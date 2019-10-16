Winnsboro, Louisiana
September 3, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, September 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks.
Ms. Mia Dunn was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO ADD ITEM TO AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to add item III. Recognition of Visitors A. E. Suzanne Delhoste, JAG recognition to the agenda. This must be done with a unanimous vote.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the September 3, 2019 regular meeting as amended.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for September 3, 2 019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from August 5 and 26, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. E. Suzanne Delhoste, JAG Recognition
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on change order for WES and Fort Necessity with Gentry Construction. (Johnson)
B. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates – (layover) (Johnson)
(IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council, JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students, JS – Student Fees)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM AUGUST 5 AND 26, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the August 5 and 26, 2019 meeting.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nicho
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – E. Suzanne Delhoste, JAG Recognition
Dr. Lanny Johnson wanted to recognize Ms. Suzanne Delhoste for her accomplishment in the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) Program. Ms. Delhoste has been awarded a State of Louisiana and a National award for her exemplifying the terms, “professional caring teacher”.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON CHANGE ORDER FOR WES AND FORT NECESSITY SCHOOL WITH GENTRY CONSTRUCTION
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the change order for WES at a cost of $20,020.00 for added receptacles, additional painting at Head Start and office and adding additional acoustical ceiling. For Fort Necessity School change order is for $7696.70 for grinder pump for dumpster pad.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATES
The Policy Updates are IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council, JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students, JS – Student Fees. Superintendent Johnson said that to look at these policies they look very innocent but they do involve a lot of work. We do have to name an Advisory Council by December. This council can be of anyone of the Board’s choosing. It has to contain parents, teachers. The Behavior Health Services is where we let outside people come into our schools and council with out students. This can be a problem because they are taking the student out of their core classes. We let Ms. Flora Cooper handle most of the outside services on who can and cannot come into our schools. Then the Student Fees is a cry in the Leg. That some schools were charging to high a fee or to many fees. Now we have to come up with a Student Fee chart on what we charge students and let the Board approve it. We always try to watch how much and what type of supplies the teachers ask the students to bring. We have a lot of money in Title 1 for supplies. There is not reason to charge our parents a lot for these types of supplies. These policies will have to layover for 30 days before approval.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Lanny Johnson reported to the Board that we have a lot of resources to spend on our students. We are going to purchase textbooks, curriculum materials. I am looking to see about purchasing Chrome Books for our students. Some systems have bought all their student a Chrome Book. You can test on students on the Chrome Book. Last week we had monitors from SDE for Title I and II. Baskin and FPHS had no findings. In the Board’s packet there is a letter from Michael Faulk, Executive Director of LASS concerning a State app for “Panic Button”. This is where if teacher or school personnel can put on their phone and if a teacher sees something going down that should not be, they can push that button and it calls 911. The problem with this is that a lot of our schools do not have good cell phone service. We have placed “In God we Trust” posters in our schools. They have been sent to our schools. We are putting new telephone system in all of our schools. Mrs. Nichols asked about the pipeline. We have not heard anything else. The pipeline is coming and last time it came through Franklin Parish we gained 200 students. Superintendent Johnson updated the Board on enrollment. Right now, we are down 50 students. Now this is after registering over 200 students this summer. Now remember that one student is approximately $4000 in MFP cost. Our School Performance Scores will be out in October. He said last year we had 5 – “Cs” and 1 – “D” school. He is feels that like we will have one “B” school, 3 “C” schools and one “D” school.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly said he still did not believe about the behavioral problem at FPHS concerning a student being allowed to check out another student. Superintendent Johnson said he had checked out this story and there is a lot more to it than was led to believe. Ms. Cooper was involved in this and there is a lot more facts. The students were telling a lot of falsehood to this story. Now if we discipline a student it is all our fault. It is very seldom that the parent takes the side of the teacher. President Kelly was still being asked about Jr. High football team. Superintendent Johnson told the football coach that under no circumstance allow a student not enrolled in Franklin Parish public schools to play on the team. Our insurance covers our students. We have addressed high school student athletics on transferring back and forth from school to school. This was not address on the Jr. High level.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – September 3, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Arnold, Tammy Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace A. Parks 09.03.19
Bouligny, Courtney WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace A. Martin 09.03.19
Hudson, Eva WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace S. Fairley 09.03.19
Jones, Candy Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Jones, Georgia WES Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Lemonier, Doris Baskin Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Lewis, Jasmine WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Downs 09.03.19
Neal, Ola FPHS Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Parker, Sandra Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Shaw, Rose FPHS Teacher 08.15.19Replace G. Guillaume 09.03.19
Shirley, James Crowville Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Shirley, Terri WES Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Taylor, Katherine Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Butler 09.03.19
Thomas, Sharon Fort Teacher 08.15.19 Retiree re-hire 09.03.19
Thompson, Rusty WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace P. Williams (sub) 09.03.19
White, Tyra WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace Z. Dorsey 09.03.19
Williams, Tamesha WES Teacher 08.15.19 Replace M. White 09.03.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Beam, Justin Baskin Teacher 08.20.19 Position eliminated 09.03.19
Blanson, Jolynn WES Teacher 08.14.19 Non-certified 09.03.19
Guillaume, Gerline FPHS Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 09.03.19
Martin, Alona WES Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation 09.03.19
McCarthy, Sherasiea WES Teacher 08.14.19 Relocation out of state 09.03.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bland, Mary K FPHS to FPHS Tech Coor.(10 mon )08.05.19 Replace J. Purvis 09.03.19
Wiggers, Alex Gilbert to FPHS Student Serv.08.05.19 Replace B. Rogers 09.03.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Hires
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Allen, Brenestine WES Bus Dr. 08.19.19 Replace I. Blunt 09.03.19
Huff, Elizabeth D Gilbert Para 08.15.19 Replace T. Daves 09.03.19
Perry, Barbara Gilbert Caft. Tech 08.15.19 Replace d/d sub. 09.03.19
West, Marla Crowville Bus Dr. 08.19.19 Replace R. Henderson 09.03.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Hollis, Shanetra Gilbert Caft. Tech 08.14.19 Resigned 09.03.19
Plater, Yolanda S WES Caft. Tech 08.14.19 Other employment 09.03.19
Powell, Patricia WES School Clerk 08.09.19 Other employment 09.03.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Davis, Rosalyn Gilbert to WES Caft. Tech 08.15.19 Replace open position 09.03.19
D/D Substitutes
Beginning with the 2016-17 school year, “long-term” day to day substitute teachers MUST have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or institution to receive “long-term” day to day substitute pay. (The universities or institutions must be accredited by one of the recognized organizations to be accepted in Louisiana. Recognized regional accrediting organizations are: MSA, NWCCU, NCA, NEASC-CIHE, SACS, WASC-ACCJC & WASC-ACSCU
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Poland, Kaylynn Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Butler 09.03.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
September 30, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis,
Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All board members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the Maintenance Committee to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that Bo Davis retired. His position will be advertised. Supt. Johnson reported on the old Baskin School. We received3 quotes to demolish the old building. Kevin McMurry was the low quote at $75,000.00. DEQ shows up and we are going to bury the debris on-site. We must get an approval from DEQ to demolish the building. In the meantime, Kevin McMurry dug a pit to bury the debris. This project has been put on hold until we get the permit giving up permission to bury the debris. The building has been clear of any asbestos. A group of Baskin citizens is trying to get enough money to restore this building. The School Board put in tax issue several years ago to restore the building but the tax issue failed at Baskin and parish-wide. The building is it is 75 ft. side of the gym and 75 ft. from the front of the school. The School Board does not need this building for classrooms. It has been sitting on the school campus for 15 years just falling in. The Baskin group wants to restore it. We have building all over the parish that need to come down. This groups want to come before the Board to present their case for the school. They will try to get grants. The only thing I have seen from grants are small amount of money. In 2006 or 2007 Ms. Wilson received a $30,000 grant to repair the roof and the school board gave $17,000. This would not complete the roofing job so the company patched the roof. Since then it has been leaking and the building is falling down. The Baskin Group will ask to give them until next summer to raise money for the renovation. If the building has been in another location, we would have sold the building or entered into a Cooperative Endeavor with someone like we did with Ward III School. We have signed a contract with McMurry for $75,000.00 and we signed it in good faith that the building will come down. McMurry has dug a pit to put the debris in. The pit will have to be filled in if the demo of building is not down. When we received the money for the roof from the historical society we had to wait 10 years before we could tear down the building and we did wait. McMurry will have to be paid for the work he has already done. Supt. Johnson did not know when the permit will come in or how long the permit will be good for. Board Members asked about the length of time for the permit and contract. Board members were questioned the reason for the Baskin Group waiting so long before coming forward wanting to do anything to the building. The building is a safety hazard. The other problem is who will be responsible for the upkeep of maintenance if the building is restored. There have been old schools all over the parish that has been torn down and some that needs torn down now. The building is coming down to a close. We still have a couple of projects to start on the band room and gym. These should be starting soon. The WES and Fort Necessity School projects are just about complete. The architects are coming up with a punch list to finish out these projects. Hopefully in a couple of months all should be complete. We did this work of renovation in a couple of years. This tax was for 10 years, it was 14 mils and a ½ cent sales tax and that will be paid off in about 7 years. This could be renewed and use for pay increases. The only about pay raises it is forever. This tax is not. Ms. Nichols asked if instead of a pay increase could the teachers get it as a stipend. Once it becomes a pay raise the employees pay retirement and hospitalization. We do pay a couple of stipends a year and we do take retirement and taxes out. It would be better as a pay raise. This tax brings in a couple of million a year. Superintendent Johnson reported to the Board that they are required to have 6 hours of in-service a year. The Board will meet one hours before a meeting to their La. Ethics in-service. Then another hour before a meeting for Board to hear about the operations of the School Board Office. Then Board attorney Jon Guice will give members a 4-hour in-service. Supt. Johnson does not know of another system that does I like this. Normally Board Members are on their own to get these in-service hours. These sessions must be approved by the LSBA. Most Board Members get their in-service hours through the LSBA meetings. On October 28, 2019 the Board will meet at 4:00 p.m. to do their ethics training hour. On November 4, 2019 we will meet at 4:00 p.m. to have the 1-hour in-service on school board operations then on Thursday, November 21st, Jon Guice will present the in-service from 5 to 9 p.m. We have a cooperative agreement with E. H. Emfinger for Ward III School. Some how someone was bull dozed a part of the school and it was reported to DEQ and they came and said we have to remove the asbestos. We have a quote from Altec to remove the asbestos at a cost of $54,000. They also present us with a quote for $114,000 to do the whole building. This would include the asbestos abatement and the demolishing of the rest of Ward III School except for the part that is in the cooperative agreement with Mr. Emfinger. This will level the school for $114,000 or just abatement it for $54,000. This will be put on the agenda for the Board to decided on what they would like to be done. It is a lot of money but all the asbestos will be gone and torn down to the slab. We have to do the $54,000 to abate the asbestos. Mr. Danny Davis asked about the Gilbert School parking lot. He said there is a drainage problem. He would like to see the new parking lot overlaid. We did put in a
concrete parking lot earlier. Then when we purchased the other lot for parking gray rock was put down. Mr. Davis said that during a hard rain water pools at the bus loading spot. Dirt work needs to be done at Crowville and Gilbert. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson asked about making a parking lot in front of the WES campus. A new parking was put in on that campus behind the gym. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the Maintenance Committee.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the Finance Committee to order. Mrs. Boquet said in the Board Members packet the ending budget. The most important part of this budget is the Gen. Fund column the 4th number from bottom. This is how we ended the year. We ended with a positive balance of approx. $500,000. We received a request from FEMA want some money returned $27,000. Then received a check from FEMA for $25,000 after we sent them more documentation. We are clear with FEMA. We received $200,000 from Medicaid reimbursement. This reimb. covered years 2016, 2017 and 2018 school year. Ms. Boquet is noticing an increase in utility bills, maintenance of these building and an increase in insurance on the buildings. We will be getting an additional amount from MFP for salary increase. She gave Board members information about the pay raise in their packet. We still have some of the lowest paid teachers in the state. What is not include in the salary schedule is that every teacher gets $2300 from sales tax added into their salary. Teacher stipends are not included into the salary schedule. This is how we ended the year and she thinks we did well. A lot of parishes are not doing as well. Supt. Johnson reported we will lose about 50 students this year. He feels like surrounding parish will also loose students. We registered over 200 new students this summer and we are still 50 students down. He has a principal’s meeting and asked them to check with the secretaries to see if the enrollment figures are correct for their school. This means we must have lost over 300 students. We only count students in grades K-12. Mrs. Boquet that this a Leg. Auditor requirement to report the revenue and expenditure’s report to the Board. She gave them the July figures again because the budget figures were not in there the first time. They are in there now. She gave them a cart of comparison of the end of the year budget. This chart has a three-year comparison. Then she gave them a comparison of month of August for 3 years. She invited Board Members to come to her office with any questions because it is easier to access all the information. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson asked about if we had anyone on staff that can assist in looking for grants. Supt. Johnson said that the auditors just left. They were here a couple of weeks. They look at teacher certification, sales tax. The auditors will give Board a report in December or January. Every year we try to give a November stipend to teachers and support. This is not a rule. This is a one-time bonus. The School Board has a renewal tax on May 9th. We have to start the paper work in December. This tax brings in about $1.2 million. This a 10-year tax for operations and maintenance. We never have had a problem with a renewal tax. The way the tax is written governs the way it can be used. The ½ cent sales tax is only used for capital outlay. Supt. Johnson announced to the Board that he is resigning at the end of the year. His resignation is effective January 6, 2020. He gave to the Board a list of guidelines to follow in hiring a new superintendent. By law you have to advertise form 3 weeks and they have to be a week apart. We have to advertise in a bigger paper. Then you have to wait 30 days. The time line given to the Board was drawn up by the Board attorney Jon Guice. Supt. Johnson told members by law they do not have to interview every one that applies. The Board can decide on who they want to interview. A copy of the ad was given to the Board for them preview. He told them they could come with their own guidelines. What was given to them was what the attorney came up with. Supt. Johnson said he is not going to have anything to do with the election of the new superintendent. What he suggested he would do is that have 4 or 5 questions to ask each applicant. Ask the same questions to all applicants and have different Board Members ask each question. Board members cannot vote in an executive session. The vote count has to be done in an open meeting with a motion and second made. He suggested that the board interview applicants in executive session instead of open session. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson asked what if after all interview no one is found suitable. Supt. Johnson said you re-advertise. After a superintendent is named the salary is negotiable and then come up with the length of contract. Supt. Johnson suggested to Board selling the old NLU-Franklin property on Hwy. 15 at Wisner. It is 18 acres. We also have 160 acres on Bayou Mason being lease for hunting. The School Board has no access to the property during hunting season. Mr. Pennybaker and Mike Martin has this land lease at this time. They have had this lease for 20 years. They have improved their property. This land is land locked and the only access to it is by Bayou Mason or my going through Pennybaker land. We have logged this land. We may need to increase the lease to a minimum of $10.00 like the other hunting leases. Supt. Johnson said that research was done and the School Board does own the land that the old Baskin School sits on. Mrs. Boquet said that in the Board’s packet by law they have to pass by resolution the La. Compliance Questionnaire. This report says that we are in compliance with the Legislative Auditors. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the Finance Committee meeting.
President Kelly, Board Members and Superintendent Johnson went over each item on the agenda. Hopefully with the new track the high school will be have a track meet. The public will be able to use the track. Supt. Johnson reported that fencing is being put up around all the a/c units at each school. The president’s report Mr. Kelly reported that the door handle is broke on the field house. Supt. Johnson said eh will get this looked at.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the October 7, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for OCTOBER 7, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for October 7, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from September 3 and 30, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Baskin School Group
B. Delayne Donnell, Recognition of Teacher Award
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on 2018-19 Ending Budget. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on resolution for Audit Compliance Report. (Boquet)
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (approve) (Johnson)
(IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council and JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 Organizational Chart. (Boquet)
E. To consider and/or take action on permission to bid FPHS track. (Johnson)
F. To consider and/or take action on Change Order with Gentry Construction for Fort Necessity School and Winnsboro Elem. School. (Johnson)
G. To consider and/or take action asbestos abatement and demolition of Ward III School. (Johnson)
H. To consider and/or take action on declaring vacancy of Superintendent’s position and consider procedure to be utilized for position. (Kelly)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-09-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46541
Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and
Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND in the VILLAGE OF GILBERT, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southwestern corner of Block B of Addition to Gilbert, Louisiana, of Property of Mrs. M. E. Gilbert as surveyed and shown by plat made by John W. Baker, dated January 1, 1919 and registered in Notarial Book 4, folio 450; and which corner is the point of intersection of the northern right of way line of First Street and eastern right of way line of Gaither Avenue, and from said corner run in a SW direction along a projection of the southern boundary line of Block B or the northern right of way line of First Street 50 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of that certain 5.74 acre tract acquired by W. H. Gilbert by deed from Mrs. M.E. Gilbert, registered in Notarial Book 14, folio 195; thence turn a right deflection of 90˚ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of said 5.74 acre tract a distance of 5.30 feet to the NE corner of that certain 1.35 acre tract acquired by Mrs. Maurice Turn McLemore, et al by deed from Marion Kelly Gilbert, et al as registered in Notarial Book 133, folio 65; thence turn a left deflection of 79˚40’ and from said corner of a POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence run in a SW direction along the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point; thence turn a left deflection 100˚20’ and run in a SE direction parallel to the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet to a point; thence turn a deflection of 79˚40’ and run in a NE direction along a line parallel to the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way of Gaither Avenue; thence turn a left deflection of 100˚20’ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning and containing 0.6 acres, more or less, and being a portion of said 1.35 acre tract as aforementioned.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46616
Bradley Thomas Bruce
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 2.00 Acre, more or less, tract or parcel of land situated in the Northwest Quarter [NW ¼] of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range8 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southwest Corner of that certain 2.51 Acre Tract conveyed to James Michael Folds and Lisa Ann Salsbury Folds as recorded in Conveyance Book 372, Page 925 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana which is monumented with a ¾” iron pipe on the northerly right-of-way line of Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed S 00°00’00” E, a distance of 100.40 feet to a point on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed N 90°00’00”W, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 927.02 feet to a 5/8” iron rod and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence proceed S 06°25’48”E, a distance of 282.10 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed S 83°58’43”W, a distance of 295.65 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed N 06°22’45”W, a distance of 308.27 feet to a 5/8” iron rod on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence proceed N 89°02’21” E, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 296.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46609
Latanga Yuvette Johnson
Curator- E. Micah Hoggatt
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 9 of Block 3, Glasgow Addition to the Town of Wisner, Louisiana as per Plat in Slide Book 69-A, Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46600
Roselyn R. Criff A/K/A Roselyn Rosha Criff
A/K/A Roselyn Criff
Curator- Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 7 of Block 2 of Smith Subdivision and North 95 feet of Lots 8 and 9 of Block 8 of W.R. Taylor Subdivision, all in Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 7 East.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Brandon McFarland, Sr. and Brittany McFarland
Individually and O/B/O Their Minor Son Brandon McFarland, Jr.
V. DOCKET NO C-45523B
Clara B. Pleasant (Nee Robinson),
Johnnie Carter, Patricia Modique, and ABC Ins. Co.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Clara B. Pleasant (Nee Robinson), Johnnie Carter, Patricia Modique, and more particularly:
“Exhibit A”
225 Lincoln Street
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Legal Description:
Lots 1 and 2 of Block 5 of First Addition to Montgomery Subdivision, Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East. 174-517 247-603 278-199
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Public Hearing / Regular Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
September 12, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in regular Session on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, Juror James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin James Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Hendry, seconded by Robinson and was unanimously passed.
President Campbell opened the public hearing for the Board of Review of the 2019 Assessments. Tax Assessor, Rod Elrod, apprised the jury of 3 appeals received: Ms. Othel Beard, Regency International Gas LLC, and Aaron’s Inc. President Campbell asked for any public comments. No comments were received. President Campbell closed the public hearing. Scott offered the motion to uphold the property assessments as presented by the Tax Assessor. Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the minutes of the August 8, 2019 regular meeting was offered by Robinson, seconded by Lewis and passed.
Ms. Kelly Lafferty, 4-H Agent, provided the jury with the monthly LSU Ag Center report which included information about upcoming and past events of the 4-H program.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with the monthly report of all parish projects his firm is currently working on. Included in the report was information about the newly established Louisiana Watershed Initiative, which congress has appropriated 1.2 billion dollars for floods dating back to 2016. There are 10 parishes that will be getting ½ of that money, Ouachita being one. Franklin Parish is hopeful that some of the money will be used to fund some local projects. The Watershed Initiative is in the beginning stages so as of now there is not a lot of information about the particulars of what funds will go where or the criteria for receiving funds but it is definitely something that has the potential to do some good for the region. Mr. McManus asked the jury for approval of a change order for the Boggy Bayou Project. The change order, as discussed in the Public Works meeting, will be $6,000 for installing a cross drain across Lois Ln. This will extend the culvert to the bottom of the ditch, which will head off any erosion issues caused by its current condition, and create a better bank up to the road. Scott offered the motion to approve the Boggy Bayou Project change order contingent on approval from State. Harris seconded the motion. The motion passed with all voting in agreement.
The jury discussed what they would like to submit a LGAP application for 2020-2021. After the brief discussion, Hendry offered the motion to approve applying for a tractor and side mount (limb cutter attachment for the tractor). Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Ordinance 3468, enacting new code for Franklin Parish, was offered by Scott, seconded by Lewis and was adopted unanimously.
Ms. Constance Foy addressed the jury concerning the lack of Section 8 vouchers in Franklin Parish. Ms. Foy has a home that she has placed on the Section 8 register. However, she was under the impression that Franklin Parish has no vouchers. Franklin Parish does currently have 13 Section 8 vouchers. Ms. Foy requested that the jury send a letter to HUD and Congressman Abraham’s office to get more information on how Franklin Parish can obtain more vouchers. Scott offered the motion to send the letters as requested by Ms. Foy to inquire how and if Franklin Parish can obtain more Section 8 vouchers. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the Franklin Parish School Board’s request of the construction of a bus turnaround on Burk Rd was offered by Robinson, seconded by Scott and passed.
There was a discussion regarding a property that has dilapidated buildings and over growth that has been adjudicated to the parish. Being that it is an adjudicated property, the parish cannot alter anything for 3 years. Juror Scott asks that the jury at least mow, sling blade and bush hog the overgrowth. Scott offered the motion to remove the weeds and grass only. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve Mr. Carey McCoy to fil the vacancy of the District 5 Constable. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve the appointments approved by the Supreme Court for the vacancies of the District 5 and 8 Justice of the Peace as follows, was offered by Robinson, seconded by Lewis and passed. Joshua Dean as the go to for JOP in District 8 until mid-February. Rebecca Roberts is the go to JOP for District 5 until mid-February. The FPPJ cannot thank these two JOP’s for districts 2 and 7 for agreeing to help out with these vacancies.
Parks offered the motion to approve the subdivision plat submitted by Gill Investments, LLC. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
The superintendent presented the jury with the monthly Superintendent’s Report which included the monthly work schedule and Capital Improvement 3 year plan. Hendry offered the motion to approve the report as presented. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the recommendation of the committee for the superintendent to assess each request for burring livestock and document that FPPJ assistance is required to insure public health safety. Should the request not pose danger to the public, the Superintendent has the authority to deny the request. It is unlawful for the parish to expend public funds unless it is a health hazard. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve holding a public hearing to remove the last 500 ft. of Judy Guillot Rd from the parish road system. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Juror Scott questioned what an item that he called in to be placed on the agenda was not listed. The item was the culvert for the low water crossing located off New Zion Rd. which was discussed during the previous meeting. There was a disagreement concerning the placement and type of crossing needed for this request. Scott and Campbell were to have gone out together and looked at this area and made a decision regarding the placement and type of crossing. The jurors were not able to meet up and look at this issue. Therefore, the item was not placed on the agenda. A discussion was had between Campbell and Scott. The jurors agreed to go out the following Saturday and look at several low water crossings. Juror Scott stated that by law since he requested it be placed on the agenda that it should have been. However, legal counsel confirmed that the agenda is ultimately set by the president.
Harris offered the motion to approve the recommendation of the committee to deny the request for installing speed bumps on L D Knox Road due to the decision made by the jury in the past under the advisement of legal counsel that a speed bump would be a liability to the parish. Road crew to go out and make sure that previously approved Children at Play signs and speed limit signs are posted on LD Knox Rd.
Hendry offered the motion to approve the recommendation allowing Mr. Jeansonne and Ms. Karen Williams to cut Preston Shivers Road to install a sewer line provided that they both complete a road use permit, follow the instruction outlined in the parish policy and installs a check valve. The Superintendent will supervise the process. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The jury reviewed the quotes received for the lease of a 5 yard dump truck. Parks offered the motion to accept the only quote received by Scott Truck to lease a 5 yard dump truck for 36 months in the amount of 1,850.00 per month. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the recommendation to approve the dust control request by Albert Tarver at 314 Glynn Bradly and Deborah Westerburg on Dana Lane. The operators will be instructed to roll road material to the side of the road, primer sprayed heavily and then roll the material back over the primer and compacting as much as possible to reduce the risk of the primer splashing on vehicles. This will be the standard practice going forward. Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve children at play and 15 MPH signs to be placed at 231 and 339 of James Thomas Rd. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve re-advertising for a courthouse maintenance employee was offered by Parks, seconded by Robinson and unanimously passed.
The motion to approve the superintendent, secretary/treasurer and parish president to attend the LPESA Conference was offered by Parks, seconded by Robinson and passed.
The motion to approve the human resource employee to attend a PERS training was offered by Harris, seconded by Parks and was passed.
Robinson offered the motion to remove Mr. Cecil Barton from probation classifying him as a fulltime employee with benefits and increase his rate of pay as recommended by the Personnel Committee. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
The treasurer provided the jury with the monthly treasurer’s report which included the profit loss vs. actual budget information for all budgets managed by the jury office. Parks offered the motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented. Hendry seconded. The motion passed.
Letters of Interest included in the juror’s meeting packages were public hearing dates for the flood mitigation funds through the Watershed Initiative and a reminder of the Region 5 Meeting hosed by Tensas Parish.
With there being no further business, Harris offered the motion to adjourn. Parks seconded. The meeting adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
Ricky Campbell – President
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, November 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• Amendment to the Subdivision Ordinance to include exemptions pertaining to property divisions not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads and divisions of property amongst immediate family members not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Johnathan Parker please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roselyn R. Criff A/K/A Roselyn Rosha Criff A/K/A Roselyn Criff please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)435-7525.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of LATANGA YUVETTE JOHNSON, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295 (318)367-5252.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of CLARA B. PLEASANT, nee ROBINSON, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295 (318)367-5252.
PUBLIC NOTICE
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY (LDEQ)
WISNER MINNOW HATCHERY INC. / HARING CATFISH #2
DRAFT WATER DISCHARGE PERMIT
The LDEQ, Office of Environmental Services, is accepting written comments on a draft Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (LPDES) permit prepared Wisner Minnow Hatchery Inc., Haring Catfish #2, 681 Pete Haring Rd, Wisner, LA 71378. The facility is located at 3889 Highway 562 in Wisner, Franklin Parish. Upon the effective date of the final permit, the LPDES permit shall replace the previously issued LPDES permit, LA0074322.
The principal discharge from this existing source is made into an unnamed ditch, thence into Black Bayou, thence into Brushy Bayou, thence into Deer Creek, waters of the state classified for secondary contact recreation and limited aquatic life and wildlife use. Under the SIC Code 2092, the applicant proposes to discharge treated combined process and sanitary wastewater, and stormwater runoff from an existing catfish processing plant.
During the preparation of this permit, it has been determined that the discharge will have no adverse impact on the existing uses of the receiving waterbody. As with any discharge, however, some change in existing water quality may occur.
Comments and requests for a public hearing or notification of the final decision can be submitted via personal delivery, U.S. mail, email, or fax. Comments and requests for public hearings must be received by 4:30 pm CST, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2019. Delivery may be made to the drop-box at 602 N. 5th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. U.S. Mail may be sent to LDEQ, Public Participation Group, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313. Emails may be submitted to DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV and faxes sent to (225) 219-3309. Persons wishing to receive notice of the final permit action must include a complete mailing address when submitting comments.
Please see additional instructions for comment submission, hand delivery and information regarding electronic submission at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/the-public-participation-group or call (225) 219-3276.
If LDEQ finds a significant degree of public interest, a public hearing will be held. LDEQ will send notification of the final permit decision to the applicant and to each person who has submitted written comments or a written request for notification of the final decision.
The application, draft permit and statement of basis are available for review at the LDEQ, Public Records Center, 602 North 5th Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays). The available information can also be accessed electronically on the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) on the DEQ public website at www.deq.louisiana.gov.
Inquiries or requests for additional information regarding this permit action should be directed to Melissa Carley, LDEQ, Water Permits Division, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, phone (225) 219-3266.
Persons wishing to be included on the LDEQ permit public notice mailing list, wishing to receive the permit public notices via email by subscribing to the LDEQ permits public notice List Server, or for other public participation related questions should contact the Public Participation Group in writing at LDEQ, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, by email at DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV or contact the LDEQ Customer Service Center at (225) 219-LDEQ (219-5337).
Permit public notices including electronic access to the draft permit and statement of basis can be viewed at the LDEQ permits public notice webpage at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/public-notices and general information related to the public participation in permitting activities can be viewed at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/the-public-participation-group.
All correspondence should specify AI Number 19017, Permit Number LA0074322, and Activity Number PER20190002.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Franklin Parish School Board, at 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, until 2:00 P.M., November 12, 2019
FOR: A New Track for Franklin Parish High School
ANY PERSON REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS SHALL NOTIFY THE FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD OF THE TYPE(S) OF ACCOMMODATION REQUIRED NOT LESS THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS BEFORE THE BID OPENING.
PROJECT NUMBER:
Complete Bid Documents for this project are available in electronic form. They may be obtained without charge and without deposit from www.aeplans.com. Printed copies are not available from the Designer, but arrangements can be made to obtain them through most reprographic firms. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproduction costs. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to the Designer at TBA Studio.
PHONE (318) 340 - 1550
All bids shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount of five percent (5.0%) of the sum of the base bid and all alternates. The form of this security shall be as stated in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project. Contractors have the option of submitting bids electronically at www.bidsync.com in lieu of sealed bids.
The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond written as described in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project.
A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD
at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Main Office of Franklin Parish High School
Attendance at this conference is required and bids shall only be accepted from bidders who attend this conference in its entirety.
Bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA. R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classification of Building Construction. Bidder is required to comply with provisions and requirements of LA R.S.38:2212 (A)(1)(c). No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after receipt of bids, except under the provisions of LA. R.S. 38:2214.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause. In accordance with La. R.S. 38:2212 (A) (1)(b), the provisions and requirements of this Section, those stated in the advertisement bids, and those required on the bid form shall not be considered as informalities and shall not be waived by any public entity.
The Owner shall incur no obligation to the Contractor until the Contract Between Owner and Contractor is fully executed.
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
Oct. 8, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, October 10, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier and Johnny Belton and Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also Present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Johnny Belton moved to approve the minutes as presented. Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business: Council discussed the hauling and storing of the road composite from the DOTD.
New Business: A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report: The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given. Chief reported that the officer’s vest were not in at this time, but expect them any day.
Fire Department Report:
Chief Burns reported that the Fire Fighters are continuing with training. No fires to report this months. Franklin Parish, which includes Baskin, is under a burn ban at this time. Anyone caught burning during a state imposed burn ban and will receive a fine of $200.
Further Business:
Council members discussed the purchase of Microsoft Word Update for the office computers. Our current system will go out of date on January 1, 2020. Council requires three (3) quotes prior to purchasing a new update and new computer system.
The mayor called for the meeting to be adjourned. The meeting was adjourned at 6:32 p.m.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk
Robert Fife, Mayor
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
and the LOUISIANA AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES COMMISSION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. was placed in Receivership on September 10, 2019, in the proceedings entitled “Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission v. Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc.,” proceedings number 46,575, Division C of the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana. Commissioner Strain was initially appointed as Temporary Receiver on September 10, 2019, and has now been appointed as Receiver following a hearing on September 19, 2019.
This Notice is for all creditors who may have a valid claim against Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. Claims must be submitted to the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission for a determination of the validity of the claim. Claim forms, including a required proof of loss form, and worksheet, may be obtained at the offices of Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. at 3397 Front Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, or by contacting either of the following:
Kyra Fitzgerald Stephen Sessums
Director of LACC Assistant Commissioner of ACS
225-935-2164 225-922-1342
Claims must be submitted in person, or by certified mail to:
ATTN: Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission, 5825 Florida Boulevard, Suite 5000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
You are hereby notified that all claims must be received by the Louisiana Agriculture Commodities Commission within 60 days of the date of the publication of this notice, or the claim could be deemed invalid.
September 23, 2019
