The Franklin Parish Library Board of Control meet in regular session on Monday, July 22, 2019. President John Guice opened the meeting with Jeannette Thompson and Bill Marionneaux present. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the last meeting as published. Jeannette Thompson made the motion to accept the minutes as published, second was made by Bill Marionneaux and all were in favor. Library Director, Onie Parker gave the statistical report noting that circulation was up for the quarter. Parker also noted that the financial picture is good. Summer reading was very successful this year at both the Main Library and the Wisner Branch. Under old business the Library Board was provided with recommendations from the engineer regarding the proposal for the back of the Genealogy Room. Mr. Guice asked for a motion regarding the recommendations as presented. Bill Marionneaux moved to accept the recommendations with the contingency that the engineer would be supervising the project, second was made by Mrs. Thompson and all were in favor. The Library Director provided the board with requested information regarding the annual leave policy. The Director reported that Wisner fiber optic connectivity was almost complete. The needed repairs for the Wisner Branch were discussed and the board asked that quotes for the work be secured. A change in the Learning Center Meeting Room Policy was discussed. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the policy change as presented. Bill Marionneaux moved to accept the change as presented, second was made by Jeanette Thompson and all were in favor. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the following will be received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Procurement Section, 1201 Capitol Access Road, 4th Floor, East Wing Room S-447, Headquarters Administration Building, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Telephone number (225/379-1444) on date(s) shown below, until 10:00 A.M. No bids will be accepted after this hour. At 10:00 A.M. of the same day and date, they will be publicly opened and read in Headquarters Administration Building, 4th Floor, East Wing S-447. Evidence of authority to submit the bid shall be required in accordance with R.S. 38:2212 (A)(1)(c) and/or R.S. 39:1594 (C)(2)(D).
BIDS TO BE OPENED: August 20, 2019
DOTD Asphaltic Mixture F/Hot Application RFx 3000013276
The Department will award the contract to the LOWEST responsible bidder without discrimination on grounds of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, veteran status, political affiliation or disabilities. Minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids pursuant to this advertisement.
Full information may be obtained upon request from the above address.
The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities.
SHAWN WILSON, Ph.D.
SECRETARY, LADOTD
CHARLOTTE GARRISON, CPPB
DOTD PROCUREMENT DIRECTOR
Public Notice for Quail Run
Project Owner: Quail Run 2019, LP
Managing General Partner: Quail Run 2019 GP, LLC
Project Name: Quail Run
Project Location: +/- 10 acres located 300 ft. south of the intersection of Highway 865 and 8th Street, on the west side of Highway 865 in Winnsboro, Louisiana
Number of Units: There will be 40 units with 1 office/community facility and support services will be
provided
Unit Mix: Quail Run will have thirty-nine (39) three bedroom/ two-bathroom units and one (1) two bedroom/two-bathroom unit.
Nature of the Project: The project is a New Construction LIHTC development with a community facility. Quail Run will target families, specifically single parent households, earning at or below 60% of the area median income, including PSH eligible households. The owner is competing for 9% Tax Credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
Rents: The average proposed rents will be $550/month for the three-bedroom units and $250/month for the two-bedroom units.
Total Development Cost: Approximately $7,073,804
Project Funding: First Mortgage of $679,050
Equity of $6,365,863
Owner Contribution of $28,891
Total Sources: $7,073,804
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Fresh Produce for the Child Nutrition Program. The deadline for submitting bids will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bids will be opened on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “FS2019-04 PRODUCE BID FOR SY 2019-2020.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board and on BidSync. For additional information and specifications on fresh produce for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Programs, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, at (318) 435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Student Work Stations. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12 noon. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “2019-20 Student Workstations.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board. For additional information and specifications on workstations, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, (318) 435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WINNSBORO AIRPORT
REHABILITATION OF TAXIWAY-A AND APRONS 1, 2 & 4
AND
RECONSTRUCTION OF APRON 3
Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Rehabilitation of Taxiway-A and Aprons 1, 2 & 4 and Reconstruction of Apron 3 project will be received by the City of Winnsboro, at the office of the engineer, Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303 until 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday August 19, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the City of Winnsboro c/o Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc., 100 Engineer Place, Alexandria, LA 71303.
The Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer:
MEYER, MEYER, LACROIX & HIXSON, INC.
TELEPHONE (318) 448-0888
100 ENGINEER PLACE
ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA 71303
Bidding documents on a USB flash drive may be obtained from the office of the Engineer at a cost per copy of $40.00, which represents the cost of reproduction and handling, and is nonrefundable. Any requests for bid documents must be accompanied by payment in full. Prime Bidders must obtain Bidding Documents from the Engineer. Bids received from Contractors utilizing any other Bidding Document source will be returned unopened.
Each bid must be accompanied by bid security made payable to Owner in an amount of 5 percent of bidder’s maximum bid price and in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check or a bid bond. The successful bidder will be required to obtain a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the contract amount. All bonds shall be executed by such sureties as are named in U.S. Department of the Treasury Circular 570. A bond signed by an agent or attorney-in-fact must be accompanied by a certified copy of that individual’s authority to bind the surety.
The work consists of installing drainage structures, sub-grade treatment, base course, asphaltic concrete, and related work on the Taxiway A and Aprons 1-4 at the Winnsboro Municipal Airport.
The contract is to be financed in whole or in part by federal or other funds which will not be readily available at the time bids are received. In accordance with LA. R.S. 38:2215D, Bidders may not withdraw their bid within ninety (90) days after the actual date of opening thereof. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause in accordance with Louisiana R.S. 38:2214B.
This contract is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act (DOL 29 CFR Part 5), as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with wage and labor provisions and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.
It is the policy of the City of Winnsboro that disadvantaged business enterprises as defined in 49 CFR Part 26 shall have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of Capital Projects advertised by the City of Winnsboro. All bidders shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 3.03 percent (%) of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBEs). All bidders (proposers) will be required to submit information concerning the DBEs that will participate in this contract. The information will include the name and address for each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, the dollar value of the contract (subcontract), written documentation of the bidder’s (proposer’s) commitment to utilize the DBE firm and written confirmation from the DBE firm that it is participating in the contract as provided in the commitment made by the bidder (proposer). If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal as stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsible.
The Successful Bidder shall require the subcontractor on all-tier subcontracts, irrespective of dollar amount, to file Standard Form 100 within 30 days after award of the subcontract if the above two conditions apply. Standard Form 100 will be furnished upon request.
Bidders are hereby advised that the Winnsboro Airport Manager, will be the DBE Liaison Officer for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for this project. The DBE Administrator’s address is:
P.O. Box 250, Winnsboro, LA 71295. If Bidders encounter problems locating a DBE, they should notify the DBE Liaison Officer whose contact information is included in the contract documents.
Date:July 15, 2019/s/ John “Sonny” Dumas Mayor
Public Notice
According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Guidelines, MGM Development Group hereby provides Public Notice of its intent to construct and develop no more than 50 single family homes and / or 50 senior citizen housing units depending upon the needs of the community. The project will be located within or nearby the city limits of Winnsboro. The development name is Franklin Estates MGM and construction for the new development is projected to cost in excess of $10 million. The Development will include community facilities, security cameras, playgrounds and other benefits for the residents to enjoy. If single family housing is developed, a mixture of two and three bedroom homes will be constructed. If Senior Citizen housing is constructed the units will be one and two bedroom units. MGM Development Group intends to apply for either 4% or 9% tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to assist in raising private capital to fund the new development. Once the development is approved by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, MGM Development Group will provide equity capital and obtain bank financing to fund the Franklin Estates MGM development. To the extent possible, MGM Development Group will utilize materials and supplies from local businesses in order to benefit the local economy.
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
June 06, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jesse Young,
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO and Charlotte Boone.
Absent: Dr. Logan Atkins, Jan Hicks, Nick Poulos and April Winborne, FNP-DON.
Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
Invocation Greg Kincaid
Add to the agenda:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to add the agenda under Executive Session: Consider strategic planning re: Clinic Expansion. Motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the minutes from April 25, 2019 minutes as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• NNB
Medical Staff:
• NNB
Financials:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the revision to the in-service and evaluation policies as discussed. Motion carried unanimously.
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Young to approve the: engagement letter for the Zollinger Firm as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the change to wire transfer limits as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded Mr. Young to proceed as discussed regarding ER physician and staffing contracts contract as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to proceed re: Dr. Robinson’s contract as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Young to proceed re: clinic expansion as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Young to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE
JOINT SUCCESSION OF
DOUGLAS WILSON AND
LULA MAE WILSON
PROBATE NO. 46,096
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate to Anthony White and Jessica White or any other qualified buyer at private sale in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure in for price and sum of TWENTY-FOUR THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($24,000.00) DOLLARS, to be paid in cash upon completion of the sale.
EXHIBIT A
A certain lot or parcel of land located in the South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (S1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, and run thence in a northerly direction alone the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 460 feet; thence in a westerly direction parallel to the south boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (
SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 820 feet for a POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said POINT OF BEGINNING continue in a westerly direction parallel to the south boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200 feet; thence in a northerly direction parallel to the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 201.09 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the north boundary of the South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (S 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Said Section 31; thence in an easterly direction along the north boundary of said South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200 feet; thence in a southerly direction parallel to the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200.98 feet, more or less, back to POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.92 acre, more or less.
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appear.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Barbara Wiley Gillespie A/K/A Barbara Wiley Hoffman Gillespie, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525. 7-31 1tb
