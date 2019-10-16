Sicily Island High School managed only 13 total yards in a 30-0 loss to St. Frederick of Monroe Friday in Sicily Island.
The Warriors led 17-0 at halftime.
The Tigers had 35 yards passing and minus-22 rushing.
Sicily Island has been without quarterback Keon T. Dunbar who injured his knee against Ouachita Christian three weeks ago.
“He’s on the verge of coming back,” said Sicily Island coach Donald Money. “We still need an MRI. St. Fred has an outstanding defense. I thought our defense plyed well considering.”
Jimmy Parker led Sicily Island’s defense with 21 tackles and a sack, while Gartarrius Cooper had 19 tackles and two sacks and Zavier Ramirez finished with 16 tackles and a sack.
Sicily Island visits Delhi Friday.
“They are a little down from last year,” Money said. “But they still have some athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.