The annual MALO 5K Community Walk-A-Thon was held Sept. 21 at Westside Park in Winnsboro.
Winnsboro Chief of Police Will Pierce and city officers, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and deputies, Mayor John Dumas, Fire Chief Orlando Logan, Home Hardware, Deborah Alexander, Frank Thomas, Aleisha Hicks, Anita Wygal and Matthew Hollis were on hand to help with the event.
Area churches helped get the word out about the event with the 5K flyer as a part of their announcements.
Appreciation was expressed by Beverly Allen Tarver, executive director of MALO, to all donors and volunteers, and to members of the community and others who traveled from far and near to participate.
“We at MALO are honored you made MALO a part of your Saturday morning exercise routine. God bless all of you and thanks for making the walk a complete success with your presence and God’s guidance,” Tarver said.
