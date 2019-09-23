Two kickoff returns in a span of 78 seconds helped Mangham break up a close game en route to a 49-34 victory over Lakeside on Friday night.
Lakeside appeared poised to go into the half on the upswing after closing within 14-7 with 1:13 to play in the half. But Cam Wilmore had other ideas, running the visitors’ kickoff back 89 yards. Kolby Poindexter’s 2-point run stretched the difference to 22-7 at recess.
When play resumed, J.T. Smith raced 82 yards with the second half kickoff to put the Dragons up 29-7.
Mangham then landed the knockout punch by scoring on its first two possessions of the second half.
Following a defensive stop, the Dragons took over at their own 17.
Runs of 13, 11 and nine yards by Wilmore brought up second-and-one from midfield. Kaleb Pleasant’s 30-yard pass to Smith was good for a first down at the 20, and Wilmore ran it in from there.
Lakeside fumbled the ball away two snaps later, and the Dragons took over at the plus-24.
Six plays later, Wilmore’s 11-yard run gave the Dragons an insurmountable 42-7 lead with 6:10 to play in the third quarter.
Lakeside trimmed the deficit to 49-21 early in the fourth quarter on Zach Sumlin’s 66-yard run and Jordan Pruett’s three-yard burst.
Pleasant scored the Dragons’ final touchdown from four yards out, bringing the score to 49-21 with 11:07 to play.
Lakeside picked up a pair of cosmetic scores in the final six minutes to make the final score respectable. Sumlin broke away for a 29-yard run and Pruett connected with Krystopher Stewart on a 13-yard pass with five seconds remaining.
Mangham put together back-to-back, long scoring drives in the second quarter to open the scoring.
After stopping the Warriors on fourth down, the Dragons marched 72 yards on nine plays, exclusively on the ground. Joe Williams sealed the drive with a six-yard jaunt, and Poindexter’s PAT made it 7-0, 9:46 before halftime.
Regaining possession at their own 11 after a Lakeside punt, the Dragons struck for a big play. On third-and-16, Pleasant’s 63-yard pass to Smith doubled the lead to 14-0.
Sumlin’s 42-yard kickoff return to the Mangham 48 put the Warriors in good field position with time winding down in the half.
Converting on fourth-and-10 from the 21, Pruett’s touchdown pass to Trey Sanders gave the Warriors new life.
Lakeside’s momentum proved to be fleeting as the Dragons’ kickoff return team took over from there.
Wilmore rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns to go with the 89-yard kickoff return. Smith also had an explosive night with two receptions for 93 yards and a score, along with the 82-yard KO return.
Topping the Dragons’ tackle chart were Zach Williamson with seven stops and Donte Straughter with five tackles and a sack.
Sumlin finished with 101 yards and two TDs on just seven carries, and Sanders gathered in six receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors (1-2).
Now 3-0, the Dragons have already matched last year’s win total going into Friday night’s District 2-2A opener at home against Delhi Charter.
________________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
LHS ……………….……….. MHS
14 ……..….. First downs ……...18
38-224 ….. Rushes-yards ..… 36-236
166 ……..… Passing yards …... 93
22-12-0 … Passes (A-C-I) ..… 7-2-0
2-40 ……... Punts-average ….. 1-42
13-105 ….. Penalties-yards … 7-65
1-1 ……..… Fumbles-lost …..… 2-2
SCORING SUMMARY
Lakeside …… 0 7 7 20—34
Mangham ….. 0 22 20 7—49
SECOND QUARTER
M—Joe Williams 6-run (Kolby Poindexter kick), 9:46
M—J.T. Smith 63-pass from Kaleb Pleasant (Josh Uchtmann kick), 4:17
L—Trey Sanders 21-pass from Jordan Pruett (Ruben Soto kick), 1:13
M—Cam Wilmore 89-kickoff return (Poindexter run), 1:06
THIRD QUARTER
M—Smith 82-kickoff return (Poindexter kick), 11:48
M—Wilmore 20-run (kick failed), 8:29
M—Wilmore 11-run (Uchtmann kick)), 6:10
L—Zach Sumlin 66-run (Soto kick), 5:03
FOURTH QUARTER
L—Pruett 3-run (Soto kick), 11:54
M—Pleasant 4-run (Poindexter kick), 11:07
L—Sumlin 29-run (Soto kick), 5:57
L—Krystopher Stewart 13-pass from Pruett (kick failed), 0:05
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Lakeside: Sumlin 7-101-2, Jocquez Loche 22-91. Mangham: Wilmore 19-146-2, Williams 8-52-1, Pleasant 6-43-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Lakeside: Pruett 22-12-0-166-2. Mangham: 7-2-0-93-1.
RECEIVING—Lakeside: Sanders 6-98-1, Bo Boley 4-47, Stewart 1-13-1, Sumlin 1-8. Mangham: Smith 2-93-1.
