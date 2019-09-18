Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
June 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jan Hicks, and Nick Poulos
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO and Charlotte Boone.
Absent: Dr. Logan Atkins, Jesse Young and April Winborne, FNP-DON.
Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
Invocation Greg Kincaid
Add to the agenda:
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Poulos to add the agenda under Admin Report: Consider strategic planning re: Parking Lot Striping. Motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Ms. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the minutes from June 6, 2019 minutes as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• NNB
Medical Staff:
• NNB
Financials:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Ms. Hicks to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to continue strategic planning re: parking lot striping s as discussed. Motion carried unanimously.
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Ms. Hicks to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Young to approve the insurance renewals as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
July 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jan Hicks, Jesse Young and Nick Poulos
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO, April Winborne, FNP-DON and Charlotte Boone, Administrative Assistant.
Absent: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Dr. Logan Atkins,
Call to order: Greg Kincaid
Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Poulos to approve the minutes from June 27, 2019 minutes as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• NNB
Medical Staff:
• NNB
Financials:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• NNB
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to continue to strategic planning re: orthopedics and clinic expansions as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Young to continue to strategic planning re: Dr. Robinson’s contract as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Dr. Hicks to continue to strategic planning re: parking lot striping as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to continue to strategic planning re: 340B enrollment as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
Public Hearing / Regular Meeting
Of the Franklin Parish Police Jury
August 8, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in regular Session on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry. Unable to attend was Juror James Harris.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Juror Leroy Scott, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Hendry, seconded by Robinson and was unanimously passed.
Senator Neil Riser read aloud and presented a proclamation in memory of Ms. Waneshia Bush to her family.
Parks offered the motion to approve the proclamation for Ms. Waneshia Bush to be entered into the Franklin Parish book of records. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the removal of 1383 ft. of Live Oak Ln. from the Parish Road Maintenance System and asked for any public comments. Being that no public comments were received neither by mail nor verbally, President Campbell closed the public hearing.
Robinson offered the motion to rescind the motion Parks offered to approve removing 1383 ft. of Live Oak Ln. from the Parish Road Maintenance System. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to remove 625.3 ft. of Live Oak Ln. out of the parish road system. Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve advertising for road foreman was offered by Scott, seconded by Robinson and unanimously passed.
Mrs. Carol Pinnell-Alison provided the jury with the monthly LSU Ag Center report.
Mr. Ken McManus proved the jury with the monthly update of all the parish projects his firm is currently working on.
Scott offered the motion to approve the following amendment to the Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 1 Drainage Structure Improvements. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. Surveying will be reduced from $15,000 to $6,000; project inspection will be reduced from $18,000 to $14,350; permit will be reduced from $7,500 to $5,630. The resulting credit from the above revision will be moved into Mussel Survey and Construction.
Parks offered the motion to approve advertising for bids for the collection of garbage in Franklin Parish. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The superintendent provided the jury with his monthly report which included the monthly work schedule and Capital Improvement 3 year plan. Hendry offered to approve the report as presented. Robinson seconded. The motion passed.
Juror Parks had submitted a request to be removed from serving on any police jury committees. President Campbell honored his request and appointed Juror Hendry to serve in Parks’ place for the remainder of the year.
President Campbell and Jury Scott agreed to meet up to assess the drainage issue and request of the Jackson regarding a low water crossing located in a canal off New Zion Rd.
Hendry offered the motion to approve making the necessary repairs need on the Hurricane Bayou crossing and next year budget for replacing the crossing in the most cost effective way. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement except Parks who voted nay.
Robinson offered the motion to deny the request for the buildup of the driveway for Ms. Winsted off L. R. Hatton Road due to the fact that the length exceeds the limit regulated in the Hardship Drive Ordinance and the cost is between 13-19K. Hendry seconded with all voting in agreement except Parks who voted nay.
Hendry offered the motion to approve holding a public hearing for the consideration of taking Purvis Rd. out of the parish road system. Robinson seconded. The motion passed.
Hendry offered the motion to approve the superintendent obtaining the ROW(s) needed to widen Cypress Rd. prior to chip sealing. Lewis seconded. The motion passed.
The motion to approve the buildup of two sections of Moon Mullins that are in dire need of building up was offered by Robinson, seconded by Hendry and was unanimously approved. Per Mr. E. Harris, to buildup both sections it will take 300 yds. of dirt and 60 tons of maintenance rock. Estimated cost is between 3 and 4 thousand.
Parks offered the motion to authorize getting quotes on leasing another one, approving the rental of dump truck to be used until another one can be leased, and fixing unit 193, then moving it to surplus equipment. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve the Town of Wisner’s request for assistance on a canal located off Texas St. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the Children at play 25 MPH sign requests for Henderson Rd. and Cypress Rd. was offered by Hendry, seconded by Lewis and was passed.
Scott offered the motion to approve the hardship drive request from Ms. Lola Coleman at 141 Alma St., pending a letter from home health verifying their services. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
There was a brief discuss about alleyways located in subdivisions located outside of city limits – The parish voted to take the roads located within the Abe Lincoln and Horace White Subdivision into the parish maintenance system. The subdivisions are not parish owned and operated. Therefore, per the Attorney General, the use of public funds to repair private alleyways would be a gratuitous donation which is prohibited by law.
The motion to approve holding a public hearing to amend the ordinance to include a background check on first time applicants and renewals was offered by Scott, seconded by Hendry and was unanimously passed. The fee for the background check would be added to the permit application fee.
Scott offered the motion to approve advertising for courthouse maintenance position. Parks seconded with all voting in agreement.
Hendry offered the motion to approve hiring Thornton and Collinson as CDL Truck Driver at the rate of $11.82 per hour on a 6 month probationary period. Robinson seconded. The motion passed.
Parks offered the motion to approve reinstating Floy Walker with all prior employment specifics staying the same. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to continue with the current work attire police of no shorts. Hendry seconded the motion. The motion passed.
No action was taken in appointment of a district 5 constable filling the vacancy left from the resignation of Crystal Stephens due to not having a recommendation.
Scott offered the motion to approve FPPJ employees the option to donate sick time to Mr. Ethridge. Parks seconded with all voting in agreement.
Hendry offered the motion to approve taking out a Cyber Liability Police costing $1,931.00 a year. Scott seconded the motion. The motion passed.
The motion to appoint Mr. Jimmy Griffin to the Turkey Creek Fish and Game Commission was offered by Hendry, seconded by Parks and was unanimously passed.
Scott offered the motion to approve requesting quotes from a licensed contractor for the repairs needing to be made at Turkey Creek Park.
Juror Lewis exited the meeting at this time.
The treasurer provided the jury with her monthly report including the Profit and Loss Budget v. Actual for all budgets overseen by the Jury. Parks offered the motion to approve the report as presented. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
With there being no further business, Hendry offered the motion to adjourn. Parks seconded. The meeting adjourned.
KarahLochbrunner–AssistantSecretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
9-18 1tb
mmm
