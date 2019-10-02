VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR SESSION
SEPTEMBER 12, 2019
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Clerk Diane Parker, Alderman’s Christine Ezell, Susan Britt, and Randy Lloyd.
Also present was Melanie Keyes, Wesley Ezell, and Bill McLemore.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Stephens called the meeting to order. Mayor Stephens led opening prayer. Diane Parker led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to accept the August minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS:
Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept August financial documents. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to pay monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
Chief Bill McLemore gave monthly report.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chief Wesley Ezell gave a report on the monthly activities. Chief Ezell made recommendation to hire William Pace. Discussion was held. Motion made by Christine Ezell seconded by Susan Britt. Motion carried. Chief Ezell recommended purchasing two new body cameras. Discussion was held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell.
PUBLIC WORKS:
Mayor Mike Stephens gave report on public works department.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
KEN MCMANUS/MCMANUS ENGINEERING
Discussion was held about Sewer Project.
NEW BUSINESS:
COLD MIX - Discussion was held about the purchase of a load. Motion made by Randy Lloyd and seconded by Christine Ezell.
DISCUSSION OF THE 2019-2020 LGAP & CWEF GRANT: Discussion was held on the grants and the purchasing of a town truck on LGAP, still looking and researching what needs to be used on the CWEF Grant.
OLD BUSINESS:
Discussion was held on the status of the School Project.
OTHER BUSINESS:
1. EXECUTIVE SESSION
ADJOURNMENT:
Susan Britt made motion to adjourn. Christine Ezell seconded. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Melanie Keys, Assistant Clerk
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
SEPTEMBER 18, 2019
The Village of Gilbert met in special called meeting on Wednesday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Assistant Clerk Melanie Keyes, Joann Evans, Alderman Susan Britt, Randy Lloyd, Christine Ezell.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Mike Stephens called the special meeting to order.
PRAYER: Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Joann Evans led in the pledge of allegiance.
RESIGNATION OF CLERK DIANE PARKER:
Discussion was held to accept resignation. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Randy Lloyd to motion carried.
DISCUSSION OF HIRING OF TEMPORARY PART-TIME CLERK:
Discussion was held and accepted by the council for the Mayor to hire clerk. Motion made by Christine Ezell and seconded by Randy Lloyd to allow mayor to hire a part-time clerk until council meeting for approval and may be approved for full time at council meeting.
ADJOURNMENT:
Susan Britt made a motion to adjourn. Randy Lloyd seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Melanie Keyes, Assistant Clerk
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearings
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on November 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following (2) topics.
• Removal of 500 ft. of Judy Guillot Road from the parish road system
• Annexation of 1,141 ft. of roadway into the parish road system as Lee Parker Road
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearings and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
and the LOUISIANA AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES COMMISSION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. was placed in Receivership on September 10, 2019, in the proceedings entitled “Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission v. Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc.,” proceedings number 46,575, Division C of the Fifth Judicial District Court for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana. Commissioner Strain was initially appointed as Temporary Receiver on September 10, 2019, and has now been appointed as Receiver following a hearing on September 19, 2019.
This Notice is for all creditors who may have a valid claim against Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. Claims must be submitted to the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission for a determination of the validity of the claim. Claim forms, including a required proof of loss form, and worksheet, may be obtained at the offices of Lakeland Cotton and Grain Co., Inc. at 3397 Front Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, or by contacting either of the following:
Kyra Fitzgerald Stephen Sessums
Director of LACC Assistant Commissioner of ACS
225-935-2164 225-922-1342
Claims must be submitted in person, or by certified mail to:
ATTN: Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission, 5825 Florida Boulevard, Suite 5000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
You are hereby notified that all claims must be received by the Louisiana Agriculture Commodities Commission within 60 days of the date of the publication of this notice, or the claim could be deemed invalid.
September 23, 2019
BID ADVERTISEMENT
TOWN OF WISNER (herein referred to as the “Owner”)
Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Wisner” will be received by the Owner for:
2006 MERCURY SEDAN
• CAR WILL BE SOLD AS IS
• NO WARRANTY
Proposals shall be addressed to the Town of Wisner, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 9530 Natchez St., or mailed to P.O. Drawer 290, Wisner, Louisiana, no later than 4:00 p.m., on the 10th day of October, 2019. Sealed bids to be marked, “Sealed Bid—Town of Wisner,”
Any bid received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 10th day of October, 2019, at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner, Louisiana.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause;
The successful bidder shall pick-up vehicle within five (5) days of receipt of acceptance,
And remove from town property.
Any persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations must contact the Town of Wisner no later than seven (7) days prior to bid opening.
The Town of Wisner is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Marc McCarty, Mayor
Town of Wisner
P.O. Drawer 290
Wisner, LA 71378
(318) 724-6568
