Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Arcadia woman on suspicion of possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute as well as criminal conspiracy last week after authorities found the drug at a job site for inmates in the work release program.
Deputies learned of reports that Judy D. Futch, 75, of 2184 2nd St., Arcadia, was bringing the drug to the job sites so inmates could smuggle the drug into Ouachita Correctional Center where her son, Derrek Futch, was housed.
During questioning, Futch denied the allegations.
Deputies showed Futch pictures capturing her at the job site meeting inmates while carrying a bag. When asked about the bag's contents, Futch claimed the bag contained hamburgers for inmates. When asked whether the bag contained anything else, Futch pointed to Suboxone on the table.
Futch said she had bought Suboxone and brought the Suboxone tot he job sites for her son. She learned from whom to buy the Suboxone because of letters her son mailed her from OCC. She said she had done this twice: five Suboxone for $100 the first time and 10 Suboxone for $200 the second time.
The arrest report identified the inmate receiving the Suboxone on Derrek Futch's behalf as Joshua Duhon.
Judy Futch was booked at OCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.