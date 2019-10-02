Samuell Bryant, of Winnsboro, was the overall winner of the 2019 Harvest Relay For Life 5K Sept. 28.
Bryant won annual 5K with a time of 20:14.4.
Overall women’s winner was Avery Banks also of Winnsboro. Banks’ time was 27:28.5.
Rounding out the top five overall runners were: second place - Christopher Williams of Winnsboro with a time of 22:59, third place - Josh Wade of Wisner with a time of 23:05.4, fourth place - Phillip Mulkey of Winnsboro with a time of 23:06.3 and fifth place - Dustin Wright of Winnsboro with a time of 24:52.2.
Dozens of runners participated in the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Along with the 5K race, participants enjoyed a softball tournament, first responder competition and jumping houses for children.
For this year’s event, Franklin Parish joined forces with Richland and Caldwell parishes.
Sponsors for the event were : Premier ($1,000 level) Citizen's Progressive Bank, WSB, Franklin State Bank & Trust and Caldwell Bank. Hope ($500 level) were Planation Manor Nursing Home Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Commercial Capital Bank and Dianne Wroten, State Farm Insurance. Celebration ($300 Level) were: Franklin Medical Center, Matt Hollis for Clerk of Court, Gill's First National Funeral Home, Austin Warner for Clerk of Court, Kaitlyn Basher, Basher Insurance, Christy McManus, Farm Bureau Insurance, Kevin Bates for State Representative, Stephanie's on Main, Jamie Duff's Body & Frame, G Michael Davis DDS, LLC, First South Farm Credit, Sango Buick GMC, Winnsboro Rotary, Louisiana Land Bank and Sister’s Seafood & Grill. Club. Harvest ($100 Level) were: O'Neal Gas, Duke's Hardware, Sign Gypsies, Progressive Bank, Main Street Trends, Mad Jacks, Graham's Auto Body, T & M Store, Jimmy R. Coughran, MD, Robinson Auto Supply, Bobby's Corner, LLC, Souled Out Ministries, Winnsboro Auto Repair, LLC, Adams Clinic Pharmacy & Gifts, Hair Shed, Young's Community Memorial Families First, Inc., Elliot Britt, Shelter Insurance, Labamba, Mixon, Carroll and Frazier, PLLC. In kind sponsor is Winnsboro Dixie Youth.
