STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 13th day of June, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire one hundred (100) names possessing the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the ORders of this Court, dated November 14, 2018, and May 7, 2019, to serve as Grand Jurors for September 19 and 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelop and placed in the Jury Box and Labeled ‘“GRAND JURY VENIRE”; said names drawn as follows, to wit:
Madison, Cheryl, P.O. Box 664, Gilbert, LA 71336-6640;
West, Thomas M., 915 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5327;
Parker, Phyllis A., 119 Stephenson Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7017;
Donnell, Linda F., P.O. Box 146, Crowville, LA 71230-1460;
Major, William Torranc, 2805 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4045;
Killingsworth, Linda J., 207 Hwy. 868, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6124;
Shirley, Howard R., 538 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7476;
Smith, Christy Nicole, 1802 Loop Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3312;
Baker, Brittney Nicole, 2364 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7640;
Taylor, Floyd L., 1107 Hickory St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2405;
Gilbert, Thomas R., 1431 Hwy. 618, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4628;
Wilson Jr., Willie Paul, 1219 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2854;
Williams, Janie M., 220 Guimbellot Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4872;
Rollins II, Demetric Cordel, 770 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7698;
Coleman, Nan C., P.O. Box 671, Gilbert, LA 71336-6710;
Simmons, Terry L., 608 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5369;
James, Joann C., P.O. Box 459, Wisner, LA 71378-4590;
Blakely, Angie T., 7156 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3951;
Jones, Terry D., 132 Frank Jones Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7402;
Canady, Billy T., 2498 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5928;
Stowe, Victoria K., P.O. Box 60, Mangham, LA 71259;
Weems, Joyce M., P.O. Box 604, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6040;
Jones, John A., 890 Calhoun Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4806;
Chapman, Cody Shane, 1428 Hwy. 867, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6112
McMahon, Robert J., 917 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2437;
Penick, Darryl D., P.O. Box 26, Delhi, LA 71232-2600;
Gallup, Daniel Nathan, P.O. Box 1256, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1256;
Montgomery, Henry Lee, P.O. Box 354, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3540;
Fletcher, Lisa Ann, P.O. Box 844, Wisner, LA 71378-8440;
Ferrington, Norman G., P.O. Box 661, Jigger, LA 71249-6610;
Mayeux, Lurrie Bernard, P.O. Box 141, Crowville, LA 71230-1410;
Brown, Bessie M., P.O. Box 326, Wisner, LA 71378-3260
Knox, Consula, 3104 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4036;
Boone, Marveen T., P.O. Box 9, Chase, LA 71324-9000;
Winslow, Britton Dejarvi, P.O. Box 1144, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Haring Jr., Frank S., 694 Green Light Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5007;
Martin, Jerry E., 197 Oak Grove Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6653;
Girod, Merton E., P.O. Box 151, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1510;
Parker Jr., James Derrial, 237 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6602;
O’Brian, Betty D., 590 Carter St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2228;
Ross, Albert, 149 Sunflower Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7177;
Washington, Kenya Jynes, P.O. Box 632, Wisner, LA 71378-6320;
Hutto, Sandra D., 2207 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6446;
Ragsdale, Ruston Blaine, 501 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6605;
Faulk, Audrey W. Mrs., 957 Riley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4690;
Givens, Joe E., 231 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5735;
Newman, Deanna Machelle, 4321 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7041;
Foy, Geneva V., 1307 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2826;
Harbuck, Nancy F., 708 McElwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7330;
Barlow, Jarrad Dillon, 407 Batey Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4779;
Henderson, Richard E., 1055 Lawson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5798;
Williamson, Rowena, 607 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;
Renner, Susan Jean, 1080 Loflin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7711;
Ellis, Easter, 711 Eight St. #15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3862;
Blunt, Bettie R., 117 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5106;
Wilson III, Horace Montgome, 616 McElwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7328;
Winn, Lakaisha lashay, 2203 Pinecrest St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3538;
Wactor, Helen Janesse, 228 Dunham Ln., Delhi, LA 71232-7415;
Snyder, Luella V., 3223 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6853;
Winters, Janet M., 4358 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5405;
Clark, Teresa H., 231 Hemphill Rd., Baskin, LA 71219;
Jackson, Dytrailus M., 3301 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4039;
Ingram, Melanie Chase, 4419 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5441;
Moore, John W., 1468 Riley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4697;
Schriver, Matthew Taylor, 1535 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5645;
Lowe, Jennifer Lynn, 451 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6726;
Walker, Rogenia, 459 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5277;
Stephens, George N., 263 Tena Carter Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4862;
Blount, Donna R., ,1617 Gum St. #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3501;
Blackson, Latanga S., 475 Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7805;
Fletche3r, William E., 175 Ashley Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6009;
Hutto, Dan E., 7897 Hwy. 128, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4905;
Browning, Floyd Lenoid, 2871 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6945;
Williams, Latisha Daniell, 1802 Peters St. #Apt., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3634;
Stevenson, Sheila T., 1957 Hwy. 610, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6981;
Hutto, Autumn Dawn, 899 Faulk Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4608;
Simmons, Sandra Gail, P.O. Box 526, Wisner, LA 71378-5260;
Price, Marsha L., P.O. Box 851, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8510;
Brooks, Karen L., 7308 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6693;
Berry, Jane L., 191 Bond St., Gilbert, LA 71336-3403;
Brown, Laterrika Ann, 142 Field Dr., Wisner, LA 71378-4500;
Almeter, Candy, 253 Roger Miller Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9453;
Cox, Daniel W., 305 Herman Harris Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4883;
Grivet, Lanee G., 176 Jigger Point Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6630;
Johnson, Larry B., 608 Carson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5249;
Dickerson, Jamie, 899 Hwy. 858, Delhi, LA 71232-7249;
Shaw, Willma G., P.O. Box 314, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3140;
Gray, Amanda Mae, 215 Carter St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2225;
Roberts, Harold R., 198 Hawthorne Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4717;
McCarthy, Iechia Jacquel, 122 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5161;
McClendon, Kaitlyn Sydney, 2266 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6441;
McDonald, James M., 1595 Cooters Point Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4727;
McMurray, Gerald L., P.O. Box 83, Chase, LA 71324-8300;
Tarver, Deborah Kay, 170 Bill Allen Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-8206;
Bonner, Lee R., 1910 Randall St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3124;
Lorings, Lecarrian Demet, 224 Louisiana St., Winnsboro, LA 712905-7190;
Thames, Merle T., 1266 Hwy. 857, Baskin, LA 71219-9211;
Greer, Heather Michell, 1191 Hwy. 859, Delhi, LA 71232-7254;
Ezell, Donald S., 256 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6884;
Emfinger, Kenneth Gerald, 1030 Riley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4692.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 13th day of June, 2019.
Dorothy Young
J.H. Colvin Jr.
John M. Guice
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and Clerk of Court
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, August 19, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Approval of the Minutes for July’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from July’s monthly meetings.
Resolution No. 19-0801: LA Compliance Questionnaire
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0801
A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE SYSTEMS SURVEY AND COMPLIANCE QUESTIONNAIRE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020.
WHEREAS, the State Legislative Auditor required the local governing body to adopt the Systems Survey and Compliance Questionnaire.
NOW BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED, by the Board of Aldermen of the City of Winnsboro, Louisiana, in regular session convened this 19th day of August, 2019 that they do hereby adopt the Systems Survey and Compliance Questionnaire required by the State Legislative Auditor.
On a motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded Keith Berry, the above resolution was passed on this 19th day of August, 2019 by the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C “Sonny” Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0802: Official Journal
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION No. 19-0802
BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in regular session this 19th day of August 2019, that the Franklin Sun be appointed as official journal of the Town of Winnsboro and that Sam Hanna be appointed as official printer for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.
Motion by Jerry Johnson, second by Keith Berry to adopt this resolution on this 19th day of August 2019, by the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0803: Fiscal Agents
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION No. 19-0803
WHEREAS, Section 7 and 8 of Act 39 of the Legislature and all amendments thereto require that all public bodies receiving and disbursing public funds be and they are hereby required under this act to appoint a fiscal agent or depository; and
WHEREAS, at this time, the Town of Winnsboro is without a fiscal agent or depository for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, in regular session convened this 19th day of August 2019, that the Franklin State Bank and Trust Company, Winnsboro State Bank and Trust Company, Progressive Bank, Sicily Island State Bank and Citizens Progressive Bank be appointed as fiscal agents of the Town of Winnsboro. That all funds handled by the Town of Winnsboro be divided between said banks on a percentage of each State of Louisiana Banking department each quarter and published in the Franklin Sun. The demand and Certificates of deposits shall be divided between the banks on the published Report of Conditions of the banks. That the investments in the Certificates of Deposit with each bank bear and interest rate equal to the U.S. Treasury Bill rate on the day of investment insofar as the interest rate paid on the Certificates of Deposit will be in compliance with the federal regulation pertaining to interest rates.
On a motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman the above resolution was passed on this 19th day of August 2019, by the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0804: Demolition of Property located at 604 Carver Street, Winnsboro, LA
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0804
The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or the removal of the building/s and/or structure/s located at the following address:
604 Carver Street
Winnsboro, La. 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show cause on the 19th day of August, 2019, 6:00 P.M., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and/or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The Notice was served at the following address:
1609 Hickory Street
Winnsboro,Louisiana 71295
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and/or structure/s located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, not later than the 18th day of October, 2019. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
and the Resolution was declared adopted on this 19th day of August, 2019.
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 19-0804 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting held on August 19, 2019.\
Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
Resolution No. 19-0805: A.C. Repairs at the Princess Theatre
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0805
WHEREAS, two (2) heat pump systems (one 3-ton unit for the Princess Theatre and a 5-ton unit for the Princess Room) are outdated and continue to have numerous maintenance issues resulting in leaking, causing water damage;
WHEREAS, the Princess Theatre is property of the Town of Winnsboro; and
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a formal demand from the Princess Theatre for one-half the cost to replace two heat pump systems; and
WHEREAS, the lowest bid for the total cost for repairs is $14,935.00;
BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in regular session this 19th day of August, 2019, that it being in the best interest of the Town of Winnsboro, that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby authorized on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to pay $7,467.50, half the cost for repairs of the heat pump systems located at the Princess Theatre and Princess Room.
On a motion by Jerry Johnson and seconded by Rex McCarthy the foregoing Resolution was adopted this 19th day of August, 2019 and the following vote was recorded:
YEAS: Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: Tyrone Coleman
ABSENT: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0806: Inspections Unlimited
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0806
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in session this 19th day of August 2019, that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby granted the authority to act on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to enter into contract with Inspections Unlimited, LLC to provide Inspection services according to Act 12 of Louisiana State Law, under Third Party Provision.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, and seconded by Keith Berry to adopt this resolution on this 19th day of August 2019 with the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0807: Firehouse Subs Grant (Turnout Gear)- Fire Chief Orlando Logan
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION 19-0807
Resolution To Enter Firehouse Subs Grant
A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN APPLICATION FOR FUNDING AND THE EXECUTION OF A GRANT AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FROM THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ALLOCATION OF THE ASSISTANCE TO FIREFIGHTERS GRANT.
WHEREAS, The Town of Winnsboro Fire Department finds it in the best interest of the citizens of The City of Winnsboro, that the Firehouse Subs Grant be operated for the year of 2019.
WHEREAS, The Town Council has reviewed and hereby approves an application for up to $20,000 for the following activities:
Firefighter Turnout Gear $20,000.00
WHEREAS, The Town of Winnsboro Fire Department agrees that in the event of loss or misuse of the Firehouse Subs Grant funds, The City Winnsboro Fire Department assures that the funds will be returned to the Foundation Board of Directors in full.
WHEREAS, The Town of Winnsboro Fire Department designates Fire Chief Orlando Logan as the grantee’s authorized official. The authorized official is given the power to apply for, accept, reject, alter or terminate the grant on behalf of the applicant agency.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that The Town of Winnsboro Council approves submission of the grant application for the Firehouse Subs Grant to the Office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Motion by Tyrone Coleman, and seconded by Jerry Johnson to adopt this resolution on this 19th day of August 2019 with the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
Introduction of Ordinance No. 1018 – Airport Manager Contract
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approve to introduce Ordinance No. 1018. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall and Town Clerk’s office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to amend the agenda to add an item.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to add Resolution No. 19-0808 – Airport Rehabilitation
Resolution No. 19-0808: Airport Rehabilitation
Town of Winnsboro
Resolution No. 19-0808
Authorizing Award
Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 And Reconstruction of Apron 3
August 19, 2019
At a regular meeting of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at which meeting a quorum was present, due notice of same having been made according to law, the following Resolution was made:
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro has received funds from FAA and LaDOTD for the construction of the Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 project; and
WHEREAS, bids for the above referenced project have been received and reviewed; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro has received a recommendation from their Engineer that the contract be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Mayor and Council of the Town of Winnsboro, that the Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 contract be awarded to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, as follows, subject to the satisfactory receipt of all forms and information required under the contract provisions, the availability of funds, and the concurrence and approval of the award from FAA and LaDOTD:
Contractor: Amethyst Construction Inc. Total Base Bid: $292 608.00
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Mayor is hereby authorized, on behalf of the Town, to sign any and all contract documents required for the construction of the Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 project.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approves to adopt this resolution.
This Resolution being submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND NOT VOTING: Eddie Dunn
And the Resolution was declared adopted on this, the 19th day of August, 2019.
ATTEST:
Julia Jackson, Clerk
Discussion of Implementation of the Bush Ordinance
Mayor Dumas explains the implementation of the Bush Ordinance and opens the floor to the public to voice their opinions. Councilman McCarthy explains the ordinance against back packs and block parties. Councilman Johnson suggests the need for more officers in the proposed ordinance. No action taken on this matter at this time. The committee assigned to this particular ordinance will have a follow up meeting and keep the Mayor and council updated on the progress of this ordinance until the time has come to properly introduce it.
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the reports.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, second Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
Town Clerk Julia Jackson presented the Mayor and Council with monthly financial statements for the month of June. She also presented them with a copy of the bank balances provided by CPA Doyle Hassell. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Comments from Council
Tyrone Coleman – When was the next meeting to discuss the Bush Ordinance
Keith Berry – None
Eddie Dunn – Absent
Jerry Johnson – Questions about how Phillip Hutto handles employee’s accountability.
Rex McCarthy – None
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS for the SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL, will be received by the FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY, at the JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET WINNSBORO, LA 71295, UNTIL 2:00 P.M., local time, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
The Contract Documents, consisting of ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS, INSTRUCTION TO PROPONENTS, CONTRACTS & GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS AND ANY ADDENDA, may be examined at the following location:
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
6558 MAIN STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Phone: (318) 435-9429
Copies of the Documents may be obtained at the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office located at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, La 71295 upon payment of $100.00 for each set. The Contractor must pay shipping costs.
This Contract shall collect and dispose of solid waste in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
BID ADVERTISEMENT
TOWN OF WISNER (herein referred to as the “Owner”)
Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Wisner” will be received by the Owner for:
2006 MERCURY SEDAN
• CAR WILL BE SOLD AS IS
• NO WARRANTY
Proposals shall be addressed to the Town of Wisner, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 9530 Natchez St., or mailed to P.O. Drawer 290, Wisner, Louisiana, no later than 4:00 p.m., on the 12th day of September, 2019. Sealed bids to be marked, “Sealed Bid—Town of Wisner,”
Any bid received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of September, 2019, at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner, Louisiana.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause;
The successful bidder shall pick-up vehicle within five (5) days of receipt of acceptance,
And remove from town property.
Any persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations must contact the Town of Wisner no later than seven (7) days prior to bid opening.
The Town of Wisner is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Marc McCarty, Mayor
Town of Wisner
P.O. Drawer 290
Wisner, LA 71378
(318) 724-6568
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
JIMMY GLENN ELLERBE
PROBATE NO. 42,662
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate to Bradley Englerth and April Adams or any other qualified buyer at private sale in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure in the price and sum of NINETY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($95,000.00) DOLLARS, to be paid in cash upon completion of the sale.
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO
EXHIBIT “A”
A certain tract situated in the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) Section 18, Township 12 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish Louisiana, beginning at the northwest corner; thence in a southerly direction along the west boundary of Section 18, 350.5 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue in a southerly direction along the west boundary of Section 18, 350 feet; thence in an easterly direction parallel to the north boundary of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4), a distance of 818.4 feet along the east boundary of 18.2 acre tract, a distance of 350 feet to the northeast corner of the 18.2 acre tract; thence in a westerly direction parallel to the north boundary of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) 818.4 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 6.5 acres, more or less, being the north 350 feet off that certain 18.2 acre tract of land acquired by Bettye Brocato in Act of Exchange recorded in Book 174, page 79, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with all improvements situated thereon.
Municipal Address: 753 Highway 876, Wisner, Louisiana, 71378.
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appears.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
