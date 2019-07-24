The University of Louisiana at Monroe softball coaching staff will conduct the third annual softball clinic at Davis Park Aug. 2.
The free clinic begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.
ULM softball will provide balls and those who wish to participate should bring other gear including catching gear if needed. All participants should bring their own bottled water.
The clinic is sponsored by the Franklin Parish Alumni Chapter.
