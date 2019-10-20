Kaleb Pleasant threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Mangham handled General Trass 37-14 on Friday night in Lake Providence.
Mangham (6-1, 3-0) can now shift its attention to Friday night’s home encounter with No. 4 Ferriday (6-1, 4-0). Sole possession of first place in District 2-1A will be on the line.
Against General Trass, the Dragons scored on their second offensive series after taking over on downs at their own 31.
Joe Williams carried for three years on fourth-and-two from the minus-49 to keep the drive alive.
Pleasant then completed consecutive passes to J.T. Smith for a combined 20 yards and a first down at the 28.
Two straight illegal substitution flags against the Panthers moved the ball to the 18, before Tae Gayden hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kolby Poindexter’s PAT made it 7-0 with 4:00 to play in the first quarter.
Mangham began to separate in the second quarter, building a 30-0 lead.
Josh Uchtmann recovered a blocked punt at the General Trass 3, and Cam Wilmore took it in from there as the Dragons doubled the difference to 14-0.
An interception by Shun Williams enabled the Dragons to start their next possession in Trass territory at the 45.
Pleasant’s five-yard pass to Smith, five plays later, extended the margin to 21-0 with 6:48 left in the half.
Following the kickoff, the Panthers drove from their own 45 to the Mangham 11 before running out of downs.
Mangham flipped the field position, advancing to the General Trass 10 leading to Poindexter’s 36-yard field goal and a 24-0 lead with 1:42 on the board.
The final minute of the first half proved to be quite eventful.
Tae Gayden’s interception at the General Trass 37 set up T.J. Johnson’s 36-yard TD catch as Mangham opened up a 30-0 lead just 42 seconds before halftime.
Tamerea Mccallum’s 37-yard kickoff return to the 35 gave the Panthers a chance to get on the board before the break. General Trass needed just one play to capitalize on the field position as Wydett Williams’ touchdown pass to Markel Norris brought the score to 30-6 at recess.
General Trass closed the gap to 30-14 late in the third quarter when an interception by JaVontae Morris led to a one-yard run by Wydett Williams. Norris ran the 2-point conversion.
Pleasant’s one-yard run with 4:18 to play brought the final to 37-14.
Mangham held a 297-199 advantage in total offense. Mangham out-gained the Panthers 215-52 on the ground, but the Panthers had the edge through the air, 147-82.
Pleasant rushed for a team-high 80 yards, and completed 9-of-20 passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns.
________________________________________________________________By the Numbers
MHS ……………..……………. GT
20 ………. First downs …..……. 9
47-215 …. Rushes-yards …… 22-52
82 ………. Yards passing ..…… 147
20-9-1 …. Passes (A-C-I) …… 28-13-3
2-31.5 ….. Punts-avg. …….….. 2-6.5
0-0 ……… Fumbles-lost …..….. 2-1
9-75 ……. Penalties-yards ….. 12-70
SCORING SUMMARY
Mangham ……..7 23 0 7—37
General Trass … 0 6 8 0–14
FIRST QUARTER
M—Tae Gayden 18-pass from Kaleb Pleasant (Kolby Poindexter kick), 4:00
SECOND QUARTER
M—Cam Wilmore 3-run (Poindexter kick), 10:51
M—J.T. Smith 5-pass from Pleasant (Poindexter kick), 6:48
M—Poindexter 36-FG, 1:42
M—T.J. Johnson 26-pass from Pleasant (kick failed), 0:42
GT—Antonio Davis 35-pass from Wydett Williams (kick failed), 0:31
THIRD QUARTER
GT—Wydett Williams 1-run (Markel Norris run), 2:38
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Pleasant 1-run (Poindexter kick), 4:18
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Mangham: Pleasant 18-80-1, Wilmore 16-73-1, J.T. Smith 8-49. General Trass: Markel Norris 6-22.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Mangham: Pleasant 20-9-1-82-3. General Trass: Wydett Williams 28-13-3-147-1.
RECEIVING—Mangham: J.T. Smith 5-28-1, Gayden 2-22-1, T.J. Johnson 1-26-1. General Trass: Norris 5-36, Jalarrion Newson 4-43, Davis 3-58-1.
