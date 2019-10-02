It was a long road, but the Franklin Academy Lady Cougars have arrived at the 2019 MAIS Class A Fast Pitch Softball state championship game.
The first game against Briarfield Academy will be played tonight at Winnsboro’s Davis Park beginning at 6 p.m. Game two and if needed game three will be played in Lake Providence at Briarfield Academy Saturday.
Saturday’s first game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and if needed, game three is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars showed heart in the tournament by playing in five games in Magee, Miss to reach the championship. Three of the five games were played Monday.
To reach the championship game, the Lady Cougars had to win out in the elimination bracket after losing to Briarfield Academy 5-1 in the second game last Saturday.
On Monday, FA beat Deer Creek Academy 14-8, Calhoun Academy 6-2 and Prairie View Academy 10-9. The Lady Cougars previously beat Calhoun Academy in their first game of the tournament 8-3.
FA 14 - Deer Creek Academy 8
In their first Monday game, FA beat Deer Creek Academy 14-8.
The Lady Cougars opened up scoring in the first inning when Hallie Herron’s sac fly scored one run. FA came out charging in the second inning scoring four. Shelby Dickerson and Anne Elise Sartin all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Igniting the Lady Cougars offensive machine was Sartin’s home run in the second inning.
Offensively, FA tallied 12 hits in the game. Karlee Keene, Shelby Dickerson and Ashlyn Rodgers all collected multiple hits. Keene went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead FA. Dickerson and Rodgers had two hits each.
Madison Truelove, Natalie Roberts, Macie Wall and Ally Roberts had a hit each for the Lady Cougars.
Deer Creek Academy mounted a comeback in the fourth inning with three runs of their own but was thwarted by FA’s defense which has been strong the entire season.
Dear Creek Academy totaled seven hits in the game.
Sartin was the winning pitcher for FA. She lasted three innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three and walking none.
Truelove and Aydenn McCain entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
FA 6 - Calhoun Academy 2
The Lady Cougars took the lead late in the game in a 6-2 victory over Calhoun Academy in the second Monday game.
The game was tied at two with FA batting in the bottom of the sixth when Dickerson tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
FA scattered six hits in the game. Dickerson and Sartin had multiple hits. Dickerson led the Lady Cougars offensively going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Herron added to the hits with one.
Sartin was the winning pitcher for FA. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three.
FA 10 - Prairie View Academy 9
Fireworks were in store for the Lady Cougars in their third and final game of the day.
FA took the game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off double at the end of the game to topple Prairie View Academy and punch their ticket to tonight’s game against Briarfield Academy.
The game was tied at nine with FA batting in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ashlyn Rodgers doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. FA collected 14 hits and Prairie View Academy had 17.
Dickerson, Sartin, Rodgers, Karlee Keene and Truelove each collected multiple hits for FA.
Dickerson and Sartin went 3-for-4 at the plate. Rodgers, Truelove and Keene had two hits each and Natalie Roberts contributed with a hit.
Sartin pitched in her third game of the day for FA. She went one and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, scoring two runs.
Truelove pitched five and two-thirds innings for the Lady Cougars. She allowed five runs on 11 hits, struck out one and walked no one.
