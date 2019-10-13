In control from the opening whistle, Mangham squashed Rayville 47-8 Friday night in District 2-1A action.
Coming back strong from their first loss of the season, the Dragons (5-1, 2-0) scored on their first two possessions.
Mangham received the opening kickoff, and marched 60 yards on nine running plays. Cam Wilmore’s three-yard run put the Dragons ahead for good, 7-0, just 3:09 into the contest.
Rayville was able to pick up a first down on its initial possession, but was soon forced to bring on the punting unit.
Starting from its own 59, the Dragons covered 59 yards on seven plays, with Joe Williams doing the honors from six yards out.
Up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, Mangham outscored the visiting Hornets 21-0 in the second frame.
Kaleb Pleasant threw a 20-yard pass to Shun Williams, and ran for touchdowns of 47 and 36 yards to help the Dragons open up a 34-0 halftime spread.
Wilmore’s 19-yard run late in the third quarter and a nine-yard run by Jalen Williams extended the margin to 47-0 with 7:12 to play.
Rayville avoided the shutout with a late touchdown run.
Spurred by Wilmore (23 carries, 241 yards, 2 TDs) and Pleasant (12-136-2), the Dragons amassed 441 yards rushing on 46 carries.
Donte Straughter (5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack) spearheaded the defensive charge as the Dragons limited the Hornets to 99 yards (60 rushing, 33 passing) of total offense. Mangham forced four turnovers, including an interception by Shun Williams and three fumbles. Dylan Maldonado, Chandler Carnicle and Kobe Holland also had big defensive games.
Both teams continue conference play with away games on Friday night. Rayville (1-5, 1-2) visits Delhi Charter (3-3, 2-1) while Mangham (5-1, 2-0) ventures to Lake Providence General Trass (4-2, 2-1).
______________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
RHS ………………….……….. MHS
8 ………. First downs ……..….. 23
25-60 …. Rushes-yards …….. 46-441
33 ………Passing yards …….... 26
18-2-1 … Passes (A-C-I) ……. 6-2-0
5-34.6 … Punts-avg. ……….… 2-28.5
4-3 ……. Fumbles-lost ……….. 2-1
8-45 ….. Penalties-yards ….. 7-75
SCORING SUMMARY
Rayville .…… 0 0 .0 8—8
Mangham .. 13 21 6 7—47
FIRST QUARTER
M—Cam Wilmore 2-run (Kolby Poindexter kick), 8:51
M—Joe Williams 6-run (run failed), 3:42
SECOND QUARTER
M—Shun Williams 20-pass from Kaleb Pleasant (Josh Uchtmann kick), 11:43
M—Pleasant 47-run (Poindexter kick), 5:26
M—Pleasant 36-run (Uchtmann kick), 3:05
THIRD QUARTER
M—Wilmore 19-run (Poindexter kick), 1:14
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Jalen Williams 9-run (Poindexter kick), 7:12
R—7-run (run good), 1:13
