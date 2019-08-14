Public Notice
According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Guidelines, Franklin Senior Estates LP hereby provides Public Notice of its intent to construct and develop up to 60 two-bedroom housing units designed for senior citizens within Winnsboro city limits. The project will be located at 618 East Loan Cedar Road, northwest of Hwy 618 and the Dallas Street Intersection. The development name is Franklin Senior Estates and construction for the new development is projected to cost in excess of $10 million. The Development will include community facilities, security cameras, playgrounds and other benefits for the residents to enjoy. The development group intends to apply for either 4% or 9% tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to assist in raising private capital to fund the new development. Once the development is approved by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Franklin Senior Estates LP will provide equity capital and obtain bank financing to fund construction of the project. To the extent possible, developers will utilize materials and supplies from local businesses in order to benefit the local economy.
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
A certain tract of land located in the West Half of Southwest Quarter (W/2 of SW/4) of Section 10, T11N, R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGIN at the Northeast corner of Section 15, T11N, R9E, and run thence South 00˚10’ West along the East boundary of said Section 15 a distance of 1800 feet; thence West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 2253 feet for a Point of Beginning at the Southeastern corner of that certain 23.7 acre tract of land acquired by Woodrow Stroud in an Act of Correction by Partition Deed with M.H. Brister as recorded in Notarial Book 140, Page 318, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and as shown by Plat attached to said Act of Correction and as filed as Plat No. 30 in Plat Book 8 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence from said Point of Beginning continue North 02˚13’ West along the Eastern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract of land, 544.29 feet; thence run South 80˚52’ West, 696.99 feet to a point on the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract in the center of said gravel road; thence run South 07˚25’ East along the center of said road and the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract, 577.85 feet to the Southwest corner of said tract; thence run North 77˚35’ East along the southern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract containing 8.76 acres, more or less.
AND
TRACT “A”
18.83 ACRE TRACT
SITUATED IN
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15 (northeast corner of Section 15), T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go in a southerly direction along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1812.5 feet; thence at right angles, go N 89˚ 50’W leaving said east boundary of Section 15 for 3969.6 feet to 5/8” iron set and the point of beginning, being the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning, go S 00˚10’39” W for 1429.09 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road; thence N 77°06’08”W along said northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road for 530.41 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence S 89˚35’56” W crossing said road for 84.40 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the westerly edge of said road, also being the southeast corner of Tract “B”; thence go along the westerly edge of Cooters Point Road and the easterly boundary of said Tract “B” N 16˚58’11” W for 67.96 feet and N 00˚20’57” W for 219.21 feet to a 5/8” iron found; thence go N 89˚59’30” W leaving said westerly edge of Cooters Point Road along the northerly boundary of said Tract “B” for 94.13 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence continue along said boundary, go N 89°59’30”W for 176.00 feet to the edge of water of Macon Bayou this date 05/15/06; thence go N 03˚01’51” E upstream along the edge of water of Macon Bayou for 438.18 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of a 5.1 acre tract; thence leaving the edge of water of said Bayou Macon, go S 89˚59’00” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 176.0 feet, more or less, to a 5/8” iron set on top bank of said Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚59’10” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the southeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N 03˚10’00” W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N03°10’00”W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 595.00 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the northeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract, also being on the northerly boundary of Cooper property; thence East along said property boundary for 403.38 feet to the point of beginning.
Within described tract contains 18.83 acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
AND
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Citizens Progressive Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46381
Unopened Succession of Barbara W. Gillespie
(Curator-Michael E Kramer)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 27 of Cypress Shores Subdivision of Section 21, T11N, R7E, as per Plat on file in the Office of the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court, Louisiana.
And,
A certain portion of Lot 28 of Cypress Shores Subdivision, as per Plat 73B, Plat records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGINN ING at the most Northeast corner of said Lot 28 of the Cypress Shores Subdivision, as per Plat 73B; thence run in a Southerly direction along the Eastern boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 15 feet; thence in a Westerly direction parallel to the Northern boundary of said Lot 28 and the Southern boundary of Lot 27 of Cypress Shores Subdivision, a distance of 123.9 feet, more or less, to the Western boundary of said Lot 28, thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Western boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 15 feet, more or less, to the Northwestern corner of said Lot 28; thence in an Easterly direction along the Northern boundary of said Lot 28, a distance of 123.9 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
State of Louisiana
V. DOCKET NO 2011-621F (C) & 36202C
Patricia A Bell
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Fiera Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Patricia A Bell, and more particularly:
A 0.5533 Acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 9 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the corner common to Section 19, 20, 29 & 30, Township 15 North, Range 9 East; thence, proceed N 00°30’23” W, along the Westerly boundary line of said Section 20, a distance of 125.51 feet to a point; thence proceed N 90°00;00” E, a distance of 187.34 feet to a set cotton picker spindle on the apparent Easterly right-of-way of Louisiana Highway No. 17 and the approximate centerline of Louisiana Highway No. 861 being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence, proceed N 32°29’00” E, along the apparent Easterly right-of-way of said Louisiana Highway No. 17, a distance of 210.58 feet to a set ½” iron rod, thence proceed S 59°58’41” E, a distance of 169.44 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceed S 07°59’04” E, a distance of 46.49 feet to a set cotton picker spindle in the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No 861; thence, proceed S 80°01’39” W, along the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No. 861, a distance of 270.35 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
The above described parcel o land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey (S126619) for Jonathan Wagner, Assistant Attorney General, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P Anderson, PLS #5078, dated March 18, 2019.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Finance of America Reverse, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-46424
Barbara Wiley Gillespie A/K/A Barbara Wiley Hoffman Gillespie
(Curator: Michael E. Kramer)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 11, 12 and 13 of Block 40 as shown by map of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, filed in Plat Cabinet, Slide 38B Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with improvements; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46224
Alma L. Wilford
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 50’ of Lot 16 and 20’ of Lot 18, Block 3 of First Addition to Owen Place Addition to Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A
Champion Mortgage Company
V. DOCKET NO C-43404A
Roy Perkins, Jr. and Mary Johnson Perkins
Michel E. Kramer, Curator for Roy Perkins, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
ROY PERKINS, JR. AND MARY JOHNSON PERKINS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY:
Land Situated in the Parish of Franklin in the State of LA
Lot 4, Block 71 of High School Addition to Wisner, Louisiana, Plat Book A, Page 127, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTR\ICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Quicken Loans, Inc.
V. DOCKET NO C-46134
Michael Lee Hall and Jennifer Hall
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 21st day of August, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 1.00 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE 1/4 of SW 1/4) of Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 6 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and is more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southwest Croner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ being monumented with a found axle in a Parish Gravel Road known as Erskin Road; thence, proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a found 1/2” iron rod and the Point of Beginning; thence, proceed N 02˚ 07’ 28” W, a distance of 233.35 feet to a found ½” iron rod; thence proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 186.67 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceeds 02˚ 07’ 28” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 186.67 feet to the Point of Beginning.
And
A 1.25 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Southwest Corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ being monumented with a found axle in a Parish Gravel Road known as Erskin Road; thence proceed 02˚ 07’ 28” W, along the West Boundary line of said SE ¼ of SW ¼ and along Erskin Road, a distance of 233.35 feet to a point, from which a set ½” iron rod bears N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 35.00 feet on the apparent Easterly Right-of-Way of said Erskin Road; thence proceed N 87˚ 57’ 38” E, a distance of 233.34 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed S 02˚ 07’ 28” E, a distance of 233.35 feet to a set ½ iron rod, from which a set ½” iron rod bears S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 198.34 feet on the apparent Easterly Right-of-Way of said Erskin Road; thence, proceed S 87˚ 57’ 38” W, a distance of 233.34 feet to the Point of Beginning; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 2nd day of July, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, July 25, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Approval of the Minutes for June’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from June’s monthly meetings.
Resolution No. 19-0701: Cooperative Endeavor Agreement by and Between Winnsboro Police Department and Marshall Ward 7/Winnsboro City Court
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0701
WHEREAS, Bruce McCarthy, Marshall of the Ward 7/Winnsboro Court, and Town of Winnsboro desire to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement whereby Bruce McCarthy, Marshall, transfers ownership of law enforcement equipment to the Town of Winnsboro; and
WHEREAS, the board of aldermen pursuant to Louisiana Law wish to adopt a resolution authorizing Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas to execute the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro; and
WHEREAS, the equipment will be beneficial to the Winnsboro Town Police Department;
IT IS RESOLVED that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby authorized to execute on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement whereby Bruce McCarthy, Marshall of the Ward 7/Winnsboro Town Court, transfers ownership to the Town of Winnsboro of the following described property:
3 Tasers #11002 Black x26P CEW, Handle
3 Tasers #11501 X26P Blackhawk Holster, Right-Hand
3 PPM, #22020 Standard Battery Pack, X2/X26P
6 25FT #44203 Standard Cartridge, X26/X26P
On a motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson the foregoing Resolution was adopted this 15th day of July, 2019, by the following vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
Resolution No. 19-0702: Authorization to Advertise for Bids – Heath McGuffee
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 19-0702
Resolution Authorizing Advertisement
July 15, 2019
At a regularly scheduled meeting of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at which meeting a quorum was present, due notice of same having been made according to law, the following Resolution was made:
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro desires to construct improvements to Taxiway A and Aprons 1, 2, 3, & 4 at the Winnsboro Airport; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro has been advised by the LaDOTD Office of Aviation that FAA funds are available of approximately $365,000 to fund such improvements;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, contingent upon FAA and LaDOTD approval, that the Mayor is hereby authorized, to publicly advertise for bids for the construction of these improvements and to execute such agreements and documents as may be deemed necessary to allow the project to proceed.
The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Keith Berry and submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
And the Resolution was declared adopted on this, the 15th day of July 2019.
Julia Jackson, Town Clerk John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
ATTEST:
Julia Jackson, Clerk
Kevin Bates – State Representative Candidate
Kevin Gates introduced himself to the Mayor and council.
Chad Parker – Inspection Agreement
Chad Parker explains the services provided by Inspections Unlimited, LLC and provides the Mayor and Council with a contract for services. This item will be postponed until next month’s meeting. The contract will be properly presented in the form of a resolution for Council’s approval at that time.
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the reports.
Police Chief’s Willie Pierce – Recommendation for Raises
Chief of Police Willie Pierce presented the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen with recommendations for promotion/salary increases for several of his officers. Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to grant officers the recommended promotion/salary increases.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Jerry Johnson, second Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
Town Clerk Julia Jackson presented the Mayor and Council with monthly financial statements for the month of June. She also presented them with a copy of the bank balances provided by CPA Doyle Hassell. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Comments from Council
Tyrone Coleman – None
Keith Berry – Questions about high grass and dilapidated houses.
Eddie Dunn – Questions about being updated on Auditors, dilapidated houses, Heath – streets and update on the water tower.
Jerry Johnson – Questions about high grass, Available grants and abandoned vehicles.
Rex McCarthy – Abandoned vehicles.
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING MINUTES
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
TUESDAY, JULY ,30, 2019
6:00 P.M.
12:00 PM - CALL TO ORDER
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
ROLL CALL
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met in a special called meeting on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson, and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Inner City Violence Crisis
a. FINS – Families in Need of Services
b. Block/Yard Parties
c. Implementing a new Town Ordinance
The Board of Aldermen and Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas opened the floor to the public to openly discuss the chain of events that have taken place within the City limits. Those in attendance were encouraged to make known their thoughts and beliefs after general discussion.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Judge John S. Sartin, and Assistant District Attorney Caroline Hemphill offered feedback and opinions to assist in implementing new ordinances for the Town of Winnsboro.
The Mayor, Town Attorney and members of the Council will meet next week, August 7, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. to further discuss this issue and come up with new ordinances for the Town of Winnsboro.
ADJOURNMENT
There being no more business to come before the board at this time a motion was made by Jerry Johnson, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
Public Hearing / Regular Meeting
Of the Franklin Parish Police Jury
July 11, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in regular Session on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Robinson, seconded by Hendry and was unanimously passed.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the removal of 1383 ft. of Live Oak Ln. from the Parish Road Maintenance System and asked for any public comments. Being that no public comments were received neither by mail nor verbally, President Campbell closed the public hearing.
Parks offered the motion to approve removing 1383 ft. of Live Oak Ln. from the Parish Road Maintenance System. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the minutes of the June 13, 2019 regular meeting. Lewis seconded. The motion to approve the minutes was passed.
Agenda item 4 was skipped due to the attendee being unable to attend due to a death.
Mr. Kevin Bates attended the meeting to formally introduce himself to the jury and speak to them about his candidature for District 20 State Representative.
Mrs. Carol Pinnel-Alison provided the jury with the monthly LSU Ag Center update which included a copy of the Franklin Parish LSU Ag Center Quarterly Report and handouts with information about the status of industrial Hemp production, processing and transportation in Louisianan and frequently asked questions about Glyphosate.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with an update of the parish projects his firm is currently working on. Juror Scott asked Mr. McManus for a map of the ditches that are included in the Boggy Bayou Project. Juror Scott is to schedule a time to go with Mr. McManus to the project location so that he can show him which ditches are included in the project.
Agenda item 8 was skipped due to a scheduling conflict of the attendee.
Harris made the motion to approve the construction, packing and covering with maintenance rock of the sections of Cooter’s Point Rd. this year. But hold off on sealing until next year. Additionally there is a location near the landing where 2 culverts are installed. The culverts cannot handle the amount of water. There needs to be a third culvert installed (48’culvert). The guesstimate for the work listed in the quote, the maintenance rock and culvert is around 30K. Scott seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
President Campbell asked for a motion to go into executive session. Harris offered the motion to go into executive session, Parks seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to resume in regular session was offered by Harris, seconded by Parks and unanimously approved.
Scott offered the motion to approve the decision of the jury as discussed during executive session. Parks seconded with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to approve the acceptance of $120.00 donated by Mrs. Steve Johnson to the Franklin Parish Library, Wisner Branch, for the Summer Reading Program. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the appointment of Mr. Alan Dupuy to the vacant seat on the FP E-911 Communication District Board serving a 4 year term was offered by Parks, seconded by Harris and unanimously passed.
The jury was advised of the opinion determination from the Attorney General’s Office regarding the installation and graveling of culverts for a private driveway within a parish right of way by the police jury.
The superintendent provided the jury with the monthly Superintendent’s Report which included the monthly work schedule and Capital Improvement 3 year plan. President Campbell asked when the work as discussed and approved by the jury on Pine Bayou would be done. He was advised it would be done the following week. Hendry offered the motion to approve the Superintendent’s Report as presented. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement except Parks who had stepped out of the meeting room. The motion passed.
The motion to approve the request from the Town of Wisner for cold mix was offered by Scott, seconded by Lewis and unanimously passed.
Scott offered the motion to approve the recommendation of the Public Works Committee to patch the eroded area of Oak Grove Church Rd. with dirt for now and next year, budget for and look into upsizing the exiting culverts from 60’s to 72’s and adding an additional 60ft culvert or drop pipe to slow the velocity of the water prior to reaching the problem area. Parks seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Parks offered the motion to approve the hardship drive request for Mason McMurray located at 242 Wyman Rd. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the operators and supervisors attending the 2019 Pipeline Association of Louisiana meeting to be held in Monroe, September 10th, was offered by Robinson, seconded by Scott and unanimously passed.
Juror Harris exited the meeting at 6:00 p.m.
A decision to hire a CDL Driver was tabled.
Robinson offered the motion to approve hiring Mr. Nolan Hawthorn as a seasonal bush hog operator at the rate of pay recommended by the personnel committee. Scott seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Hendry offered the motion to adopt a Parish Equipment and Vehicle Food and Drink Policy. Robinson seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously passed.
A request for the jury to waive the rental fee for the use of the building at Rollins Park was withdrawn. No action required.
Parks offered the motion to approve the request of Cordavion White to have a car show at Nolan Norman Park on August 3, 2019, pending Mr. White provides the jury with liability insurance, proof of security and if charging admission, non-profit organization status. Scott seconded the motion. The motion passed.
The jury expressed that the previously approved purchase of 55 gal. drums and the completion of repairs to the restrooms at the Turkey Creek Park need to be done.
The jury was informed of the storm damage that occurred at the Turkey Creek Park and that the damage has been submitted to the parish insurance company. No action from the jury required at this time.
The jury agreed to table a decision to build a cover over the playground area at Turkey Creek Park until the repairs to the restrooms and all repairs due to the storm damage are completed.
Juror Lewis exited the meeting at 6:15 p.m.
The secretary / treasurer provided the jury with the monthly Treasurer’s Report which included the Profit and Loss Budgets vs Actual for all accounts managed by the FPPJ. Ms. Boyd asked that the jury approve a $75,000 amendment to the culvert budget. Scott offered the motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report as presented and the secretary / treasurer’s request for the $75,000 amendment to the culvert budget. Parks seconded with all voting in agreement.
The jury was provided a copy of Mrs. Crystal Stephen’s letter of resignation as Franklin Parish District 5 Constable effective July 31, 2019.
With there being no further business, Scott offered the motion to adjourn. Hendry seconded. The meeting adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
Ricky Campbell – President
COMMUNITY ELIGIBILITY PROVISION (CEP)
The Franklin Parish School Board today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to all enrolled students u under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served launch and a breakfast at no charge at the following sites: Baskin School; Crowville School; Fort Necessity School; Franklin Parish Head Start; Franklin Parish High School; Gilbert School; and Winnsboro Elementary Schools.
For additional information please contact: Franklin Parish School Board, Attention: Sheila Nolan, Child Nutrition Program Supervisor, Child Nutrition Service/Support Services, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295 or call 318-435-9046, or by email: snolan@fpsb.us.
Non-Discrimination Statement: This explains what to do if you believe you have been treated unfairly.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, it Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202)690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• The removal of Purvis Road from the parish road system (no longer a public road to be maintained by the parish).
• Amendment to the Alcohol Ordinance to include applications require applicants submit to a background check. The fee for the background check will be added to the application fee.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
STATE OF LOUISIANA * PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN RE: TERRY MCGHEE
(MONITION)
DOCKET NO. 46,495 A
FILED: _____________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to an order of the Fifth District Court for the Parish of Franklin in the matter of TERRY MCGHEE, Docket No. 46,495, Division A, Fifth Judicial District Court, Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, dated July 29, 2019, it was ordered as follows:
WHEREAS TERRY MCGHEE, by act executed by Sheriff Steve E. Pylant passed before a Notary Public and two witnesses, recorded on May 28, 2002 in Conveyance Book 348, page 527, Date Registry No. 305211 of the official records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, purchased property at tax sale for unpaid property taxes of Roger Dale Grayson, Sr., et ux;
WHEREAS Patrick Lee Ford, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Quinon Ray Ford, successor in interest to Terry McGhee, has applied to this Court for a monition or advertisement, in conformity with R.S. 47:2271 et seq.
THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Louisiana and the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Richland, all interested persons are cited and admonished to show cause within sixty (60) days from the date on which this monition is first advertised, why grounds exist for a nullity under the provisions of Chapter 5 of Subtitle III of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950.
The property affected by this monition is:
UNDIVIDED 100 INTEREST IN
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 25, T.16N, R.7E, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the SE corner of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 25, T.16N, R.7E, proceed west along the S. line of said SW ¼ of NE ¼ Sec. 25, A dis. of 429 feet to the centerline of Parish Gravel Road for the POB., thence proceed north 35 mins. East along the centerline of said Parish Road a distance of 222 feet, thence proceed south 55 mins. East a distance of 317.05 feet to the south line of said SW ¼ of NE ¼ of Sec. 25, thence proceed west along the south line of said SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Sec. 25, a dis. Of 387.05 ft. to the POB., containing .081 acre, more or less. 287-820 288-54 291-419 292-94
Honorable Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court, Franklin Parish
P. O. Box 1564
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Thomas E. Allen, Bar No. 21992
Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP
1220 N. 18th Street, Suite 301
Monroe, LA 71201
Telephone (318) 322-9499
Facsimile (318) 322-8141
Attorneys for Patrick Lee Ford
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the following will be received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Procurement Section, 1201 Capitol Access Road, 4th Floor, East Wing Room S-447, Headquarters Administration Building, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Telephone number (225/379-1444) on date(s) shown below, until 10:00 A.M. No bids will be accepted after this hour. At 10:00 A.M. of the same day and date, they will be publicly opened and read in Headquarters Administration Building, 4th Floor, East Wing S-447. Evidence of authority to submit the bid shall be required in accordance with R.S. 38:2212 (A)(1)(c) and/or R.S. 39:1594 (C)(2)(D).
BIDS TO BE OPENED: September 4, 2019
DOTD Contract for Thermoplastic Material RFx 3000013379
The Department will award the contract to the LOWEST responsible bidder without discrimination on grounds of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, veteran status, political affiliation or disabilities. Minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids pursuant to this advertisement.
Full information may be obtained upon request from the above address.
The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities.
SHAWN WILSON, Ph.D.
SECRETARY, LADOTD
CHARLOTTE GARRISON, CPPB
DOTD PROCUREMENT DIRECTOR
