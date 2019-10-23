STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
JIMMY GLYNN ELLERBE
PROBATE NO. 42,662
NOTICE OF FILING OF TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of this succession and to all other interested persons that a First Tableau of Distribution has been filed by the administratrix of this succession along with her petition praying for homologation of the tableau and for authority to pay the debts and charges of the succession listed there on and to make a partial distribution to designated heirs; and that the First Tableau of Distribution can be homologated after the expiration of seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any opposition to the petition and First Tableau of Distribution must be filed prior to homologation.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE this 18th day of October, 2019.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
10-23 1tB
WHEREABOUTS
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Wade Newsom and Megan Newsom please contuse the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7575.
10-23, 10-30 2tb
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
5:30 P.M. Public Hearing
A Public Hearing was held before the adoption of Ordinance No. 1018: Airport Manager’s Contract. The floor was open to the public at approximately 5:34 P.M., once a quorum was present. All citizens were asked to voice all concerns on the proposed ordinance at this time. No comments were made.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Eddie Dunn
Absent: Rex McCarthy
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, September 16, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1018: Airport Manager’s Contract
Motion by Rex McCarthy and second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to adopt Ordinance No. 1018. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Approval of the Minutes for August’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from August’s monthly meeting.
Resolution No. 19-0901: Mainstreet Economic Committee (LDRC)
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0901
WHEREAS, The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program, a strategic effort by Louisiana Economic Development to assist all of Louisiana’s communities to become more competitive in today’s global economy, is a community assessment, strategic planning, leadership development and marketing planning process for cities, towns, and villages; and
WHEREAS, the program’s requirements provide for involvement of individuals from both public and private sectors of the community including: elected and appointed municipal officials, municipal employees, community leaders and citizens; and
WHEREAS, implementation and achievement of the community’s vision, objectives and strategies, and measurement of that achievement, are the major goals of the program. LED’s objectives are: 1) to facilitate a comprehensive and straight-forward assessment of community and economic development practices and activities; 2) to provide training, coaching, and external resources to Communities; 3) to establish a repeatable process by the lessons learned, success stories and testimonials in this Program; and 4) to ultimately develop more marketable communities and diversified economies through a systematic approach to community and economic development in the State of Louisiana; and
WHEREAS, this city council will receive a presentation of the draft strategic plan developed by our community resulting from the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program for consideration, to give feedback, and any further action deemed appropriate at those times.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED THAT THE WINNSBORO city council endorses and supports LED’s Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program and its work plan and authorizes the Main Street Economic Committee and employees to cooperate with and participate in the community assessment and strategic planning activities, and further, the citizens of Winnsboro are urged to support this effort.
SIGNED, This 16th day of September, 2019
MAYOR
ATTEST:
CITY CLERK
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Eddie Dunn to adopt this resolution on this 16th day of September 2019, by the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-0902: Demolition of Property located at 908 Robinson Circle, Winnsboro, LA
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0902
The following resolution was offered by Eddie Dunn and seconded by Keith Berry.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or the removal of the building/s and/or structure/s located at the following address:
908 Robinson Circle
Winnsboro, La. 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show cause on the 16th day of September, 2019, 6:00 P.M., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and/or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The Notice was served at the following address:
P.O. Box 118
Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and/or structure/s located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, not later than the 15th day of November, 2019. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT: None
and the Resolution was declared adopted on this 16th day of September, 2019.
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 19-0902 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting held on September 16, 2019. Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
Resolution No. 19-0903: 2020 Airport CIP – Heath McGuffee
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0903
WHEREAS, Title 2 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 provides that cities, towns, parishes, and other political subdivisions of this State may separately or jointly acquire, establish, construct, expand, own, lease, control, equip, improve, maintain, operate, regulate, and police airports and landing fields for the use of aircraft; and,
WHEREAS, the State of Louisiana, Department of Transportation and Development, Division of Aviation (formerly the LA DOTD - OAPT) is charged by Title 2 with the responsibility for the development of aviation facilities within the State to foster air commerce and to safeguard the interests of those engaged in all phases of the aviation industry and of the general public; and,
WHEREAS, the City of Winnsboro, hereinafter referred to as “Sponsor” has completed an FAA and DOTD approved Master Plan, Action Plan and/or Airport Layout Plan, which outlines the specific future development of the Winnsboro Airport, and the Sponsor is desirous of implementing a portion of the approved Plan recommendation, which provide for the critically needed improvement is stated below to substantially improve the safety and usability of the Airport, but does not have sufficient funds of its own required for completing the needed improvements; and,
WHEREAS, the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation is authorized by Title 2 to expend funds for the construction or enlargement of airports for the safety and advancement of aeronautics.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE RESOLVED:
SECTION I
That the Sponsor does hereby formally request that the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation provide funds required to complete the airport improvements at the Winnsboro Airport specifically as described in the Capital Improvement Program Application for State Financial Assistance dated September 16, 2019;
SECTION II
That the said LA DOTD, Division of Aviation be and is hereby assured that all necessary servitudes, rights-of-way, rights of ingress and egress and means thereof will be furnished by the Sponsor and the titles thereto will be valid and indefeasible, and the Sponsor will assume ownership, financial reporting, and complete responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the airport after completion of said improvements.
SECTION III
That the Sponsor will save and hold the said LA DOTO, Division of Aviation, its officers, agents, and employees, harmless from any liability or claim for damages arising out of the project, including death or injuries so third parties including, but not limited to, liability or claim for damages out of the negligence of said LA DOTD, Division of Aviation, its officers, agents, or employees, and expressly agrees to defend any suit of any nature brought against the LA DOTD, Division of Aviation as a result of this project.
SECTION IV
That the Mayor of the Sponsor be and is hereby authorized and directed to evidence this agreement by affixing his signature at the place provided therefore on this resolution and on subsequent related documents/agreements, as required by the rules and regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Louisiana and the Clerk is hereby authorized to attest said execution.
SECTION V
That this resolution shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption.
A MOTION TO ADOPT the above resolution was made by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and resulted in the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT: None
ABSTAINING: None
CERTIFICATE
We the undersigned do certify that the foregoing resolution is a true and correct copy of a resolution adopted at a meeting held on the 16th day of September, 2019, at which meeting a quorum was present and voting.
John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
ATTEST:
Julia Jackson, City Clerk
Sarah Gurley – Zoning Variance 2106 Lanier Drive
Phillip Robinson explains the need for a zoning variance for the property located at 2106 Lanier Drive. He explained that after meeting with the Zoning Committee, the variance was denied and turned back over to the Board of Aldermen. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to grant zoning variance to Ms. Sarah Gurley at 2106 Lanier Drive.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Workforce Development Board – Mike Watson/Brian Kaufman
Not present
Kay LaFrance – Mainstreet Quarterly Report
Kay LaFrance gave a quarterly report and an updated schedule for the activities on Main Street.
Mary “Val” Brown – Jack Hammons Community Center Quarterly Report
Mary “Val” Brown gave a quarterly report on the activities held at the Jack Hammons Community Center. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Executive Session
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to enter into executive session.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to exit executive session.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to amend the agenda to add Resolution No. 19-0904.
Resolution No. 19-0904: Spear Phishing
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0904
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro was a victim of a spear phishing campaign which resulted in the loss of funds in the amount of $81,884.00; and
WHEREAS, the loss of funds occurred with the three (3) bank accounts held at Winnsboro State Bank; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro and Winnsboro State Bank have agreed to work together to resolve this loss due to spear phishing that has affected both entities; and
WHEREAS, Winnsboro State Bank has agreed to cover the loss of the Town of Winnsboro in the amount of $81,884.00; and
BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in regular session this 16th day of September, 2019, that it being in the best interest of the Town of Winnsboro, that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby authorized on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to pay $25,000.00, the cost of the deductible for the insurance claim filed on behalf of Winnsboro State Bank.
On a motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Eddie Dunn the foregoing Resolution was adopted this 16th day of September, 2019 and the following vote was recorded:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson, and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT: None
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
Workforce Development Board – Mike Watson/Brian Kaufman
Mike Watson explained the OJT program to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. A program used to help entities employ individuals and the workforce reimburses 50% of their salary. No action needed.
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Chief Pierce explained how he could save money for his department by switching his mobile phone service from Verizon wireless to AT&T’s First Responder Plan. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to switch phone providers.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Eddie Dunn, second Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
Town Clerk Julia Jackson and Mayor John Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with monthly financial statements for the month of August. They were also provided a copy of the bank balances created by CPA Doyle Hassell. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Comments from Council
Tyrone Coleman – None
Keith Berry – None
Eddie Dunn – None
Jerry Johnson – None
Rex McCarthy – None
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
10-23 1tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 13th day of June, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifth (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court, dated November 14, 2018 and May 7, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors for the week of court beginning October 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled “PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 2”; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:
McMurray, Kevin S., 5389 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Ezell,, Lucy M., 194 Vic Clayton Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-3494;
Lee, Mack C., 1112 Newman St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2536;
Fleming, Maxine J., P.O. Box 292, Crowville, LA 71230-2920;
Huff, Christie L., 611 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;
Neal, Rhonda, P.O. Box 519, Wisner, LA 71378-5190;
Reppond, Sherry W., 1625 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6057;
Nobles, Thomas E., 176 Bud Hilbun Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9543;
Welch, Christopher All, 229 Hwy. 618, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4638;
Ashley Sr., Timothy Shane, 2209 Davenport St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2305;
Butler III, William A., P.O. Box 626, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6260;
Kadrmas, Michael Louis, 120 Louie Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7793;
Robinson, Tina Rochelle, 1630 Hwy. 15 #13, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6039;
Jones, Timothy Ray, 317 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2227;
Smith, Sarah, 122 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5161;
Shirley, Gary W., 1398 Hwy. 867, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Guillot, Jeffrey Kyler, 6442 Hwy. 128, Gilbert, La 71336-3440;
Montgomery, Skyler Elantra, 2110 Cypress St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3718;
Pleasant, Elizabeth Rober, P.O. Box 1006, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1006;
McCartney, Glinder Ann, 421 Blue Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4710;
Allen, Neoma, 1609 Oak St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3532;
Ellerbe, Patricia E., 449 Rabbit Ln., Gilbert, LA 71336-5742;
Williamson III, Cary Elbert, 158 Mr. Ed Lane, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5886;
Williams, Gloria A., 105 Rose Ave., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2029;
Milligan, Joseph L., 306 J.L. Prickett Rd., Extension, LA 71243-3428;
Williams, John D., 881 Curtis Traxler Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5613;
Welch, Roy, P.O. Box 63, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Compton, Beverly R., 1046 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5360;
Sims, Mark L., 2310 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3552;
Campbell, Ralph E., 9971 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4963;
Simms, Angella Wilson, 1208 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5718;
Arnold, David D., P.O. Box 105, Crowville, LA 71230-1050;
McNease, Karen S., 154 Dennis Clark Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6346;
Ignont, Vincent B., 2810 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4016;
Montgomery, Melvin K., 292 Forgotten Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5626;
Thomas, Alvin Dennis, 2711 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Bell, Johnnie M., P.O. Box 367, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3670;
Watson, Jose Bernard, P.O. Box 53, Wisner, LA 71378-5300;
Strong, Joanna, 200 A.J Stephens Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9502;
Ulmer, Robin S., 501 Ward III School, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7341;
Laird, John Carlton, 7060 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2951;
Dupuy, Dorothy Taylor, 678 Faulk Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4606;
Augurson, Calvin Dewayne, P.O. Box 914, Wisner, LA 71378-9140;
Lashley, Manda Keri, P.O. Box 340, Crowville, LA 71230-3400;
Cook, Marquez Garail, P.O. 525, Gilbert, LA 71336-5250;
Phillips, Denise Marie, P.O. Box 11804, Alexandria, LA 71316;
Clower, William John, P.O. Box 170, Archibald, LA 71218-1700;
Ward, Angelyn R., P.O. Box 10, Crowville, LA 71230-1000;
Beach, Ronald E., P.O. Box 208, Wisner, LA 71378-2080;
McMurray, Stephen R., P.O. Box 84. Chase, LA 71324-8400;
Browning, William A., 2955 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6747;
Cooks, Michael W., 1007 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2409;
Thomas, Terrance O., 293 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5103;
Crockett, Dramian Laki, 802 Steele St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3134;
Hunter, Ronnie S., P.O. Box 682, Gilbert, LA 71336-6820;
Smith, Trudie E., P.O. Box 853, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8530;
Wright, Kristi Mignon, 790 Union Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5222;
Andrews Eric T., 1376 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7486;
Walker, Travis, 459 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5277;
Carter, Mae B., 600 Hwy. 132, Delhi, LA 71232-7176;
Ferrington, Bobbie R. Mrs., P.O. Box 868, Gilbert, LA 71336-8680;
Kerns, David Lynn, 1907 Loop Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3336;
Carr, Tiffany Kay, 321 Reeves Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5855;
Strickland, Brittany Hawtho, 680 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7478;
Bass, Janice L., 9452 Natchez St., Wisner, LA 71378-4518;
Rose, Dequana M., 231 Herlevic Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7499;
Sims, Stedman Cortez, 1702 Power St. #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3543;
Little, Nelson O., 115 Rose Ave., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2029;
Shaw, Lucy, P.O. Box 283, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2830;
Lupo, Ruby Pierece, 992 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6894;
Stevens, Susan Theresa, 1670 Union Church Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9472;
Young, Dorothy, P.O. Box 648, Wisner, LA 71378-6480;
Erwin, Bruce L., 162 Cruse Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6402;
Howard, Nancy K., 2202 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3732;
Goldman, Byron Marquell, P.O. Box 525, Gilbert, LA 71336-05250;
Day Jr., John, 175 Hutto Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5707;
Mays, Nancy Lynn, P.O. Box 436, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4360;
Maxwell, Paula K., 205 McCurley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7729;
Head, Wendy D., 2005 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3129;
Carter, William A., 104 Bill Allen Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-8206;
Pickering, Flora, 2061 Hwy. 876, Wisner, LA 71378-4853;
McMurry Jr., Joncie E., 507 Boeuf River Church Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7407;
Thomas, Lueree, 1005 Parish Line Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7344;
Davis, Ladandrick Ray, 2110 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3519;
Howard, Barbara A., 113 Lincoln St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7183;
Phillips, Jeffrey Eugene, 1171 Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5541;
Jones, Shavonda Shanaa, 110 Forest Ln., Wisner, LA 71378-4792;
Lewis, Ashley Monique, 214 Old Hwy. 15, Gilbert, LA 71336-5848;
Blanson, Janet Rena, 121 Pine Prairie Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7661;
Crum, Helen C., 8248 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5421;
Free, Jimmy V., ,4233 River Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4715;
Stephenson, Eric Duane, 52 Branch Crossing Rd., Rayville, LA 71269-6803;
Ingram, Chanel Anne, 920 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA71295-5130;
Wallace, Nancy Garley, 1333 Hwy. 859, Delhi, LA 71232-7259;
Grantham, Cecil L., 131 Carroll Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6697;
Turner, Bienville, 2305 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7641;
Guimbellot, T.H., 348 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5366;
Munholland, Abbey Gail, 140 Thompson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5108;
Hollis, Shelia N., 1406 Bosworth St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2916;
Newton, Craig L., 440 Lee Boutwell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5136;
Richardson, Darron Jerome, 1508 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3008;
Williams, Fannie H ., 151 S.L. Williams Ln., Delhi, LA 71232-7379;
Martin, Kevin M., 157 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5353;
Anderson, Tijuana S., 2509 Roland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3737;
Mason, Margie A. Mrs., 263 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4756;
Smith, Thomas B., 567 Forgotten Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5628;
Fowler, John M., 6609 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9620;
Walker, Eugene, 469 Hwy. 562, Gilbert, LA 71336-4135;
Jones, Barbara J., 3742 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8002;
Cotton, Charles, 271 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5103;
Williams, Ethel W., 1706 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3550;
Hutto, Adam S., 7897 Hwy. 128, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4905;
Stephenson, Claude R., 488 Mcelwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7333;
Eldridge, Brandon, 189 Jan Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5711;
Price, Jacqueline Mich, 2913 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4031;
Glass, Dennis R., 190 Moss Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4743;
Ellington, Linda B., 4932 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-8100;
Kerry, Wystee Darell, 699 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7479;
Windham, Mary V., P.O. Box 127, Crowville, LA 71230-1270;
Anderson, Martha L., P.O. Box 596, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5960;
Martin, Katherine H., P.O. Box 899, Gilbert, LA 71336-8990;
Campbell, Kayla L., 1000 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5360;
Madden, James G., 320 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4757;
White, Carol Lynette, 1113 Lavender Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Walker, James E., 1526 Lishman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5539;
Price, Larry K., 8031 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4927;
Morton, Paul Anthony, 154 Cleve Goodman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6826;
Eubanks, Randall K., 605 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;
Eaton Jr., Madison, 2661 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5650;
Bass, Tara G., 157 Pearl Bass Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4740;
Foster, Jason Paul, 148 Diamond T. Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6506;
Nielsen, Kayla Nicole, 269 Slick Williams Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6706;
Stanley, Danielle Renea, 909 Airport Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7463;
Adams, Mary S., 802 Airport Dr., #Apt., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3431;
Graves, Huey, 165 Graves St., Wisner, LA 71378-9731;
Evans, Travis J., 497 Hawsey Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5829;
Robinson, Henry Lee, P.O. Box 65, Wisner, LA 71378;
Robinson, Samantha L., 110 Woods St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7026;
Dickey, Pamela T., 1501 West St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2738;
Heckard, Maglene Jones, 1610 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3502;
Garsee, Edward Allen, P.O. Box 716, Jigger, LA 71249-7160;
Hitt, Leslie L., P.O. Box 144, Fort Necessity, LA 71243-1440;
Newman, Melissa, P.O. Box 6, Crowville, LA 71230;
Roberts, Beverly F. Mrs., 300 Roberts Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4757;
Rider, Jerry W., 1703 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6058;
Cupp, Wesley Glenn, 1719 Hwy. 857, Baskin, LA 71219-9217;
Bass, Leanne P., 333 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5762;
Powell, Rebecca L., 194 Hwy.868, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6122;
Comeaux, Leattice, 1165 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5283.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 13th day of June, 2019.
J.H. Colvin Jr.
John M. Guice
Dorothy Young
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and
Clerk of Court
10-23 1tb
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY WILL ACCEPT BIDS UP TO AND INCLUDING 10:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 IN THE POLICE JURY CONFERENCE ROOM, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LOUISIANA ON THE FOLLOWING:
PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS
BULK DIESEL FUEL FOR OFF ROAD EQUIPMENT. Fuel must be available from 7:00AM through 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.
GRAVEL, DIRT, OIL, ASPHALT, AND SOIL CEMENT
GRAVEL: {MAINTENANCE ROCK (GOOD GRADE 50% SIZE 1” TO 1 ½”), # 8 LIMESTONE, #57 LIMESTONE, PIT RUN – RED CLAY, DIRT, SAND, C-1, C-3, RIP RAP, 610 and 610 POWDER
PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS
DIRT CONTRACTOR BIDS: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER CUBIC YARD OF DIRT AND DISTANCE TRANSPORTED. PRICE PER HOUR FOR EQUIPMENT SHALL BE INCLUDED.
OIL, GREASES: BRAND NAMES SHALL BE PROVIDED –
ASPHALT PRODUCTS: (HOT MIX, COLD MIX, CRS-2, CSS-1, SS-1, AEP, CRS-2P, MC-70, MC-30) BID PRICE TO INCLUDE MATERIAL PICKED UP AT SOURCE, PRICE DELIVERED TO ANY PARISH ROAD OR PARISH PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY. INCLUDE SEPARATE DOCUMENT FOR HOT MIX AND COLD MIX BID.
SOIL CEMENT: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER TON OR CUBIC YARD, FREIGHT, SPREADING, ENVIRONMENTAL, ETC. BID FORM NOT PROVIDED.
CULVERTS: MUST MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS AND BE OF #1 GRADE.
BLACK CORRUGATED CULVERTS MUST MEET AASHTO STANDARDS M-252 & M-294. PLASTIC CULVERTS ALSO
BRIDGE MATERIAL: MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE ACCESSIBILITY AND MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS BEING #1 GRADE.
MOSQUITO FOGGING PRODUCTS / SERVICES AND SUPPORT / TRAINING: SHALL INCLUDE CHEMICAL, PRICE PER GALLON AND PER CASE, OFFER SERVICE AND SUPPORT ON ULTRA-LOW VOLUME EQUIPMENT, MOSQUITO CERTIFICATION. SHALL BE CERTIFIED FOR NON-RESTRICTED USE AND
NOT HAVE 100-FT AQUATIC SETBACK.
GRADER BLADES: ½” X 6” X 7’ WITH 5/8” BOLT HOLES.
CARBIDE-TIPPED CUTTING TOOLS: 5/8” AND 3/4”
GARBAGE CARTS: PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS ARE PROVIDED.
BIDDER SHALL INDICATE METHOD OF CALCULATING AND JUSTIFY INCREASE OR DECREASE IN MATERIAL COST.
BID SPECIFICATIONS, DURATION OF BID AND BID FORMS MAY BE EMAILED, FAXED, MAILED, OR PICKED UP AT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LA. BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:30 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, EXCLUDING ANY HOLIDAYS. 318-435-9429
ALL BIDS RECEIVED MUST BE MARKED AS SEALED BID AND RECEIVED BY 10:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 TO BE ELIGIBLE.
ALL BIDS AWARDED SHALL REQUIRE A SIGNED CONTRACT IN ADDITION TO THE SIGNED BID. THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. PLEASE CALL ROBERT GLADEN, PARISH PURCHASING AGENT AT 318-435-9446 WITH QUESTIONS.
10-23, 10-30 2tb
Executive Department
Proclamation Number 160 JBE 2019
SPECIAL ELECTION – Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin
WHEREAS, a vacancy exists in the office of Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, due to the resignation of the Honorable Carey McCoy, effective September 9, 2019; and
WHEREAS, Louisiana Revised Statute 18:621 requires the Governor to call a special election to fill a vacancy in the office of a judge when more than twelve (12) months of the term remain unexpired, in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:621, and/or the dates for elections set forth in La. R.S. 18:402.
NOW THEREFORE, I, JOHN BEL EDWARDS, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:
SECTION 1: A special primary and general election shall be held throughout the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, for the purpose of electing a justice of the peace to fill the vacancy in the office.
SECTION 2: Any qualified person desiring to become a candidate for the office shall file a notice of candidacy, accompanied either by a qualifying fee or a nominating petition, as required or authorized by law, with the appropriate election official in the manner and form, and under the procedures and conditions, provided by La. R.S. 18:461 et seq., and all other applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq., during the period commencing Wednesday, January 8, 2020, and ending at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020.
SECTION 3: The special election shall be held and conducted under the applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq.
SECTION 4: The primary election shall be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, and the general election shall be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the times and places and in the manner, prescribed by law.
SECTION 5: The Secretary of State, Commissioner of Elections, Parish Board of Election Supervisors, Clerk of Court, Registrar of Voters, and all other persons charged with any power, function, right, duty or responsibility in conducting elections in the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 5, Parish of Franklin, are hereby authorized, requested, directed and empowered to exercise every lawful function and to do every act necessary to conduct the special election, to cause the returns to be made, to canvass and promulgate the results, and to perform all related and incidental functions.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana in the City of Baton Rouge, on this 14th day of October, 2019.
John Bel Edwards
GOVERNOR OF LOUISIANA
ATTEST BY THE SECRETARY
OF STATE
Kyle Ardoin
SECRETARY OF STATE
10-23 1tb
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
and the LOUISIANA AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES COMMISSION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. was placed in Receivership on September 10, 2019, in the proceedings entitled “Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission v. Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc.,” proceedings number 46,575, Division C of the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana. Commissioner Strain was initially appointed as Temporary Receiver on September 10, 2019, and has now been appointed as Receiver following a hearing on September 19, 2019.
This Notice is for all creditors who may have a valid claim against Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. Claims must be submitted to the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission for a determination of the validity of the claim. Claim forms, including a required proof of loss form, and worksheet, may be obtained at the offices of Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. at 3397 Front Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, or by contacting either of the following:
Kyra Fitzgerald Stephen Sessums
Director of LACC Assistant Commissioner of ACS
225-935-2164 225-922-1342
Claims must be submitted in person, or by certified mail to:
ATTN: Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission, 5825 Florida Boulevard, Suite 5000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
You are hereby notified that all claims must be received by the Louisiana Agriculture Commodities Commission within 60 days of the date of the publication of this notice, or the claim could be deemed invalid.
September 23, 2019
10-2/10-23
Notice
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the following individuals, or their heirs if deceased, please contact Kyle Moore at the law offices of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP, phone number 381-728-2051.
Carolyn Fuller
Lewis Harris
Lewis Charles Harris
Lillie Mae Harris
Marvin Harris
Lisa Payne
Willie George Harris, Sr.
Joseph Harris
Ella Harris
Carolyn Jean Jackson
Lacreisha Jackson
Willie James Harris
Humprey Harris
Kimberly Green
Maggie Harris Williams
Houston Harris
King Harris
Joe Earl Harris
Shirley Reed
Pam Banks
Gladys Mulsumo
Rolanda Stevenson
Joseph Harris
Aaron Harris
Dequence Harris
Nazareth Gray
Roosevelt Harris
Mattie Armstrong
Annie Pearl Harris
John Harris
Abe Harris, Jr.
James Harris
John Harris
Maxine Harris
Christopher Dixon
10-23 & 11-6 2tb
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Franklin Parish School Board, at 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, until 2:00 P.M., November 12, 2019
FOR: A New Track for Franklin Parish High School
ANY PERSON REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS SHALL NOTIFY THE FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD OF THE TYPE(S) OF ACCOMMODATION REQUIRED NOT LESS THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS BEFORE THE BID OPENING.
PROJECT NUMBER:
Complete Bid Documents for this project are available in electronic form. They may be obtained without charge and without deposit from www.aeplans.com. Printed copies are not available from the Designer, but arrangements can be made to obtain them through most reprographic firms. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproduction costs. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to the Designer at TBA Studio.
PHONE (318) 340 - 1550
All bids shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount of five percent (5.0%) of the sum of the base bid and all alternates. The form of this security shall be as stated in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project. Contractors have the option of submitting bids electronically at www.bidsync.com in lieu of sealed bids.
The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond written as described in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project.
A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD
at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Main Office of Franklin Parish High School
Attendance at this conference is required and bids shall only be accepted from bidders who attend this conference in its entirety.
Bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA. R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classification of Building Construction. Bidder is required to comply with provisions and requirements of LA R.S.38:2212 (A)(1)(c). No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after receipt of bids, except under the provisions of LA. R.S. 38:2214.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause. In accordance with La. R.S. 38:2212 (A) (1)(b), the provisions and requirements of this Section, those stated in the advertisement bids, and those required on the bid form shall not be considered as informalities and shall not be waived by any public entity.
The Owner shall incur no obligation to the Contractor until the Contract Between Owner and Contractor is fully executed.
10/16/19, 10/23/19, 10/30/19 3tb
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, November 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• Amendment to the Subdivision Ordinance to include exemptions pertaining to property divisions not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads and divisions of property amongst immediate family members not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
10-16, 10-23 2tb
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any heir of RODNEY LYNN CLARK, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 367-5252. 10-23 1tb
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING TO BE OWNERS OF ABANDONED
OR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY IN FRANKLIN PARISH
The names listed below have been reported to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury as being persons possibly entitled to unclaimed funds subject to the provisions of LSA-R.S. 9:151-182, Uniform Unclaimed Property Act. These funds are on deposit with the Louisiana Department of the Treasury and will remain until such time as a valid claim is made. There is no deadline for making a claim; however, proof of ownership must be submitted before the funds are released. An easy to read copy of the owner’s driver’s license will be required and other information that will positively identify the rightful owner of the property may be needed. You may file a claim for this money securely online at www.latreasury.com. Information concerning the description of the funds or company that remitted the funds may be obtained by contacting the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-888-925-4127, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by writing to State Treasurer John M. Schroder, Sr., Louisiana Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, P.O. Box 91010, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-9010. For more information about the Unclaimed Property Program, follow us on Facebook @LouisianaTreasury and on Twitter @LATreasury.
Ackel Deanna 575 Ross Rd Winnsboro Winnsboro LA
Adams Vanessa H Po Box 814 Gilbert LA
Allen Crystal 722 Lane St Winnsboro LA
Allen Joshua W 747 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA
Armstrong Brenda 296 Gaither St Gilbert LA
Armstrong Holden Wesley 1100 Adams St Baskin LA
Audisch Joe R 2020 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA
Augurson Trometirus Po Box 81 Crowville LA
Baker Lillian M Box 448 Winnsboro LA
Bankston Shelton 2808 Highway 865 Winnsboro LA
Barber Regina 1807 Hatfield St Apt A Winnsboro LA
Barker Rex Po Box 75 Fort Necessity LA
Beard Raymond 706 H Way 578 Winnsboro LA
Beavers Douglas 1102 Lowry St Winnsboro LA
Bell Martin Jessie 1806 Hatfield Apta Winnsboro LA
Benson June T Po Box 1196 Winnsboro LA
Biggs Connie Po Box 774 Gilbert LA
Bingham Fashondra 2101 Harper Street Winnsboro LA
Bingham Jc 115 Ross Rd Wisner LA
Book Renee 200 Rose Ave Winnsboro LA
Boothe Brenda 1703C Hatfield St Winnsboro LA
Boudreaux Brent Anthony 245 Goerge Lebeaux Rd Wisner LA
Boyette Ariel Po Box 527 Wisner LA
Branson Rutrana 1112 Polk St Apt B Winnsboro LA
Bringol Lacy Po Box 620 Wisner LA
Britt Jessica Po Box 153 Wisner LA
Broadway Julia 153 Roger Miller Rd Baskin LA
Brown Cary 183 Roberts Rd Fort Necessity LA
Brown Charlie Estate Of 2009 Martin Luther King Dr Winnsboro LA
Brown Jimmy 158 Asa Norwood Ln Winnsboro LA
Brown Johnathan 2309 Lishman Rd Winnsboro LA
Burns Heather 216 Franklin Street Winnsboro LA
Butler Bobby 618 Polk St Winnsboro LA
Butler Harley P O Box 254 Baskin LA
Buxton Keith 720 Oak Grove Church Rd Winnsboro LA
Cain Ronnie 3847 Highway 577 Winnsboro LA
Camp Dylan T 107 Parkwest Dr Apt 2D Winnsboro LA
Campbell Roland 9798 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA
Carraway Steven Carl 2111 West St Winnsboro LA
Carter Ernestine 728 Lane St Winnsboro LA
Caston Baron 1708 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA
Caston Baron V 1708 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA
Caston Pamela 109 Royal St Winnsboro LA
Chase Dorothy Po Box 99 Chase LA
Chavies Jessie 119 Bobo Rd Winnsboro LA
Chisholm Robert Rr 5 Box 319 Winnsboro LA
Cockrell Edward 111 Roger Miller Rd Baskin LA
Coleman Andy 326 Highway 866 Winnsboro LA
Collins Chris 1086 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA
Cotton Darrin 2700 Baldwin Dr Winnsboro LA
Cowart Lana J Po Box 730 Baskin LA
Cuave Delane 1408 Bosworth Winnsboro LA
Cunningham Benjamin 1080 Moss Rd Winnsboro LA
Curtis Janice Po Box 617 Gilbert LA
Davis Catherine 2451 Mauld Rd Winnsboro LA
Davis Gralin D Po Box 563 Gilbert LA
Davis Jack 201 Milam Street Winnsboro LA
Davis Julie 5964 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA
Daw April L 1111 Oak St Winnsboro LA
Day Darwin Po Box 774 Gilbert LA
Day Donnie Po Box 774 Gilbert LA
Demoss Mike E P O Box 233 191 Demoss Lane Crowville LA
Demoss Mike E Po Box 233 191 Demoss Ln Crowville LA
Diazfalu Modesto Po Box 883 Winnsboro LA
Dojo Bob Allen 1434 Hwy 15 Winnsboro LA
Donnell Gin Co 1597 Highway 555 Winnsboro LA
Duhon Lois 832 Roges Rd Winnsboro LA
Dunaway Levi P O Box 132 Crowville LA
Eagles Jonathan Po Box 213 Winnsboro LA
Easterling Shae 824 Chester Rd Extension LA
Ellington Michael R 608 Highland St Winnsboro LA
Ellis Lemuel 223 Williams Rd Winnsboro LA
Ensminger Russell Po Box 513 Wisner LA
Environmental Science Tech 205 Fair Ave Winnsboro LA
Estate Of Lloyd Lee Po Box 1264 Winnsboro LA
Estate Of Pearl Helen Cupit Po Box 247 Crowville LA
Etheridge Hunter 211 Franklin St Winnsboro LA
Faulk Audrey W Po Box 486 Winnsboro LA
Ferrington Barbara 477 Robert Ferrington Rd Wisner LA
Ferrington Keith Pobox 691 123 Young Street Wisner LA
Fife Luther E 257 Summers Rd Baskin LA
Finister Ceddrick 2826 Misty Lane Winnsboro LA
Fleming Vivian 156 Hickory Cir Apt 14 Wisner LA
Flemon Frank 2808 Robinson Dr Winnsboro LA
Fowler Olla V Thames Po Box 581 Gilbert LA
Freeman Melva Po Box 774 Gilbert LA
Fussell Thomas Po Box 102 Crowville LA
Gilmore Jacquelin Po Box 382 Winnsboro LA
Gilmore Jacquelin 151 Kaufman Rd Winnsboro LA
Godrey Jarrell E Po Box 6187 Gilbert LA
Goodman Angie Po Box 43 Chase LA
Goodman Yvonne 228 Hwy 3210 Winnsboro LA
Gorman Loretta 182 Eaton Road Winnsboro LA
Green Shenadolyn 136 Canal St Winnsboro LA
Guillot Maribel 108 Young St Winnsboro LA
Hamilton Ronald 139 Barton Road Wisner LA
Hamilton Ronald R 139 Barton Road Wisner LA
Hardie April Po Box 190 Winnsboro LA
Haring Caleb 1135 Old Columbia Rd Winnsboro LA
Harris Jana 2352 Lone Cedar Rd B Winnsboro LA
Hatton Kim 5402 Hwy 14 Winnsboro LA
Havard Elaine 589 Highway 860 Winnsboro LA
Hawthorne William Kirk 905 Ursula Dr Apt 1A Winnsboro LA
Hayes Kirby 1328 Hwy 135 Winnsboro LA
Hilbun Curtis W 1193 Calhoun Rd Wisner LA
Hill Joel Kendan 721 North St Winnsboro LA
Hill Jr Jewel Po Box 612 Gilbert LA
Hurst Ashley 7002 Prarie Road Winnsboro LA
Jackson Anastacia E 1713 Hickory St Winnsboro LA
Jackson Derrick 2710 Baldwin Dr Winnsboro LA
Jackson Vikki K 1503 Havard St Winnsboro LA
Jackson William 1275 Hwy 578 Winnsboro LA
Jesses Steak & Seafood 3942 Front St Winnsboro LA
John Hogin Lovelace 8832 Hwy 15 Gilbert LA
John T Little Pc 8629 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA
Johns James A 760 Highway 869 Winnsboro LA
Johnson Danny 1112 Oak Street Winnsboro LA
Johnson Tyrone Po Box 512 Winnsboro LA
Johnston Cullin 720 Highway 555 Winnsboro LA
Jones Candice 225 Prather Road Gilbert LA
Jones Pashion 608 Claude St Winnsboro LA
Jones Sheila 139 Carroll Rd Winnsboro LA
Jordan Amber Nicole 683 Calhoun Rd Wisner LA
K And S Drugs Inc 802 Adams Street Winnsboro LA
Kaufman Retha 1659 Cooters Point Rd Gilbert LA
Kenney James 391 Roberts Rd Wisner LA
King Dewey Po Box 704 Wisner LA
Kmar Classic Radio Po Box: 312 Winnsboro LA
Knight Randy 735 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA
Lane Carl 354 Flint Rd Winnsboro LA
Lawrence Anitria 262 Doyle Rd. Winnsboro LA
Lee Timothy T 6433 Highway 132 Baskin LA
Major Curtis P 141 Maurice St Gilbert LA
Major Dank 162 Prairie Rd Wisner LA
Malet Peggy 2809 Earle Dr Winnsboro LA
Malone Angelae 1219 Blanson St Winnsboro LA
Marshall Jerry 240 Ellis Lane Winnsboro LA
Matute Lindy 718 Carter St Winnsboro LA
Mays Ada Elizabeth 308 Second St Winnsboro LA
Mccall Cassandra 791 Mccaleb Rd Winnsboro LA
Mccarthy Lakeisha 7043 Prairie Rd #3 Winnsboro LA
Mcclellan Charles K 2111 Hwy 135 Winnsboro LA
Mccottrey Johnterrious D 2106 Roland Winnsboro LA
Mcleod Tyler 226 2Nd St Gilbert LA
Mcmurray Gerald Po Box 83 Chase LA
Mcmurray Gerald Po Box 83 Chase LA
Micah Beach P O Box 61 Wisner LA
Middleton Donald L 2353 Lone Cedar Rd Winnsboro LA
Miller Sheryl A 131 Hutto Rd Winnsboro LA
Minchew Teresa 680 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA
Moore Daniel C 374 Highway 871 Winnsboro LA
Moore Danny 4052 Highway 135 Winnsboro LA
Moore Thomas W 121 Kings Cir Wisner LA
Moroni Inez L 525 River Rd Gilbert LA
Naylor James 1365 Elam Woods Rd Winnsboro LA
Neal Virginia 1022 Hwy 577 Winnsboro LA
Nelson Thomas Tasha 2318 New Zion Rd Winnsboro LA
Nelson Tractor Company 3594 Front St Winnsboro LA
Ogden Terry L Po Box 868 Wisner LA
Olivo Kathryn 1719 Highway 857 Baskin LA
Oser Glen Po Box 692 Winnsboro LA
Parker Barry D 1453 Hill Ridge Rd Winnsboro LA
Parker Lillie 711 Eight Apt 5 Gilbert LA
Parker Lucille C 6634 Main Street Winnsboro LA
Parker Samantha 502 Polk St Apt H Winnsboro LA
Parker Scott B P O Box 180 Crowville LA
Pennington Anna Po Box 879 Winnsboro LA
Pepper Kenneth A 292 Highway 610 Winnsboro LA
Picture Perfects 717 Prairie St Winnsboro LA
Plantation Inc Dahlia 745 Curtis Traxler Rd Winnsboro LA
Pleasant Curtis Po Box 790 Winnsboro LA
Pleasant Elizabeth 1601 Harlem Street Winnsboro LA
Pleasant Keisha 2009 Harper St Winnsboro LA
Pleasant Keshia 908 Maple St Winnsboro LA
Purvis Lynda 824 Lovers Lane Winnsboro LA
Pylant Kathy A Po Box 219 Crowville LA
Rays Serv Center 890 Highway 875 Wisner LA
Reed Laura 2051 Mauld Rd Winnsboro LA
Reeves Carrice 182 Crockett Point Church Rd Winnsboro LA
Renella Nicole 1391 Highway 15 Baskin LA
Rhodes David Po Box964 Winnsboro LA
Richardson Nanetta C 1502 Bosworth Winnsboro LA
Roberts Todd R Po Box 293 Wisner LA
Ross Lora 270 Lincoln St Winnsboro LA
Ross Nelson 139 Louisiana St Winnsboro LA
Rowan Jeremy Hwy555 Winnsboro LA
Russell Kathy 104 Milam St Winnsboro LA
Sartin J Scott J Scott Sartin 406 Prairie St Winnsboro LA
Schoonover Bryan E 730 Piney Woods Rd Baskin LA
Schroder Noel Po Box 190 Southern Oaks Living Center Wisner LA
Scott Elouise C 399 Ward Iii School Rd A Winnsboro LA
Shaw Augusta Po Box 651 Winnsboro LA
Sikes Clarence G 702 Sikes St Winnsboro LA
Sims Loretta 1405 Hickory St Winnsboro LA
Sims Loretta 1405 Hickory St Winnsboro LA
Smith Ashley 211 Third St Winnsboro LA
Smith Joey Po Box 11 Chase LA
Smith Keith 216 Elm St Gilbert LA
Smith Roberts Shannon Nell 129 Mcnease Rd Winnsboro LA
Smith Stephen 756 Brushey Bayou Rd Wisner LA
Smith Willard R 1555 Drushy Bayou Rd Wisner LA
Snyder L V 3223 Highway 4 Winnsboro LA
Southern Craig 389 Jackson Lane Gilbert LA
Spivack Kelly 2195 Highway 130 Winnsboro LA
Stephens Darby H 2580 Highway 135 Winnsboro LA
Stephens Jana Leann 124 Eubanks Road Winnsboro LA
Steven Kevin 905 Ursula Dr Apt 8A Winnsboro LA
Stevens Sandra Po Box 693 Gilbert LA
Temple Betty Jean 225 Morgan St Winnsboro LA
The Medical Specialties Clinic 502 Prairie St Winnsboro LA
Thomas Ida 1709 Union Chirch Rd Baskin LA
Thomas Kimberly Joy 184 Cruse Lane Winnsboro LA
Thomas Laksha 2330 New Zion Rd Winnsboro LA
Thomas Phaion 2204 Davenport St Winnsboro LA
Thompson Daniel 122 Martin Road Winnsboro LA
Tillery Glynn A Rte Bpx 61 Winnsboro LA
Valentine Boothe Teddy 1466 Ward Iii School Road Winnsboro LA
Vallery Lindsey 181 Rhymes Rd Winnsboro LA
Wade Walley Dba Every Occaision Po Box 702 Winnsboro LA
Walker Whitney 215 Carter St Winnsboro LA
Wall Eric 660 Charlie Stephens Rd Gilbert LA
Wallace David Po Box 624 Wisner LA
Wallace Jill D 1305 Hickory St Winnsboro LA
Wallace Jill D 602 Carver St Winnsboro LA
Wallace Scott 189 Ellis Lane Winnsboro LA
Waller James L 711 Carter St Winnsboro LA
Walters Suzonne R 5949 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA
Warbington Shannon N 291 Ashley Loop Winnsboro LA
Warren Tammy 229 Deblieux Rd Winnsboro LA
Watson Alaini 463 Hwy 618 Winnsboro LA
Weatherly Brian 2626 Union Church Road Baskin LA
Weiss Ann Lowentritt Box 189 Winnsboro LA
Welch Elaine 730 Lawson Rd Winnsboro LA
White Gregg 1112 Polk St Winnsboro LA
White Kelli Renee 8425 Highway 17 Winnsboro LA
Wiley Johnnie 711 Eighth St Apt 21 Winnsboro LA
Williams Bill 7242 Prairie Rd Apt C Winnsboro LA
Williams Dorothy 1434 Loflin Rd Winnsboro LA
Williams Mercedes 804 Polk St Apt Winnsboro LA
Williamson Dennis W 149 Parker Lane Winnsboro LA
Wilson Jo 148 Pin Oak Ln Winnsboro LA
Wilson Melba 148 Pin Oak Ln Winnsboro LA
Wood Edna 804 Polk St Winnsboro LA
Woods Olivia 139 Bo Johnson Rd Winnsboro LA
Wyatt Donald 205 Wyman Rd Winnsboro LA
Young Annie Address Unknown Gilbert LA
Young Lucy 2320 Lone Cedar Rd Winnsboro LA
Youngs Community Funeral Home Po Box 652 Winnsboro LA
Zigler Jennifer L 3601 Front St Winnsboro LA
10-23 1tb
