, 5:00 P.M
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for May 6, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from April 1, 18 and 29, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Delayne Donnell, ACT recognition
B. Barbara McGuffee, Teacher recognition Will do in June.
C. Wiley McClary, Guice Award
IV. Business
A. Adopt Millage Rates for 2019. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (approve) (Johnson)
(BE - Ethics)
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (layover) (Johnson)
(GAEAA-Sexual Harassment)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 School Calendar. (Johnson)
E. To consider and/or take action on permission to bid the demolition of the old Baskin High School, renovation to FPHS gym and band room. (Johnson)
F. To consider and/or take action on school holiday, May 13, 2019 for the Student Incentive. (Johnson)
G. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update, IKDA – Pledge of Allegiance. (layover) (Johnson)
H. To consider and/or take action on acceptance of engagement letter with “The Robinette Firm” to conduct school audits. (Boquet)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM APRIL 1, 18 and 29, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the April 1, 18 and 29, 2019 meetings.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – WILEY MCCLARY, GUICE AWARD
Mr. McClary introduced Mr. Johnny Guice to make the presentation of the Guice Award. This award begin in 1991 in memory of Ms. Rebecca Guice a long-time educator in Franklin Parish. Mr. Guice’s great great grandfather was the first superintendent in Franklin Parish. The Guice family has been very involved in the education system of Franklin Parish. This award was presented to Suzanna Delhoste. She is presented with a cash award and a plaque. The Guice Award is presented to an outstanding educator in the parish.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – DELAYNE DONNELL, ACT RECOGNITION
Mrs. Delayne Donnell, Curriculum Director recognized outstanding students from FPHS. She recognized graduating seniors that scored excellence on five of their EOC testing. Each student received $250.00 award. These students are Emme Blackwell, John Chandler, Bruce Cordill, Reagan Henderson, Fina Munguia, Samuel Stewart and Johnathan Tibet. Mrs. Donnell also recognized three students for their achievement of scoring 30 or higher on their ACT. These students are Reagan Henderson, Johnathan Tibet and Bruce Cordill. These students received $500.00 each for this accomplishment.
President Kelly called for a short recess.
President Kelly called the meeting back into session.
MOTION TO ADOPT MILLAGE RATES
ORDINANCE # 2018-05-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board adopt 2018 Millage Rates as present in resolution.
RESOLUTION
BE IT RESOLVED, that the following millage(s) are hereby levied on the 2019 tax roll on all property subject to taxation by Franklin Parish School Board (Name of taxing district): MILLAGE
AID TO EDUCATION 4.530
CONSTITUTIONAL 4.61
RENOVATION & OPERATION 15.64
TOTAL MILLAGE 24.78
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the proper administrative officials of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, be and they are hereby empowered, authorized, and directed to spread said taxes, as hereinabove set forth, upon the assessment roll of said Parish for the year 2019, and to make the collection of the taxes imposed for and on behalf of the taxing authority, according to law, and that the taxes herein levied shall become a permanent lien and privilege on all property subject to taxation as herein set forth, and collection thereof shall be enforceable in the manner provided by law.
The foregoing resolution was read in full, the roll was called on the adoption thereof, and the resolution was adopted by the following votes:
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATES (Ethics Policy)
This Ethics Policy is an existing policy but because of requirements from the Legislative Auditor Franklin Parish School Board had to make changes to this policy. The main item to be added to this policy is that all employees shall annually attest through signature verification that they have read the School Board Ethics policy. This was a finding in our last audit. Every employee will have to sign saying they have received and read a copy of this ethics policy. This is a recommendation from our auditors.
MOTION TO TABLE ACTION ON ETHICS POLICY
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board table the motion on the Franklin Parish School Board Ethics Policy – BE. A roll call vote was taken.
MOTION: Ms. Mia Dunn SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion to table ethics policy was approved.
President Kelly said he has spoken with Dr. Janet Pope from the LSBA and to our attorney Mr. Jon Guice on this matter. Our attorney and Dr. Janet Pope does not know of any such law that says we have to have this. Dr. Pope said she does not recommend the Board to ever adopt a policy without legal counsel present. Dr. Lanny Johnson said this was state law and President Kelly said that our attorney Mr. Guice should know about it. Mr. Guice advised President Kelly not to sign anything. Superintendent Johnson that our auditors are requiring us to have this policy in place with the recommended changes. President Kelly said that in the agenda meeting it was said that new wording was placed in policy. There is new wording in the policy that was discussed at the agenda meeting. President Kelly thinks since there is new wording that this policy should be discussed further. Mrs. Boquet said she was not aware of anyone asking for the new changes. Mrs. Boquet said that these are requirement of the Legislative Auditors. One new paragraph was added. The paragraph states that “All School Board members and School Board employees shall annually attest through signature verification that they have read the School Board Ethics policy. “ Mrs. Boquet said she has the laws that our ethics policy is based on. Our policy states that the Franklin Parish School Board is required to have an Ethics Policy. She did tell the Board that this will be a finding on our financial statement. President Kelly said that we could call a special meeting to approve this when legal counsel can be in the room. Mrs. Nichols said she asked for the changes and was not given direction. She said she was sitting my Ms. Blount and did not get any direction. Ms. Blount pointed out he paragraph that was added to the policy. President Kelly said that it has been voted on.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – SEXUAL HARASSMENT
This is an existing policy and will need to layover for 30 days. This policy change tracks state law.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND TAKE ACTION ON 2019-2020 SCHOOL CALENDAR
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the Franklin Parish School Calendar for the 2019-2020 school year. Principal and Central Office personnel comprised the committee that came up with the calendar. Mrs. Nichols asked about professional development for teachers. She would like to have the professional development days put into the calendar so parents can plan for the days to be out. Mrs. Donnell said that Principals will put the P. D. into their Title I monies and the Professional Development can be job-embedded.
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOLS 2019-2020 SCHOOL CALENDAR
SCHEDULED DAYS FOR TEACHERS – 174 instructional days
STUDENTS – 170.5 days
School begins (8:00 a.m., Teachers & Staff) (Staff Dev. Day – Aug. 15 & 16, 2018) —–Thurs. & Fri., August 15 -16, 2019
Classes begin for students (Session Day 1) ————— Monday, August 19, 2019
Classes end for students —————————Wednesday, May 20, 2020
School Ends (No students, Teachers & staff only) ——— Thursday, May 21, 2020
END OF STUDENT GRADING PERIODS, (170.5 DAYS)1ST grading pd.: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 (29 days)4th grading pd.: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 (28 days)2nd grading pd.: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (28 days)5th grading pd.: Friday., Apr. 9, 2020 (29 days)3rd grading pd.: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 (29.5 days)6th grading pd.: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (27 days)HOLIDAYS AND TEACHER WORKSHOPS
1. INDEPENDENCE DAY (12 month employees) ———————— Thursday & Friday, July 4 & 5, 2019
Central Office will dismiss at regular time on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 and resume on Monday, July 8, 2019.
2. LABOR DAY ——————————— Monday, September 2, 2019
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
• 3. FALL BREAK ————Friday & Monday, October 11 & 14, 2019
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Thur., October 10, 2019 and resume on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
4. THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY ——————————————————— November 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 2019
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 and resume on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
5. CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR’S —————————— December 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 2019 & January 1, 2, 3, 2020
School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 (1/2 day) and resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Any school employee that is absent on December 20, 2019 will be charged a full day of absence.
6. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY ————————— Monday, January 20, 2020
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 and resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
7. PRESIDENT’S DAY ———————— Monday, February 17, 2020
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 and resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
8. SPRING BREAK ——————— March 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 2020
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Friday, March 6, 2020 and resume on Monday, March 16, 2020.
9. EASTER——— Good Friday, April 10 & Easter Monday, April 13, 2020
Schools will dismiss at regular time on Thursday, April 9, 2020 and resume on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
10. ACT/STANDARDIZE TESTING WINDOW ———————March 16 – April 30, 2020
ACT testing is March 16-20, standardize testing is March 30 – April 30, 2020.
11. STUDENTS’ LAST DAY ——————— Wednesday, May 20, 2020
12. TEACHER WORK DAY - Teachers & staff will report to work at 8:00 a.m. —————- Thursday, May 21, 2020
No Students
13. MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY (12 month employees) —————— Monday, May 25, 2020
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON PERMISSION TO BID THE DEMOLITION OF THE OLD BASKIN HIGH SCHOOL, RENOVATION TO FPHS GYM AND BAND ROOM
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board give permission to bid the demolition of the old Baskin High School, renovation to FPHS gym and the band room. This summer we are renovating Fort Necessity School and Winnsboro Elementary gym. Superintendent Johnson hopes to be finished to all renovations by the end of the summer.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTON ON SCHOOL HOLIDAY, MAY 13, 2019 FOR STUDENT INCENTIVE
Superintendent Johnson said this was a student incentive idea to make our students work hard. The Principals put it to the students that if they work hard on state test that they could get a day off. Superintendent stated there is days built into the calendar that we can give them a day off. The original date was set for May 10, 2019 but due to a conflict with the High School, we are asking for Monday, May 13, 2019 off. This is in celebration of our students and teachers working hard on state test. He said some systems are letting out early for the end of the school year. Mrs. Nichols made a motion to move the date from May 13th to the end of the school year. She spoke with parents, faculty and staff of some schools and they wanted to see school out early at the end of the school year. Mrs. Nichols is proposing for the Jr. Highs to get out 2 days early on May 20th and the High School to dismiss 1 day early on May 21st. Mr. Eubanks said that was not on the agenda and Mrs. Nichols changed her motion to amend the original motion and change the date of the school holiday for student incentive. So the motion on the table should be;
MOTION TO AMEND ACTION ON SCHOOL HOLIDAY
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to amend original motion to change the date of the school incentive holiday to May 20, 2019 for the Junior High Schools and to May 21, 2019 for the High School for students and teachers. Now teachers will have go an extra day after the students for a teacher work day. A roll call vote to amend the original motion.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
YEAS: Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson,
Mr. Richard Kelly, and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan and Mr. Tim Eubanks
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved to amend.
MOTION TO TAKE ACTION ON SCHOOL HOLIDAY
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board change the date of the school incentive holiday from May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019 for the Junior High Schools and to May 21, 2019 for the High School for students and teachers. Teachers will have go an extra day after the students for a teacher work day.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – PLEGE OF ALLEGIANCE
This is an existing policy and will need to layover for 30 days. This policy change tracks state law. Changing the policy to state that the Pledge of Allegiance shall be said at the beginning of each school day.
MOTION TO CONSIDER TO TAKE ACTION ON ACCEPTANCE OF ENGAGEMENT LETTER WITH “THE ROBINETTE FIRM” TO CONDUCT SCHOOL AUDITS.
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the engagement letter with the “The Robinette Firm” to conduct school audits.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT - None
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly gave each Board Member a handout from the LSBA on the Louisiana Code of Conduct for School Board Members. President Kelly addressed the Board and audience in attendance. He stated that he ran for board member in 2006. He has tried to conduct conversation for school improvement. A lot of good things has happened to this school district to improve the schools. He spoke about a lot improvement that has happened since he has become board member. As school board member he has agreed and disagreed at time. The School Board is limited at times at the things they can and cannot do. He waited until 4:25 at the last moment to qualify for the last school board election. No one else showed up to qualify. He said 4 people expressed their interest in school and one possible interest was to get a new superintendent. Last year at a school board meeting I said some things unbecoming to me and as a school board member. With three new school board members taking office in January I saw this as a rejection of the current administration. At the January board meeting Mr. Bryan and I had an awkward and unsettling moment and since then we have spoken concerning this. President Kelly said he own up to that. New Board Officers were elected. Since that time multiple issues have come up. I have tried to work with everyone. President Kelly did say that at the end of the day, I represent the people of District 4, Franklin Parish, State of Louisiana and I will do so in so much time I am told otherwise. In April I came to speak to the superintendent on a matter concerning broken windows, coaches, bingo and various other matters. He does not know personally of any impropriety concerning bingo. After the agenda meeting I spoke to the superintendent concerning the bingo and told him I had a conversation with someone from the State in the gaming dept. and they said several school systems has this relationship and some were getting out of this. This conversation did not go well and it was unbecoming of both of us. President Kelly said there were thing said that he did not appreciate. President Kelly has sought his personal legal counsel and he has no ill will against this Board. I have spent a lot of time in this parish and district, this is my home and I am not going anywhere. I am asking this Board if they do not wish me to continue to be President of this Board just say so and I will step aside. Mrs. Nichols said she nominated him and she would not have done so if she thought he could not do the job. She said when there is a community that wanted to see change. It is not anything against the person who was there before, it is for change. In the folder President Kelly gave each Board Member there is the Code of Conduct of School Board Members from the LSBA. President Kelly said he believes in being accountable and if you mess up you should fix it. He believes in the will of the people. If we as a Board is the change the people want then the Board should facilitate that change. President Kelly said he was going to endeavor to do better and follow the Code of Conduct for School Board Members. He wants to be accountable to the people and to the Board. President Kelly apologized to the Board for his conduct. Mr. Davis said he accepts Mr. Kelly’s apology. President Kelly addressed Superintendent Johnson and he said it was not his intent to facilitate a heated conversation at their meeting. Superintendent reminded President Kelly that outside of the Board Meeting he and any other Board Members does not hold any power. He apologized to Superintendent Johnson for his actions. He does not want to have another conversation like that and he is truly sorry. President Kelly asked if any Board Member had anything else to bring before the Board. Rev. Cliff Smith spoke to the Board concerning the Pledge of Allegiance and he appreciates what the Board is doing with the policy. Mr. Roosevelt Grant spoke and he expressed that the prayer and pledge should be said.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – May 6, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Cooper, Aalaya WES Teacher 05.24.19 Health 05.06.19
Robertson, Suzana Baskin Teacher 05.23.19 Retirement 05.06.19
Thompson, Ruth Crowville Teacher 05.27.19 Retirement 05.06.19
Terminations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Price, Damon WES Teacher 05.03.19 Administrative 05.06.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bryant, Kristen Crow Teacher 03.1-13.19 9 days 05.06.19
McCloskey, Elizabeth Crow Teacher 03.25-29.19 5 days 05.06.19
Leave without Pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Adams, Tosha FPHS Teacher 03.14,25,26.19 2 days 05.06.19
Blackmon, Sheila FPHS Teacher 03.1,8,13.19 3 days 05.06.19
Colvin, Justin Crowville Teacher 03.5,11.19 2 days 05.06.19
Eaton, Amanda WES Teacher 03.1,5,7.19 3 days 05.06.19
Elzy, Jacinta FPHS Teacher 03.25.19 1 day 05.06.19
Johnson, Billy Baskin Teacher 03.29.19 1 day 05.06.19
Laird, Hanna Baskin Teacher 03.1.19 1 day 05.06.19
McCloskey, Elizabeth Crow Teacher 03.11,13,14,15.19 3.5 days 05.06.19
Rhodes, Rhonda FPHS Teacher 03.1.19 1 day 05.06.19
Robertson, Suzana Baskin Teacher 03.1,4,5,6,8,29.19 6 days 05.06.19
Shaw, Aleshia WES Teacher 03.8,11,12,13,14,15.19 5.5 days 05.06.19
Thompson, Daniel FPHS Teacher 03.1,4,11.19 3 days 05.06.19
Warbington, Sandra WES Teacher 03.12.19 1 day 05.06.19
Nichols, Mary Baskin Teacher 03.4.19 .25 day 05.06.19
Nobles, Tiffany Crow Teacher 03.7.19 1 day 05.06.19
Richmond, Dana Baskin Teacher 03.14,15.19 1.5 days 05.06.19
Roberts, Dylan Fort Teacher 03.29.19 1 day 05.06.19
Roberts, Sharon Baskin Teacher 03.8.19 .25 day 05.06.19
Donation of Sick Days
Donee School Position Donor Reason Bd. Mtg.
Grant, Carla WES Teacher Turner, Jacqueline 5days 05.06.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Johnson, Lanetra FPHS Maid 08.08.18 Replace L. Bibbs 05.06.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Jackson, Authur FPHS Custodian 08.31.19 Retirement (date change)05.06.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bourgeois, Amy Baskin Para 03.1-29.19 16 days 05.06.19
Henderson, Richard Baskin Bus 03.1-29.10 16 days 05.06.19
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Carrington, AnnettE H. Start Para 03.5,27.19 1.25 days 05.06.19
Goodman, Kathleen C. OfficeComp tech 03.1,5,7,12.19 2 days 05.06.19
Grant, Tanya FPHS Para 03.25.19 1 day 05.06.19
Holcomb, Lea Ann Baskin Para 03.1.19 1 day 05.06.19
Hollis, Shanetrra Gilbert Caft 03.5,6,7,8.19 4 days 05.06.19
Jefferson, Shalisa H. Start Para 03.8,11,13.19 3 days 05.06.19
Johnson, Lorie A Baskin Custodian 03.15.19 .25 day 05.06.19
Plater, Yolanda WES Caft 03.8,27.19 2 days 05.06.19
Robinson, Vicky FPHS Custodian 03.12.19 1 day 05.06.19
Rose, Hendricka WES Para 03.28.19 1 day 05.06.19
Southern, Chasity FPHS Para 03.1,5,11.19 2 days 05.06.19
Walters, Teresa C Baskin Para 03.1,6,11,13,15,25,28.19 7 days 05.06.19
Welch, Megan Crow Caft 03.06.19 1 day 05.06.19
Meeting was adjourned with prayer by Chaplain Danny Davis.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
May 9, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis,
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Mr. Richard Kelly was absent from the meeting.
Vice- President Dr. Jacqueline Johnson called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and Dr. Johnson led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes in the agenda the agenda is as listed.
Meeting Notice for MAY 9, 2018 special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Conference Room, 4:00 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
• To consider and/or take action on Student Incentive Day. (Nichols)
II. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON STUDENT INCENTIVE DAY
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve Monday, May 13, 2019 as a school holiday for the Student Incentive Day for the hard work the students and teachers did during testing. Mrs. Nichols had at a previous meeting changed the May 13th date to the end of the school year. Elementary and Junior High Schools would dismiss on May 20th and the High School would dismiss on May 21st. Her motion was for teachers and students with teachers coming a day after students for their teacher work day. It was never her intention to eliminate anyone from not getting these incentive days off. Mr. Davis his confusion was to let everyone off. Mrs. Nichols said that was her intention. Mr. Eubanks is for the 13th. Mrs. Nichols said she contacted faculty, staff and parents concerning these days and they were in favor of dismissing school early at the end of the school year. The principals would have to come on the 23rd to pick up checks. Asst. Superintendent Wiley McClary said the buses will have to run each day. If no one is at the Jr. High buses cannot drop off students unsupervised for the next bus to pick up. Mrs. Nichols understand now why all schools should get off equally due to the bus situation. Supervision and student safety is the number one concern. After much discussion concerning this matter the motion was to have May 13, 2019 as a school holiday for the Student Incentive Day as originally set and rescind the motion to get out at the end of the school year.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION:Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis,
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Richard Kelly
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
May 28, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular schedule agenda and committee meetings on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All members were present for the agenda meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the maintenance committee meeting to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that we are putting in new cafeteria equipment in every school. Every school is getting some equip. This is not a total fix but it will help or cafeterias greatly. Next year Mrs. Nolan will bid out some more serving lines. The bid for equipment came in about $200 thousand. The contractor has started at WES and will start at Fort soon. They feel like all the work can be done this summer. I hope we will be through with all the school except for FPHS. We are bidding the FPHS gym and band room. June 11th is this bid date. These projects will complete our renovation project. We may do a track for FPHS if our money holds out. Baskin sewer is still a problem. We are getting a price on redoing a new system. The repair of this system is approx. $25,000. Superintendent Johnson said we have the bid ready to tear down the old school, but the people in Baton Rouge is tell us we cannot touch the demolition of the old school until Aug. 10th. It would take approximately 4 weeks for demo. It is a safety hazard for the students. I will try one more time to see if the people in Baton Rouge will give us a waiver so that the demolition can be done before school starts this fall. Some people are calling wanting to restore this old building. It will take approximately 5 million to restore this building. Our maintenance people is doing health department and fire marshal’s recommendation. Our maintenance department is pulling old wire and equipment from the cafeterias and re-wiring some places. We are changing our exit lights and the Fire Marshal is requesting. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the maintenance committee meeting.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the finance committee meeting to order. Mrs. Boquet reported that in their packet is a memo she wrote to members regarding the Ethics Policy stating that the Legislative Auditor required us to add these things to our existing policy. This is a previous finding twice on our audit report. If not passed the Legislative Auditor has the option to withhold funding to the School Board. This memo is just to inform Board Members that this could happen. Failure to pass the Ethics Policy as presented to you could result in your having to appear before the LAAC to explain why you chose not to adopt the Ethics Policy. Mrs. Boquet put this in the memo not knowing the Board would pass the Ethics Policy today. Mrs. Boquet explained why this was finding 2 years in a row. She said the Legislative Auditor put out the Agreed Upon Procedures after the Legislators meets. So the first year they put his info out was May and they made it effective for July. There was not enough time to put the policy in place with the changes. The second year we had a lot other polices and projects we were trying to get done that the Ethics Policy did not get done. This would have been the third year for a finding if the Board had not passed this policy. On the agenda there is an item for Agreed Upon Procedures with the Robinette Firm for the 2019-20 School Activity Funds. This was not brought to me in time for the Board to pass it at the last meeting. There are 2 audits the regular audit and the AUP audit. The Robinette Firm has to coordinate their audit with P & N auditors. The audit report from P & N audit report will be done either in December or January. Every year from the SDE we get a Financial Risk Assessment report and there is one item on this report is labeled Fraud and it says none, review in process and Mrs. Boquet was not aware that we were under review. She contacted the SDE and they said every parishes report had this language on it. Superintendent Johnson said that some of the requirement that the Leg. Auditor puts on us is bureaucracy but we will follow our auditor’s recommendations. Superintendent Johnson gave Board Members a handout on ROTC enrollment. The enrollment of this program has been declining for the last 6 years. This last school year we had 39 students enrolled and for the 2019-20 school year only 33 students have enrolled. We have had 2 instructors in the past. This last year when enrollment dropped to 40 and we had one instructor to retire we did not replace that position. The Army said to have the program we must have 2 instructors. We pay one half of the ROTC instructor and the army pays the other half. Superintendent Johnson asked the Board do we keep the program and find 2 instructors or do we drop it. The Army said if we drop it we may be able to pick it back up. ROTC is an elective. The Army is wanting us to have 74 students by mid-term. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson said she believes we need to advertise the ROTC program more. If we cannot get the 74 students by mid-term the Army will take the program from FPHS. Board members are for keeping the program and trying to increase enrollment. Supt. Johnson said he would write the letter to the Army on our intent to continue the program. Mrs. Boquet gave financial information to the Board Members. She said the end of the year is real close for revenues and expenditures. Supt. Johnson said Ouachita Parish is $2.9 mil in the red and at a loss of 275 students. She is hoping to finish the school year in the with a positive balance. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the finance committee.
During the business portion of the meeting, President Kelly went over each item on the agenda and each was discussed by Dr. Johnson and the Board. Mrs. Delhoste has a student that won Mr. JAG of Louisiana and he will speak to the Board. Last year we had Ms. JAG of Louisiana. On the Graduation Exercise Policy Mr. Day spoke to Board on this matter. The proposed change is stating that Any senior who is found guilty of any act which constitutes grounds for suspension or expulsion after having met the academic requirements for graduation, shall be denied the right to receive his/her diploma at or participate in formal graduation. Mr. Day also had a form that students entering into the 9th grade must sign and return on FPHS Commencement Agreement. Mr. Day went over the Student Code of Conduct and the changes with Board Members. The changes will put a little more discipline into the offences. The supervisors and principals felt like there needed to tighten up on few things. This new code of contact reflects those changes. Board Members added to consider the Pledge of Allegiance Policy update and letters from FPHS teachers to the agenda. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson brought up that in the future change the policy to pay for Board Members to go to state conventions. Mrs. Nichols brought up the issue of attendance of students the last day or 2 of school. Dr. Johnson did say that some of the schools do get lacked the last week of school and he would address this to the principals. Mr. Eubanks asked about changing up the graduation ceremony to the middle of field and open up both sides of the stadium for seating. He also asked about parents issuing diploma to their student. Mr. Eubanks asked again about can a nonpublic school student paly sports in the public school system. These students would not be covered with insurance. President Kelly asked Board Members if during the summer can members meet at 4:00 p.m. They all said this would be okay.
Mr. Danny Davis arrived at 5:15 p.m.
MOTION TO APPROVE THE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0016
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC. that the Franklin Parish School Board approves the agenda for the May 6, 2019 meeting as listed.
Meeting Notice for JUNE 3, 2019 regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Board Room, 4:00 P.M
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for June 3, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from May 6, 9 and 28, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Barbara McGuffee, Student and Teacher recognition
B. Susanne Delhoste, JAG recognition
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Agreed Upon Procedure (AUP) with the Robinette Firm for 2019-20 School Activity Funds. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (approve) (Johnson)
(GAEAA-Sexual Harassment)
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (layover) (Johnson)
Graduation Exercises - IKDB
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Franklin Parish Student Code of Conduct. (Day)
E. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (layover)
Pledge of Allegiance – IKDA
F. Letters from Franklin Parish High School Teachers.
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0017
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
May 28, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes in the agenda the agenda is as listed.
Meeting Notice for MAY 28, 2018 special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Conference Room, 12:00 noon
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
• To consider and/or take action on Franklin Parish School Board’s Ethics Policy – BE. (Kelly)
II. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD’S ETHICS POLICY
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0014
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the Franklin Parish School Board’s Ethics Policy – BE. His policy is on file at the School Board for public view.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-05-0015
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Fresh Produce for the Child Nutrition Program. The deadline for submitting bids will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bids will be opened on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “FS2019-04 PRODUCE BID FOR SY 2019-2020.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board and on BidSync. For additional information and specifications on fresh produce for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Programs, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, at (318) 435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
INVITATION TO BID
WINNSBORO HOUSING AUTHORITY
INSTALLATION OF HVAC UNITS
CAPITAL FUN PROGRAM
1. The Owners, WINNSBORO HOUSING AUTHORITY, 7210 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LOUISIANA, will accept sealed bids for the project INSTALLATION OF HVAC UNITS, until 1:00 P.M., JULY 31, 2019. Bids will be opened and read aloud.
2. Complete bidding documents may be obtained from WHITTINGTON ARCHITECTS INC., P.O. Box 1701, Ruston, LA 71273-1701, phone number (318) 255-2271, email woodywhitt@aol.com.
3. All bidders must examine the Drawings, read the Specifications, and visit the site of this project to fully investigate the extent and quality of the work required. Bidders shall be familiar with the location and access to construction site, availability of utilities, and the condition of the site and any existing construction, and governing regulatory agencies and permit processes.
4. Bidders attention is particularly called to the fact that this project is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and certain requirements as to conditions of employment, minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 as amended, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, certification of Non-Segregated Facilities, and Executive Order 11246, as amended, will be requirements of this contract.
5. All bids must be accompanied by bid security equal to five (5%) of the base bid and all additive alternates, and must be in the form of a certified check, cashiers check, or bid bond written by a company licensed to do business in Louisiana.
6. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond written by a company licensed to do business in Louisiana in an amount equal to 100% of the contract amount.
7. Submit bids on forms provided, signed, with all items complete.
8. Address bids to the Owners and deliver to the address on the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS on or before the day stated.
9. A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1:00 P.M., TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019, at 7210 PRAIRIE ROAD, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
10. For projects exceeding $50,000, bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA.R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classifications of BUILDING CONSTRUCTION OR MECHANICAL.
11. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after receipt of bids.
12.The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids, for just cause and to waive any informalities incidental thereto.
Date: June 26, 2019 by order of: Willie Kimble, Executive Director
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PUBLIC DEFENDERS OFFICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
On Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. t0 6:00 p.m., a Public hearing on the Fifth District Public Defender’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and the Amended Budget for FY 2019, will be held at the Central Office located at 108 Courthouse Square, Rayville, Louisiana, 71269. The proposed budget and amended budgets are available for inspection at the Central Office Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m., and at the Police Jury Office in West Carroll, Richland and Franklin Parishes during their business hours.
FIFTH DISTRICT PUBLIC
DEFENDER’S OFFICE
John Albert Ellis
Chief Public Defender.
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
A certain tract of land located in the West Half of Southwest Quarter (W/2 of SW/4) of Section 10, T11N, R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGIN at the Northeast corner of Section 15, T11N, R9E, and run thence South 00˚10’ West along the East boundary of said Section 15 a distance of 1800 feet; thence West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 2253 feet for a Point of Beginning at the Southeastern corner of that certain 23.7 acre tract of land acquired by Woodrow Stroud in an Act of Correction by Partition Deed with M.H. Brister as recorded in Notarial Book 140, Page 318, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and as shown by Plat attached to said Act of Correction and as filed as Plat No. 30 in Plat Book 8 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence from said Point of Beginning continue North 02˚13’ West along the Eastern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract of land, 544.29 feet; thence run South 80˚52’ West, 696.99 feet to a point on the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract in the center of said gravel road; thence run South 07˚25’ East along the center of said road and the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract, 577.85 feet to the Southwest corner of said tract; thence run North 77˚35’ East along the southern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract containing 8.76 acres, more or less.
AND
TRACT “A”
18.83 ACRE TRACT
SITUATED IN
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15 (northeast corner of Section 15), T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go in a southerly direction along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1812.5 feet; thence at right angles, go N 89˚ 50’W leaving said east boundary of Section 15 for 3969.6 feet to 5/8” iron set and the point of beginning, being the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning, go S 00˚10’39” W for 1429.09 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road; thence N 77°06’08”W along said northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road for 530.41 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence S 89˚35’56” W crossing said road for 84.40 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the westerly edge of said road, also being the southeast corner of Tract “B”; thence go along the westerly edge of Cooters Point Road and the easterly boundary of said Tract “B” N 16˚58’11” W for 67.96 feet and N 00˚20’57” W for 219.21 feet to a 5/8” iron found; thence go N 89˚59’30” W leaving said westerly edge of Cooters Point Road along the northerly boundary of said Tract “B” for 94.13 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence continue along said boundary, go N 89°59’30”W for 176.00 feet to the edge of water of Macon Bayou this date 05/15/06; thence go N 03˚01’51” E upstream along the edge of water of Macon Bayou for 438.18 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of a 5.1 acre tract; thence leaving the edge of water of said Bayou Macon, go S 89˚59’00” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 176.0 feet, more or less, to a 5/8” iron set on top bank of said Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚59’10” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the southeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N 03˚10’00” W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N03°10’00”W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 595.00 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the northeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract, also being on the northerly boundary of Cooper property; thence East along said property boundary for 403.38 feet to the point of beginning.
Within described tract contains 18.83 acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
AND
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Citizens Progressive Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46381
Unopened Succession of Barbara W. Gillespie
(Curator-Michael E Kramer)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 27 of Cypress Shores Subdivision of Section 21, T11N, R7E, as per Plat on file in the Office of the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court, Louisiana.
And,
A certain portion of Lot 28 of Cypress Shores Subdivision, as per Plat 73B, Plat records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGINN ING at the most Northeast corner of said Lot 28 of the Cypress Shores Subdivision, as per Plat 73B; thence run in a Southerly direction along the Eastern boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 15 feet; thence in a Westerly direction parallel to the Northern boundary of said Lot 28 and the Southern boundary of Lot 27 of Cypress Shores Subdivision, a distance of 123.9 feet, more or less, to the Western boundary of said Lot 28, thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Western boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 15 feet, more or less, to the Northwestern corner of said Lot 28; thence in an Easterly direction along the Northern boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 123.9 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
State of Louisiana
V. DOCKET NO 2011-621F (C) & 36202C
Patricia A Bell
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Fiera Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Patricia A Bell, and more particularly:
A 0.5533 Acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 9 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the corner common to Section 19, 20, 29 & 30, Township 15 North, Range 9 East; thence, proceed N 00°30’23” W, along the Westerly boundary line of said Section 20, a distance of 125.51 feet to a point; thence proceed N 90°00;00” E, a distance of 187.34 feet to a set cotton picker spindle on the apparent Easterly right-of-way of Louisiana Highway No. 17 and the approximate centerline of Louisiana Highway No. 861 being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence, proceed N 32°29’00” E, along the apparent Easterly right-of-way of said Louisiana Highway No. 17, a distance of 210.58 feet to a set ½” iron rod, thence proceed S 59°58’41” E, a distance of 169.44 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceed S 07°59’04” E, a distance of 46.49 feet to a set cotton picker spindle in the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No 861; thence, proceed S 80°01’39” W, along the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No. 861, a distance of 270.35 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
The above described parcel o land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey (S126619) for Jonathan Wagner, Assistant Attorney General, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P Anderson, PLS #5078, dated March 18, 2019.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Finance of America Reverse, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-46424
Barbara Wiley Gillespie A/K/A Barbara Wiley Hoffman Gillespie
(Curator: Michael E. Kramer)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 11, 12 and 13 of Block 40 as shown by map of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, filed in Plat Cabinet, Slide 38B Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with improvements; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46224
Alma L. Wilford
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 50’ of Lot 16 and 20’ of Lot 18, Block 3 of First Addition to Owen Place Addition to Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A
Champion Mortgage Company
V. DOCKET NO C-43404A
Roy Perkins, Jr. and Mary Johnson Perkins
Michel E. Kramer, Curator for Roy Perkins, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
ROY PERKINS, JR. AND MARY JOHNSON PERKINS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY:
Land Situated in the Parish of Franklin in the State of LA
Lot 4, Block 71 of High School Addition to Wisner, Louisiana, Plat Book A, Page 127, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTR\ICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Quicken Loans, Inc.
V. DOCKET NO C-46134
Michael Lee Hall and Jennifer Hall
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 1.00 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE 1/4 of SW 1/4) of Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 6 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and is more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southwest Croner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ being monumented with a found axle in a Parish Gravel Road known as Erskin Road; thence, proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a found 1/2” iron rod and the Point of Beginning; thence, proceed N 02˚ 07’ 28” W, a distance of 233.35 feet to a found ½” iron rod; thence proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 186.67 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceeds 02˚ 07’ 28” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 186.67 feet to the Point of Beginning.
And
A 1.25 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Southwest Corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ being monumented with a found axle in a Parish Gravel Road known as Erskin Road; thence proceed 02˚ 07’ 28” W, along the West Boundary line of said SE ¼ of SW ¼ and along Erskin Road, a distance of 233.35 feet to a point, from which a set ½” iron rod bears N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 35.00 feet on the apparent Easterly Right-of-Way of said Erskin Road; thence proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 233.34 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed S 02˚ 07’ 28” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a set ½ iron rod, from which a set ½” iron rod bears S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 198.34 feet on the apparent Easterly Right-of-Way of said Erskin Road; thence, proceed S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 233.34 feet to the Point of Beginning; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 13th day of June, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifty (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court dated November 14, 2018 and May 7, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors, for the week of court beginning July 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled “PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 1”; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:
Easterling, Ralph E., 133 Ralph Easterling, Ft. Necessity, LA 71243-5129;
Henry, George, 1317 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2843;
Couch, Michael S., 239 Fortenberry Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5822;
Cooper, Chambree Necole, 130 Pine Prairie Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7660;
Spicer, Candace Ingram, 246 Hwy. 861, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5383;
Fulford, Thomas R., 944 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5377;
Teats, Arthurlene Ange, 240 Ellis Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5503;
Dickson, Martha Ann, 1511 WPA Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7398;
Smith, Tara D., 4562 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7030;
Bailey, Dee Dee Davis, 155 Wilson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6717;
Och, Richard J., 352 Chapman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5310;
Adams, Robert Benjamin, 159 Reeves Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336;
Martin, Jessie B. Mrs., 165 Dobber Glass Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9581;
Kenney, Amos E., 1659 Cooters Point Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4111;
Fulton, Eunice Lousie, 164 Lamar Church Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7295;
Peoples, Harold D., 571 Dummy Line Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4837;
Jordan, Teressa Ann, 1710 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3550;
Davis, Consquella M., 1709 Harlem St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3507;
Credit, Marlyn, 1807 Peters St., #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3633;
Williams, Shanequa Shonta, 1808 Scott St. #C, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3638;
LeBlanc, Colby Lane, 885 Willie Hill Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5863;
Kerry, Tarita Neal, 699 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7479;
Kerns, Kelli Kay, 1907 Loop Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3336;
Griffin, Kimberly Yoland, 195 Coleman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5110;
Welch, Julia Brook, 6931 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5415;
Beach, Karen L., P.O. Box 208, Wisner, LA 71378-2080;
Jackson, Lamar J., P.O. Box 514, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5140;
Spears, Laykesha Latric, P.O. Box 425, Wisner, LA 71378;
Harrell, Lashekia Marlen, 3106 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4022;
Gorman, Patricia C., 490 Curtis Traxler Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5609;
Davidson, Katshia L., 1716 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3504;
Washington, Walter L., 1317 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2843;
McFarland, Mary A., 282 McFarland Rd., Baskin, LA 71232-9282;
Sullivan Jr., David L., 904 Ursula Dr. #7A, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Bailey, Mary A., 165 Burlew Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4804;
Cureington, Kathie C., 125 Maple St. #A, Wisner, LA 71378-4560;
Jordan, Samuel Jr., 3267 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5341;
Williams, Paul W., 2979 Union Church Rd., Baskin, LA 71232-9499;
Thomas, Jarrod W., 749 Folds Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5820;
Nettles, Nancy C., 9092 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4948;
Heath, Jackson W., 448 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6888;
Franks, Donny Ray, 115 Liberty Ln, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5750;
Rials, Rodney Thomas, 303 Campbell Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4302;
Graham, Mary Francella, P.O. Box 861, Wisner, LA 71378-8610;
Robinson, Jacquanda Mikal, 128 Mary St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7034;
Jackson, Patrick O’Neal, P.O. Box 713, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7130;
McCarthy, Kevin R., 146 Lois St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7186;
Duchesne, Elizabeth Rena, 961 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5327;
Sherman, Jennifer Anne, 407 Batey Rd., Wisner, LA 71378;
Davis, Georgette C., P.O. Box 563, Gilbert, LA 71336-5630;
Moffett, Georgia A., 1403 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3013;
Johnson, Leroy, 1902 Tensas St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2362;
Clay, Bettie J., 7712 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5417;
Gilmore, Heather Marie, 1022 Oakley Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4203;
Hunt Jr., Jerry D., 1747 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5672;
Anderson, Betty Hardman, 155 Handy King Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5262;
Carter, Heather Leigh, 137 Sims Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5739;
Vallery, Meghan Danielle, 2793 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5835;
Breedlove, Hailey NIchole, 1693 Doctor Rogers Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4335;
Spencer, Shonta R., 811 Carver St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3860;
Ruffin, Donna F., 1005 Hwy. 861, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5390;
Rogers, Eldridge Lee, 296 Julian King Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4738;
Smith, Chad O., 2803 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, La 71295-4029;
Haynes, Shirley, 315 Charles Buck Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4613;
Hodges, Charlie L., 1685 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6927;
Etheridge, Russell D., 577 Riser Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5736;
Criff, Jim, P.O. Box 651, Wisner, LA 71378-6510;
Chanthapanyua, Kimberly, 2505 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5679;
Washington, Tiffany Denise, 1111 Blanson St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2435;
Stevens, Virginia Renee, 137 H.W. Armstrong Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7135;
McIntyre, Millicent N., 1679 Hwy. 858, Delhi, LA 71232-7237;
Wright, Charles D., 1195 Hwy. 860, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5234;
Smith, Catherine, 2619 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6941;
Smith, Betty Franks, P.O. Box 662, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6620;
Miles, Dalyceeia, 405 McCaleb Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5866;
Rollins, Clara W., 3302 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4040;
Dupuy, Alan G., 678 Faulk Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4606;
Wallace, Donald R., 2597 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4987;
Hollis, Arthur Jarell, 1406 Bosworth St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2916;
Wollerson, Thomas Haskell, 162 Griffith Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4200;
Coleman, Donald Ray, 2713 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4027;
Ellerbe, Helen S., 8521 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4939;
Welch, David Shane, P.O. Box 801, Gilbert, La 71336-8010;
Cutrer, Amber Michelle, 4682 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9630;
McMahan, Meredith L., 178 Charles McMahan Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4746;
Ulmer, James B., 608 Clyde Weems Lp., Gilbert, La 71336-5120;
Spruill, Ona M., P.O. Box 654, Gilbert, La 71336-6540;
Walker, Angel Marie, 166 Berry Ln., Wisner, LA 71378-4702;
Finister, Wanda G., P.O. Box 518, Wisner, LA 71378-5180;
Jenkins Jr., Johnny Ray, 139 Louisiana St., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Langley, Rosemary, 232 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2245;
Hunt, Christopher Ala, P.O. Box 826, Gilbert, LA 71336-4910;
Thomas Sr., Robert L., P.O. Box 644, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6440;
Wallace Jr., Hollis E., P.O. Box 945, Winnsboro, LA 71295-9450;
Grant, Moses McClinton, 2207 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5784;
Williams, Lovinza, 1615 Morning St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3530;
Owens, Rose Marie, 152 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5162;
Gwin, Dora B., 795 Reagan Lp., Baskin, LA 71219-9439;
Gilmore, Lorita B., 8086 Hwy. 562, Extension, LA 71243-4018;
Ferrington Jr., Marvin R., P.O. Box 550, Wisner, LA 71378-5500;
Allbritton, Barbara J., P.O. Box 513, Wisner, LA 71378-5130;
Stephens, James Nicholas, P.O. Box 206, Wisner, LA 71378-2060;
Bryan, Debra L., P.O. Box 394, Baskin, LA 71219-3940;
McCormick, Christopher Dan, P.O. Box 123, Ft. Necessity, LA 71243;
Donnell, Eloise S., P.O. Box 778, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7780;
Ellerbe, Donald R., P.O. Box 553, Wisner, LA 71378-5530;
Stubbs, Aston D., P.O. Box 842, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8420;
Boothe, Gratchel C., 1466 Ward III School, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7354;
Thornton, Richard D., 146 Hawsey Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5826;
Thomas, Martez J., 1005 Parish Line Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7344;
Cooper, Leairca Nicole, 611 Sikes St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2352;
Thompson, Travis Dante, P.O. Box 576, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5760;
Perry, Marvin Antonio, 4682 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9630;
Jackson, Uriah Cambriae, 2607 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4041;
Basher, Francis O., 4940 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5408;
Smith, Frances L., 1485 River Rd., Gilbert, La 71336;
Parker, Jimmy D., 2301 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6986;
Martin, Billy R., P.O. Box 899, Gilbert, LA 71336-8990;
Morgan, Nina M., 1309 Hickory St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2801;
Parker, Steven A., 3855 Hwy. 128, Gilbert, LA 71336-5149;
Morgan, Blair Randolph, 6264 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7174;
Barker, Rex Stephen, P.O. Box 75, Ft. Necessity, LA 71243;
Easterling, Michael J., 1103 Percy St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2211;
Mitchell, Jeannie, 145 Hutto Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5707;
Hitt, Jeffery W., P.O. Box 144, Ft., Necessity, LA 71243-1440;
Tate, Jennie M., P.O. Box 190, Wisner, LA 71378-1900;
Thompson, Susan L., 142 Seymore Rd., Baskin, La 71219-9288;
Williams, Curtis L., 205 Doc Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4829;
Southern, Jessica Ann, 180 Mossy Oak Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5913;
Davis, Colby Leon, 5516 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7160;
Rawls, Linda C., 1109 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5379;
Cox, Marilyn S., 870 Hwy. 860, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5231;
Taylor, Frances A., 489 Blount Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6017;
Reynolds, Katherine D., 429 Turtleneck Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7692;
Flowers, Daniel Leon, 10334 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4970;
Bingham, James Edward, 209 Luckett St., Wisner, LA 71378-4533;
Frimpong, Shirley S., 603 McCaleb Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5804;
Berry, Cierra Nicole, 208 Bond St., Gilbert, LA 71336-3404;
Finley, Monica Meoshay, 706 8th St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4110;
Yielding Gabba, Ruthie A., 2074 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7496;
Ford, Mark A., 515 Union Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5220;
Kyle, Carolyn, 1194 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert, La 71336-5716;
Harris, Verse V., 7153 Hwy. 128, Jigger, LA 71249;
Magee, Christopher Sea, 315 Artie Carter Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5242;
Underwood, Norman Adam, 210 Griffith Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7526;
Adams, Sandy Michelle, 725 Airport, Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7459;
Stevens, Gayla M., 8260 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5421;
Miller, Shirley Faye T., 12687 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7573;
Gladen, Robert A., 9200 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4951;
Veuleman, Nathan N., 423 George Lebeaux Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4867;
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 13th day of June, 2019.
J.H. Colvin Jr.
John M. Guice
Dorothy Young
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and Clerk of Court
Public Hearing/Regular Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
June 13, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Regular Session on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the agenda with Hendry offering the second followed by a unanimous vote.
Juror Lewis offered the motion to approve the minutes of the May 9, 2019 Regular Meeting and the May 16, 2019 Special Meeting. Juror Robinson made the second with all voting in agreement.
Item 3 – unable to attend
The LSU update was given by Kelley Lafferty.
Juror Troy Hendry addressed the jury concerning his upcoming retirement from the Jury. Juror Hendry will not run in the 2019 election for Juror of District 4. Juror Hendry served the parish as an employee from February 1975 thru January 2004 and as juror from January 2004 thru December 2019. Juror Hendry’s fifty two years of service to our community is to be commended. The local government of Franklin Parish offered their gratitude for his service.
Item 6 – Unable to attend
Ken McManus of McManus Engineering gave the following update:
BOGGY BAYOU DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS:
All approvals received. Bids were opened 10 am, December 11, 2018, and all bids exceeded available funds. Funds were moved from Turkey Creek to Boggy Bayou. State has approved amendment.
Preconstruction meeting has been held. Contractor wants to start July 15th. ($1,134,589.00 proposed budget)
ASH SLOUGH DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS:
Amendment for Wetlands Delineation and Determination was approved by OCD on 3/29/16. Performed site work for Wetlands DID on 6/1/16.Report was submitted 6/22/16 to Corps of Engineers. Corps of Engineers has issued a Nationwide Permit for construction. GOHSEP has sent a letter from FEMA approving Phase II funding. They have received a schedule for proceeding with construction. They will allow the project to bid in two parts. Frye Magee says they are waiting on is the Walley’s and the Nugents want to renegotiate their easement. Working on adjustments for Walley’s. Need surveyor to go out and survey area of disturbance. ($288,570 G/I+$1,105,538 Hlv.1GP+$79,942 Local In-Kind=
$1,474,050)
TURKEY CREEK DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS:
Plans have been revised to incorporate improvements from Green Light Rd. to Ash Slough, and property ownership maps have been sent to Frye Magee to obtain temporary easements. ($1,390,574)
BAYOU MACON CUT-OFFN0.1:
($415,000) The project bid Tuesday, May 29, 2018, and Merrick, LLC was low bidder at $313,942.50. Pre-construction was held on September 5, 2018, contractor has started work, but was delayed due to weather on November 7, 2018. Merrick LLC has done some work this week out there.
TURKEY CREEK DAM:
Met with GOHSEP on 12/6/2016 to discuss funding. Received water line plans from Pan-American which shows a portion of the water line within the dam. Deadline to Confirm Project(s) Scope/Initial Cost Estimate 01/13/17 (Completed).Deadline to Submit Complete Project Applications to GOHSEP 2/13/2017 (Completed). Application Deadline to FEMA3/13/2017 (completed). New RFI issued on May 1, 2019.
GOHSEP wants a letter asking for additional funding.
Information for half of the bridges without ratings or plans on DOTD’s record were submitted for the 03/15/17 and 04/30/17 deadlines. Recall No. 700373 and 700950 have been rated and submitted.
ABE LINCOLN/HORACE WHITE SEWER DISTRICT:
Received approval from DEQ on 01/30/18 for pursuing a loan of$593,080 with 50% forgiveness. Categorical exclusion was submitted on 2/28/18 and approved. Received DEQ and DHH approval. Waiting on a closing date. Bids were opened January 15, 2019, and Womack and Sons was the lowest bidder. Loan should close in July.
HB No. 2
Franklin Parish Activity Center – Priority 1 $1,427,700
Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 1 – Priority 1 $415,000
Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 – Payable from State General Fund $250,000
Juror Scott offered the motion to approve ordinance#3466 approving taxable sewer revenue bond (Abe Lincoln/Horace White). Juror Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Scott offered the motion to open the public hearing to dissolve Sewer District No. 1(Abe Lincoln-Horace White) as required by DEQ to receive funding for improvements to the sewer district. Juror Robinson seconded the motion. After a brief discussion, with no public comments voiced, Juror Scott offered the motion to abolish Sewer District No. 1. Juror Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Parks offered the motion to approve resolution #704 Indebtedness for Fire District No. 2. Juror Lewis seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Robinson offered the motion to approve the material bids as presented to the lowest responsible bidder. Juror Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement with the exclusion of Juror Harris which abstained.
Item 14 – No Action Taken
Item 15 – No Action Taken
Item 16 – Juror Hendry offered the motion to approve Resolution #705 as read and presented. Juror Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement with the exception of Juror Scott which abstained.
Juror Parks offered the motion to appoint the Franklin Sun as the official journal of the Franklin Parish Police Jury.
Juror Scott voiced his disapproval of the current culvert installation restrictions.
Juror Scott presented a quote for the materials to cover the children’s activity area at Turkey Creek Park. The jury agreed to differ the project to the finance committee.
Item 21 – was unable to attend, but the matter has been rectified.
Juror Harris spoke on behalf of the residents of Burwin Curry road and Cooters Point Road. The need presented for Burwin Curry Road has been completed per his instruction. Juror Harris requested that specific portions of Cooters Point Road be built up and resealed. The jury asked that Mr. Harris compile the actual total of materials needed and a cost estimate of the proposed work and present the information to the Finance and Public Works committees
Juror Parks offered the motion to approve the Beer Permit application for Mr. Breard Burks. With all items being in order, Juror Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement with the exclusion of Juror Harris which abstained.
Juror Hendry offered the motion to approve the Superintendent’s report as presented by the Secretary-Treasurer. Juror Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Mr. McManus updated the jury on the Bill Holdman project.
Deer Creek – The jury requested that an Explosive company/person be contacted to eradicate the beaver dam located in Deer Creek which is believed to be causing the water flow issue.
Juror Parks offered the motion to hold a public hearing to remove a portion of Live Oak Lane from the parish system. Juror Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Hendry offered the motion to place Children at Play signs in the following locations: Jackson Ln., Furr Rd., L D Knox and Herman Harris Road. Juror Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Parks offered the motion to provide continued education for Cody Huff. Juror Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Harris offered the motion to appoint Rocky Dale Williams to the Fire District No. 1 board to fill the vacant position left by Paul Till. Juror Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Parks offered the motion to approve the recommendation of the President to close July 4th and 5th. Juror Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
Juror Scott offered the motion to approve two functions to be held at Nolan Norman Park in which all documentation for the first event has been received. The dates of the events are July 6th and August 10th. Juror Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Scott offered the motion to approve the Secretary-Treasurer’s report of budgeted vs actual expenditures for all funds controlled by the jury. Juror Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Harris offered the motion to adjourn with Juror Hendry offering the second. The meeting was adjourned with a unanimous vote.
Sam Wiggins Boyd, Secretary-Treasurer Ricky Campbell, President
Public Notice for Quail Run
Project Owner: Quail Run 2019, LP
Managing General Partner: Quail Run 2019 GP, LLC
Project Name: Quail Run
Project Location: +/- 10 acres located 300 ft. south of the intersection of Highway 865 and 8th Street, on the west side of Highway 865 in Winnsboro, Louisiana
Number of Units: There will be 40 units with 1 office/community facility and support services will be provided
Unit Mix: Quail Run will have thirty-nine (39) three bedroom/ two-bathroom units and one (1) two bedroom/two-bathroom unit.
Nature of the Project: The project is a New Construction LIHTC development with a community facility. Quail Run will target families, specifically single parent households, earning at or below 60% of the area median income, including PSH eligible households. The owner is competing for 9% Tax Credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
Rents: The average proposed rents will be $550/month for the three-bedroom units and $250/month for the two-bedroom units.
Total Development Cost: Approximately $7,073,804
Project Funding: First Mortgage of $679,050
Equity of $6,365,863
Owner Contribution of $28,891
Total Sources: $7,073,804
