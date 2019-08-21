Two former Franklin Parish High School football players have started their collegiate careers at their respective colleges this month.
Kirren Whitley began practices with Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Miss.
Whitley, son of Johnsua Whitley and Everett Richardson of Winnsboro, will be left guard at NMCC.
Whitley overcame a right knee injury his senior year and worked hard to play football at the next level.
“I’m happy that I have this opportunity to play football again,” Whitley said in an earlier Franklin Sun interview. “I’ve learned to be resilient and in high school had to do a lot of growing up.”
Kyle Bell, son of Jacob and Crystal Bell of Crowville, will handle long snapping duties for the Louisiana College Wildcats in Pineville.
Bell has been participating in summer workouts at LC and putting in the work for a productive college career.
In an earlier interview with The Sun, Bell said even though this will be his first year playing at the college level, he brings experience and knowledge on how to be successful on the football field.
“I am going to bring experience on how to go from a 1-9 season to a winning season like we did (at Franklin Parish),” said Bell.
With LC’s on campus enrollment being around 750 students, Bell hoped transition will be smooth from high school to college.
“I’m nervous about meeting my new roommate, but I’m just going to go down there and be myself,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.