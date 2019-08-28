N O T I C E
Out of an abundance of caution, and pursuant to Article IV, Section 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution and Entergy Louisiana, LLC (“ELL’s), Formula Rate Plan (“FRP”) authorized by the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) notice is hereby given that on May 31, 2019, ELL, a public utility providing retail electric and gas service throughout the State of Louisiana, filed with the its Rider Schedule FRP-1 Evaluation Report and Workpapers for Test Year 2018. That original filing reflects an earned return on common equity (“EROE”) for the 2018 Evaluation Period/Test Year of 10.61%. As such, a Base Rider FRP Revenue decrease of $8.9 million is required. While Base Rider FRP Revenue will decrease as a result of this filing, overall FRP Revenues will increase by approximately $118.7 million.
Subsequently, on August 19, 2019, ELL submitted a compliance update consisting of a revised Evaluation Report and Work papers that include: (1) a correction to Legacy FRP Revenues to reflect the increase of Legacy EGSL-L Additional Capacity Revenue in the amount of $1.952 million (see HSPM AJ26.8 (attached)); and (2) an increase to the Transmission Recovery Mechanism (“TRM”) to reflect total capital additions of $319,339,593 (see AJ30)(Revised TRM Revenue Requirement $33,634,997; Original Filed TRM Revenue Requirement $31,601,854; True-up Amount $2,030,143.)
Subject to final LPSC review, the resulting FRP factors to be applied to the respective ELL rate classes (including Legacy ELL and Legacy EGSL rate classes) effective for customer bills rendered on and after the first billing cycle of September 2019, are as follows:
Except for those rate schedules excluded under ELL Rider Schedule FRP-1, the required FRP factor of 42.2062% is to be applied to each of Legacy ELL’s rate classes and the required FRP factor of 42.2900% is to be applied to each of Legacy EGSL’s rate classes, both effective for monthly customer bills rendered on and after the first billing cycle of September 2019.
It is estimated that the proposed adjustment in rates will have the following effects upon applicable Legacy ELL customers’ typical monthly bills: for a Residential customer using 1,000 kWh the bill would change by approximately ($2.08), from $97.61 to $99.69; for a Small General Service customer using 50 kW and 12,500 kWh the bill would change by approximately $28.50, from $1,308.80 to $1,337.30; for a Large General Service customer using 1,000 kW and 500,000 kWh the bill would change by approximately $645.68, from $34,989.97 to $35,635.65.
It is estimated that the proposed adjustment in rates will have the following effects upon applicable Legacy EGSL customers’ typical monthly bills: for a Residential customer using 1,000 kWh the bill would change by approximately $3.99, from $91.61 to $95.60; for a Small General Service customer using 5000 kWh the bill would change by approximately $24.75, from $537.55 to $562.30; for a Large General Service customer using 500 kW and 255,500 kWh the bill would change by approximately $618.92, from $16,137.01 to $17,353.93.
ELL’s filing still seeks authorization to combine the residential rates for Legacy ELL and Legacy EGSL customers. ELL anticipates that the proposed changes would not take effect until September 2020.
For questions and comments regarding ELL’s filing, please call the LPSC toll free at (800) 256-2397. Additionally, the filing, including its attachments may be viewed in the Records Division of the LPSC at the following address:
Records Division
602 N. 5th Street, 12th Floor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
Telephone: (225) 342-3157
ENTERGY LOUISIANA, LLC
VILLAGE OF GILBERT, LOUISIANA
ORDINANCE NO. 360
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING NEW WATER and SEWER RATES:
BE IT ORDAINED, by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, convened in regular session on the 9th day of MAY, 2019 to establish new water and sewer rates for the Village of Gilbert.
SECTION 1.
(1) RESIDENTIAL:
WATER RATES:
$25.00 Minimum rate for the first 2,000 gallons.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$20.00 Minimum rate first 2,000 gallons of water used.
$8.00 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,0000 of water used.
(2) SMALL BUSINESS:
WATER RATES:
$40.00 Minimum rate for first 2,000 gallons of water used.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$44.00 Minimum rate for first 2,000 gallons of water used
$8.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 gallons of water used.
(3) COMMERCIAL RATES:
WATER RATES:
$60.00 Minimum rate for first 5,000 gallons of water used.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 5,000 gallons of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$52.00 Minimum rate for first 5,000 gallons of water used.
$8.50 per 1,000 gallons for all over 5,000 gallons of water used.
(4) SEWER ONLY RATES:
$25.00 per month.
SECTION 2. The rates for water will be effective on the SEPTEMBER, 2019 billing cycle.
The budgetary process each year will review the water, and sewer rates and will increase rated by one to ten (1% to 10%) as determined through the budgetary process.
SECTION 3. Any Ordinance or parts of Ordinance in conflict with this Ordinance, to the extent of that conflict. are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Said Ordinance having been introduced on the 9th day of May 2019, notice of public hearing having been published, said public hearing having been held, the title having been read and the Ordinance Considered, on a motion made by Christine Ezell, and Seconded by Randy Lloyd to adopt Ordinance No. 360, a recorded vote was taken and the following results were had:
YEAS: 3 NAYS: 0 ABSENT: 0
Mike Stephens, Mayor Diane Parker, LMMC
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
A certain tract of land located in the West Half of Southwest Quarter (W/2 of SW/4) of Section 10, T11N, R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows: BEGIN at the Northeast corner of Section 15, T11N, R9E, and run thence South 00˚10’ West along the East boundary of said Section 15 a distance of 1800 feet; thence West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 4129 feet; thence North 02˚13’ West, 2253 feet for a Point of Beginning at the Southeastern corner of that certain 23.7 acre tract of land acquired by Woodrow Stroud in an Act of Correction by Partition Deed with M.H. Brister as recorded in Notarial Book 140, Page 318, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and as shown by Plat attached to said Act of Correction and as filed as Plat No. 30 in Plat Book 8 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence from said Point of Beginning continue North 02˚13’ West along the Eastern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract of land, 544.29 feet; thence run South 80˚52’ West, 696.99 feet to a point on the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract in the center of said gravel road; thence run South 07˚25’ East along the center of said road and the western boundary of said 23.7 acre tract, 577.85 feet to the Southwest corner of said tract; thence run North 77˚35’ East along the southern boundary of said 23.7 acre tract containing 8.76 acres, more or less.
AND
TRACT “A”
18.83 ACRE TRACT
SITUATED IN
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15 (northeast corner of Section 15), T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go in a southerly direction along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1812.5 feet; thence at right angles, go N 89˚ 50’W leaving said east boundary of Section 15 for 3969.6 feet to 5/8” iron set and the point of beginning, being the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning, go S 00˚10’39” W for 1429.09 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road; thence N 77°06’08”W along said northerly edge of Cooters Point Public Road for 530.41 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence S 89˚35’56” W crossing said road for 84.40 feet to a 5/8” iron set on the westerly edge of said road, also being the southeast corner of Tract “B”; thence go along the westerly edge of Cooters Point Road and the easterly boundary of said Tract “B” N 16˚58’11” W for 67.96 feet and N 00˚20’57” W for 219.21 feet to a 5/8” iron found; thence go N 89˚59’30” W leaving said westerly edge of Cooters Point Road along the northerly boundary of said Tract “B” for 94.13 feet to a 5/8” iron set; thence continue along said boundary, go N 89°59’30”W for 176.00 feet to the edge of water of Macon Bayou this date 05/15/06; thence go N 03˚01’51” E upstream along the edge of water of Macon Bayou for 438.18 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of a 5.1 acre tract; thence leaving the edge of water of said Bayou Macon, go S 89˚59’00” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 176.0 feet, more or less, to a 5/8” iron set on top bank of said Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚59’10” E along the south boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the southeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N 03˚10’00” W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract; thence N03°10’00”W along the east boundary of said 5.1 acre tract for 595.00 feet to a 5/8” iron set at the northeast corner of said 5.1 acre tract, also being on the northerly boundary of Cooper property; thence East along said property boundary for 403.38 feet to the point of beginning.
Within described tract contains 18.83 acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
AND
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 19th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Leasa G. Winborne Individually and
on Behalf of Turkey Creek Appraisal Services, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-44241B
Sam T. Free
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Sam T. Free and more particularly:
“Exhibit A”
All that portion of the SW ¼ of SE ¼ , Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 7 East, lying south and west of Highway #618 (formerly 209 Winnsboro-Lone Cedar Road), containing 1.5 acres more or less, together with all improvements located thereon.
AND “Exhibit B”
From the Northwest corner of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 7 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, proceed east along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road a distance of 380 feet; thence turn a right deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in an easterly direction a distance of 80 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a northerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a westerly direction parallel with the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) a distance of 80 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with a right of ingress and egress across the following described tract, to-wit:
From the Northwest corner of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 7 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, proceed east along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road a distance of 380 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence turn a right deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in a southerly direction a distance of 120 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees and proceed in an easterly direction a distance of 15 feet; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees an proceed in a northerly direction a distance of 120 feet, more or less, to the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) and the south right-of-way of James Thomas Road; thence turn a left deflection angle of 90 degrees a proceed in an westerly direction along the north boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW1/4 of SE1/4) a distance of 15 feet, more or less, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 19th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Finance of America Reverse, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-46424
Barbara Wiley Gillespie A/K/A Barbara Wiley Hoffman Gillespie
(Curator: Michael E. Kramer)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 11, 12 and 13 of Block 40 as shown by map of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, filed in Plat Cabinet, Slide 38B Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with improvements; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 18th day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
BID ADVERTISEMENT
TOWN OF WISNER (herein referred to as the “Owner”)
Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Wisner” will be received by the Owner for:
2006 MERCURY SEDAN
• CAR WILL BE SOLD AS IS
• NO WARRANTY
Proposals shall be addressed to the Town of Wisner, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 9530 Natchez St., or mailed to P.O. Drawer 290, Wisner, Louisiana, no later than 4:00 p.m., on the 12th day of September, 2019. Sealed bids to be marked, “Sealed Bid—Town of Wisner,”
Any bid received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of September, 2019, at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner, Louisiana.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause;
The successful bidder shall pick-up vehicle within five (5) days of receipt of acceptance,
And remove from town property.
Any persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations must contact the Town of Wisner no later than seven (7) days prior to bid opening.
The Town of Wisner is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Marc McCarty, Mayor
Town of Wisner
P.O. Drawer 290
Wisner, LA 71378
(318) 724-6568
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any heir of HUEY PIERCE CRUM, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 367-5252.
8-28 1tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Sicily Island State Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46485
Joseph Marlon Wright and Jenna Patten Wright
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots Nos. 14, 15 and 16 in Block or Square No. 10 of the Plat of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana, Lots Nos. 6, 7 and 8 of Block No. 10 of the Plat of the Town of Gilbert, Louisiana; A strip of land ten feet wide, being: Ten feet (running east and west) off the South side of Lot 5, Block 10, of Plat of Gilbert, Louisiana, said ten foot strip running the entire length of Lot 5, Block 10 in an east and west direction.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46484
Joseph Marlon Wright and Hillary Marlene Parker Wright
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
An 18.5 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (E/2 of NE/4 of NE/4) of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and is more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the corner common to Section 4 & 5, T14N, R8E, and Section 32 & 33, T15N, R8E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, monument with a found 1” iron pipe in the approximate center of a Parish asphalt road know as Lee Boutwell Road; thence proceed South 01˚12’45” East, along the Easterly boundary line of Section 5, a distance of 1223.32 feet to a set ½” iron rod and the Southeast corner of the NE/4 of NE/4; thence proceed South 89˚45’24” West, partially along the Southerly boundary line of said NE/4 of NE/4, a distance of 659.00 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 01°10’06” West, a distance of 1224.51 feet to a set ½” iron rod in the approximate centerline of said Lee Boutwell Road and on the Northerly boundary line of said Section 5; thence proceed North 89˚51’43” East, along the approximate centerline of said Lee Boutwell Road and Northerly boundary line of said Section 5, a distance of 658.08 feet to the Point of Beginning.
The above described parcel of land in subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey and is depicted on a Plat of Survey [S1105582] for Terry Netherland & Catherine Nelson, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P. Anderson, PLS, #5078, dated June 15, 2012.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46482
Tyler Blake Gilmore and
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum
(Curator – E. Micah Hoggatt for
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ of NE ¼) Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46224
Alma L. Wilford
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 50’ of Lot 16 and 20’ of Lot 18, Block 3 of First Addition to Owen Place Addition to Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 22nd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-25 & 9-25
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46481
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Crum
(Curator – E. Micah Hoggatt)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT I
All that portion of the South One-Half of Southwest Quarter (S ½ of SW ¼) of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, lying West of the Center of Hurricane Bayou, with the center of Hurricane Bayou being the same as described for the East Boundary of that certain 85.21 acre tract of land acquired by C.J. Grayson by deed from George W. Potter, Sr. as recorded in Notarial Book 54, Page 283 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
TRACT II
Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (NW ¼ of SW ¼), Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, containing 40 acres, more or less.
Municipal Address: 523 Sanders Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295
One (1) John Deere Tractor, Model # 4755 VIN#RW4755P003239
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46479
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
#1 A strip of land described as beginning at the SE Corner of the SW ¼ of Section 26, and run thence south along the Half Section line of Section 35, a distance of 293 and 1/3 yards; thence West to the boundary line between the East Half and West Half of the NE ¼ of Section 34; thence North a distance of 293 and 1/3 yards to the boundary line between Section 34 and 37; thence West to the POB, containing 80 acres more or less, all in Township 12 North, Range 6 East. (Encompassing approximately 80 Acres)
#2 S ½ of SW ¼ of SW ¼ Section 26, Township 12 North, Range 6 East and the S ½ of SE ¼ of SE ¼ Section 27, Township 12 North, Range 6 East (Encompassing approximately 40 Acres)
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46480
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore and
Unopened Succession of Huey Pierce Gilmore
(Curator- E. Micah Hoggatt for Unopened
Succession of Huey Pierce Crum)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
The East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E ½ of SE ¼) Section 15, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, containing 80 acres and lying and being in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
and
The South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, containing 80 acres together with the small frame residence situated thereon.
The Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 15; and the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, all being in Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana containing 120 acres.
Less and Except: The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ of NE ¼) Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 6 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-25 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Citizens Progressive Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46534
Jacquelin Crum Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 2.63 acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the SW/4 of the NE/4 of Section 2, T14N, R7E, of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and is more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the E/2 of the SW/4 of the NE/4 of Section 2, T14N, R7E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, monumented with a found 1” iron pipe; thence proceed South 01°11’54” East, a distance of 805 feet to a found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 89°25’41” East, a distance of 297.50 feet to a point in the centerline of a drainage canal, from which a set ½” iron rod bears South 18°37’13” East, a distance of 74.70 feet and said point being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89°25’41” East, a distance of 180.99 feet to found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 71°51’22” East, a distance of 75.71 feet to a found ½” iron pipe; thence proceed South 51°48’17” East, a distance of 102.37 feet to a found ½” iron pipe in a 36” stump; thence proceed South 02°23’29” East, partially along a wire fence, a distance of 316.55 feet to a point, from which a set ½” iron rod bears North 89°59’07” West, a distance of 41.30 feet; thence proceed North 89°59’07” West a distance of 276.27 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 07°50’08” West a distance of 337.07 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence proceed North 18°37’13” West, a distance of 74.70 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described parcel of land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements, servitudes either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey [S111232] for Jackie Gilmore, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveyors, LLC, Bradford P. Anderson, PLS #5078, dated November 12, 2012.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-25 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
State of Louisiana
V. DOCKET NO 2011-621F (C) & 36202C
Patricia A Bell
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Fiera Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Patricia A Bell, and more particularly:
A 0.5533 Acre, more or less, parcel of land situated in the Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 9 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the corner common to Section 19, 20, 29 & 30, Township 15 North, Range 9 East; thence, proceed N 00°30’23” W, along the Westerly boundary line of said Section 20, a distance of 125.51 feet to a point; thence proceed N 90°00;00” E, a distance of 187.34 feet to a set cotton picker spindle on the apparent Easterly right-of-way of Louisiana Highway No. 17 and the approximate centerline of Louisiana Highway No. 861 being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence, proceed N 32°29’00” E, along the apparent Easterly right-of-way of said Louisiana Highway No. 17, a distance of 210.58 feet to a set ½” iron rod, thence proceed S 59°58’41” E, a distance of 169.44 feet to a set ½” iron rod; thence, proceed S 07°59’04” E, a distance of 46.49 feet to a set cotton picker spindle in the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No 861; thence, proceed S 80°01’39” W, along the approximate centerline of said Louisiana Highway No. 861, a distance of 270.35 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
The above described parcel o land is subject to any rights-of-way, easements or servitudes, either of record or of use and is based on a Property Boundary Survey (S126619) for Jonathan Wagner, Assistant Attorney General, performed and prepared by Anderson Land Surveying, LLC, Bradford P Anderson, PLS #5078, dated March 18, 2019.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 23rd day of August, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
8-28 & 9-28
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS for the SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL, will be received by the FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY, at the JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET WINNSBORO, LA 71295, UNTIL 2:00 P.M., local time, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
The Contract Documents, consisting of ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS, INSTRUCTION TO PROPONENTS, CONTRACTS & GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS AND ANY ADDENDA, may be examined at the following location:
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
6558 MAIN STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Phone: (318) 435-9429
Copies of the Documents may be obtained at the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office located at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, La 71295 upon payment of $100.00 for each set. The Contractor must pay shipping costs.
This Contract shall collect and dispose of solid waste in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
8-28, 9-4, 9-11 3TB
Town of Wisner
Regular Council Meeting
The Town of Wisner Board of Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at Wisner Town Hall. Mayor McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order at approximately 6:30 P.M. with the following present: Alderman Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard and Thomas Lemle, Clerk Courtney Tannehill, and guest. Absent was Alderman Elliot Britt.
Prayer and Pledge: Prayer led by Nettie Brown and the Pledge of Allegiance by Jo Caldwell.
Minutes: Thomas Lemle moved, seconded by Roger Hilliard to accept July minutes as presented. Motion carried.
Finances: Discussion held. Motion made by Nettie Brown, seconded by Thomas Lemle to approve financial expenditures as presented. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Chief Wallace read fire report. PIAL rating improved from a 7 to 6.
Police Report: Chief Beach gave activity report, stated ATV laws will be strictly enforced, and suggested council place surplus car up for bid.
Public Works: Report read by Mayor McCarty.
Citizen Participation: Kevin Bates acknowledged his candidacy for State Rep. Steve Johnson expressed her gratitude for invitation to LMA Convention. Ken McManus offered insight on grant matching. Mrs. Brown questioned enforcement of lawn ordinance.
Old Business: New tables to be purchased for Community Center.
New Business: Introduce Ordinance No. 3 of 2019 – Closing a portion of Brown Street. A public hearing will be held on September 12th at 6:30 P.M. at Wisner Town Hall to consider adopting this ordinance.
Adjournment-With no further business, Jo Caldwell motioned to adjourn. Thomas Lemle seconded.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Courtney Tannehill, Clerk
8-28 1tb
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of MICHELLE ANN KEELAN pleases contuse the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295. (318) 435-7525.
8-28, 9-4 2tp
