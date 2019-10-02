The annual MALO 5K Community Walk-A-Thon was held Sept. 21 at Westside Park in Winnsboro.

Winnsboro  Chief  of  Police Will  Pierce and  city  officers, Sheriff  Kevin Cobb and deputies,  Mayor  John Dumas,  Fire  Chief  Orlando  Logan,  Home  Hardware, Deborah  Alexander,  Frank  Thomas,  Aleisha  Hicks,  Anita Wygal  and  Matthew  Hollis were on hand to help with the event.

 Area churches helped get the word out about the event with the  5K  flyer  as  a  part  of  their  announcements. 

Appreciation was expressed by Beverly Allen Tarver, executive director of MALO, to all donors and volunteers, and to members of the community and others  who  traveled from  far  and  near to  participate.   

“We at MALO are honored you made MALO a part of your Saturday morning exercise routine.     God bless all of you and thanks for making the walk a complete success with your presence and God’s  guidance,” Tarver said.

