The Franklin Academy Lady Cougar softball team are going to the state tournament in Magee, Miss this weekend.
The Lady Cougars made it to the championship round at the South State tournament last this Monday in Sterlington before falling to Tallulah Academy 5-4.
Tallulah Academy also snuck pass them in the first round 5-2, but FA snapped back to beat Prentiss Academy 25-3, Riverdale Academy 18-1 and Prairie View Academy 5-2.
The championship game was a heartbreaker for FA as they lost the lead late in a 5-4 defeat in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Tallulah Academy was first to strike scoring a run in the first but FA knotted the game up in the top of the second inning when Natalie Roberts doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. FA would go on to pull ahead of Tallulah in the same inning with another score.
Both teams scored two runs in the fourth but Tallulah pulled ahead for good with two runs scored in the fifth.
Other Lady Cougars hitting were Anne Elise Sartin and Karlee Keene.
Madison Truelove pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Lady Cougars. She struck out one, allowed three hits and walked two.
Anne Elise Sartin pitched in relief. She had 2 1/3 innings in the circle with two strike outs, allowed three hits and walked none.
Tallulah Academy 5 - Franklin Academy 2
In the first game, FA lost the lead late in a 5-2 defeat to Tallulah Academy on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars evened things up at one in the bottom of the fourth inning when Truelove grounded out, scoring one run, but Tallulah Academy would score three runs in the sixth inning to claim the victory.
Sartin was on the rubber for FA. She went seven innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Shelby Dickerson led the Lady Cougars with two hits in three at bats.
FA 25 - Prentiss Academy 3
The Lady Cougars would come back in a big way beating Prentiss Academy in the second game 25-3.
Sartin led the offensive charge driving in seven runners. Sartin drove in runs on a home run in the first, a double in the first and a home run in the third. Her first inning home run scored three runs.
With Sartin’s RBI’s the Lady Cougars scored 12 runs in the first, five in the third and eight in the fourth.
Also hitting were Ashlyn Rodgers with two hits, Skylar Biggs with one hit, Truelove with two hits, Amanda Hatton with one hit, Hallie Herron with two hits, Katie Carson with one hit and Keene with two hits.
Sartin was also the winning pitcher for the Lady Cougars. She went three innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one.
Avaree McCain threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
FA 18 - Riverdale Academy 1
The Lady Cougars continued their dominance in the mid-rounds of the tournament with a win over Riverdale Academy 18-1.
Sartin continued the home run fest by hitting a dinger in the first inning which got FA on the board.
The Lady Cougars notched six runs in the second and fourth innings along with three runs in the first and third innings.
The Lady Cougars’ big bats were led by Dickerson with two hits, and Rodgers, Truelove, Herron, Carson and Keene had a hit each.
Truelove was winning pitcher for the Lady Cougars. She went four innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed only one hit.
FA 5 - Prairie View Academy 2
The Lady Cougars took home a victory 5-2 over Prairie View Academy on Monday.
The Lady Cougars opened up scoring in the second inning. Roberts hit into a field’s choice, scoring one run.
FA notched three runs in the third inning when Truelove and Keene drove in runs in the frame.
Sartin pitched FA to victory. She allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Dickerson and Keene had two hits each while Rodgers, Sartin, Truelove and Herron had a hit each.
