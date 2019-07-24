Public Notice
According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Guidelines, MGM Development Group hereby provides Public Notice of its intent to construct and develop no more than 50 single family homes and / or 50 senior citizen housing units depending upon the needs of the community. The project will be located within or nearby the city limits of Winnsboro. The development name is Franklin Estates MGM and construction for the new development is projected to cost in excess of $10 million. The Development will include community facilities, security cameras, playgrounds and other benefits for the residents to enjoy. If single family housing is developed, a mixture of two and three bedroom homes will be constructed. If Senior Citizen housing is constructed the units will be one and two bedroom units. MGM Development Group intends to apply for either 4% or 9% tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to assist in raising private capital to fund the new development. Once the development is approved by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, MGM Development Group will provide equity capital and obtain bank financing to fund the Franklin Estates MGM development. To the extent possible, MGM Development Group will utilize materials and supplies from local businesses in order to benefit the local economy.
Public Notice for Quail Run
Project Owner: Quail Run 2019, LP
Managing General Partner: Quail Run 2019 GP, LLC
Project Name: Quail Run
Project Location: +/- 10 acres located 300 ft. south of the intersection of Highway 865 and 8th Street, on the west side of Highway 865 in Winnsboro, Louisiana
Number of Units: There will be 40 units with 1 office/community facility and support services will be provided
Unit Mix: Quail Run will have thirty-nine (39) three bedroom/ two-bathroom units and one (1) two bedroom/two-bathroom unit.
Nature of the Project: The project is a New Construction LIHTC development with a community facility. Quail Run will target families, specifically single parent households, earning at or below 60% of the area median income, including PSH eligible households. The owner is competing for 9% Tax Credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
Rents: The average proposed rents will be $550/month for the three-bedroom units and $250/month for the two-bedroom units.
Total Development Cost: Approximately $7,073,804
Project Funding: First Mortgage of $679,050
Equity of $6,365,863
Owner Contribution of $28,891
Total Sources: $7,073,804
NOTICE
I, Telemacus Shondell Higgins, have been convicted of 14:80 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE OF A JUVENILE on Oct. 30, 2013. My address is: 2187 NEW ZION ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295.
Race: Black
Sex: Male
DOB: 04/18/1993
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 170
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Fresh Produce for the Child Nutrition Program. The deadline for submitting bids will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bids will be opened on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “FS2019-04 PRODUCE BID FOR SY 2019-2020.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board and on BidSync. For additional information and specifications on fresh produce for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Programs, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, at (318) 435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR SESSION
JULY 11, 2019
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Clerk Diane Parker, Aldermen Christine Ezell, Susan Britt and Randy Lloyd. Also present was Melaine Keyes and guest.
Absent was Wesley Ezell.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Stephens called the meeting to order. Mayor Stephens led in opening prayer. Diane Parker led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the June minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to accept the June financial documents. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Susan Britt to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
Bill McLemore gave monthly report.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
No report given.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens gave the monthly report for the public works department.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
None available.
NEW BUSINESS:
LRWA MR. TIMMY LEMOINE:
Mr. Lemoine was present to give a rate study on the water and sewers rates. Discussion was held.
INTRODUCE ORD #360 (WATER/SEWER RATES)
A public hearing will be held on August 8, 2019, at the Village of Gilbert City Hall at 6:30 p.m., to consider adopting rod. #360.
OLD BUSINESS:
DISCUSS LCDBG GRANT, SEWER PROJECT:
Mr. Ken McManus and Mr. Timmy Lemoine were present to discuss these projects.
OTHER BUSINESS:
DISCUSS LMA CONVENTION
Discussion was held.
ADJOURNMENT:
Christine Ezell made motion to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Diane Parker, LMMC
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MINUTES
JULY 9, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council members Cary Collier and Johnny Belton; absent, Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also present: Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the clerk. Cary Collier moved to approve the minutes as presented. Johnny Belton seconded the motion. Yeas 2, Nays 0, Absent 1.
Old Business:
New Business: The sealed bids for the two surplus patrol cars were opened by the clerk.The highest bid was announced by Mayor Fife. Chicago Motors, Inc. received the award for the highest bid. Alderman Johnny Belton moved to accept the bid presented by Chicago Motors, Inc. Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 2, Nays 0, Absent 1.
A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Johnny Belton moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 2, Nays 0, and Absent 1.
Police Department Report: The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given.
Fire Department Report: The fire station sustained considerable damage during the storm on the morning of June 24. The adjuster has been to inspect the damage but no estimate has been received yet.
The mayor called for a motion and second to adjourn. Cary Collier moved and Johnny Belton seconded the motion to close the meeting. Yeas 2, Nays 0, Absent 1. The meeting was adjourned at 6:38 p.m.
Merlyn Ritchie, Town Clerk Robert Fife, Mayor
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Student Work Stations. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12 noon. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “2019-20 Student Workstations.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board. For additional information and specifications on workstations, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, (318) 435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WINNSBORO AIRPORT
REHABILITATION OF TAXIWAY-A AND APRONS 1, 2 & 4
AND
RECONSTRUCTION OF APRON 3
Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Rehabilitation of Taxiway-A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 project will be received by the City of Winnsboro, at the office of the engineer, Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303 until 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday August 19, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the City of Winnsboro c/o Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303.
The Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer:
MEYER, MEYER, LACROIX & HIXSON, INC.
TELEPHONE (318) 448-0888
100 ENGINEER PLACE
ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA 71303
Bidding documents on a USB flash drive may be obtained from the office of the Engineer at a cost per copy of $40.00, which represents the cost of reproduction and handling, and is nonrefundable. Any requests for bid documents must be accompanied by payment in full. Prime Bidders must obtain Bidding Documents from the Engineer. Bids received from Contractors utilizing any other Bidding Document source will be returned unopened.
Each bid must be accompanied by bid security made payable to Owner in an amount of 5 percent of bidder’s maximum bid price and in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check or a bid bond. The successful bidder will be required to obtain a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the contract amount. All bonds shall be executed by such sureties as are named in U.S. Department of the Treasury Circular 570. A bond signed by an agent or attorney-in-fact must be accompanied by a certified copy of that individual’s authority to bind the surety.
The work consists of installing drainage structures, sub-grade treatment, base course, asphaltic concrete, and related work on the Taxiway A and Aprons 1-4 at the Winnsboro Municipal Airport.
The contract is to be financed in whole or in part by federal or other funds which will not be readily available at the time bids are received. In accordance with LA. R.S. 38:2215D, Bidders may not withdraw their bid within ninety (90) days after the actual date of opening thereof. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause in accordance with Louisiana R.S. 38:2214B.
This contract is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act (DOL 29 CFR Part 5), as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with wage and labor provisions and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.
It is the policy of the City of Winnsboro that disadvantaged business enterprises as defined in 49 CFR Part 26 shall have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of Capital Projects advertised by the City of Winnsboro. All bidders shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 3.03 percent (%) of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBEs). All bidders (proposers) will be required to submit information concerning the DBEs that will participate in this contract. The information will include the name and address for each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, the dollar value of the contract (subcontract), written documentation of the bidder’s (proposer’s) commitment to utilize the DBE firm and written confirmation from the DBE firm that it is participating in the contract as provided in the commitment made by the bidder (proposer). If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal as stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsible.
The Successful Bidder shall require the subcontractor on all-tier subcontracts, irrespective of dollar amount, to file Standard Form 100 within 30 days after award of the subcontract if the above two conditions apply. Standard Form 100 will be furnished upon request.
Bidders are hereby advised that the Winnsboro Airport Manager, will be the DBE Liaison Officer for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for this project. The DBE Administrator’s address is:
P.O. Box 250, Winnsboro, LA 71295. If Bidders encounter problems locating a DBE, they should notify the DBE Liaison Officer whose contact information is included in the contract documents.
Date: July 15, 2019/s/ John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
TOWN OF WISNER
Regular Council Meeting
The Town of Wisner Board of Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Wisner Town Hall. Mayor McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order at approximately 6:28 P.M. with the following present: Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard and Thomas Lemle, Clerk Courtney Tannehill, and guest.
Prayer and Pledge: Prayer led by Jo Caldwell and the Pledge of Allegiance by Roger Hilliard.
Minutes: Discussion held. A motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to accept June minutes as presented. Motion carried.
Finances: Discussion held. A motion by Jo Caldwell, seconded by Thomas Lemle to approve financial expenditures as presented. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Update on PIAL rating. Department is running well.
Police Report: Report given by Asst. Chief John Mathews.
Public Works: Report given by Randell Griggs.
Citizen Participation: Mrs. Loretta stated kids had been throwing rocks. Asst. Chief confirmed the matter is handled. Mrs. Angela was present to announce a reading initiative for the kids.
Old Business: Mayor McCarty revealed Wisner is officially a certified Downtown Arts & Cultural District. Attorney Tab Singer was not present to discuss ordinances.
New Business:
Speed Bumps- Local nursing home requested to install speed bumps near establishment. The council discussed alternatives such as stop signs and other signage. Decision pending upon additional information.
Convention- The council will be attending the 82nd Annual LMA Convention in Monroe, LA.
Debit Card Machine- Clerk instructed to cancel contract.
Community Center- Discussed options for waxing floors at both community centers.
Adjournment-With no further business, Roger Hilliard motioned to adjourn. Thomas Lemle seconded.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Courtney Tannehill, Clerk
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: April 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
•Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Approval of Minutes for March 28, 2019 meetings
3. Director of Nursing: April Winborne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
• Review HCAHPS findings
• Consider resolution for declaration of surplus IV pumps
4. Medical Staff: Dr. Logan Atkins, Chief of Staff
5. Financials: Billy Page, CFO
6. Administrative Report: Blake Kramer, Administrator
• Health care update
7. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: Viora lease
• Consider strategic planning re: orthopedics expansion
• Consider strategic planning re: budget approval
• Consider strategic planning re: retirement benefits
• Consider strategic planning re: PTO accumulation
• Consider strategic planning re: administrator evaluations
• Consider strategic planning re: ER physician contract
• Consider strategic planning re: Dr. Atkins contract
• Consider strategic planning re: employee arbitration
• Consider strategic planning re: clinic expansions
8. Open Session:
9. Public Comment:
10. Adjourn:
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: June 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
• Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Approval of Minutes for April 25, 2019 meetings
3. Director of Nursing: April Winborne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
4. Medical Staff: Dr. Logan Atkins, Chief of Staff
5. Financials: Billy Page, CFO
6. Administrative Report: Blake Kramer, Administrator
• Health care update
• Orientation update
• Consider revision to in-service and evaluation policies
7. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: orthopedics expansion
• Consider strategic planning re: wire transfer limits
• Consider strategic planning re: administrator evaluations
• Consider strategic planning re: ER physician and staffing contracts
• Consider strategic planning re: Dr. Robinson contract
• Consider strategic planning re: pain management services
8. Open Session:
9. Public Comment:
10. Adjourn:
