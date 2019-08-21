STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE
JOINT SUCCESSION OF
DOUGLAS WILSON AND
LULA MAE WILSON
PROBATE NO. 46,096
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate to Anthony White and Jessica White or any other qualified buyer at private sale in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure in for price and sum of TWENTY-FOUR THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($24,000.00) DOLLARS, to be paid in cash upon completion of the sale.
EXHIBIT A
A certain lot or parcel of land located in the South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (S1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East, and run thence in a northerly direction alone the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 460 feet; thence in a westerly direction parallel to the south boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (
SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 820 feet for a POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said POINT OF BEGINNING continue in a westerly direction parallel to the south boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200 feet; thence in a northerly direction parallel to the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 201.09 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the north boundary of the South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (S 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Said Section 31; thence in an easterly direction along the north boundary of said South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200 feet; thence in a southerly direction parallel to the east boundary of said Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), 200.98 feet, more or less, back to POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.92 acre, more or less.
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appear.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
7-31 & 8-21 2tb
Public Notice
According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Guidelines, Franklin Senior Estates LP hereby provides Public Notice of its intent to construct and develop up to 60 two-bedroom housing units designed for senior citizens within Winnsboro city limits. The project will be located at 618 East Loan Cedar Road, northwest of Hwy 618 and the Dallas Street Intersection. The development name is Franklin Senior Estates and construction for the new development is projected to cost in excess of $10 million. The Development will include community facilities, security cameras, playgrounds and other benefits for the residents to enjoy. The development group intends to apply for either 4% or 9% tax credits provided by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to assist in raising private capital to fund the new development. Once the development is approved by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Franklin Senior Estates LP will provide equity capital and obtain bank financing to fund construction of the project. To the extent possible, developers will utilize materials and supplies from local businesses in order to benefit the local economy.
8-7, 8-14, 8-21 3tb
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• The removal of Purvis Road from the parish road system (no longer a public road to be maintained by the parish).
• Amendment to the Alcohol Ordinance to include applications require applicants submit to a background check. The fee for the background check will be added to the application fee.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
8/14;8/21
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
AUG. 8, 2019
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Clerk Diane Parker, Aldermen Christine Ezell, Susan Britt, and Randy Lloyd.
Also present was Melanie Keyes, Wesley Ezell and guest.
Absent was Bill McLemore.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Stephens called the meeting to order. Mayor Stephens led in opening prayer. Diane Parker led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the July minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, second by Randy Lloyd to accept July financial documents. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Randy Lloyd to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
No report given.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chief Ezell spoke on the body cameras, got the lights on the police cars working.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens gave the monthly report for the public works department.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
KEN MCMANUS: MCMANUS ENGINEERING:
Mr. McManus spoke on the funding of the sewer project.
NEW BUSINESS:
DISCUSS CELL PHONE ISSUES:
Discussion was held.
DISCUSS STREET STRIPING AT SCHOOL:
Discussion was held. Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to get the stripping done at Gilbert Junior High School. Motion carried.
DISCUSS ADOPT ORD #360 WATER/SEWER RATES:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to close regular meeting and open public hearing. Motion carried.
Discussion being held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to close public hearing and reopen regular meeting. Motion carried.
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to adopt ord. #360 water/sewer rates and goes into effect on September, 2019 billing. Motion carried.
OTHER BUSINESS:
GILBERT WOMAN’S CLUB PROJECT (WINDOW BLINDS FOR COMMUNITY CENTER):
The clerk Diane Parker reported for the Gilbert Woman’s Club stated the project for the club was purchased new blinds for the windows at the Community Center. Mayor and Council greatly appreciated and a big Thank You for all that the Gilbert Woman’s Club has done for our community.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to close regular meeting and go into executive session. Motion carried. Discussion was held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to close executive session. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Christine Ezell made a motion to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Diane Parker, LMMC
8-21 1tb
VILLAGE OF GILBERT, LOUISIANA
ORDINANCE NO. 360
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING NEW WATER and SEWER RATES:
BE IT ORDAINED, by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, convened in regular session on the 9th day of MAY, 2019 to establish new water and sewer rates for the Village of Gilbert.
SECTION 1.
(1) RESIDENTIAL:
WATER RATES:
$25.00 Minimum rate for the first 2,000 gallons.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$20.00 Minimum rate first 2,000 gallons of water used.
$8.00 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,0000 of water used.
(2) SMALL BUSINESS:
WATER RATES:
$40.00 Minimum rate for first 2,000 gallons of water used.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$44.00 Minimum rate for first 2,000 gallons of water used
$8.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,000 gallons of water used.
(3) COMMERCIAL RATES:
WATER RATES:
$60.00 Minimum rate for first 5,000 gallons of water used.
$6.50 per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 5,000 gallons of water used.
SEWER RATES:
$52.00 Minimum rate for first 5,000 gallons of water used.
$8.50 per 1,000 gallons for all over 5,000 gallons of water used.
(4) SEWER ONLY RATES:
$25.00 per month.
SECTION 2. The rates for water will be effective on the SEPTEMBER, 2019 billing cycle.
The budgetary process each year will review the water, and sewer rates and will increase rated by one to ten (1% to 10%) as determined through the budgetary process.
SECTION 3. Any Ordinance or parts of Ordinance in conflict with this Ordinance, to the extent of that conflict. are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Said Ordinance having been introduced on the 9th day of May 2019, notice of public hearing having been published, said public hearing having been held, the title having been read and the Ordinance Considered, on a motion made by Christine Ezell, and Seconded by Randy Lloyd to adopt Ordinance No. 360, a recorded vote was taken and the following results were had:
YEAS: 3 NAYS: 0 ABSENT: 0
Mike Stephens, Mayor Diane Parker, LMMC
8-21, 8-28 2tb
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
AUG. 13, 2016
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier and Johnny Belton and Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also Present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the asst. clerk. Cary Collier moved to approve the minutes as presented. Heather Chapman seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business: None
New Business: A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved; Johnny Belton seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
The Resolution of Compliance for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Audit/Compilation/Review was presented by Mayor Fife. Heather Chapman moved to adopt the resolution; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report: The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given.
Fire Department Report: Chief Burns reported that the PIAL report came in and Baskin Fire Department rating will remain at a 5 rating. The Fire Fighters are continuing with training. No fires to report.
Further Business: Chief Grayson asked for five (5) Police Office protection vests.
A motion and second was made to purchase the vests. Johnny Belton moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0. Chief Grayson also asked if the two police units could have tint on the windows due to extreme heat conditions. Heather Chapman moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0. The mayor called for the meeting to be adjourned. The meeting adjourned at 6:26 p.m.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk
Robert Fife, Mayor
8-21 1tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
JIMMY GLENN ELLERBE
PROBATE NO. 42,662
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate to Bradley Englerth and April Adams or any other qualified buyer at private sale in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure in the price and sum of NINETY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($95,000.00) DOLLARS, to be paid in cash upon completion of the sale.
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO
EXHIBIT “A”
A certain tract situated in the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) Section 18, Township 12 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish Louisiana, beginning at the northwest corner; thence in a southerly direction along the west boundary of Section 18, 350.5 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue in a southerly direction along the west boundary of Section 18, 350 feet; thence in an easterly direction parallel to the north boundary of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4), a distance of 818.4 feet along the east boundary of 18.2 acre tract, a distance of 350 feet to the northeast corner of the 18.2 acre tract; thence in a westerly direction parallel to the north boundary of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) 818.4 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 6.5 acres, more or less, being the north 350 feet off that certain 18.2 acre tract of land acquired by Bettye Brocato in Act of Exchange recorded in Book 174, page 79, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, together with all improvements situated thereon.
Municipal Address: 753 Highway 876, Wisner, Louisiana, 71378.
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appears.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
8-21 & 9-11 2rb
