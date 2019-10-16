The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld a 12-year sentence for a man convicted of two counts of burglary at a car lot in West Monroe.
Kenneth Paul Ford was arrested in February 2017 after he was found at Car Zone USA in West Monroe inside a Lincoln Navigator. A GMC Sierra and a Ford F350 on the car lot had been vandalized, with a pack of cigarettes, a screwdriver, and a cellphone inside one of them.
Ford claimed he was simply waiting for parts because his own vehicle had apparently broken down.
Ford was unable to identify who he had called for auto parts. A Car Zone employee knew Ford’s cell phone, called the number, and saw the cellphone inside the vandalized GMC Sierra ring.
He was found guilty at trial.
Prior to sentencing, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning noted Ford’s criminal history, including outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, and record of drug abuse. Manning sentenced Ford to 12 years on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time.
In his appeal to the Second Circuit, Ford argued that 12 years for simple burglary was an unconstitutionally harsh sentence.
“Given that he suffers from a drug addiction and that many of his crimes are related to his addiction, Ford contends that the sentence, which was made without comment from him or his attorney, fails to provide him a reasonable opportunity to seek treatment for his drug addiction and to re-enter society as a productive member,” stated the Second Circuit’s Sept. 25 opinion.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office argued that the sentences were appropriate because the burglaries marked Ford’s third felony conviction. Tew’s office also pointed out that Manning imposed concurrent sentences, not consecutive sentences.
State law says a sentence for burglary shall not be imprisoned for longer than 12 years.
“The trial court did not err when sentencing Ford to 12 years at hard labor on each count,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “While it was true that Ford had a substance abuse problem, he had graduated from high school, received an associate’s degree, and retained employment throughout most of his criminal history. The trial court made note of the fact that Ford’s crimes were done for economic gain, even though he was employed. This indicated an undue risk for future criminal activity. As such, the trial court’s sentence was not excessive.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Cox wrote the Sept. 25 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Chief Judge Felicia Toney Williams and Judge Milton Moore, of Monroe.
The Second Circuit commended Manning for showing restraint in his sentence.
