STATE OF LOUISIANA

PARISH OF FRANKLIN

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF

THE SUCCESSION OF

JIMMY GLYNN ELLERBE

PROBATE NO. 42,662

NOTICE OF FILING OF TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of this succession and to all other interested persons that a First Tableau of Distribution has been filed by the administratrix of this succession along with her petition praying for homologation of the tableau and for authority to pay the debts and charges of the succession listed there on and to make a partial distribution to designated heirs; and that the First Tableau of Distribution can be homologated after the expiration of seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any opposition to the petition and First Tableau of Distribution must be filed prior to homologation.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE this 18th day of October, 2019.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

Ann Johnson

Clerk of Court

10-23 1tB

WHEREABOUTS

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Wade Newsom and Megan Newsom please contuse the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7575.

10-23, 10-30 2tb

TOWN OF WINNSBORO

JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER

810 ADAMS STREET

WINNSBORO, LA 71295

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

5:30 P.M. Public Hearing

A Public Hearing was held before the adoption of Ordinance No. 1018: Airport Manager’s Contract. The floor was open to the public at approximately 5:34 P.M., once a quorum was present. All citizens were asked to voice all concerns on the proposed ordinance at this time. No comments were made.

Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Eddie Dunn

Absent: Rex McCarthy

6:00 P.M. Regular Session

Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson

Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas

The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, September 16, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.

ROLL CALL

Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

Absent: None

Adoption of Ordinance No. 1018: Airport Manager’s Contract

Motion by Rex McCarthy and second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to adopt Ordinance No. 1018. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.

Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

Nays: None

Absent: None

Approval of the Minutes for August’s Meeting

Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from August’s monthly meeting.

Resolution No. 19-0901: Mainstreet Economic Committee (LDRC)

TOWN OF WINNSBORO

RESOLUTION NO. 19-0901

WHEREAS, The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program, a strategic effort by Louisiana Economic Development to assist all of Louisiana’s communities to become more competitive in today’s global economy, is a community assessment, strategic planning, leadership development and marketing planning process for cities, towns, and villages; and

WHEREAS, the program’s requirements provide for involvement of individuals from both public and private sectors of the community including: elected and appointed municipal officials, municipal employees, community leaders and citizens; and

WHEREAS, implementation and achievement of the community’s vision, objectives and strategies, and measurement of that achievement, are the major goals of the program. LED’s objectives are: 1) to facilitate a comprehensive and straight-forward assessment of community and economic development practices and activities; 2) to provide training, coaching, and external resources to Communities; 3) to establish a repeatable process by the lessons learned, success stories and testimonials in this Program; and 4) to ultimately develop more marketable communities and diversified economies through a systematic approach to community and economic development in the State of Louisiana; and

WHEREAS, this city council will receive a presentation of the draft strategic plan developed by our community resulting from the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program for consideration, to give feedback, and any further action deemed appropriate at those times.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED THAT THE WINNSBORO city council endorses and supports LED’s Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program and its work plan and authorizes the Main Street Economic Committee and employees to cooperate with and participate in the community assessment and strategic planning activities, and further, the citizens of Winnsboro are urged to support this effort.

SIGNED, This 16th day of September, 2019

MAYOR

ATTEST:

CITY CLERK

Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Eddie Dunn to adopt this resolution on this 16th day of September 2019, by the following vote:

Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

Nays: None

Absent: None

Resolution No. 19-0902: Demolition of Property located at 908 Robinson Circle, Winnsboro, LA

TOWN OF WINNSBORO

RESOLUTION NO. 19-0902

The following resolution was offered by Eddie Dunn and seconded by Keith Berry.

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or the removal of the building/s and/or structure/s located at the following address:

908 Robinson Circle

Winnsboro, La. 71295

WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show cause on the 16th day of September, 2019, 6:00 P.M., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and/or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The Notice was served at the following address:

P.O. Box 118

Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295

BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and/or structure/s located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, not later than the 15th day of November, 2019. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.

This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:

YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

NAYS: None

ABSENT: None

and the Resolution was declared adopted on this 16th day of September, 2019.

John C. “Sonny” Dumas

Mayor

Julia Jackson

Town Clerk

The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 19-0902 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting held on September 16, 2019. Julia Jackson

Town Clerk

Resolution No. 19-0903: 2020 Airport CIP – Heath McGuffee

TOWN OF WINNSBORO

RESOLUTION NO. 19-0903

WHEREAS, Title 2 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 provides that cities, towns, parishes, and other political subdivisions of this State may separately or jointly acquire, establish, construct, expand, own, lease, control, equip, improve, maintain, operate, regulate, and police airports and landing fields for the use of aircraft; and,

WHEREAS, the State of Louisiana, Department of Transportation and Development, Division of Aviation (formerly the LA DOTD - OAPT) is charged by Title 2 with the responsibility for the development of aviation facilities within the State to foster air commerce and to safeguard the interests of those engaged in all phases of the aviation industry and of the general public; and,

WHEREAS, the City of Winnsboro, hereinafter referred to as “Sponsor” has completed an FAA and DOTD approved Master Plan, Action Plan and/or Airport Layout Plan, which outlines the specific future development of the Winnsboro Airport, and the Sponsor is desirous of implementing a portion of the approved Plan recommendation, which provide for the critically needed improvement is stated below to substantially improve the safety and usability of the Airport, but does not have sufficient funds of its own required for completing the needed improvements; and,

WHEREAS, the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation is authorized by Title 2 to expend funds for the construction or enlargement of airports for the safety and advancement of aeronautics.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE RESOLVED:

SECTION I

That the Sponsor does hereby formally request that the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation provide funds required to complete the airport improvements at the Winnsboro Airport specifically as described in the Capital Improvement Program Application for State Financial Assistance dated September 16, 2019;

SECTION II

That the said LA DOTD, Division of Aviation be and is hereby assured that all necessary servitudes, rights-of-way, rights of ingress and egress and means thereof will be furnished by the Sponsor and the titles thereto will be valid and indefeasible, and the Sponsor will assume ownership, financial reporting, and complete responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the airport after completion of said improvements.

SECTION III

That the Sponsor will save and hold the said LA DOTO, Division of Aviation, its officers, agents, and employees, harmless from any liability or claim for damages arising out of the project, including death or injuries so third parties including, but not limited to, liability or claim for damages out of the negligence of said LA DOTD, Division of Aviation, its officers, agents, or employees, and expressly agrees to defend any suit of any nature brought against the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation as a result of this project.

SECTION IV

That the Mayor of the Sponsor be and is hereby authorized and directed to evidence this agreement by affixing his signature at the place provided therefore on this resolution and on subsequent related documents/agreements, as required by the rules and regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Louisiana and the Clerk is hereby authorized to attest said execution.

SECTION V

That this resolution shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption.

A MOTION TO ADOPT the above resolution was made by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and resulted in the following vote:

YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

NAYS: None

ABSENT: None

ABSTAINING: None

CERTIFICATE

We the undersigned do certify that the foregoing resolution is a true and correct copy of a resolution adopted at a meeting held on the 16th day of September, 2019, at which meeting a quorum was present and voting.

John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor

ATTEST:

Julia Jackson, City Clerk

Sarah Gurley – Zoning Variance 2106 Lanier Drive

Phillip Robinson explains the need for a zoning variance for the property located at 2106 Lanier Drive. He explained that after meeting with the Zoning Committee, the variance was denied and turned back over to the Board of Aldermen. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to grant zoning variance to Ms. Sarah Gurley at 2106 Lanier Drive.

Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy

Nays: None

Absent: None

Workforce Development Board – Mike Watson/Brian Kaufman

Not present

Kay LaFrance – Mainstreet Quarterly Report

Kay LaFrance gave a quarterly report and an updated schedule for the activities on Main Street.

Mary “Val” Brown – Jack Hammons Community Center Quarterly Report

Mary “Val” Brown gave a quarterly report on the activities held at the Jack Hammons Community Center. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.

Executive Session

Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to enter into executive session.

Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to exit executive session.

Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to amend the agenda to add Resolution No. 19-0904.

Resolution No. 19-0904: Spear Phishing

TOWN OF WINNSBORO

RESOLUTION NO. 19-0904

WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro was a victim of a spear phishing campaign which resulted in the loss of funds in the amount of $81,884.00; and

WHEREAS, the loss of funds occurred with the three (3) bank accounts held at Winnsboro State Bank; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro and Winnsboro State Bank have agreed to work together to resolve this loss due to spear phishing that has affected both entities; and

WHEREAS, Winnsboro State Bank has agreed to cover the loss of the Town of Winnsboro in the amount of $81,884.00; and

BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in regular session this 16th day of September, 2019, that it being in the best interest of the Town of Winnsboro, that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby authorized on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to pay $25,000.00, the cost of the deductible for the insurance claim filed on behalf of Winnsboro State Bank.

On a motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Eddie Dunn the foregoing Resolution was adopted this 16th day of September, 2019 and the following vote was recorded:

YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson, and Rex McCarthy

NAYS: None

ABSENT: None

Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas

Town Clerk Mayor

Workforce Development Board – Mike Watson/Brian Kaufman

Mike Watson explained the OJT program to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. A program used to help entities employ individuals and the workforce reimburses 50% of their salary. No action needed.

Police Chief’s Monthly Report

Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the report.

Chief Pierce explained how he could save money for his department by switching his mobile phone service from Verizon wireless to AT&T’s First Responder Plan. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to switch phone providers.

Fire Chief’s Monthly Report

Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.

Superintendent’s Monthly Report

Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Eddie Dunn, second Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.

Monthly Financial Statements

Town Clerk Julia Jackson and Mayor John Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with monthly financial statements for the month of August. They were also provided a copy of the bank balances created by CPA Doyle Hassell. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.

Comments from Council

Tyrone Coleman – None

Keith Berry – None

Eddie Dunn – None

Jerry Johnson – None

Rex McCarthy – None

Adjournment

There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.

Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas

Town Clerk Mayor

10-23 1tb

STATE OF LOUISIANA

PARISH OF FRANKLIN

WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 13th day of June, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifth (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court, dated November 14, 2018 and May 7, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors for the week of court beginning October 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled “PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 2”; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:

McMurray, Kevin S., 5389 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295;

Ezell,, Lucy M., 194 Vic Clayton Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-3494;

Lee, Mack C., 1112 Newman St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2536;

Fleming, Maxine J., P.O. Box 292, Crowville, LA 71230-2920;

Huff, Christie L., 611 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;

Neal, Rhonda, P.O. Box 519, Wisner, LA 71378-5190;

Reppond, Sherry W., 1625 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6057;

Nobles, Thomas E., 176 Bud Hilbun Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9543;

Welch, Christopher All, 229 Hwy. 618, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4638;

Ashley Sr., Timothy Shane, 2209 Davenport St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2305;

Butler III, William A., P.O. Box 626, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6260;

Kadrmas, Michael Louis, 120 Louie Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7793;

Robinson, Tina Rochelle, 1630 Hwy. 15 #13, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6039;

Jones, Timothy Ray, 317 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2227;

Smith, Sarah, 122 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5161;

Shirley, Gary W., 1398 Hwy. 867, Winnsboro, LA 71295;

Guillot, Jeffrey Kyler, 6442 Hwy. 128, Gilbert, La 71336-3440;

Montgomery, Skyler Elantra, 2110 Cypress St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3718;

Pleasant, Elizabeth Rober, P.O. Box 1006, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1006;

McCartney, Glinder Ann, 421 Blue Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4710;

Allen, Neoma, 1609 Oak St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3532;

Ellerbe, Patricia E., 449 Rabbit Ln., Gilbert, LA 71336-5742;

Williamson III, Cary Elbert, 158 Mr. Ed Lane, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5886;

Williams, Gloria A., 105 Rose Ave., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2029;

Milligan, Joseph L., 306 J.L. Prickett Rd., Extension, LA 71243-3428;

Williams, John D., 881 Curtis Traxler Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5613;

Welch, Roy, P.O. Box 63, Winnsboro, LA 71295;

Compton, Beverly R., 1046 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5360;

Sims, Mark L., 2310 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3552;

Campbell, Ralph E., 9971 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4963;

Simms, Angella Wilson, 1208 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5718;

Arnold, David D., P.O. Box 105, Crowville, LA 71230-1050;

McNease, Karen S., 154 Dennis Clark Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6346;

Ignont, Vincent B., 2810 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4016;

Montgomery, Melvin K., 292 Forgotten Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5626;

Thomas, Alvin Dennis, 2711 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295;

Bell, Johnnie M., P.O. Box 367, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3670;

Watson, Jose Bernard, P.O. Box 53, Wisner, LA 71378-5300;

Strong, Joanna, 200 A.J Stephens Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9502;

Ulmer, Robin S., 501 Ward III School, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7341;

Laird, John Carlton, 7060 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2951;

Dupuy, Dorothy Taylor, 678 Faulk Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4606;

Augurson, Calvin Dewayne, P.O. Box 914, Wisner, LA 71378-9140;

Lashley, Manda Keri, P.O. Box 340, Crowville, LA 71230-3400;

Cook, Marquez Garail, P.O. 525, Gilbert, LA 71336-5250;

Phillips, Denise Marie, P.O. Box 11804, Alexandria, LA 71316;

Clower, William John, P.O. Box 170, Archibald, LA 71218-1700;

Ward, Angelyn R., P.O. Box 10, Crowville, LA 71230-1000;

Beach, Ronald E., P.O. Box 208, Wisner, LA 71378-2080;

McMurray, Stephen R., P.O. Box 84. Chase, LA 71324-8400;

Browning, William A., 2955 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6747;

Cooks, Michael W., 1007 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2409;

Thomas, Terrance O., 293 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5103;

Crockett, Dramian Laki, 802 Steele St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3134;

Hunter, Ronnie S., P.O. Box 682, Gilbert, LA 71336-6820;

Smith, Trudie E., P.O. Box 853, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8530;

Wright, Kristi Mignon, 790 Union Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5222;

Andrews Eric T., 1376 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7486;

Walker, Travis, 459 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5277;

Carter, Mae B., 600 Hwy. 132, Delhi, LA 71232-7176;

Ferrington, Bobbie R. Mrs., P.O. Box 868, Gilbert, LA 71336-8680;

Kerns, David Lynn, 1907 Loop Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3336;

Carr, Tiffany Kay, 321 Reeves Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5855;

Strickland, Brittany Hawtho, 680 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7478;

Bass, Janice L., 9452 Natchez St., Wisner, LA 71378-4518;

Rose, Dequana M., 231 Herlevic Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7499;

Sims, Stedman Cortez, 1702 Power St. #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3543;

Little, Nelson O., 115 Rose Ave., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2029;

Shaw, Lucy, P.O. Box 283, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2830;

Lupo, Ruby Pierece, 992 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6894;

Stevens, Susan Theresa, 1670 Union Church Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9472;

Young, Dorothy, P.O. Box 648, Wisner, LA 71378-6480;

Erwin, Bruce L., 162 Cruse Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6402;

Howard, Nancy K., 2202 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3732;

Goldman, Byron Marquell, P.O. Box 525, Gilbert, LA 71336-05250;

Day Jr., John, 175 Hutto Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5707;

Mays, Nancy Lynn, P.O. Box 436, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4360;

Maxwell, Paula K., 205 McCurley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7729;

Head, Wendy D., 2005 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3129;

Carter, William A., 104 Bill Allen Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-8206;

Pickering, Flora, 2061 Hwy. 876, Wisner, LA 71378-4853;

McMurry Jr., Joncie E., 507 Boeuf River Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7407;

Thomas, Lueree, 1005 Parish Line Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7344;

Davis, Ladandrick Ray, 2110 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3519;

Howard, Barbara A., 113 Lincoln St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7183;

Phillips, Jeffrey Eugene, 1171 Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5541;

Jones, Shavonda Shanaa, 110 Forest Ln., Wisner, LA 71378-4792;

Lewis, Ashley Monique, 214 Old Hwy. 15, Gilbert, LA 71336-5848;

Blanson, Janet Rena, 121 Pine Prairie Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7661;

Crum, Helen C., 8248 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5421;

Free, Jimmy V., ,4233 River Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4715;

Stephenson, Eric Duane, 52 Branch Crossing Rd., Rayville, LA 71269-6803;

Ingram, Chanel Anne, 920 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA71295-5130;

Wallace, Nancy Garley, 1333 Hwy. 859, Delhi, LA 71232-7259;

Grantham, Cecil L., 131 Carroll Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6697;

Turner, Bienville, 2305 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7641;

Guimbellot, T.H., 348 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5366;

Munholland, Abbey Gail, 140 Thompson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5108;

Hollis, Shelia N., 1406 Bosworth St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2916;

Newton, Craig L., 440 Lee Boutwell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5136;

Richardson, Darron Jerome, 1508 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3008;

Williams, Fannie H ., 151 S.L. Williams Ln., Delhi, LA 71232-7379;

Martin, Kevin M., 157 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5353;

Anderson, Tijuana S., 2509 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3737;

Mason, Margie A. Mrs., 263 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4756;

Smith, Thomas B., 567 Forgotten Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5628;

Fowler, John M., 6609 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9620;

Walker, Eugene, 469 Hwy. 562, Gilbert, LA 71336-4135;

Jones, Barbara J., 3742 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8002;

Cotton, Charles, 271 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5103;

Williams, Ethel W., 1706 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3550;

Hutto, Adam S., 7897 Hwy. 128, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4905;

Stephenson, Claude R., 488 Mcelwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7333;

Eldridge, Brandon, 189 Jan Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5711;

Price, Jacqueline Mich, 2913 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4031;

Glass, Dennis R., 190 Moss Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4743;

Ellington, Linda B., 4932 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8100;

Kerry, Wystee Darell, 699 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7479;

Windham, Mary V., P.O. Box 127, Crowville, LA 71230-1270;

Anderson, Martha L., P.O. Box 596, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5960;

Martin, Katherine H., P.O. Box 899, Gilbert, LA 71336-8990;

Campbell, Kayla L., 1000 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5360;

Madden, James G., 320 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4757;

White, Carol Lynette, 1113 Lavender Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295;

Walker, James E., 1526 Lishman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5539;

Price, Larry K., 8031 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4927;

Morton, Paul Anthony, 154 Cleve Goodman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6826;

Eubanks, Randall K., 605 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;

Eaton Jr., Madison, 2661 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5650;

Bass, Tara G., 157 Pearl Bass Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4740;

Foster, Jason Paul, 148 Diamond T. Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6506;

Nielsen, Kayla Nicole, 269 Slick Williams Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6706;

Stanley, Danielle Renea, 909 Airport Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7463;

Adams, Mary S., 802 Airport Dr., #Apt., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3431;

Graves, Huey, 165 Graves St., Wisner, LA 71378-9731;

Evans, Travis J., 497 Hawsey Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5829;

Robinson, Henry Lee, P.O. Box 65, Wisner, LA 71378;

Robinson, Samantha L., 110 Woods St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7026;

Dickey, Pamela T., 1501 West St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2738;

Heckard, Maglene Jones, 1610 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3502;

Garsee, Edward Allen, P.O. Box 716, Jigger, LA 71249-7160;

Hitt, Leslie L., P.O. Box 144, Fort Necessity, LA 71243-1440;

Newman, Melissa, P.O. Box 6, Crowville, LA 71230;

Roberts, Beverly F. Mrs., 300 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4757;

Rider, Jerry W., 1703 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6058;

Cupp, Wesley Glenn, 1719 Hwy. 857, Baskin, LA 71219-9217;

Bass, Leanne P., 333 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5762;

Powell, Rebecca L., 194 Hwy.868, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6122;

Comeaux, Leattice, 1165 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5283.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 13th day of June, 2019.

J.H. Colvin Jr.

John M. Guice

Dorothy Young

Jury Commissioners

Ann Johnson

Jury Commissioner and

Clerk of Court

10-23 1tb

FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY WILL ACCEPT BIDS UP TO AND INCLUDING 10:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 IN THE POLICE JURY CONFERENCE ROOM, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LOUISIANA ON THE FOLLOWING:

PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS

BULK DIESEL FUEL FOR OFF ROAD EQUIPMENT. Fuel must be available from 7:00AM through 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

GRAVEL, DIRT, OIL, ASPHALT, AND SOIL CEMENT

GRAVEL: {MAINTENANCE ROCK (GOOD GRADE 50% SIZE 1” TO 1 ½”), # 8 LIMESTONE, #57 LIMESTONE, PIT RUN – RED CLAY, DIRT, SAND, C-1, C-3, RIP RAP, 610 and 610 POWDER

PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS

DIRT CONTRACTOR BIDS: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER CUBIC YARD OF DIRT AND DISTANCE TRANSPORTED. PRICE PER HOUR FOR EQUIPMENT SHALL BE INCLUDED.

OIL, GREASES: BRAND NAMES SHALL BE PROVIDED –

ASPHALT PRODUCTS: (HOT MIX, COLD MIX, CRS-2, CSS-1, SS-1, AEP, CRS-2P, MC-70, MC-30) BID PRICE TO INCLUDE MATERIAL PICKED UP AT SOURCE, PRICE DELIVERED TO ANY PARISH ROAD OR PARISH PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY. INCLUDE SEPARATE DOCUMENT FOR HOT MIX AND COLD MIX BID.

SOIL CEMENT: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER TON OR CUBIC YARD, FREIGHT, SPREADING, ENVIRONMENTAL, ETC. BID FORM NOT PROVIDED.

CULVERTS: MUST MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS AND BE OF #1 GRADE.

BLACK CORRUGATED CULVERTS MUST MEET AASHTO STANDARDS M-252 & M-294. PLASTIC CULVERTS ALSO

BRIDGE MATERIAL: MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE ACCESSIBILITY AND MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS BEING #1 GRADE.

MOSQUITO FOGGING PRODUCTS / SERVICES AND SUPPORT / TRAINING: SHALL INCLUDE CHEMICAL, PRICE PER GALLON AND PER CASE, OFFER SERVICE AND SUPPORT ON ULTRA-LOW VOLUME EQUIPMENT, MOSQUITO CERTIFICATION. SHALL BE CERTIFIED FOR NON-RESTRICTED USE AND

NOT HAVE 100-FT AQUATIC SETBACK.

GRADER BLADES: ½” X 6” X 7’ WITH 5/8” BOLT HOLES.

CARBIDE-TIPPED CUTTING TOOLS: 5/8” AND 3/4”

GARBAGE CARTS: PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS ARE PROVIDED.

BIDDER SHALL INDICATE METHOD OF CALCULATING AND JUSTIFY INCREASE OR DECREASE IN MATERIAL COST.

BID SPECIFICATIONS, DURATION OF BID AND BID FORMS MAY BE EMAILED, FAXED, MAILED, OR PICKED UP AT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LA. BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:30 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, EXCLUDING ANY HOLIDAYS. 318-435-9429

ALL BIDS RECEIVED MUST BE MARKED AS SEALED BID AND RECEIVED BY 10:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 TO BE ELIGIBLE.

ALL BIDS AWARDED SHALL REQUIRE A SIGNED CONTRACT IN ADDITION TO THE SIGNED BID. THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. PLEASE CALL ROBERT GLADEN, PARISH PURCHASING AGENT AT 318-435-9446 WITH QUESTIONS.

10-23, 10-30 2tb

Executive Department

Proclamation Number 160 JBE 2019

SPECIAL ELECTION – Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin

WHEREAS, a vacancy exists in the office of Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, due to the resignation of the Honorable Carey McCoy, effective September 9, 2019; and

WHEREAS, Louisiana Revised Statute 18:621 requires the Governor to call a special election to fill a vacancy in the office of a judge when more than twelve (12) months of the term remain unexpired, in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:621, and/or the dates for elections set forth in La. R.S. 18:402.

NOW THEREFORE, I, JOHN BEL EDWARDS, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:

SECTION 1: A special primary and general election shall be held throughout the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, for the purpose of electing a justice of the peace to fill the vacancy in the office.

SECTION 2: Any qualified person desiring to become a candidate for the office shall file a notice of candidacy, accompanied either by a qualifying fee or a nominating petition, as required or authorized by law, with the appropriate election official in the manner and form, and under the procedures and conditions, provided by La. R.S. 18:461 et seq., and all other applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq., during the period commencing Wednesday, January 8, 2020, and ending at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020.

SECTION 3: The special election shall be held and conducted under the applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq.

SECTION 4: The primary election shall be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, and the general election shall be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the times and places and in the manner, prescribed by law.

SECTION 5: The Secretary of State, Commissioner of Elections, Parish Board of Election Supervisors, Clerk of Court, Registrar of Voters, and all other persons charged with any power, function, right, duty or responsibility in conducting elections in the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, are hereby authorized, requested, directed and empowered to exercise every lawful function and to do every act necessary to conduct the special election, to cause the returns to be made, to canvass and promulgate the results, and to perform all related and incidental functions.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana in the City of Baton Rouge, on this 14th day of October, 2019.

John Bel Edwards

GOVERNOR OF LOUISIANA

ATTEST BY THE SECRETARY

OF STATE

Kyle Ardoin

SECRETARY OF STATE

10-23 1tb

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

and the LOUISIANA AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES COMMISSION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. was placed in Receivership on September 10, 2019, in the proceedings entitled “Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission v. Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc.,” proceedings number 46,575, Division C of the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana. Commissioner Strain was initially appointed as Temporary Receiver on September 10, 2019, and has now been appointed as Receiver following a hearing on September 19, 2019.

This Notice is for all creditors who may have a valid claim against Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. Claims must be submitted to the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission for a determination of the validity of the claim. Claim forms, including a required proof of loss form, and worksheet, may be obtained at the offices of Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. at 3397 Front Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, or by contacting either of the following:

Kyra Fitzgerald Stephen Sessums

Director of LACC Assistant Commissioner of ACS

225-935-2164 225-922-1342

kyra@ldaf.state.la.us ssessums@ldaf.state.la.us

Claims must be submitted in person, or by certified mail to:

ATTN: Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission, 5825 Florida Boulevard, Suite 5000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806

You are hereby notified that all claims must be received by the Louisiana Agriculture Commodities Commission within 60 days of the date of the publication of this notice, or the claim could be deemed invalid.

September 23, 2019

10-2/10-23

Notice

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the following individuals, or their heirs if deceased, please contact Kyle Moore at the law offices of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP, phone number 381-728-2051.

Carolyn Fuller

Lewis Harris

Lewis Charles Harris

Lillie Mae Harris

Marvin Harris

Lisa Payne

Willie George Harris, Sr.

Joseph Harris

Ella Harris

Carolyn Jean Jackson

Lacreisha Jackson

Willie James Harris

Humprey Harris

Kimberly Green

Maggie Harris Williams

Houston Harris

King Harris

Joe Earl Harris

Shirley Reed

Pam Banks

Gladys Mulsumo

Rolanda Stevenson

Joseph Harris

Aaron Harris

Dequence Harris

Nazareth Gray

Roosevelt Harris

Mattie Armstrong

Annie Pearl Harris

John Harris

Abe Harris, Jr.

James Harris

John Harris

Maxine Harris

Christopher Dixon

10-23 & 11-6 2tb

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Franklin Parish School Board, at 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, until 2:00 P.M., November 12, 2019

FOR: A New Track for Franklin Parish High School

ANY PERSON REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS SHALL NOTIFY THE FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD OF THE TYPE(S) OF ACCOMMODATION REQUIRED NOT LESS THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS BEFORE THE BID OPENING.

PROJECT NUMBER:

Complete Bid Documents for this project are available in electronic form. They may be obtained without charge and without deposit from www.aeplans.com. Printed copies are not available from the Designer, but arrangements can be made to obtain them through most reprographic firms. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproduction costs. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to the Designer at TBA Studio.

PHONE (318) 340 - 1550

All bids shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount of five percent (5.0%) of the sum of the base bid and all alternates. The form of this security shall be as stated in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project. Contractors have the option of submitting bids electronically at www.bidsync.com in lieu of sealed bids.

The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond written as described in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD

at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Main Office of Franklin Parish High School

Attendance at this conference is required and bids shall only be accepted from bidders who attend this conference in its entirety.

Bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA. R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classification of Building Construction. Bidder is required to comply with provisions and requirements of LA R.S.38:2212 (A)(1)(c). No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after receipt of bids, except under the provisions of LA. R.S. 38:2214.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause. In accordance with La. R.S. 38:2212 (A) (1)(b), the provisions and requirements of this Section, those stated in the advertisement bids, and those required on the bid form shall not be considered as informalities and shall not be waived by any public entity.

The Owner shall incur no obligation to the Contractor until the Contract Between Owner and Contractor is fully executed.

10/16/19, 10/23/19, 10/30/19 3tb

Franklin Parish Police Jury

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, November 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.

• Amendment to the Subdivision Ordinance to include exemptions pertaining to property divisions not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads and divisions of property amongst immediate family members not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.

The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).

10-16, 10-23 2tb

WHEREABOUTS NOTICE

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any heir of RODNEY LYNN CLARK, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 367-5252. 10-23 1tb

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING TO BE OWNERS OF ABANDONED

OR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY IN FRANKLIN PARISH

The names listed below have been reported to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury as being persons possibly entitled to unclaimed funds subject to the provisions of LSA-R.S. 9:151-182, Uniform Unclaimed Property Act. These funds are on deposit with the Louisiana Department of the Treasury and will remain until such time as a valid claim is made. There is no deadline for making a claim; however, proof of ownership must be submitted before the funds are released. An easy to read copy of the owner’s driver’s license will be required and other information that will positively identify the rightful owner of the property may be needed. You may file a claim for this money securely online at www.latreasury.com. Information concerning the description of the funds or company that remitted the funds may be obtained by contacting the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-888-925-4127, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by writing to State Treasurer John M. Schroder, Sr., Louisiana Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, P.O. Box 91010, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-9010. For more information about the Unclaimed Property Program, follow us on Facebook @LouisianaTreasury and on Twitter @LATreasury.

Ackel Deanna 575 Ross Rd Winnsboro Winnsboro LA

Adams Vanessa H Po Box 814 Gilbert LA

Allen Crystal 722 Lane St Winnsboro LA

Allen Joshua W 747 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA

Armstrong Brenda 296 Gaither St Gilbert LA

Armstrong Holden Wesley 1100 Adams St Baskin LA

Audisch Joe R 2020 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA

Augurson Trometirus Po Box 81 Crowville LA

Baker Lillian M Box 448 Winnsboro LA

Bankston Shelton 2808 Highway 865 Winnsboro LA

Barber Regina 1807 Hatfield St Apt A Winnsboro LA

Barker Rex Po Box 75 Fort Necessity LA

Beard Raymond 706 H Way 578 Winnsboro LA

Beavers Douglas 1102 Lowry St Winnsboro LA

Bell Martin Jessie 1806 Hatfield Apta Winnsboro LA

Benson June T Po Box 1196 Winnsboro LA

Biggs Connie Po Box 774 Gilbert LA

Bingham Fashondra 2101 Harper Street Winnsboro LA

Bingham Jc 115 Ross Rd Wisner LA

Book Renee 200 Rose Ave Winnsboro LA

Boothe Brenda 1703C Hatfield St Winnsboro LA

Boudreaux Brent Anthony 245 Goerge Lebeaux Rd Wisner LA

Boyette Ariel Po Box 527 Wisner LA

Branson Rutrana 1112 Polk St Apt B Winnsboro LA

Bringol Lacy Po Box 620 Wisner LA

Britt Jessica Po Box 153 Wisner LA

Broadway Julia 153 Roger Miller Rd Baskin LA

Brown Cary 183 Roberts Rd Fort Necessity LA

Brown Charlie Estate Of 2009 Martin Luther King Dr Winnsboro LA

Brown Jimmy 158 Asa Norwood Ln Winnsboro LA

Brown Johnathan 2309 Lishman Rd Winnsboro LA

Burns Heather 216 Franklin Street Winnsboro LA

Butler Bobby 618 Polk St Winnsboro LA

Butler Harley P O Box 254 Baskin LA

Buxton Keith 720 Oak Grove Church Rd Winnsboro LA

Cain Ronnie 3847 Highway 577 Winnsboro LA

Camp Dylan T 107 Parkwest Dr Apt 2D Winnsboro LA

Campbell Roland 9798 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA

Carraway Steven Carl 2111 West St Winnsboro LA

Carter Ernestine 728 Lane St Winnsboro LA

Caston Baron 1708 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA

Caston Baron V 1708 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA

Caston Pamela 109 Royal St Winnsboro LA

Chase Dorothy Po Box 99 Chase LA

Chavies Jessie 119 Bobo Rd Winnsboro LA

Chisholm Robert Rr 5 Box 319 Winnsboro LA

Cockrell Edward 111 Roger Miller Rd Baskin LA

Coleman Andy 326 Highway 866 Winnsboro LA

Collins Chris 1086 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA

Cotton Darrin 2700 Baldwin Dr Winnsboro LA

Cowart Lana J Po Box 730 Baskin LA

Cuave Delane 1408 Bosworth Winnsboro LA

Cunningham Benjamin 1080 Moss Rd Winnsboro LA

Curtis Janice Po Box 617 Gilbert LA

Davis Catherine 2451 Mauld Rd Winnsboro LA

Davis Gralin D Po Box 563 Gilbert LA

Davis Jack 201 Milam Street Winnsboro LA

Davis Julie 5964 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA

Daw April L 1111 Oak St Winnsboro LA

Day Darwin Po Box 774 Gilbert LA

Day Donnie Po Box 774 Gilbert LA

Demoss Mike E P O Box 233 191 Demoss Lane Crowville LA

Demoss Mike E Po Box 233 191 Demoss Ln Crowville LA

Diazfalu Modesto Po Box 883 Winnsboro LA

Dojo Bob Allen 1434 Hwy 15 Winnsboro LA

Donnell Gin Co 1597 Highway 555 Winnsboro LA

Duhon Lois 832 Roges Rd Winnsboro LA

Dunaway Levi P O Box 132 Crowville LA

Eagles Jonathan Po Box 213 Winnsboro LA

Easterling Shae 824 Chester Rd Extension LA

Ellington Michael R 608 Highland St Winnsboro LA

Ellis Lemuel 223 Williams Rd Winnsboro LA

Ensminger Russell Po Box 513 Wisner LA

Environmental Science Tech 205 Fair Ave Winnsboro LA

Estate Of Lloyd Lee Po Box 1264 Winnsboro LA

Estate Of Pearl Helen Cupit Po Box 247 Crowville LA

Etheridge Hunter 211 Franklin St Winnsboro LA

Faulk Audrey W Po Box 486 Winnsboro LA

Ferrington Barbara 477 Robert Ferrington Rd Wisner LA

Ferrington Keith Pobox 691 123 Young Street Wisner LA

Fife Luther E 257 Summers Rd Baskin LA

Finister Ceddrick 2826 Misty Lane Winnsboro LA

Fleming Vivian 156 Hickory Cir Apt 14 Wisner LA

Flemon Frank 2808 Robinson Dr Winnsboro LA

Fowler Olla V Thames Po Box 581 Gilbert LA

Freeman Melva Po Box 774 Gilbert LA

Fussell Thomas Po Box 102 Crowville LA

Gilmore Jacquelin Po Box 382 Winnsboro LA

Gilmore Jacquelin 151 Kaufman Rd Winnsboro LA

Godrey Jarrell E Po Box 6187 Gilbert LA

Goodman Angie Po Box 43 Chase LA

Goodman Yvonne 228 Hwy 3210 Winnsboro LA

Gorman Loretta 182 Eaton Road Winnsboro LA

Green Shenadolyn 136 Canal St Winnsboro LA

Guillot Maribel 108 Young St Winnsboro LA

Hamilton Ronald 139 Barton Road Wisner LA

Hamilton Ronald R 139 Barton Road Wisner LA

Hardie April Po Box 190 Winnsboro LA

Haring Caleb 1135 Old Columbia Rd Winnsboro LA

Harris Jana 2352 Lone Cedar Rd B Winnsboro LA

Hatton Kim 5402 Hwy 14 Winnsboro LA

Havard Elaine 589 Highway 860 Winnsboro LA

Hawthorne William Kirk 905 Ursula Dr Apt 1A Winnsboro LA

Hayes Kirby 1328 Hwy 135 Winnsboro LA

Hilbun Curtis W 1193 Calhoun Rd Wisner LA

Hill Joel Kendan 721 North St Winnsboro LA

Hill Jr Jewel Po Box 612 Gilbert LA

Hurst Ashley 7002 Prarie Road Winnsboro LA

Jackson Anastacia E 1713 Hickory St Winnsboro LA

Jackson Derrick 2710 Baldwin Dr Winnsboro LA

Jackson Vikki K 1503 Havard St Winnsboro LA

Jackson William 1275 Hwy 578 Winnsboro LA

Jesses Steak & Seafood 3942 Front St Winnsboro LA

John Hogin Lovelace 8832 Hwy 15 Gilbert LA

John T Little Pc 8629 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA

Johns James A 760 Highway 869 Winnsboro LA

Johnson Danny 1112 Oak Street Winnsboro LA

Johnson Tyrone Po Box 512 Winnsboro LA

Johnston Cullin 720 Highway 555 Winnsboro LA

Jones Candice 225 Prather Road Gilbert LA

Jones Pashion 608 Claude St Winnsboro LA

Jones Sheila 139 Carroll Rd Winnsboro LA

Jordan Amber Nicole 683 Calhoun Rd Wisner LA

K And S Drugs Inc 802 Adams Street Winnsboro LA

Kaufman Retha 1659 Cooters Point Rd Gilbert LA

Kenney James 391 Roberts Rd Wisner LA

King Dewey Po Box 704 Wisner LA

Kmar Classic Radio Po Box: 312 Winnsboro LA

Knight Randy 735 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA

Lane Carl 354 Flint Rd Winnsboro LA

Lawrence Anitria 262 Doyle Rd. Winnsboro LA

Lee Timothy T 6433 Highway 132 Baskin LA

Major Curtis P 141 Maurice St Gilbert LA

Major Dank 162 Prairie Rd Wisner LA

Malet Peggy 2809 Earle Dr Winnsboro LA

Malone Angelae 1219 Blanson St Winnsboro LA

Marshall Jerry 240 Ellis Lane Winnsboro LA

Matute Lindy 718 Carter St Winnsboro LA

Mays Ada Elizabeth 308 Second St Winnsboro LA

Mccall Cassandra 791 Mccaleb Rd Winnsboro LA

Mccarthy Lakeisha 7043 Prairie Rd #3 Winnsboro LA

Mcclellan Charles K 2111 Hwy 135 Winnsboro LA

Mccottrey Johnterrious D 2106 Roland Winnsboro LA

Mcleod Tyler 226 2Nd St Gilbert LA

Mcmurray Gerald Po Box 83 Chase LA

Mcmurray Gerald Po Box 83 Chase LA

Micah Beach P O Box 61 Wisner LA

Middleton Donald L 2353 Lone Cedar Rd Winnsboro LA

Miller Sheryl A 131 Hutto Rd Winnsboro LA

Minchew Teresa 680 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA

Moore Daniel C 374 Highway 871 Winnsboro LA

Moore Danny 4052 Highway 135 Winnsboro LA

Moore Thomas W 121 Kings Cir Wisner LA

Moroni Inez L 525 River Rd Gilbert LA

Naylor James 1365 Elam Woods Rd Winnsboro LA

Neal Virginia 1022 Hwy 577 Winnsboro LA

Nelson Thomas Tasha 2318 New Zion Rd Winnsboro LA

Nelson Tractor Company 3594 Front St Winnsboro LA

Ogden Terry L Po Box 868 Wisner LA

Olivo Kathryn 1719 Highway 857 Baskin LA

Oser Glen Po Box 692 Winnsboro LA

Parker Barry D 1453 Hill Ridge Rd Winnsboro LA

Parker Lillie 711 Eight Apt 5 Gilbert LA

Parker Lucille C 6634 Main Street Winnsboro LA

Parker Samantha 502 Polk St Apt H Winnsboro LA

Parker Scott B P O Box 180 Crowville LA

Pennington Anna Po Box 879 Winnsboro LA

Pepper Kenneth A 292 Highway 610 Winnsboro LA

Picture Perfects 717 Prairie St Winnsboro LA

Plantation Inc Dahlia 745 Curtis Traxler Rd Winnsboro LA

Pleasant Curtis Po Box 790 Winnsboro LA

Pleasant Elizabeth 1601 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA

Pleasant Keisha 2009 Harper St Winnsboro LA

Pleasant Keshia 908 Maple St Winnsboro LA

Purvis Lynda 824 Lovers Lane Winnsboro LA

Pylant Kathy A Po Box 219 Crowville LA

Rays Serv Center 890 Highway 875 Wisner LA

Reed Laura 2051 Mauld Rd Winnsboro LA

Reeves Carrice 182 Crockett Point Church Rd Winnsboro LA

Renella Nicole 1391 Highway 15 Baskin LA

Rhodes David Po Box964 Winnsboro LA

Richardson Nanetta C 1502 Bosworth Winnsboro LA

Roberts Todd R Po Box 293 Wisner LA

Ross Lora 270 Lincoln St Winnsboro LA

Ross Nelson 139 Louisiana St Winnsboro LA

Rowan Jeremy Hwy555 Winnsboro LA

Russell Kathy 104 Milam St Winnsboro LA

Sartin J Scott J Scott Sartin 406 Prairie St Winnsboro LA

Schoonover Bryan E 730 Piney Woods Rd Baskin LA

Schroder Noel Po Box 190 Southern Oaks Living Center Wisner LA

Scott Elouise C 399 Ward Iii School Rd A Winnsboro LA

Shaw Augusta Po Box 651 Winnsboro LA

Sikes Clarence G 702 Sikes St Winnsboro LA

Sims Loretta 1405 Hickory St Winnsboro LA

Sims Loretta 1405 Hickory St Winnsboro LA

Smith Ashley 211 Third St Winnsboro LA

Smith Joey Po Box 11 Chase LA

Smith Keith 216 Elm St Gilbert LA

Smith Roberts Shannon Nell 129 Mcnease Rd Winnsboro LA

Smith Stephen 756 Brushey Bayou Rd Wisner LA

Smith Willard R 1555 Drushy Bayou Rd Wisner LA

Snyder L V 3223 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA

Southern Craig 389 Jackson Lane Gilbert LA

Spivack Kelly 2195 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA

Stephens Darby H 2580 Highway 135 Winnsboro LA

Stephens Jana Leann 124 Eubanks Road Winnsboro LA

Steven Kevin 905 Ursula Dr Apt 8A Winnsboro LA

Stevens Sandra Po Box 693 Gilbert LA

Temple Betty Jean 225 Morgan St Winnsboro LA

The Medical Specialties Clinic 502 Prairie St Winnsboro LA

Thomas Ida 1709 Union Chirch Rd Baskin LA

Thomas Kimberly Joy 184 Cruse Lane Winnsboro LA

Thomas Laksha 2330 New Zion Rd Winnsboro LA

Thomas Phaion 2204 Davenport St Winnsboro LA

Thompson Daniel 122 Martin Road Winnsboro LA

Tillery Glynn A Rte Bpx 61 Winnsboro LA

Valentine Boothe Teddy 1466 Ward Iii School Road Winnsboro LA

Vallery Lindsey 181 Rhymes Rd Winnsboro LA

Wade Walley Dba Every Occaision Po Box 702 Winnsboro LA

Walker Whitney 215 Carter St Winnsboro LA

Wall Eric 660 Charlie Stephens Rd Gilbert LA

Wallace David Po Box 624 Wisner LA

Wallace Jill D 1305 Hickory St Winnsboro LA

Wallace Jill D 602 Carver St Winnsboro LA

Wallace Scott 189 Ellis Lane Winnsboro LA

Waller James L 711 Carter St Winnsboro LA

Walters Suzonne R 5949 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA

Warbington Shannon N 291 Ashley Loop Winnsboro LA

Warren Tammy 229 Deblieux Rd Winnsboro LA

Watson Alaini 463 Hwy 618 Winnsboro LA

Weatherly Brian 2626 Union Church Road Baskin LA

Weiss Ann Lowentritt Box 189 Winnsboro LA

Welch Elaine 730 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA

White Gregg 1112 Polk St Winnsboro LA

White Kelli Renee 8425 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA

Wiley Johnnie 711 Eighth St Apt 21 Winnsboro LA

Williams Bill 7242 Prairie Rd Apt C Winnsboro LA

Williams Dorothy 1434 Loflin Rd Winnsboro LA

Williams Mercedes 804 Polk St Apt Winnsboro LA

Williamson Dennis W 149 Parker Lane Winnsboro LA

Wilson Jo 148 Pin Oak Ln Winnsboro LA

Wilson Melba 148 Pin Oak Ln Winnsboro LA

Wood Edna 804 Polk St Winnsboro LA

Woods Olivia 139 Bo Johnson Rd Winnsboro LA

Wyatt Donald 205 Wyman Rd Winnsboro LA

Young Annie Address Unknown Gilbert LA

Young Lucy 2320 Lone Cedar Rd Winnsboro LA

Youngs Community Funeral Home Po Box 652 Winnsboro LA

Zigler Jennifer L 3601 Front St Winnsboro LA

10-23 1tb

mmm

