The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars will have to win both games in Lake Providence Saturday to be crowned 2019 MIAS fast pitch state champions.
FA fell to Briarfield Academy 5-3 Wednesday night in seven innings.
The Lady Cougars held the lead 3-1 for the majority of the game until the Rebels tied the game in the late innings. The visiting team would go ahead by scoring two points in the top of the seventh.
Big hit of the game:
Big hit of the game goes to Shelby Dickerson. In the fifth inning, Dickerson smoked a line drive to center / right field that hit the fence for a double.
Defensive play of the game:
Defensive play of the game also goes to Dickerson. Dickerson made a diving catch at shortstop and threw a laser to the catcher to get an out at home.
Anne Elise Sartin pitched a complete game for the Lady Cougars.
A complete article will be published in the Oct. 9 edition of The Franklin Sun.
