The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order and Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the June 3, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
Meeting Notice for JUNE 3, 2019 regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Board Room, 4:00 P.M
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for June 3, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from May 6, 9 and 28, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Barbara McGuffee, Student and Teacher recognition
B. Susanne Delhoste, JAG recognition
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Agreed Upon Procedure (AUP) with the Robinette Firm for 2019-20 School Activity Funds. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (approve) (Johnson)
(GAEAA-Sexual Harassment)
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (layover) (Johnson)
Graduation Exercises - IKDB
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Franklin Parish Student Code of Conduct. (Day)
E. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (layover)
Pledge of Allegiance – IKDA
F. Letters from Franklin Parish High School Teachers.
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – BARBARA MCGUFFEE
Mrs. Barbara McGuffee said she had a lot of good thing happening in Sped. She introduced Ms. Rebecca Huff who wrote a mini grant. Ms. Huff said she wrote this mini grant titled “Moving & Grooving.” This grant was used to purchase special seating for her students. She has seen great success with her students with the use of this seating and bouncing bands. Mrs. McGuffee also introduced Mary Marr Nelson the art instructor for the gifted and talented program. Ms. Nelson recognized some of students and their art projects. The art displayed at the Board Meeting were from the WWII project. These art projects were displayed at the New Orleans Museum.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – SUSANNE DELHOSTE, JAG
Mrs. Delhoste introduced student Sidney Bell. He received the honor of Mr. JAG of Louisiana. Mr. Bell spoke at the Governor’s Mansion and shared his JAG success story with Governor John B. Edwards and several governors that served on the JAG Board. Mr. Bell shared this same story with the members of the Franklin Parish Board.
President Kelly called for a short recess.
President Kelly called the meeting back into session.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AGREED UPON PROCEDURE WITH THE ROBINETTE FIRM FOR 2019-20 SCHOOL ACTIVITY FUNDS
ORDINANCE # 2018-06-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the Agreed Upon Procedure (AUP) with the Robinette Firm for 2019-20 School Activity Funds. Mrs. Boquet said this was a standard agreement.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – SEXUAL HARASSMENT
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the policy update GAEAA – Sexual Harassment. This policy tracks state law.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – GRADUATION EXERCISES - IKDB
This policy has been discussed on several occasions. This policy changes the wording in the original policy from may to shall. This policy will layover 30 days.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-2020 FRANKLIN PARISH STUDENT CODE OF CONDUCT
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-2020 Franklin Parish School Board Student Code of Conduct. This code of conduct was discussed at the agenda meeting with Mr. Day, CWA Supervisor going over each change. This code of conduct on public view at the Franklin Parish School Board office. It will also go in each student handbook.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis
SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - IKDA
This policy has been discussed on several occasions. This policy will be need to layover 30 days before being approved by the Board.
LETTER FROM FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS
President Kelly read a letter from the Concerned faculty of Franklin Parish High School. This letter was addressed to the Board and Superintendent Johnson. This letter was concerning the “Senior Prank.” These teachers are requesting wording “Participation in graduation ceremony is a privilege, not a right,” and “Participation in a “senior prank”, will result in exclusion from participation in graduation ceremonies in the official versions of whatever handbooks it needs to be in to be legally covered.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Lanny Johnson reported to the Board that the Legislator did pass the teacher stipend. This is a one-time shot where certified teachers will receive $1,000 and support personnel will get $500. The Legislator did pass also 1.375 increase in the MFP. Superintendent Johnson spoke to the head person concerning ROTC. He is giving us a year to get our numbers up and to get 2 instructors. We will need 75 students by the end of the year. The person did tell Superintendent Johnson that he closed 2 ROTC programs in Louisiana last week. We only have 33 students scheduled for next year. Changes will have to be made in the ROTC program. The last 6 or 7 years’ student participation in ROTC has declined. Mrs. Nichols asked if the teacher pay raise was a one-time deal. Superintendent Johnson said it was. Business Manager Boquet said that the 1.375 increase in MFP was to offset the cost of benefits for the teacher pay raise.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly we will get to the Pledge of Allegiance next month. He ask if it is okay with the Board that during the summer we will have our meetings at 4:00 p.m. This is for the agenda and regular meetings. In September we will start back at 5:00 p.m.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – June 3, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Ellerbe, B. Jane FPHS Teacher 05.23.19 Retirement 06.03.19
Johnson, Billy Baskin Teacher 06.05.19 Relocation 06.03.19
Jones, Georgia WES Teacher 05.24.19 Retirement 06.03.19
Lawrence, Anitra Crow Teacher 05.23.19 Back to School 06.03.19
Pearce, Noelia Crow Teacher 05.23.19 Relocation 06.03.19
Roberts, Dylan Fort Teacher 08.14.19 Back to School 06.03.19
Wilson, Madge HGW Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 06.03.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Hunt, Lesley Gilbert from GilbertTea. (change programs)08.15.19Replace E. Meadows 06.03.19
Meadows, Sherrie FPHS from GilbertTeacher 08.15.19 Replace J. Ellerbe 06.03.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
McCloskey, Elizabeth Crow Teacher 04.2-30.19 19 days 06.03.19
Beavers, Cassie FPHS Teacher 04.4-30.19 17 days 06.03.19
Leave without Pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Adams, Tosha FPHS Teacher 04.1,9,12,29,30.19 3.75 days 06.03.19
Blackmon, Sheila FPHS Teacher 04.2,10,11.19 2.5 days 06.03.19
Colvin, Justin Crow Teacher 04.2.19 1 day 06.03.19
Cooper, Aalaya WES Teacher 04.24-29.19 4 days 06.03.19
Eaton, Amanda WES Teacher 04.1,5,12,23,24.19 4.25 days 06.03.19
Johnson, Billy Baskin Teacher 01.28.19; 04.4.19 2 days 06.03.19
Jones, Katherine HGW Teacher 04.18,23.19 2 days 06.03.19
Knox, Stephanie Fort Teacher 04.29.19 .5 day 06.03.19
Lawrence, Anitria Crow Teacher 03.1.19 1 day 06.03.19
Lemonier, Doris Baskin Teacher 04.26.19 .75 day 06.03.19
Nichols, Mary Baskin Teacher 04.25,26.19 1.5 days 06.03.19
Nobles, Tiffany Crow Teacher 04.18.19 1 day 06.03.19
Pinkney, Debra WES Teacher 04.10.19 1 day 06.03.19
Rhodes, Rhonda FPHS Teacher 04.8.19 1 day 06.03.19
Richmond, Dana Baskin Teacher 04.12,26.19 2 days 06.03.19
Roberts, Sharon Baskin Teacher 04.8.19 1 day 06.03.19
Robertson, Suzana Baskin Teacher 04.3,4,5,15,18,24,29,30.19 8 days 06.03.19
Sebren, Andrea Crow Teacher 04.2.19 1 day 06.03.19
Thompson, Daniel FPHS Teacher 04.5.19 .5 day 06.03.19
Vines, Jennifer FPHS Teacher 04.4.19 .5 day 06.03.19
Warbington, Sandra WES Teacher 04.1.19 1 day 06.03.19
Wiley, Cassandra FPHS Teacher 04.1,18.19 1.75 days 06.03.19
Donation of Sick Days
Donee School Position Donor Reason Bd. Mtg.
Neal, Sharon Baskin Teacher Thomas, Marilyn 5 days 06.03.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Love, Megan H. Start Secretary 05.17.19 School 06.03.19
Walters, Teresa Baskin Para 08.14.19 Personal 06.03.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bourgeois, Amy Baskin Para 04.1-30.19 20 days 06.03.19
Henderson, Richard Baskin Bus 04.1-30.19 20 days 06.03.19
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Goodman, Kathleen C. OfficeComp tech 04.8,9,10.19 2.75 days 06.03.19
Grant, Tanya FPHS Para 04.9,17,26.19 2.25 days 06.03.19
Graves, Amanda Baskin Bus Dr 04.10,12,29.19 3 days 06.03.19
Henderson, Richard Baskin Bus Dr. 04.22.19 1 day 06.03.19
Holcomb, Lea Ann Baskin Para 04.1,4,11,12,24.19 5 days 06.03.19
Hollis, Shanetra Gilbert Caft 04.8,9.19 1.75 days 06.03.19
Johnson, Lanetra FPHS Custodian 04.3,10,11,17,23,24,25.19 5 days 06.03.19
Johnson, Lorie A Baskin Custodian 04.10,23-26.19 5 days 06.03.19
Matthews, Jennifer Fort Para 04.17,18,26.19 2.25 days 06.03.19
Robinson, Vicky FPHS Custodian 04.3,10.19 1.25 days 06.03.19
Rose, Hendricka WES Para 04.4,29.19 2 days 06.03.19
Sebren, Matt C. OfficeComp tech `04.10.19 .25 day 06.03.19
Southern, Chasity FPHS Para 04.1,3,15,26,29.19 3.25 days 06.03.19
Walters, Teresa C Baskin Para 04.2,3,4,5,9,11,16,18,24,25,29.19 11 days 06.03.19
Welch, Megan Crow Caft 04.1,10,11,12.19 4 days 06.03.19
Summer School – 2019
Name Position School
Ambers, Bridgette ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WE
Beavers, Casey EOC FPHS
Bingham, Paula Bus Driver
Brass, Birtha ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Brown, Dequana Rose Bus Driver
Brown, Greg Bus Driver
Carraway, Shelly EOC FPHS
Cox, Brady ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8 WES
Daniel, Willie Custodian WES
Dorzey, Zettie ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Downs,, Labreia ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Evans, Jane Credit Recovery FPHS
Handy, Freddie Bus Driver
Holdger, Angie ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Hunt, Chris Credit RecoveryFPHS
January, Sandra Bus Driver
Johnson, Wilma Bus Driver
Jordan, Aneisha ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Lynch, Burke ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Neal, Khadijah ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Newman, Sean Credit Recovery FPHS
Norman, Leodis ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Parker, Jessica Credit Recovery FPHS
Parks, Ryan EOC FPHS
Pinkney, Debra ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Prescott, Alice ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Quimby, Teresa ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Roberts, Lisa ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Rollins, Dianie ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Rushing, Jerri Lane Bus Driver
Teats, Angela Credit Recovery FPHS
Turner, Jacqueline ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Walker, Ophelia ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Watson, Esther ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
Wiley, Sandra ELA, Math, Science, Soc. Studies. – grd. 3-8WES
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board
June 13, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Mr. Danny Davis and Mrs. Alaina Nichols were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes in the agenda the agenda is as listed.
Meeting Notice for JUNE 13, 2018 special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Conference Room, 12:00 noon
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
• To consider and/or take action on Franklin Parish High School General Maintenance. (Johnson)
II. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL GENERAL MAINTENANCE
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the bid from Gentry Construction, 2002 Auburn Avenue, Monroe, LA, Lic# 40525 for the amount of $243,000 for the base bid and $4500.00 for the add alternate # 1 for General Maintenance for Franklin Parish High School gym and band room. Superintendent Johnson told Board Members he appreciated them coming in for this special meeting. He said awarding this bid will save us about 3 weeks.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Superintendent Johnson reported to the Board that this should wind-up the renovation projects. This project is for the FPHS gym and band room. If there is any money left over there will be a few little projects to be done. Renovation is being done at WES and Fort. The parking lot at the baseball facility is being overlaid. Gray rock is being put down at Crowville School. He told board members he appreciated them coming in to this special call board meeting. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson asked an itemized list of this project. The specs for the renovation project at high school is approximately 500 pages long. Superintendent Johnson said anyone is welcome to come look at plans he has to review these projects. President Kelly asked about the 13th check. Superintendent Johnson said that this check should be given out on June 25th payroll.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks
SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson,
Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Danny Davis and Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
June 24, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular schedule agenda and committee meetings on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson was absent from the agenda meeting. .
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the maintenance committee meeting to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that 2 pipelines will be coming to Franklin Parish. The last time we had a pipeline come in we gain students and it helped with our sales tax. One of the 2 pipelines will cross over some school board land. The worst thing we have going now is water leaks throughout the parish. Superintendent Johnson said he has mentioned it before that the we have old pipes in these schools that are being renovated. We have 2 projects going on now, WES and Fort and a lot of work is being done. He hopes by the time school starts these projects will be close to completion. This time of the year we worry about a/c units. We usually buy about 35 units for the schools. These are heat and a/c units combined. Mr. Eubanks asked about the sewer treatment plant at Baskin. Dr. Johnson said we are at a dilemma on what should happen. It depends on the money whether we renovate the treatment plant or replace the treatment plant totally. Mrs. Nichols asked about the demolition of the Old Baskin School. We still do not have permission to tear not the building. He will have to contact someone in Washington, D.C. We will need to contact someone with the National Parks Service to get a waiver on the tearing down of the old building. The state has denied the waiver to allow us to proceed with the demolition. Superintendent Johnson said we will not have to bid out this project since it should be under $150,000. We will need to get 3 quotes on the work to be done. At Fort Necessity a lot of renovation is being done and a lot of overlay is being put down. Dr. Johnson said that Gentry is a good contractor. Mr. Davis asked about the site of the old ag building at Gilbert. This site will need to be smoothed up. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the maintenance committee meeting.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the finance committee meeting to order. Mrs. Rebecca Boquet, Business Manager addressed the Board. She gave Board Members the insurance quotes for the 2019-2020 school year. This handout covered the current year insurance premium and a quote for the 2019-20 school year. Community Financial and Gallagher was on the quotes. One quote from Community Financial was for $100,000 deductible and this is the quote that Mrs. Boquet was recommending to the Board that they accept. The other quote from Community Financial was for a $250,000 deductible. The property and auto insurance has increased. The premium for the insurance is higher than last year. Mr. Bullock who represents Community Financial said that insurance premiums across the state has increased. The flooding has pushed up increase. Mrs. Boquet presented the beginning budget for the 2019-20 school year to the Board. She said this is a conservative but balanced budget. She does have the additional MFP pay raise in the budget. We had 175 students to graduate so we need at least 175 new students to register to break even. Board Members asked about the sales tax check to be issued this month. It was reported that sales tax collections were down so the sales tax check was down slightly. Mrs. Boquet said that we will have a public hearing before the regular meeting on July 1, 2019 to preview the budget before the public. Mrs. Boquet did report to the Board as of today it looks like the budget will not be in a deficit. The pay raise from the State is a recurring raise. This pay raise will be included into the MFP the new budget reflects that increase. The stipend that the Board has been issuing in November comes from the General Fund. The increase will be reflected in the salary schedule in September. The pay raise will be approximately between $60 to $70 per month for teachers. Mrs. Boquet did report that the insurance will be going up. Superintendent Johnson did report to the Board that we have a renewal tax next May 9, 2020. This will be for maintenance and operations and generates close $1.2 million. In the past all taxes were a 5 year tax, so now all of the taxes are for a 10 year period of time. We have a few renewals since Superintendent Johnson has been here. So far all of the renewals have passed. He wanted the Board to be aware of this information. We have already started working with the Bonding Attorney on this tax to get on the ballot. Superintendent Johnson read the timeline for this tax to be put on the ballot. President Kelly asked that in the future when the renovations are complete could this money be used to increase teacher’s salaries. Superintendent Johnson said it could if the election proposal has that written into it. Superintendent Johnson did tell the Board that the School Board’s payroll is $1.9 million. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the finance committee.
During the business portion of the meeting, President Kelly went over each item on the agenda and each was discussed by Dr. Johnson and the Board. Marcellus Scott requested to be placed on the Board agenda to promote his youth program into the curriculum. Mr. Leroy Scott and Roosevelt Grant spoke to the Board concerning honoring some past coaches. They are requesting to get the old basketball rims from the schools and placing them in the new facility to remember the accomplishments of the past coaches. There will be a public hearing concerning the budget at 3:45 p.m. on July 1, 2019. During the Superintendent’s report he reported that we have 28 teachers and supervisors attending the Teacher Leader Conference in New Orleans this week. This does cost the Board in travel. The Teacher Leaders from each school will come back and report to their individual school faculty. During the President’s report Mr. Kelly asked about when test and school scores will be in. These reports will come in July or August. He also reported that he has been asked about having non-public school students play on the Jr. High league. This is a liability issue to have these students play on the public school team. Non-public school students would not be covered under the school board insurance if they do play. The Franklin Parish School Board cannot take on this liability.
MOTION TO APPROVE THE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC. that the Franklin Parish School Board approves the agenda for the May 6, 2019 meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
A public meeting will be held as follows:
Meeting Notice for JULY 1, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
4:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for July 1, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from May 6, 9, 28, June 3, 13 and 24, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Marcellus Scott – Youth Program
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update – Pledge of Allegiance – IKDA. (approve) (Bryan)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update. (approve) (Johnson)
Graduation Exercises - IKDB
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (layover) (Johnson)
(JGCB-Immunizations)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Franklin Parish School Board Insurance. (Boquet)
E. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Beginning Budget. (Boquet)
F. To consider and/or take action on 2019 Fall Janitorial Supply Bid. (Clark)
G. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 “Acceptable Use Policy and Internet Safety Agreement.” (Grieme)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-06-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2019
5:30 Public Hearing
A Public Hearing was held before the adoption of Ordinance No. 1016, Ordinance No. 1017, and FY 2020/2021 LCDBG Program. The floor was open to the public at approximately 5:32 P.M., once a quorum was present. All citizens were asked to voice all concerns on any of the above items at this time. No comments were made.
5:50 P.M. Council Rex McCarthy arrived at the meeting.
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, June 17, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1016: Amended Operating Budget for Fy July 2018 – June 2019
Motion by Rex McCarthy and second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to adopt Ordinance No. 1016. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1017: The Operating Budget for Fy July 2019-June 2020
Motion by Jerry Johnson and second by Keith Berry. Motion to adopt Ordinance No. 1017 failed by the following vote:
Yeas: Jerry Johnson
Nays: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Approval of the Minutes for May’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from May’s monthly meeting.
Resolution No. 19-0601: Cooperative Endeavor Agreement Between Winnsboro Main Street & Town of Winnsboro – Kay LaFrance
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0601
Cooperative Endeavor Agreement
Between Winnsboro Main Street & Town of Winnsboro
An Agreement by which Winnsboro Main Street, Inc., a non-profit Louisiana Main Street organization (hereafter referred to as Main Street) agrees to provide professional services to the Town of Winnsboro (Hereafter referred to as Town), for the stated consideration and in accordance with the terms and conditions provided herein, and setting the rights and responsibilities of the parties.
Whereas, Main Street is a private, non-profit corporation, established to promote downtown business and property development through a comprehensive process that includes organization, promotion, design and economic restructuring; and
Whereas, the Town desires to promote and sustain and economic development of the downtown historic district for the benefit of the Town’s businesses and residents and
Whereas, the Town has a need for additional assistance in planning and implementation of downtown revitalization and improvement; and
Whereas, the Town desires to provide for the protection of the health, safety, and general welfare of the Town’s businesses, residents and visitors;
IT IS AGREED AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1: It is agreed that Winnsboro Main Street will:
• Maintain a listing of property and business owners and in the downtown Historic District.
• Work to educate and assist property and business owners in the rehabilitation and restoration of their buildings in the downtown Historic District.
• Actively participate in business retention and recruitment for downtown Winnsboro.
• Continue to work with the Town to improve overall appeal and beautification.
• Work with the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce and other groups to promote the Town and the downtown area through events such as the Farmer’s Appreciation Dinner, the Christmas Parade and Children’s Parade, Prairie Street Prowl, Main to Main, Found on 15, Franklin Parish Catfish Festival, the Annual Student Scholarship Banquet, various alternating exhibits and coordinating activities at the Old Post Office Museum, and other events occurring downtown.
• Partake in National and Louisiana Main Street program training, as well as any appropriate trainings regarding economic development, as might pertain to Winnsboro, LA.
• Inform the Mayor (as ex officio) or his representative of all meetings.
• Supply reports as requested, as it pertains to Louisiana Main Street, including: minutes of meetings, financial disclosures, including, but not limited to, monthly financial reports, and activity reports
• Present all reports on activities of Main Street to the Mayor and Town Council on a Quarterly basis, or as requested.
Section 2: Consideration: In consideration of the services performed on behalf of the Town as set forth in this agreement under Section 1, the Town shall pay a total of thirteen thousand dollars ($13,000) annually, made payable by check, to Winnsboro Main Street, Inc.
Section 3: Term: The agreement shall commence as of the 1st day of
July 2019, and terminate on June 30, 2020.
DATED this 17th day of June, 2019.
TOWN OF WINNSBORO:
JOHN DUMAS, MAYOR__________________________________________________________
Julia Jackson, Town Clerk_______________________
WINNSBORO MAIN STREET, INC:
PAUL PRICE, JR., PRESIDENT_______________________________________
KAY LAFRANCE-KNIGHT_____________
WINNSBORO MAIN STREET MANAGER
This Resolution being submitted with a motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson, the vote thereon was as follows:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-0602: Citizens Participation Plan – Frye Magee
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION PLAN
BY THE
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0602
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro has been afforded the opportunity to apply and participate in the State of Louisiana 2020/21 Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the Division of Administration; and,
WHEREAS, the STATE requires Grantees to establish procedures to ensure adequate citizen participation with the program;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Town of Winnsboro, that the attached policy entitled “Citizen Participation Plan”, dated June 17, 2019 is hereby adopted.
Passed, approved and adopted by the Town of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, on the _17th_ day of __June__, 2019.
John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
Julia Jackson, Clerk
CERTIFICATE
I, Julia Jackson, Clerk of the Town of Winnsboro, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing constitutes a true and correct copy of a Resolution passed, approved, and adopted by the Town of Winnsboro on the _17th_ day of __June_, 2019.
Julia Jackson, Clerk
This Resolution being submitted with a motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn, the vote thereon was as follows:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-0603: Procurement Policy – Frye Magee
PROCUREMENT POLICY
BY THE
Town of Winnsboro
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0603
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro has been afforded the opportunity to apply and participate in the State of Louisiana 2020/2021 Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the Division of Administration; and,
WHEREAS, the STATE requires the establishment of uniform procedures in compliance with OMB Circular A-102;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Town of Winnsboro, that the attached policy entitled “Procurement Procedures Relative to the LCDBG Program” dated June 17, 2019 is hereby adopted.
Passed, approved and adopted this _17th_ day of __June_, 2019.
John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
Julia Jackson, Clerk
CERTIFICATE
I, Julia Jackson, Clerk of the Town of Winnsboro, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing constitutes a true and correct copy of a Resolution passed, approved, and adopted by the Town of Winnsboro on the __17th_ day of _June___, 2019.
Julia Jackson, Clerk
This Resolution being submitted with a motion by Eddie Dunn, seconded by Keith Berry, the vote thereon was as follows:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-0604: Demolition of Property located at 606 Carver Street, Winnsboro, LA
Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to table this item until next month’s meeting.
Resolution No. 19-0605: Demolition of Property located at 604 Carver Street, Winnsboro, LA
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to table this item until next month’s meeting.
Resolution No. 19-0606: Demolition of Property located at 1212 Oak Street, Winnsboro, LA
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0606
The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Tyrone Coleman, giving the residents sixty (60) days to demolish property. The resident may come back at that time and ask the Mayor for additional time if needed.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or the removal of the building/s and/or structure/s located at the following address:
1212 Oak Street
Winnsboro, La. 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show cause on the 17th day of June, 2019, 6:00 P.M., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and/or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The Notice was served at the following address:
122 Kipers Street
Wisner, Louisiana 71378
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and/or structure/s located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, not later than the 16th day of August, 2019. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
and the Resolution was declared adopted on this 17th day of June, 2019.
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 19-0605 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting held on June 17, 2019.
Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department. Judge Scott Sartin gave a report from January 2017 – May 2019 and an explanation on how the revenue for tickets and fines are collected and recorded.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the reports.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Eddie Dunn, second by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Keith Berry, second Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
The floor was open to the Mayor and Council members to ask questions about the monthly financial statements provided to them for review. Doyle Hassell also presented them with a monthly balance sheet, an update on the financial status of the Town of Winnsboro and a word from the Legislative Auditors. No action taken.
Comments from the Council
Tyrone Coleman – Stated his reason for not voting for the budget.
Keith Berry – Stated his reason for not voting for the budget.
Eddie Dunn - Stated his reason for not voting for the budget.
Jerry Johnson – Addressed his concerns about the budget not passing.
Rex McCarthy - None
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Jerry Johnson, second by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING MINUTES
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019
12:00 P.M.
12:00 PM - CALL TO ORDER
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
ROLL CALL
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met in a special called meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson, and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
May’s Monthly Financial Statement
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the monthly financial statement for the month of May.
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1017: The Operating Budget for FY July 2019- June 2020
Motion by Rex McCarthy and second by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to adopt Ordinance No. 1017 with the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT: None
Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall
ADJOURNMENT
There being no more business to come before the board at this time a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
INVITATION TO BID
WINNSBORO HOUSING AUTHORITY
INSTALLATION OF HVAC UNITS
CAPITAL FUN PROGRAM
1. The Owners, WINNSBORO HOUSING AUTHORITY, 7210 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LOUISIANA, will accept sealed bids for the project INSTALLATION OF HVAC UNITS, until 1:00 P.M., JULY 31, 2019. Bids will be opened and read aloud.
2. Complete bidding documents may be obtained from WHITTINGTON ARCHITECTS INC., P.O. Box 1701, Ruston, LA 71273-1701, phone number (318) 255-2271, email woodywhitt@aol.com.
3. All bidders must examine the Drawings, read the Specifications, and visit the site of this project to fully investigate the extent and quality of the work required. Bidders shall be familiar with the location and access to construction site, availability of utilities, and the condition of the site and any existing construction, and governing regulatory agencies and permit processes.
4. Bidders attention is particularly called to the fact that this project is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and certain requirements as to conditions of employment, minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 as amended, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, certification of Non-Segregated Facilities, and Executive Order 11246, as amended, will be requirements of this contract.
5. All bids must be accompanied by bid security equal to five (5%) of the base bid and all additive alternates, and must be in the form of a certified check, cashiers check, or bid bond written by a company licensed to do business in Louisiana.
6. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond written by a company licensed to do business in Louisiana in an amount equal to 100% of the contract amount.
7. Submit bids on forms provided, signed, with all items complete.
8. Address bids to the Owners and deliver to the address on the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS on or before the day stated.
9. A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1:00 P.M., TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019, at 7210 PRAIRIE ROAD, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
10. For projects exceeding $50,000, bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA.R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classifications of BUILDING CONSTRUCTION OR MECHANICAL.
11. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after receipt of bids.
12.The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids, for just cause and to waive any informalities incidental thereto.
Date: June 26, 2019 by order of: Willie Kimble, Executive Director
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PUBLIC DEFENDERS OFFICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
On Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. t0 6:00 p.m., a Public hearing on the Fifth District Public Defender’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and the Amended Budget for FY 2019, will be held at the Central Office located at 108 Courthouse Square, Rayville, Louisiana, 71269. The proposed budget and amended budgets are available for inspection at the Central Office Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m., and at the Police Jury Office in West Carroll, Richland and Franklin Parishes during their business hours.
FIFTH DISTRICT PUBLIC
DEFENDER’S OFFICE
John Albert Ellis
Chief Public Defender.
BID NOTICE FOR VIDEO SECURITY CAMERAS
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Video Security Cameras and installation for the Franklin Parish School Board System. The deadline for submitting bids will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Bids will be opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “Video Security Cameras.”
Bid specifications are available at the Franklin Parish School Board. For additional information and specifications on video camera, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, (318)435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46346
Larry Dean Williamson, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 24th day of July, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2002 INTL 490 TM, VIN 1HTSJADRX2H359299
2000 FRHT F70 CC, VIN 1FV3H6AC1YHF83622
1997 Dodge 3500 PK, VIN 1B6MC36D8VJ534759
All equipment whether now owned or hereinafter acquired together with the following: 2006 Kubota Backhoe L-48, SN A0481; Sullivan Air Compressor with SN 13640A; whether any of the foregoing is owned now or acquired later; all accessions, additions, replacements.
2002 Versa Drill V-100DH, with Serial No 1HTSJADRX2H359299; PTO mounted on a 2002 Navistar International 6x6; 5 ½ x 8 Garner Denver Mud Pump; 3x4 Centifical Mud Pump; 8 Stand Carrousel Rod Holder; 1800# Main Wench
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Franklin State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46427
Rose Mesha Hilliard, Also Sometimes Known As
Rose Mesha Hilliard DBA Diamond Homes
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 24th day of July, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
One (1) Redman Mobile Home, Model #10-RM1656A, Serial No. 125-000-H-B-002958A
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Franklin State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46428
Rose Mesha Hilliard
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 24th day of July, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
One (1) 2012 Merz C25 4D, VIN WDDGF4HBXCR232783
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
US Bank National Association
V. DOCKET NO C-46259
Roger D. Moore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 24th day of July, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2010 Lexington 1502816 Manufactured Mobile Home bearing Manufacturer’s Serial Number LH1095416AB
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
