Imposing its will from the outset, Ferriday breezed to a 58-6 victory over Mangham on Friday night.
Despite a muddy playing surface, the visiting Trojans averaged nearly 17 yards per carry while amassing 551 yards rushing. Byron Milligan inflicted a big part of the damage with 260 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries, and Kobe Dillon picked up 121 yards and two scores on just seven totes.
Equally dominant on defense, Ferriday held the Dragons to 134 yards on 34 rushing attempts.
Both teams were forced to all but abandon the passing game due to the playing conditions. Each side attempted only two passes, with the game’s only completion going for no gain.
Ferriday (7-1, 5-0), which won its seventh straight since a season-opening loss to Class 5A Alexandria, did just fine with a one-dimensional attack. By the time the Dragons (6-2, 3-1) logged their first first down, the Trojans were already up 20-0.
Mangham went three and out after receiving the opening kickoff, and the Trojans went right to work. Dillon’s five-yard run capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive to start the scoring.
Ferriday regained possession at the plus-37 when the Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
Runs of 25 yards by Kobe Johnson, seven yards by Milligan and eight yards by Tevyn Byrd brought up first-and-goal from the 10.
Neither down nor distance fazed the Trojans.
Two holding penalties and a personal foul backed the Trojans up to the 50 where they still faced first-and-goal. Undeterred, Ferriday doubled its lead to 12-0 on Dillon’s 50-yard sprint.
Ferriday also began ts third series from the Mangham 37 after the Dragons fumbled two plays into their next series.
Byrd’s 17-yard run and Milligan’s 2-point conversion extended the margin to 20-0 late in the first quarter.
Milligan scored the game’s next four touchdowns on runs of 78, 28, 46 and four yards to make it 52-0 at the end of the third frame.
Kaleb Pleasant’s four-yard, fourth quarter run put Mangham on the board before Jaquarius Davis broke off a 57-yard run to conclude the scoring.
Ferriday wraps up the regular season with consecutive home games against Delhi Charter and Richwood. Mangham visits Vidalia on Friday before hosting Madison Parish in the regular season finale.
___________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
FHS …………………..…………… MHS
17 ………. First downs ……...…… 8
32-551 …. Rushes-yards ……… 34-134
0 ………… Passing yards ……..… 0
2-1-0 …… Passes (A-C-I) ……… 2-0-0
3-36 ……. Punts-avg. ………….. 4-35.3
0-0 ……… Fumbles-lost ……….. 3-2
9-80 ……. Penalties-yards ……. 6-50
SCORING SUMMARY
Ferriday ……. 20 16 16 6—58
Mangham …… 0 0 0 6—6
FIRST QUARTER
F—Kobe Dillon 5-run (run failed)
F—Dillon 50-run (pass failed)
F—Tevin Byrd 17-run (Byron Milligan run)
SECOND QUARTER
F—Milligan 78-run (Milligan run)
F—Milligan 28-run (Milligan run)
THIRD QUARTER
F—Milligan 46-run (Milligan run)
F—Milligan 4-run (Milligan run)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Kaleb Pleasant 4-run (kick failed)
F—Jaquarius Davis 57-run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Ferriday: Milligan 11-260-4, Dillon 7-121-2, Byrd 7-76-1, Davis 2-57-1. Mangham: Cam Wilmore 14-76, Joe Williams 6-36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.