It may be a bit early for Mangham fans to start making reservations for the ’Dome, but it’s definitely safe to say the Dragons are on the upswing.
Remaining perfect under first-year head coach Scott Wilcher, the Dragons (4-0, 1-0) surpassed last year’s victory total with a thorough 53-7 demolition of Delhi Charter on Friday night.
Setting up at their own 40 after receiving the opening kickoff, Mangham went right to work in the District 2-2A opener for both schools.
Quarterback Kaleb Pleasant took off for 16 yards and Cam Wilmore rushed for 21 on the Dragons first two plays from scrimmage. Wilmore eventually sealed the nine-play drive with a two-yard run. Kolby Poindexter tacked on the first of six extra points as Mangham built an early 7-0 lead.
Donovan Wells’ 34-yard kickoff return with a 15-yard markoff for a personal foul against the Dragons, enabled the visiting Gators to being their first series from the plus-41.
Six plays later, quarterback Chad Clark II scored from six yards out and George Purvis drilled the game-tying extra point.
The outcome wouldn’t be in doubt for much longer, though.
Mangham countered with a six-lay, 59-yard drive, which culminated with Wilmore’s 36-yard dash. Wilmore’s second of four touchdowns put Mangham ahead to stay, 14-7.
Delhi Charter’s offense was back on the field for only two plays. Josh Uchtmann’s fumble recovery at the Gators 12 set up Wilmore’s one-yard run as the Dragons forged ahead 21-7 late in the first quarter.
Mangham outscored the Gators 29-0 in the second quarter to settle matters by halftime.
J.T. Smith galloped 56 yards to paydirt on the first play of Mangham’s fourth series to make it 28-7.
Just three snaps later, Mangham’s defense got into the scoring parade on Adam Eley’s 46-yard scoop and score. Uchtmann’s 2-point pass to Tae Gordon brought the score to 36-7 with 9:34 left in the half.
A short punt after Delhi Charter’s third straight empty possession allowed Mangham to start its next series from the plus-38.
Kaleb Pleasant’s 36-yard pass to Smith paved the way for Joe Williams two-yard run as Mangham widened the gulf to 43-7.
Capitalizing on Delhi Charter’s second turnover over of the quarter, the Dragons stretched the difference to 50-7 on Wilmore’s five-yard run.
Poindexter’s 19-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the third quarter accounted for the only points of the second half.
Seven different backs contributed to Mangham’s 234-yard rushing output. Wilmore set the tone with 11 carries for 85 yards and four touchdowns.
Led by Donte Straughter with seven tackles, three tackles in the backfield and a sack, the Dragons allowed only seven first downs and 114 total yards (71 rushing, 43 passing). Chandler Carnicle added five stops, one for minus yardage, for Mangham.
Delhi Charter (1-3, 0-1) continues conference play at home Friday night vs. Madison Parish. Mangham travels to Vivian for a non-district encounter with North Caddo (2-2) on Friday night before resuming conference play with a home tilt vs. Rayville on Friday, Oct. 11.
By the Numbers
DC ……………………………… MHS
7 ………… First downs ………... 16
35-71 …… Rushes-yards ……. 29-234
43 ………. Passing yards …….. 46
7-2-0 …… Passes (A-C-I) ……. 5-2-0
5-26 ……. Punts-avg. …….…… 1-15
2-2 ……… Fumbles-lost …..…… 0-0
9-75 ……. Penalties-yards …… 5-60
SCORING SUMMARY
Delhi Charter …..7 …0 0 0—7
Mangham ……. 21 29 3 0—53
FIRST QUARTER
M—Cam Wilmore 2-run (Kolby Poindexter kick)
DC—Chad Clark II 1-run (George Purvis kick)
M—Wilmore 36-run (Poindexter kick)
M—Wilmore 1-run (Poindexter kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M—J.T. Smith 56-run (Poindexter kick)
M—Adam Eley 46-fumble return (Tae Gayden pass from Josh Uchtmann)
M—Joe Williams 2-run (Poindexter kick)
M—Wilmore 5-run (Poindexter kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Poindexter 19-FG
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Delhi Charter: Demontral Williams 7-35, Cameron McDaniel 6-35. Mangham: Wilmore 11-85-4, Smith 1-56, Kaleb Pleasant 5-55.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Delhi Charter: Clark 7-2-0-43-0. Mangham: Pleasant 5-2-0-46-0.
RECEIVING—Delhi Charter: Hayden Arledge 1-33, Terry David 1-10. Mangham: Smith 1-36, Shun Williams 1-10.
TACKLES—Delhi Charter: Reid Arledge 8 (1 TFL), Cameron McDaniel 6. Mangham: Donte Straughter 7 (3 TFL, 1 sack), Chandler Carnicle 5 (1 TFL).
