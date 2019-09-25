Executive Department
Proclamation Number 141 JBE 2019
SPECIAL ELECTION – Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 8, Parish of Franklin
______________________________________________________________
WHEREAS, a vacancy exists in the office of Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 8, Parish of Franklin, because no one qualified for the special election scheduled to be held on October 12, 2019; and
WHEREAS, Louisiana Revised Statute 18:621 requires the Governor to call a special election to fill a vacancy in the office of a judge when more than twelve (12) months of the term remain unexpired, in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:621, and/or the dates for elections set forth in La. R.S. 18:402.
NOW THEREFORE, I, JOHN BEL EDWARDS, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:
SECTION 1: A special primary and general election shall be held throughout the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 8, Parish of Franklin, for the purpose of electing a justice of the peace to fill the vacancy in the office.
SECTION 2: Any qualified person desiring to become a candidate for the office shall file a notice of candidacy, accompanied either by a qualifying fee or a nominating petition, as required or authorized by law, with the appropriate election official in the manner and form, and under the procedures and conditions, provided by La. R.S. 18:461 et seq., and all other applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq., during the period commencing Wednesday, January 8, 2020, and ending at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020.
SECTION 3: The special election shall be held and conducted under the applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, La. R.S. 18:1 et seq.
SECTION 4: The primary election shall be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, and the general election shall be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the times and places and in the manner, prescribed by law.
SECTION 5: The Secretary of State, Commissioner of Elections, Parish Board of Election Supervisors, Clerk of Court, Registrar of Voters, and all other persons charged with any power, function, right, duty or responsibility in conducting elections in the jurisdiction of the Justice of the Peace District 8, Parish of Franklin, are hereby authorized, requested, directed and empowered to exercise every lawful function and to do every act necessary to conduct the special election, to cause the returns to be made, to canvass and promulgate the results, and to perform all related and incidental functions.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana in the City of Baton Rouge, on this 12th day of September, 2019.
/s/ John Bel Edwards
GOVERNOR OF LOUISIANA
ATTEST BY THE SECRETARY
OF STATE
__/s/ Kyle Ardoin________________________________
SECRETARY OF STATE
9-25 1tb
mmm
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearings
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on November 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following (2) topics.
• Removal of 500 ft. of Judy Guillot Road from the parish road system
• Annexation of 1,141 ft. of roadway into the parish road system as Lee Parker Road
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearings and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
9/26; 10/2 2tb
mmm
BID ADVERTISEMENT
TOWN OF WISNER (herein referred to as the “Owner”)
Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Wisner” will be received by the Owner for:
2006 MERCURY SEDAN
• CAR WILL BE SOLD AS IS
• NO WARRANTY
Proposals shall be addressed to the Town of Wisner, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 9530 Natchez St., or mailed to P.O. Drawer 290, Wisner, Louisiana, no later than 4:00 p.m., on the 10th day of October, 2019. Sealed bids to be marked, “Sealed Bid—Town of Wisner,”
Any bid received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 10th day of October, 2019, at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner, Louisiana.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause;
The successful bidder shall pick-up vehicle within five (5) days of receipt of acceptance,
And remove from town property.
Any persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations must contact the Town of Wisner no later than seven (7) days prior to bid opening.
The Town of Wisner is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Marc McCarty, Mayor
Town of Wisner
P.O. Drawer 290
Wisner, LA 71378
(318) 724-6568
9-25, 10-2, 10-9 3tb
mmm
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Article IV, Section 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution, and as further required by Section 501(D)(1) of General Order 7/1/2019 issued in Docket No. R-34738 by the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”), that on September 16, 2019, Entergy Louisiana, LLC (“ELL”), a public utility providing retail electric and gas service throughout the State of Louisiana, filed with the LPSC in Docket No. U-35353 a request to modify Rate Schedule LIPS-L (Large Industrial Power Service Rate Schedule) and Rate Schedule LLHLFPS-L (Large Load, High Load Factor Power Service Rate Schedule). The requested modification is solely to change the minimum voltage requirement from 115 kV to 69 kV, which will allow additional access to the rate schedules for certain large commercial and industrial customers.
For questions and comments regarding ELL’s filing, please call the LPSC toll free at (800) 256-2397. Additionally, the filing, including its attachments, may be viewed in the Records Division of the LPSC at the following address:
Records Division
602 N. 5th Street, 12th Floor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
Telephone: (225) 342-3157
ENTERGY LOUISIANA, LLC
9-25 1tb
mmm
Winnsboro, Louisiana
August 5, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks.
Ms. Mia Dunn and Mr. Danny Davis were absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO ADD ITEM TO AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to add item III. Recognition of Visitors A. Matt Sebren and Kathy Goodman to the agenda. This must be done with a unanimous vote.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0002 BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the August 5, 2019 regular meeting as amended.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for AUGUST 5, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
4:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for August 5, 019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from July 1 and 29, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Matt Sebren and Kathy Goodman – Cyber Security
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Policy Update – JGCB – Immunizations. (approve) (Johnson)
B. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Pupil Progression Plan Addendum. (McClary)
C. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Student Workstations bids for H. G. White. (Boquet)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Produce Bid for CNP. (Nolan)
E. To consider and/or take action on 2019-2020 Seculsion/Restraint {rocedures for Exceptional Students. (McGuffee)
F. To consider and/or take action on 2018-2019 Head Start’s Annual Report. (Sartin)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM JULY 1 AND 29, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the July 2 and 2, 2019 meeting.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – Matt Sebren and Kathy Goodman
Mr. Matt Sebren and Ms. Kathy Goodman, both computer technicians for the Franklin Parish School Board gave a brief account of the breech in cyber security the state of Louisiana and the Franklin Parish School Board is having. The Governor has called a State of Emergency for the all state office due the ransom ware virus hitting the state and several parish school boards. This virus is not only hitting Louisiana but multiple states as well. One state did pay several hundred thousand dollars to have their computer unlocked. The state has issued a list of six phases that we must follow to ensure safety and security of our computers. At the present time Franklin Parish School Board has completed phase 1. The School Board has not been able to access any internet or emails. This is how the virus is spread. There was a scare Sunday night when we received a call that something may happen at mid-night. Principals, some Central Office Supervisor’s and central office personnel were call in to work to be sure all computers were shut down as per instruction from the Governor and State Police. All this was done. Superintendent Johnson expressed his appreciation to all the people for their late-night work.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATE – JGCB – IMMUNIZATIONS
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the policy update JGCB – Immunizations. This policy tracks state law and can be viewed at the Franklin Parish School Board office.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-2020 PUPIL PROGRESSION PLAN ADDENDUM
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-2020 Pupil Progression Plan Addendum. Mr. Wiley McClary, Assistant Superintendent explained this addendum to Board Members during the July 29, 2019 agenda meeting.
PUPIL PROGRESSION PLAN ADDENDUM
Honor Students: grade point average based on letter grades from each six weeks shall be used to determine class rank and honor students in all Franklin Parish Schools. Only core courses shall be used when determining honor roll.
Students with a “B” average (3.0 GPA) or higher in all core subjects, with no grade lower than a “C” (no ”D’s” or “F’s”), are considered for Honor Roll. In grades 6-12, P. E. is used when determining this average.
In grades K-5, P.E., Gifted, Incentive, and Enrichment grades are not considered core subjects and are not used when calculating GPA for honor roll.
MOTION: Mrs. Alana Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTON ON 2019-20 STUDENT WORKSTATIONS FOR H. G. WHITE
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accept the bid from Pettus Office Products, Monroe, Louisiana for $36,000.00. This is for 30 new workstations.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Mr. Danny Davis arrived at 4:20 P.M.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 PRODUCE BID FOR CNP
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accept the low bid for fresh produce from Sunrise Fresh Produce, LLC, 4229 Michael Avalon Dr., Jackson, MS. The total case price is $657.47.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 SECLUSION/RESTRAINT PROCEDURES FOR EXCEPTIONAL STUDENTS
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019-20 Seclusion/Restraint Procedures for Exceptional Students. This procedure handbook follows state law and is available for view at the Franklin Parish School Board complex.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2018-19 HEAD START’S ANNUAL REPORT
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accepts the 2018-19 copy of Head Start’s Annual Report. Business Manager Rebecca Boquet has looked over this annual report for the Board.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Lanny Johnson reported to the Board the progress that is being made on student registration for summer. In July we have registered 105 new students and that figure is up to 114 as of today, August 5th. We may register more by the time school starts. Superintendent Johnson hopes this trend of registering new students holds.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly reported that is the last meeting to start at 4:00 p.m. When school starts the meeting will go back to 5:00 p.m. The next agenda meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. President Kelly said that the Board has made changes to be placed in the Student’s Handbooks. He wants the Board Members to stick to Board Policy. President Kelly also reported that Ms. Dunn’s father was in the hospital.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – August 5, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bailey, Precious Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Replace M. Nichols08.05.19
Blunt, Jaclyn HGW Teacher 08.15.19 Replace C. Hunt 08.05.19
Britt, Makayla Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace R. Nichols 08.05.19
Champlin, Hannah Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 New position 08.05.19
Cureington, M. Ellen Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Duewall, Cynthia Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Little 08.05.19
Grant, Rose WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace P. Norris 08.05.19
Hodge, Jason Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Replace A. Lawrence08.05.19
Holmes, Sharon T Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Jinks, Andrea G Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Replace N. Pearce 08.05.19
Johnson, Shannon FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace J. Atkins 08.05.19
Johnson, Shannon FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace J. Atkins (transfer) 08.05.19
Jones, Georgia WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Kidd, Christian Fort Teacher 08.01.19 Replace J. Dye 08.05.19
Lawrence, Anitria Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Replace B. Johnson 08.05.19
Lemonier, Doris Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Martin, Terry FPHS Teacher 08.01.19 Replace L. Cooper 08.05.19
Monnin, James Fort Teacher 08.01.19 Replace H. Key 08.05.19
Mullins, Carolyn FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace D. Thompson 08.05.19
Neal, Ola FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Ogden, Mary HGW Teacher 05.15.19 Replace K. Jones 08.05.19
Parker, Beverly WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Parks, Scott HGW Teacher 08.15.19Replace M. Wilson 08.05.19
Piercy, Whitley Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Replace S. Robertson08.05.19
Poland, Kaylyn Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Hunt (transfer) 08.05.19
Robbins, Michelle Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace R. Robbins 08.05.19
Scriber, Angela Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Replace 3 paras 08.05.19
Simms, Tammy Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Replace S. Braswell 08.05.19
Stafford, Jasmine Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Replace R. Thompson 08.05.19
Tempson, Marc WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace d/d sub 08.05.19
Thomas, Julia WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace J. Blanson 08.05.19
Toney, Kelsea Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Replace D. Bradley 08.05.19
Trisler, Sharon HGW Teacher 08.15.19 Replace self from TRSL 08.05.19
Williamson, Jaime WES Asst. Princ. 08.01.19 Replace E. Watson 08.05.19
Yeats, Sunny B Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace B. Acker 08.05.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Adams, Vanessa Cent. Off. Curriculum Facil. 07.22.19 Resignation 08.05.19
Bradley, Donya Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Butler, Lindsey Gilbert Teacher 08.14.19 Other employment 08.05.19
Coenen, Melissa Crowville Teacher 08.07.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Cooper, Lonnie FPHS Teacher 08.01.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Downs, LaBreia WES Teacher 08.02.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Fairley, Sherikwa WES Teacher 08.05.19 No reason given 08.05.19
Griffin, Amos Cen. Off.Sch. Psychologist 08.31.19 Retirement 08.05.19
Guillaume,Gerlin FPHS Teacher 08.05.19 Resignation 08.05.19
Hunt, Chris HGW Teacher 08.12.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Jordan, Aneshia WES Teacher 08.02.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Key, Ty Hunter Fort Teacher 07.15.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Mendoza, Elijah FPHS Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Nichols, Mary Baskin Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 08.5.19
Norris, Pamela WES Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Purvis, Joseph FPHS Teacher 08.09.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Taylor, Cristy Gilbert Teacher 08.13.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Thomas, James FPHS Teacher 07.17.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Watson, Esther WES Asst. Princ .07.02.19 Relocation 08.05.19
White, Morgan WES Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 08.05.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Acker, Barbara Gilbert to CrowTeacher 08.15.19 Replace T. Shirley 08.05.19
Atkins, Jean Baskin/FPHS to FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace B. Gilmore 08.05.19
Braswell, Sarah Crow to WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace A. Cooper 08.05.19
Jones, Katherine HGW to FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Replace E. Mendoza 08.05.19
Parks, Amanda K Gilbert to WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace Z. Dorsey 08.05.19
Thompson,Daniel FPHS to Crow Teacher 08.15.19 Replace M. Coenen 08.05.19
Wiggers, Alex Gilbert to FPHS Student Serv. 08.06.19 Replace B. Rogers 08.05.19
Teacher’s Retirement of Louisiana Terminations (automatic termination from system on 06.30.19) (Critical Shortage)
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Cureington,M.Ellen Gilbert Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination 08.05.19
Dorsey, Zettie WES Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination 08.05.19
Holmes, Sharon T Fort Teacher 06.30.19Automatic Termination 08.05.19
Jones, Georgia WES Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination08.05.19
Lemonier, Doris Baskin Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination08.05.19
Neal, Ola FPHS Teacher 06.30.19Automatic Termination 08.05.19
Parker, Beverly WES Teacher 06.30.19Automatic Termination 08.05.19
Shirley, James Gilbert Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination08.05.19
Shirley, Terri Crowville Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination08.05.19
Trisler, Sharon HGW Teacher 06.30.19 Automatic Termination08.05.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Beckwith, Odell Crowville BusDriver 08.19.19 Replace R. Wallace 08.05.19
Cheffin, Paulita HGW Para 08.15.19 Replace F. Winslow 08.05.19
Daves, Taylor H. Start Receptionist 08.01.19 Replace M. Love 08.05.19
Hatton, Terri Crowville Asst. caft manager 08.05.19 New position 08.05.19
Lynch, Stephanie Baskin Caft. tech 08.15.19 Replace self as d/d sub 08.05.19
Mingo, Gloria FPHS Caft. tech 08.15.19 Replace G. Baker 08.05.19
Rogers, Donna Fort Caft. tech 08.15.19 Replace self as d/d sub 08.05.19
Walker, Sandra Gilbert Caft. tech 08.15.19 Replace self as d/d sub 08.05.198
Williams, Carlmeka H. Start Para 08.15.19 Replace S. Hollis 08.05.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Blunt, Ida WES Bus Dr. 08.14.19 Resignation08.05.19
Daves, Taylor Gilbert Para 07.31.19 H. Start Recept. 08.05.19
Riley, Matthew FPHS Field House Custod 08.08.19 Other employment 08.05.19
Thomas, Julia WES Para 08.14.19 Accepted position as Teacher 08.05.19
Winslow, Frances HGW Para 07.25.19 Retirement 08.05.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Rials, Lori WES to Crowville Para 08.15.19 Student #’s08.05.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
9-25 1tb
mmm
Winnsboro, Louisiana
August 26, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the Maintenance Committee to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that a good bit of maintenance is finalizing the building projects. We did get school started on time. Projects should be finishing up in the next month or so. We still have a couple of projects left at the high school. The gym, band room and some concrete at the welding shop. He hopes these will finished by Christmas holidays. We have purchased a lot of new equipment for the cafeterias and now the equipment is throwing the breakers. New breaker boxes are being installed and on the old breakers we cannot find that kind anymore. We have this problem under control for now. We have purchased about 40 new a/c units. We have not received any calls concerning the air conditioning. Superintendent Johnson reported that we had a water leak at FPHS where crews went through the floor, concrete to get to the leak on 4th hall. This has been repaired. Progress is being made on our building project. We did a lot more painting at WES and at the Head Start wing. Windows are being put in at Head Start. The contract should start putting up the outside paneling at Head Start. This should all be complete in a couple of months. The old concession stand at FPHS has been torn down. The tailgate area at the football stadium has been improved. The a/c unit is not working properly in the new concession stand with 3 drink boxes putting off heat. We are in the process of getting that resolved. Paving has been done in front of the batting facility. We did a lot of paving at Fort Necessity. One of the change orders is concerning Fort Necessity. The Health Dept. is making us put up railings at Fort due to 2 steps going into the gym. McMurry is waiting on equipment before work can begin at tearing down of the old Baskin School. Fort Necessity really looks good. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the Maintenance Committee.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the Finance Committee to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that in the month of July we registered 125 new students. Each student means $4,000 to the us. Since then we have registered over 200 new students to the system. There has been an increase in enrollment to Baskin, Gilbert and FPHS. The other schools are showing a loss. Our enrollment is still down from last year. Superintendent Johnson said he had a visit from Michael Faulk, Executive Director of Louisiana Association of School Superintendents. Mr. Faulk reported to Dr. Johnson that 5 area parish systems that are in really bad shape of losing students. Our enrollment is staying close to the same. The true count will be October 1st. Supt. Johnson would like to see us with an increase or at least break even. He reported that 85% of our budget is personnel. If we continue to lose students, we will need to reduce the staff. We are ending the year in the black with no deficit spending. He did report that the only year that we were in deficit spending was when the School Board gave money to Delta Community College. Our ending budget will be in the black and Mrs. Boquet will discuss this at the next meeting. Superintendent Johnson reported that what is happening in the State is Virtual Charter Schools. Parents are enrolling their students into these Virtual Charter Schools were students do their work on computer. The State is taking our MFP dollars and giving it to the Virtual Charter Schools. There are approximately 3,000 students going to these Virtual Charter Schools. The State has already cut us $100,000. Our State Superintendent and businessmen are pushing these Charter Schools. More and more parents are leaving their children at home to attend these virtual charter schools. Mr. Faulk also told Dr. Johnson that there are 15 new superintendents in the state this year. In the last 2 years there are 24 new superintendents. He said it does not look good for public schools. Board members asked if there is a possible to annex some of the neighbor parish students. Mr. Faulk did talk about the possibility of consolidating Supervisors for other parishes. The State will have to close some of these troubled parish systems. In the last 3- or 4-years Ouachita Parish has lost 400 students. When we gained 200 students 3 years ago it was a pipeline coming through the parish. Ms. Nichols asked what the teacher/pupil ratio. It is close to 20/1 ratio. Morehouse Parish had to closed 5 schools last year. He hopes our enrollment will stay pretty level. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the Finance Committee meeting.
President Kelly, Board Members and Superintendent Johnson went over each item on the agenda. The change order for WES is $20,020.00, $2500 for painting and trim work at WES and at Fort work on dumpster pad is $7696.7. The Policy Updates track state law and will be put into policy manual if approved. During Superintendent’s report Dr. Johnson reported that the football will be playing in the Jamboree at ULM Friday night. During the President’s report said there was an incident with one of the buses. President Kelly allowed parent Ms. Jackie Price to speak. She reported that her student was place on the wrong bus and was missing from his parent for 2.5 hours. She said her student should have been put on a bus and taken to a day care center. Someone place her child on his regular bus and student was take to his home. No one was at home at that time. A neighbor saw child and took him in. She does not want to see this happening again. She has been assured by school personnel that this incident will be taken care of. President Kelly allowed Ms. Blackshire, JROTC instructor to address the Board. Ms. Blackshire started by saying the JROTC program at FPHS has been placed on probation one year by the Dept. of Army. JROTC programs must have 2 certified instructors and at least 100 students enrolled. At the present time there are 45 students enrolled in JROTC. The school board has advertised for an additional instructor. Several JROTC students and parents spoke in favor of keeping the program open. President Kelly told Ms. Blackshire that all Board Members are in favor of keeping the program open. Superintendent Johnson said he was in favor of keeping the program. Enrollment will have to increase. President Kelly asked if we had a Jr. Counselor program at the high school and Superintendent said he was not aware of it. Another incident happened concerning what was called a Jr. Counselor. This incident will be looked into.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the September 3, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for September 3, 019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from August 5 and 26, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Change Order for WES and Fort Necessity School with Gentry Construction. (Johnson)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (layover) (Johnson))
(IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council, JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students and JS – Student Fees)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-08-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
9-25 1tb
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
A certain tract of land located in the West Half of Southwest Quarter (W/2 of SW/4) of Section 10, T11N, R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGIN at the Northeast corner of Section 15, T11N, R9E, and run thence South 00˚10’ West along the East boundary of said Section 15 a distance of 1800 feet; thence West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 2253 feet for a Point of Beginning at the Southeastern corner of that certain 23.7 acre tract of land acquired by Woodrow Stroud in an Act of Correction by Partition Deed with M.H. Brister as recorded in Notarial Book 140, Page 318, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and as shown by Plat attached to said Act of Correction and as filed as Plat No. 30 in Plat Book 8 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence from said Point of Beginning continue North 02˚13’ West along the Eastern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract of land, 544.29 feet; thence run South 80˚52’ West, 696.99 feet to a point on the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract in the center of said gravel road; thence run South 07˚25’ East along the center of said road and the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract, 577.85 feet to the Southwest corner of said tract; thence run North 77˚35’ East along the southern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract containing 8.76 acres, more or less.
AND
TRACT “A”
18.83 ACRE TRACT
SITUATED IN
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15 (northeast corner of Section 15), T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go in a southerly direction along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1812.5 feet; thence at right angles, go N 89˚ 50’W leaving said east boundary of Section 15 for 3969.6 feet to 5/8” iron set and the point of beginning, being the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning, go S 00˚10’39” W for 1429.09 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road; thence N 77°06’08”W along said northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road for 530.41 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence S 89˚35’56” W crossing said road for 84.40 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the westerly edge of said road, also being the southeast corner of Tract “B”; thence go along the westerly edge of Cooters Point Road and the easterly boundary of said Tract “B” N 16˚58’11” W for 67.96 feet and N 00˚20’57” W for 219.21 feet to a 5/8” iron found; thence go N 89˚59’30” W leaving said westerly edge of Cooters Point Road along the northerly boundary of said Tract “B” for 94.13 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence continue along said boundary, go N 89°59’30”W for 176.00 feet to the edge of water of Macon Bayou this date 05/15/06; thence go N 03˚01’51” E upstream along the edge of water of Macon Bayou for 438.18 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of a 5.1 acre tract; thence leaving the edge of water of said Bayou Macon, go S 89˚59’00” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 176.0 feet, more or less, to a 5/8” iron set on top bank of said Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚59’10” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the southeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N 03˚10’00” W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N03°10’00”W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 595.00 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the northeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract, also being on the northerly boundary of Cooper property; thence East along said property boundary for 403.38 feet to the point of beginning.
Within described tract contains 18.83 acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
AND
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 19th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Leasa G. Winborne Individually and
on Behalf of Turkey Creek Appraisal Services, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-44241B
Sam T. Free
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Sam T. Free and more particularly:
“Exhibit A”
All that portion of the SW ¼ of SE ¼ , Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 7 East, lying south and west of Highway #618 (formerly 209 Winnsboro-Lone Cedar Road), containing 1.5 acres more or less, together with all improvements located thereon.
AND “Exhibit B”
From the Northwest corner of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 7 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, proceed east along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road a distance of 380 feet; thence turn a right deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in an easterly direction a distance of 80 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a northerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a westerly direction parallel with the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) a distance of 80 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with a right of ingress and egress across the following described tract, to-wit:
From the Northwest corner of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 7 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, proceed east along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road a distance of 380 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence turn a right deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in an easterly direction a distance of 15 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees an proceed in a northerly direction a distance of 120 feet, more or less, to the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees a proceed in an westerly direction along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW1/4 of SE1/4) a distance of 15 feet, more or less, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 19th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Finance of America Reverse, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-46424
Barbara Wiley Gillespie A/K/A Barbara Wiley Hoffman Gillespie
(Curator: Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 11, 12 and 13 of Block 40 as shown by map of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, filed in Plat Cabinet, Slide 38B Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with improvements; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 18th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Sicily Island State Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46485
Joseph Marlon Wright and Jenna Patten Wright
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots Nos. 14, 15 and 16 in Block or Square No. 10 of the Plat of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, Lots Nos. 6, 7 and 8 of Block No. 10 of the Plat of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana; A strip of land ten feet wide, being: Ten feet (running east and west) off the South side of Lot 5, Block 10, of Plat of Gilbert, Louisiana, said ten foot strip running the entire length of Lot 5, Block 10 in an east and west direction.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46484
Joseph Marlon Wright and Hillary Marlene Parker Wright
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
An 18.5 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (E/2 of NE/4 of NE/4) of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and is more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the corner common to Section 4 & 5, T14N, R8E, and Section 32 & 33, T15N, R8E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, monument with a found 1” iron pipe in the approximate center of a Parish asphalt road know as Lee Boutwell Road; thence proceed South 01˚12’45” East, along the Easterly boundary line of Section 5, a distance of 1223.32 feet to a set ½” iron rod and the Southeast corner of the NE/4 of NE/4; thence proceed South 89˚45’24” West, partially along the Southerly boundary line of said NE/4 of NE/4, a distance of 659.00 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 01°10’06” West, a distance of 1224.51 feet to a set ½” iron rod in the approximate centerline of said Lee Boutwell Road and on the Northerly boundary line of said Section 5; thence proceed North 89˚51’43” East, along the approximate centerline of said Lee Boutwell Road and Northerly boundary line of said Section 5, a distance of 658.08 feet to the Point of Beginning.
The above described parcel of land in subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey and is depicted on a Plat of Survey [S1105582] for Terry Netherland & Catherine Nelson, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P. Anderson, PLS, #5078, dated June 15, 2012.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46482
Tyler Blake Gilmore and
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum
(Curator – E. Micah Hoggatt for
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ of NE ¼) Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46224
Alma L. Wilford
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 50’ of Lot 16 and 20’ of Lot 18, Block 3 of First Addition to Owen Place Addition to Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 22nd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-25 & 9-25
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46481
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum
(Curator – E. Micah Hoggatt)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT I
All that portion of the South One-Half of Southwest Quarter (S ½ of SW ¼) of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, lying West of the Center of Hurricane Bayou, with the center of Hurricane Bayou being the same as described for the East Boundary of that certain 85.21 acre tract of land acquired by C.J. Grayson by deed from George W. Potter, Sr. as recorded in Notarial Book 54, Page 283 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
TRACT II
Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (NW ¼ of SW ¼), Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, containing 40 acres, more or less.
Municipal Address: 523 Sanders Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295
One (1) John Deere Tractor, Model # 4755 VIN#RW4755P003239
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46479
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
#1 A strip of land described as beginning at the SE Corner of the SW ¼ of Section 26, and run thence south along the Half Section line of Section 35, a distance of 293 and 1/3 yards; thence West to the boundary line between the East Half and West Half of the NE ¼ of Section 34; thence North a distance of 293 and 1/3 yards to the boundary line between Section 34 and 37; thence West to the POB, containing 80 acres more or less, all in Township 12 North, Range 6 East. (Encompassing approximately 80 Acres)
#2 S ½ of SW ¼ of SW ¼ Section 26, Township 12 North, Range 6 East and the S ½ of SE ¼ of SE ¼ Section 27, Township 12 North, Range 6 East (Encompassing approximately 40 Acres)
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46480
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore and
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Gilmore
(Curator- E. Micah Hoggatt for Unopened
Succession of Huey Pierce Crum)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
The East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E ½ of SE ¼) Section 15, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, containing 80 acres and lying and being in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
and
The South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, containing 80 acres together with the small frame residence situated thereon.
The Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 15; and the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, all being in Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana containing 120 acres.
Less and Except: The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ of NE ¼) Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-25 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Citizens Progressive Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46534
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 2.63 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the SW/4 of the NE/4 of Section 2, T14N, R7E, of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and is more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the E/2 of the SW/4 of the NE/4 of Section 2, T14N, R7E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, monumented with a found 1” iron pipe; thence proceed South 01°11’54” East, a distance of 805 feet to a found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 89°25’41” East, a distance of 297.50 feet to a point in the centerline of a drainage canal, from which a set ½” iron rod bears South 18°37’13” East, a distance of 74.70 feet and said point being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89°25’41” East, a distance of 180.99 feet to found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 71°51’22” East, a distance of 75.71 feet to a found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 51°48’17” East, a distance of 102.37 feet to a found ½” iron pipe in a 36” stump; thence proceed South 02°23’29” East, partially along a wire fence, a distance of 316.55 feet to a point, from which a set ½” iron rod bears North 89°59’07” West, a distance of 41.30 feet; thence proceed North 89°59’07” West a distance of 276.27 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 07°50’08” West a distance of 337.07 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 18°37’13” West, a distance of 74.70 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described parcel of land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements, servitudes either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey [S111232] for Jackie Gilmore, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveyors, LLC, Bradford P. Anderson, PLS #5078, dated November 12, 2012.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
State of Louisiana
V. DOCKET NO 2011-621F (C) & 36202C
Patricia A Bell
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Fiera Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Patricia A Bell, and more particularly:
A 0.5533 Acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 9 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the corner common to Section 19, 20, 29 & 30, Township 15 North, Range 9 East; thence, proceed N 00°30’23” W, along the Westerly boundary line of said Section 20, a distance of 125.51 feet to a point; thence proceed N 90°00;00” E, a distance of 187.34 feet to a set cotton picker spindle on the apparent Easterly right-of-way of Louisiana Highway No. 17 and the approximate centerline of Louisiana Highway No. 861 being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence, proceed N 32°29’00” E, along the apparent Easterly right-of-way of said Louisiana Highway No. 17, a distance of 210.58 feet to a set ½” iron rod, thence proceed S 59°58’41” E, a distance of 169.44 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceed S 07°59’04” E, a distance of 46.49 feet to a set cotton picker spindle in the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No 861; thence, proceed S 80°01’39” W, along the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No. 861, a distance of 270.35 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
The above described parcel o land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey (S126619) for Jonathan Wagner, Assistant Attorney General, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P Anderson, PLS #5078, dated March 18, 2019.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-28
mmm
Town of Wisner
Regular Council Meeting
The Town of Wisner Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, Thomas Lemle, Clerk Courtney Tannehill, Attorney Tab Singer, and guest.
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor Marc McCarty called the meeting procedures to order.
Prayer and Pledge: Thomas Lemle led the opening prayer. Elliot Britt led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approval of Minutes: Nettie Brown moved, seconded by Thomas Lemle to accept August minutes as presented. Motion carried.
Financial Reports: Discussion held. Motion made by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Roger Hilliard to approve financial expenditures as presented. Motion carried.
Fire Report – Chief David Wallace stated the WVFD is running smoothly. Burn ban in Franklin Parish.
Police Report – Chief Billy Beach read the police report.
Public Works – Report given by Randell Griggs.
Citizen Participation: Daniel Cole acknowledged his candidacy for State Senate and Chase Womack acknowledged his father, Glen Womack, candidacy for State Senate.
Old Business:
Ord 3 of 2019: Nettie Brown motioned, Thomas Lemle seconded to close regular meeting and go into public hearing. Motion carried. Nettie Brown motioned, Roger Hilliard seconded to close public hearing and re-open regular meeting. Motion carried. Ordinance read by Jo Caldwell. Motion by Jo Caldwell, seconded by Nettie Brown to adopt Ordinance 3 of 2019. Motion carried. Yeas: 5 Nays: 0 Absent: 0
Car Bids - Bid read by Nettie Brown. Council rejected bid. Town will accept bids for another month.
Junk Cars – Attorney Tab Singer present to offer insight on removing abandoned vehicles and trash in yards. A letter will be mailed to problematic areas within the city limits. Town council will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm to further discuss the matter.
New Business:
Internet - Mr. Donnel with Rural Wireless Network would like to use the water tower to install internet services. Mayor asked Mr. Donnel to submit paperwork to Attorney Singer.
Trenton St. – Mayor McCarty referred to Trenton St. in West Monroe and Crowley for restrictions about future businesses on Natchez St. Jo Caldwell updated Council about her meeting with Kelsey McCreary.
Fall Cleanup – Community Clean-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019. All local residents are encouraged to participate.
Adjournment: Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Nettie Brown seconded. Meeting adjourned.
9-25 1tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.