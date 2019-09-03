ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS for the SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL, will be received by the FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY, at the JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET WINNSBORO, LA 71295, UNTIL 2:00 P.M., local time, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
The Contract Documents, consisting of ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS, INSTRUCTION TO PROPONENTS, CONTRACTS & GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS AND ANY ADDENDA, may be examined at the following location:
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
6558 MAIN STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Phone: (318) 435-9429
Copies of the Documents may be obtained at the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office located at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, La 71295 upon payment of $100.00 for each set. The Contractor must pay shipping costs.
This Contract shall collect and dispose of solid waste in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Winnsboro, Louisiana
July 1, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for a public hearing on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board Complex to review the 2019-2020 General Fund Consolidated Budget.
The meeting was called to order by Mrs. Boquet. The agenda is as follows:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held as follows:
Date of Notice: July 1, 2019
Time: 3:45 P. M.
Place: Franklin Parish School Board Complex
7293 Prairie Road
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Agenda:
Call to Order
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
Item 1: Review of 2019-2020 General Fund Consolidated Budget
Item 2: Adjourn
Mrs. Rebecca Boquet, Franklin Parish School Board Business Manager addressed the Board and public present at this meeting.
Mrs. Boquet read the budget letter presented to the Board. Mrs. Boquet took questions from the Board and public.
The Public Hearing for the 2019-2020 General Fund Consolidated Budget was adjourned at 4:00 p.m.
Winnsboro, Louisiana
July 1, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Members were present for the July 1, 2019 meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order and Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO ADD ITEM(S) TO AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to add items III. B. Agriculture Extension Office Speaker, IV.H. To consider and/or take action on permission to advertise for Produce for CNP for 2019-20 and IV.I. To consider and/or take action on permission to advertise for Large Equipment for CNP. This must be a unanimous vote for items to be added to agenda.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the July 1, 2019 regular meeting as amended.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting Notice for JULY 1, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
4:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for July 1, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from May 6, 9, 28, June 3, 13 and 24, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Marcellus Scott – Youth Program
B. Agriculture Extension Office Speaker
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update – Pledge of Allegiance – IKDA. (approve) (Bryan)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (approve) (Johnson)
Graduation Exercises - IKDB
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (layover) (Johnson)
(JGCB-Immunizations)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Franklin Parish School Board Insurance. (Boquet)
E. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Beginning Budget. (Boquet)
F. To consider and/or take action on 2019 Fall Janitorial Supply Bid. (Clark)
G. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 “Acceptable Use Policy and Internet Safety Agreement.” (Grieme)
H. To consider and/or take action on permission to advertise for Produce for CNP for 2019-20. (Nolan)
I. To consider and/or take action on permission to advertise for Large Equipment for CNP. (Nolan)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks
SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM MAY 6, 9, 28, JUNE 3, 3 AND 24, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the May 6, 9, 28, June 3, 13, 24, 2019 meetings.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis
SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – MARCELLUS SCOTT
Mr. Marcellus Scott presented to the Board a Youth Program. This youth program is under the MARS Center. It is a mental, economic and environmental support presentation. He reported that he has a grant for this program. This program will require a cooperative endeavor to put this into the schools. The main focus of this program is to education the youth on financial matters.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – AGRICULTURE EXTENSION OFFICE SPEAKER
Mrs. Carol P. Alison gave a quarterly report on the activities of the Ag. Extension Office.
Ms. Alison presented to the Board a AgCenter Quarterly Report.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE - PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the policy update – IKDA, Pledge of Allegiance.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
At the beginning of each school day, time shall be permitted for the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Every assembly or meeting in each school shall begin with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Throughout the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, all students shall stand at respectful attention. During recitation of the “pledge,” each student shall place his/her right hand over his/her heart.
If a student, due to a conscientiously and sincerely held religious belief, feels entitled to an exemption to the requirement to recite the pledge, such student shall still be required to stand.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – GRADUATION EXERCISES
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the policy update IKDB – Graduation Exercises.
GRADUATION EXERCISES
The Franklin Parish School Board shall not allow any student to participate in commencement exercises until he/she has successfully completed all graduation requirements as prescribed by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). Special Education students must meet all program requirements to receive a certificate of completion and participate in commencement exercises.
Students who complete their work at midterm may graduate at that time, but in doing so shall end their careers at the local high school.
Any senior student who is found guilty of any act which constitutes grounds for suspension or expulsion after having met the academic requirements for graduation, shall be denied the right to receive his/her diploma at or participate in formal graduation exercises and in lieu thereof, be given his/her diploma in private.
High school students are required to spend a minimum of four (4) school sessions (8) semesters [16 semesters on 4x4]) in school to meet graduation requirements, and earn the minimum required Carnegie units and pass all components of the Graduate Exit Examination in order to participate in the graduation ceremony and to be considered for class ranking, awards, honors and recognitions.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
1. Students who have not completed all graduation requirements by the date approved by the School Board to dismiss seniors from school may not participate in graduation exercises. All grades from correspondence courses must be in the Principal’s office by the above date.
2. All students shall be present for all practice sessions in order to participate in graduation exercises.
3. Adult education students may not participate in regular graduation exercises.
4. Foreign exchange students shall be recognized at high school graduation.
Revised: May, 2014; Revised: July 1, 2019
Ref: La. Rev. Stat. Ann. 17:81; Board minutes, 5-5-03, 5-6-13, 5-5-14, 7-1-19.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – JGCB - IMMUNIZATIONS
This policy need a 30-day layover before being approved in August.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-2020 FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD INSURANCE
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-2020 Franklin Parish School Board Insurance. Community Financial received the quote for a total of $364,649.00. This covers Property, General Liability, Cyber Suite Coverage, Educator’s Legal Liability, Crime, Equipment Breakdown, Auto Liability, Physical Damage and Agency Fee. Risk Services received the quote on Excess Workers’ Comp. for $53,215.00. Risk Services also has our Student Insurance for $17,544.42.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OT TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 BEGINNING BUDGET
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-20 Franklin Parish School Board 2019-2020 Beginning Budget.
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD/2019-20 CONSOLIDATED BEGINNING BUDGET2019-20
Franklin Parish General Local State Federal Child
School Board Fund Funds Grants Grants Nutrition TOTAL
Revenues
Local Sources 2,500,000 5,050,000 36,000 7,586,000
State Sources
(Other than MFP) 108,568 0 109,805 218,373
MFP 20,569,842 0 20,569,842
(excluding School Lunch)
MFP (School Lunch) 0 0 27,000 27,000
Federal Sources 0 0 5,206,96 2,055,000 7,261,965
Total Revenues 23,178,410 5,050,000 109,805 5,206,965 2,118,000 35,663,180
Other Sources
of Funds 403,855 0 0 0 0 403,855
Total Revenue &
Other Sources 23,582,265 5,050,000 109,805 5,206,965 2,118,000 36,067,035
Expenditures
Instruction:
Regular Programs -
Elem & Sec 9,590,000 1,300,000 19,061 566,774 11,475,835
Special Education 2,450,000 297,000 0 244,086 2,991,086
Vocation Education 390,823 45,000 0 38,548 474,371
Other Instructional
Programs 960,000 90,000 0 43,400 1,093,400
Special Programs 124,000 40,000 83,708 2,265,958 2,513,666
Adult/Continuing Education 0 0 0 0 0
Community College Programs 0 0 0 0 0
Total Instruction 13,514,823 1,772,000 83,708 3,158,766 0 18,529,297
Support Services Program:
Pupil Support 1,290,000 125,000 0 277,717 1,692,717
Instructional Staff
Services 1,210,000 89,000 7,036 1,138,729 2,444,765
General Administration 575,000 40,000 0 5,500 620,500
School Administration 1,573,000 168,000 0 0 1,741,000
Business Services 530,000 25,000 0 60,905 615,905
Operations & Maintenance
of Plant 2,050,000 350,000 0 37,687 2,437,687
Student Transportation 2,500,000 460,000 0 110,806 3,070,806
Central Services 65,000 51,000 0 0 116,000
Total Support Services 9,793,000 1,308,000 7,036 1,631,344 0 12,739,380
Operations of Non-Instructional Services:
Food Service 97,000 2,118,000 2,215,000
Enterprise Operations 0
Community Service
Operations 7,600 7,600
Total Operation Of
Non-Instruc Service 104,600 0 0 13,000 2,118,000 2,235,600
Facility Acquisition &
Construction 0 4,000,000 0 0 0 4,000,000
Debt Service 0 1,800,000 0 0 0 1,800,000
Total Expenditures 23,412,423 8,970,000 109,805 4,803,110 2,118,000 39,413,338
Other Uses of Funds 169,842 0 0 403,855 0 573,697
Total Expenditures &
Other Uses of Funds 23,582,265 8,970,000 109,805 5,206,965 2,118,000 39,987,035
Excess (Deficiency) 0 0 0 0
of Rev & Other Sources
Over Expenditures 0 -3,920,000 0 0 0 -3,920,000
& Other Uses
Residual Equity
Transfer In 0 1,800,000 0 0 0 1,800,000
Residual Equity
Transfer Out** 0 1,800,000 0 0 0 1,800,000
(Board Reserve
for Insurance)info only1,000,000
Estimated Unreserved
Begin. Bal. 6,000,000 5,023,249 11,023,249
Estimated Unreserved
End. Bal. 6,000,000 1,103,249 0 0 0 7,103,249
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON FALL JANITORIAL BID FOR 2019
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accept the lowest bid for the 2019 Fall Janitorial Supply bid. This bid’s tally is at the Franklin Parish School Board for public view.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 ACCEPTABLE USE POLICY AND INTERNET SAFETY AGREEMENT
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-20 Acceptable Use Policy and Internet Safety Agreement.
Franklin Parish School Board
Acceptable Use Policy and Internet Safety Agreement 2019-2020
Statement of Purpose
Franklin Parish School Board is pleased to offer our employees and students access to the World Wide Web and other electronic networks. The advantages afforded by the rich, digital resources available today through the World Wide Web outweigh any disadvantage. However, it is important to remember that access is a privilege, not a right, and carries with it responsibilities for all involved. This policy applies to all persons who gain access with any device, whether personal or district provided, to the school network.
Terms of Agreement
This policy applies to all persons using the Franklin Parish School Board network, accessing the Internet, or using a Franklin Parish School Board computer system. In order for a student/minor to be allowed access to a school computer system, computer network, and the Internet, parents must sign and return the attached consent form by September 3, 2019. For the purpose of this policy a minor is defined as an individual who has not attained the age of 17 years.
Acceptable Uses
The District is providing access to its school computer systems, computer networks, and the Internet for educational purposes only. The board expects that staff will blend thoughtful use of such information throughout the curriculum and that the staff will provide guidance and instruction to students in the appropriate use of such resources. If you have any doubt about whether a contemplated activity is educational, you may consult with the person(s) designated by the school to help you decide.
Accordingly, regulations for participation by anyone on the Internet shall include, but not be limited to, the following:
• All users must abide by rules of Network etiquette – Netiquette, including the following:
• Be polite. Use appropriate language and graphics. No swearing, vulgarities, suggestive, obscene, belligerent, or threatening language. Personal attacks are an unacceptable use of the network. If a user is the victim of a harsh, critical, or abusive statement, the user should bring the incident to the attention of the immediate supervisor or technology coordinator. It is better not to respond to these types of attacks.
• Avoid language and/or graphic representations which may be offensive to other users. Do not use network or Internet access to make, distribute, or redistribute jokes, stories, or other material which is based on slurs or stereotypes relating to race, gender, ethnicity, nationality, religion, or sexual orientation.
• Do not assume that a sender of e-mail is giving his or her permission for you to forward or redistribute the message to third parties or to give his/her e-mail address to third parties. This should only be done with permission or when you know that the individual would have no objection.
• Teachers may NOT allow individual students to use personal email, electronic chat rooms, instant messaging, social networking sites (i.e. Facebook and Twitter) and other forms of direct electronic communications. Webmail is NOT permitted on any computer located in the classroom or used by students except for school-provided student accounts that are educationally sound and safe that functions similar to that which is provided by services such as Google Apps for Education email. The teacher will use due diligence to monitor and insure the safety/security of minors when using such approved communication, such as, Google Apps for Education email, chat rooms, or other direct electronic communications.
• No personal addresses, personal phone numbers, or last names of minors will be permitted to be given out on the Internet or for any type of student account. No identifiable photographs will be allowed to be published on the Internet without appropriate written consent. Concerning a student/minor, appropriate written consent means a signature by a parent or legal guardian of the student.
• A student may not attempt to access any Internet resource without the prior consent of the teacher. The Internet is an extension of the classroom, and teachers are responsible for and must be aware of where his/her student goes on the Internet. Students are responsible for good behavior on school computer networks just as they are in a classroom or a school hallway. Communications on the network are often public in nature. General school rules for behavior and communications apply.
• Students encountering information or messages they deem dangerous or inappropriate on the web or when using electronic mail or direct communications should notify their teacher or other adult faculty member.
• Student Photos/Student Work. Publishing student pictures and work on websites promotes learning and collaboration and provides an opportunity to share the achievements of students. Images and products of K-12 students/minors may be included on the website without identifying captions or names. Parents/guardians must indicate their written consent to publish their child’s photo or school work on any school-related website BEFORE the item is published to the web. Please note that under no circumstances will K-12 student photos or work be identified with first and last name on a Franklin Parish website, including the district, school, or teacher website.
Privacy. Network and Internet access is provided as a tool for your education. The District reserves the right to monitor, inspect, copy, review and store at any time and without prior notice any and all usage of the computer network and Internet access and any and all information transmitted or received in connection with such usage. All such information files shall be and remain the property of the District, and no user shall have any expectation of privacy regarding such materials.
Copyright. All students and faculty must adhere to the copyright laws of the United States (P.L. 94-553) and the Congressional Guidelines that delineate it regarding software, authorship, and copying information.
Network Access. Access to the school network is a privilege, not a right. Every school in the district relies on the district network; therefore, preserving the integrity of that network must come first. The use of personal wireless access points or routers is restricted, as their use causes network instability. The district technology department must be notified before connecting any device to the school network to prevent network problems.
Websites. It is the policy of the Franklin Parish School Board that all district, school, classroom or other school related websites be updated and maintained by a faculty or staff member of the Franklin Parish School Board. Under no circumstance should a student/minor be allowed to post information on a district, school, classroom website or other school related websites without final approval from the site administrator.
Failure to Follow Acceptable Use Policy
The network is provided for students to conduct research, complete assignments, and communicate with others. Access to network services will be provided to students who agree to act in a considerate and responsible manner. Use of the computer network and Internet is a privilege, not a right. A user who violates this agreement shall, at a minimum, have his or her access to the network and Internet terminated and is subject to disciplinary action by the school administrator. The District may also take other disciplinary actions. Listed below are examples of unacceptable uses of the network.
• Uses that cause harm to others or damage to their property are prohibited. For example, do not engage in defamation (harming another’s reputation by lies); do not employ another’s password or some other user identifier that misleads message recipients into believing that someone other than you is communicating or otherwise using his/her access to the network or the Internet; do not upload a work, virus, trojan horse, time bomb, or other harmful form of programming or vandalism; do not participate in hacking activities or any form of unauthorized access to other computers, networks, or information systems.
• Uses that jeopardize the security of student access and of the computer network or other networks on the Internet are prohibited. For example, do not disclose or share your password with others; do not impersonate another user.
• Uses that are commercial transactions are not allowed. Students may not use the SCS or school network to sell or buy anything over the Internet. You should not give others private information about yourself or others.
• Illegal activities, including copyright or contract violations, shall not be permitted on the Internet.
• The Internet shall not be used for commercial, political, illegal, financial, or religious purposes. Violations shall be reported to a teacher or an administrator immediately.
• Threatening, profane, harassing, or abusive language shall be forbidden.
• Use of the network for any illegal activities is prohibited. Illegal activities include (a) tampering with computer hardware or software, (b) unauthorized entry into computers and files (hacking), (c) knowledgeable vandalism or destruction of equipment, and (d) deletion of computer files. Such activity is considered a crime under state and federal law. Any use which violates state or federal law relating to copyright, trade secrets, the distribution of obscene or pornographic materials, or which violates any other applicable law or municipal ordinance, is strictly prohibited.
• No user is permitted to knowingly or inadvertently load or create a computer virus or load any software that destroys files and programs, confuses users, or disrupts the performance of the system. No third party software will be installed without the consent of the assigned administrator.
• Invading the privacy of another user, using another’s account, posting personal messages without the author’s consent, and sending or posting anonymous messages shall be forbidden.
• Accessing pornographic or obscene materials or using or sending profanity in messages is forbidden.
• Any subscription to list serves, bulletin boards, or online services shall be approved by the superintendent or his designee prior to any such usage.
• The use of anonymous proxies or any site that allows the user to get around content filtering is strictly prohibited and is a direct violation of this agreement.
Internet Safety
• Parents and Users: Despite every effort for supervision and filtering, all users and their parents/guardians are advised that access to the electronic network may include the potential for access to materials inappropriate for school-aged students. Every user must take responsibility for his or her use of the network and Internet and avoid these sites. Ultimately, parents and guardians of minors are responsible for setting and conveying the standards that their children should follow when using media and information sources.
• Personal Safety: In using the network and Internet, users should not reveal personal information such as home address or telephone number. Users should never arrange a face-to-face meeting with someone “met” on the Internet.
• Confidentiality of Student Information: Personally identifiable information concerning students may not be disclosed or used in any way on the Internet without the permission of a parent or guardian. Users should never give out private or confidential information about themselves or others on the Internet.
• Active Restriction Measures: The District will utilize filtering software or other technologies to prevent all users from accessing visual depictions that are (1) obscene, (2) pornographic, or (3) harmful to minors. The filter can be disabled for adults engaged in bona fide research or for other lawful purposes. The use of anonymous proxies or any site that allows the user to get around the content filter is strictly prohibited and will be considered a violation of this policy. All teachers will use due diligence to monitor minors while on the Internet, and faculty and staff will encourage students to be safe online.
• All minors should be educated each year about appropriate online behavior, including cyberbullying, awareness and response, and interacting with other individuals on social networking sites and in chat rooms.
Use of New Web Tools
Online communication is critical to our students’ learning of 21st Century Skills. Tools, such as blogging and podcasting, offer authentic, real-world vehicles for student expression. Again, as educators, our primary responsibility to students is their safety. Hence, expectations for classroom blogs, student protected e-mails, podcasts, or other Web interactive use must follow all established Internet safety guidelines.
Blogging/Podcasting Terms and Conditions:
• The use of blogs, podcasts or other Web 2.0 tools is considered an extension of your classroom. Therefore, any speech that is considered inappropriate in the classroom is also inappropriate in all uses of blogs, podcasts, or other Web 2.0 tools. This includes, but is not limited to, profanity and racist, sexist or discriminatory remarks.
• Teachers must monitor all communication on blogs, podcasts, or other Web 2.0 tools that are used in the classroom.
• Students using blogs, podcasts or other web tools are expected to act safely by keeping ALL personal information out of their posts.
• A student should NEVER post personal information on the web (including, but not limited to, last names, personal details including addresses or phone numbers, or photographs). Do not, under any circumstances, agree to meet someone you have met over the Internet.
• Any personal blog a student creates in class is directly linked to the class blog which is typically linked to the student profile, and, therefore, must follow these blogging guidelines. In addition to following the information above about not sharing too much personal information (in the profile or in any posts/comments made), students need to realize that anywhere they use their blog login it links back to the class blog. Therefore, anywhere that login is used (posting to a separate personal blog, commenting on someone else’s blog, etc.), the account should be treated the same as a school blog and should follow district blogging guidelines. Comments made on blogs should be monitored and - if they are inappropriate – deleted.
• Never create a link to web sites from your blog or blog comment without reading the entire article to make sure it is appropriate for a school setting.
• Students using Web 2.0 tools agree to not share their user name or password with anyone besides their teachers and parents and to treat blog spaces as classroom spaces. Speech that is inappropriate for class is also inappropriate for a blog.
• Students who do not abide by these terms and conditions may lose their opportunity to take part in the project and/or be subject to consequences appropriate to misuse.
Teacher Responsibilities
• Provide developmentally appropriate guidance to students as they make use of telecommunications and electronic information resources to conduct research and other studies related to the district curriculum
• Inform all students of their rights and responsibilities as users of the district network prior to gaining access to that network, either as an individual user or as a member of a class or group
• Use networked resources in support of educational goals
• Treat student infractions of the Acceptable Use Policy according to the school discipline policy
• Provide alternate activities for students who do not have permission to use the internet
• Comply with CIPA by educating minors about appropriate online behavior, interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chat rooms and cyberbullying awareness and response.
• Use due diligence to monitor minors while on the Internet, and faculty and staff will encourage students to be safe online.
Principal Responsibilities
• Include Acceptable Use Policy in student handbook
• Be sure handbooks are distributed to all students
• Treat student infractions of the Acceptable Use Policy according to the school discipline policy
• Keep permission forms on file for one year
• Identify students who do not have permission to use the internet to the teaching staff
• Comply with CIPA by educating all faculty and staff about appropriate online behavior, interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chat rooms and cyberbullying awareness and response.
• Insure that teachers are educating students about appropriate online behavior, interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chat rooms and cyberbullying awareness and response.
• Insure that all teachers will use due diligence to monitor minors while on the Internet and when using services such as Google Apps for Education email, and insure that faculty and staff will encourage students to be safe online.
District Responsibilities
• Ensure that filtering software is in use to block access to materials that are inappropriate, offensive, obscene, or contain pornography.
• Have Acceptable Use Policy approved by the board and reviewed yearly.
• Monitor network use and filtering for inappropriate activities by users according to the district Internet Monitoring Policy.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON PERMISSION TO ADVERTISE FOR CNP PRODUCE FOR 2019-20
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board give permission for the Child Nutrition Program to advertise for Produce for the 2019-20 school year.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON PERMISSION TO ADVERTISE FOR CNP LARGE EQUIPMENT FOR CNP
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board give permission for the Child Nutrition Program to advertise for large equipment for the 2019-20 school year.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Lanny Johnson reported to the Board that we had three certified teachers to apply today. He stated that the only test scores he has seen was Fort Necessity’s and they were awesome. He is anxious to see the rest of the schools. These scores were only for English and Math. Superintendent Johnson will get the scores to everyone when they come in.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly asked about the ROTC program. Superintendent Johnson has spoken to the head officer in Georgia and they are looking for someone for us. It has to be a retired army person with a certain ranking. We have posted this position on our web-site and on the State’s web-side. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson asked about positing our openings on the web-site. She was told that our openings are posted on the State Department’s web-site. President Kelly asked about the Teacher Leader meeting in New Orleans. Superintendent Johnson said this is a big cost to the school board but he has heard that they had some very good sessions. Mrs. Nichols asked about the renovations. Superintendent Johnson said they are working at WES and Fort and doing overlaying at some of the schools. He said we have a good contractor. Superintendent Johnson said we still have to go to August 10th before we can do anything to the Old Baskin School. We are just asking for an 8 week wavier to start now, but he has not heard from anyone. This project will be take approximately 4 weeks for the demolishing.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – July 1, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bahm, Parker FPHS Teacher 07.01.19 Replace D. Walters 07.01.19
DeWees, Martin FPHS Teacher 08.01.19 Replace J. Thomas 07.01.19
Lovell, Kristin Watson Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Replace S. Welch 07.01.19
Philips, Kallie Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace D. Roberts 07.01.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Little, Lauren Fort Teacher 08.07.19 Relocation 07.01.19
Nichols, Robin Fort Teacher 08.05.19 Relocation 07.01.19
Rogers, Brain FPHS St. Serv. Coord. 07.31.19 Relocation 07.01.19
Walters, Danny FPHS Teacher 06.30.19 Relocation 07.01.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Baker, Adam FPHS H. Custodian 07.01.19 Replace P. Mingo 07.01.19
Mercer, Levi FPHS Asst. Custodian 09.03.19 Replace A. Jackson 07.01.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bourgeois, Amy Baskin Para 08.14.19 Disability07.01.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
July 29, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular schedule agenda and committee meetings on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks, Ms. Mia Dunn and Mrs. Alaina Nichols.
Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the maintenance committee meeting to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that we have purchased 4 new buses. The school board has purchased 8 buses in the last 2 years. This frees up approx. $128,000 per year in bus leases. Superintendent Johnson reported that we have had problems with water leaks across the parish this summer. Our big one is at the High School. This leak may be under the slab. This leak will be costly. The water pipes are old. The building program is on schedule according to the contractor. School Boards are getting cyber hacked. The hackers are requesting a ransom virus. Our system has not been hacked and we are putting safeguards in place. Last thing we are ready for the old Baskin School to be torn down. Contractor will put a fence around building and start demolition on August 10th. We received 3 quotes and the low quote was $75,000. This included the demolition and removal of debris. Superintendent Johnson reported that the carpet has been picked out for the band room. We are resurfacing the gym floor and paint the gym. At Winnsboro Elementary School gym, a 3” slab of concrete is being put down in the gym and then new flooring put down over this. Fort Necessity School parking lot is torn up. The contractor is close to having asphalt being put down. They are close to being finished. Winnsboro Elementary cafeteria will be central air next year. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the maintenance committee meeting.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the finance committee meeting to order. Mrs. Rebecca Boquet, Business Manager addressed the Board. Mrs. Boquet has given to the Board financial reports. She told members we are getting our final numbers to auditors. The Robinette firm is still working on audits. We are busy uploading financial information to P & N. We are also working with Software and Services and the cyber ware. We were already getting software in place in case of a disaster. Ms. Boquet said we have to have a disaster recovery plan in place and the cost of this should be around $1500 to 1800 per year. She said that on the financial information in Members packet that at expenditures it is showing a positive balance. Not all the numbers are in for the end of the 2018-19 year. We receive a lot of bills for the 2018-19 school year that we do not get until after fiscal year, like in July. Some Sales Tax funds have not been able to be recorded into the June 30th financials. She reported that our MFP funding was based on 2956 students. We hope to hold steady for the October 1, 2019 count. We will give Board an update when we get this. Mrs. Boquet said that she is getting prepared for the AFR report in Sept. Our auditors from P & N will be here in September for 2 weeks and we are uploading information to them. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the finance committee.
During the business portion of the meeting, President Kelly went over each item on the agenda and each was discussed by Dr. Johnson and the Board. The August meeting will be at 4:00 p.m. The August agenda meeting will be at 5:00 p.m. For the Pupil Progression Plan the only change is defining what we do to determine honor students. Mr. McClary discussed the workstations for H. G. White Learning Center. This will give up more space for students. The Seclusion/Restraint Procedures tracks state law. During the superintendent’s report Dr. Johnson reported that we will not get out of school for election day. Schools will only let out for election on the Presidential election. Superintendent Johnson said that we have hired some certified. Most schools have all their teachers. We have hired more certified teachers this year. We have not had any applications for the ROTC slot. FPHS only has 33 students scheduled for ROTC.
MOTION TO APPROVE THE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0016
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC. that the Franklin Parish School Board approves the agenda for the August 5, 2019 meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
A public meeting will be held as follows:
Meeting Notice for AUGUST 5, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
4:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for August 5, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from July 1 and 29, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update – JGCB – Immunizations. (approve) (Johnson)
B. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Pupil Progression Plan Addendum. (McClary)
C. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 Student Workstations bids for H. G. White. (Boquet)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 Produce Bid for CNP. (Nolan)
E. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 Seclusion/Restraint Procedures for Exceptional Students. (McGuffee)
F. To consider and/or take action on 2018-19 Head Start’s Annual Report. (Sartin)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0017
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
July 29, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks, Ms. Mia Dunn and Mrs. Alaina Nichols
Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes in the agenda the agenda is as listed.
Meeting Notice for JULY 29, 2018 special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Conference Room, 4:00 p.m.
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
• To consider and/or take action on awarding bid for 2019-20 Air Conditioners. (Johnson)
II. To consider and/or take action on awarding bid for 2019-20 Security Cameras. (Johnson)
III. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AWARDING BID FOR 2019-20 AIR CONDITIONERS
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board award the bid for 2019-20 air conditioners bids to Southern Pipe, POB 255, West Monroe, LA 71294 at a cost of $562.67 for window units and $621.28 for floor units.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AWARDING BID FOR 2019-20 SECURITY CAMERAS
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0014
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board award the bid for 2019-20 security cameras to Automated Alarm, 210 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71203 for $7,600.00.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-07-0015
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Danny Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Election Supervisors for Franklin Parish, Louisiana, will meet at the office of the Clerk of Court at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, for the purpose of drawing commissioners and alternate commissioners to serve at the polls in the October 12, 2019 Election.
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
Franklin Parish,
Louisiana
GILBERT WATER SYSTEM
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
Gilbert Water System failed to take corrective action following identification of a significant deficiency.
On 4/24/19 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) performed a detailed inspection and engineering evaluation of our water system called a sanitary survey. During this sanitary survey, they identified one or more significant deficiencies in our system. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. According to EPA’s Ground Water Rule, we were required to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies) or work with the State to develop a plan to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies). However, we failed to correct the deficiency or contact the State before the established deadline and have therefore violated a requirement of the Ground Water Rule.
What should I do?
There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours.
What does that mean?
This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.
This significant deficiency has the potential to result in lack of proper treatment and oversight of the water system. Inadequately treated or inadequately protected water may contain disease causing organisms. These organisms can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headaches. While we have not detected any evidence of contamination or other health threats related to our source water, we are still committed to correcting the deficiency to eliminate the threat of contamination.
What was done?
Our water system has resolved any deficiencies that were found and is in contact with LDH.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For more information, please contact our office at 318-435-6506 or P.O. box 600.
Gilbert Water System
Library Board Minutes Called Meeting
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:00 - Noon
The Board meeting was called to order by John Guice. The revision to the proposal for the renovation of the Genealogy Room was discussed. Bill Marionneaux moved to have Chad Parks, engineer, prepare the contract for review and approval. Leslie Young second the motion and all were in favor. The board discussed proposals for repairs at the Wisner Branch. Mr. Guice asked for a motion regarding the repairs. Dorothy Brown moved that the proposal from Ernest Thomas Construction be accepted, second was made by Leslie Young and all were in favor. Changes to the annual leave policy were discussed. The Library Director will prepare a final version of the annual leave policy, based on the board discussion, that will be presented at the October Board meeting for review and approval. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
