Monroe police arrested a Baton Rouge man on suspicion of home invasion and criminal damage to property last month after someone at the front office of Monroe Inn on Louisville Avenue reported a break-in.
When police arrived at Monroe Inn, they observed Braden Griffon Townsend, 33, of 563 Burgin St., Baton Rouge, entering the inn's front office by force. They saw Townsend kick the front glass door to the office.
The victim inside the front office reported hearing a loud banging door and seeing Townsend kick the front door while screaming, “Let me use your phone. There's people trying to kill me,” according to the Aug. 24 arrest report. When the victim refused to comply with Townsend's request, the victim claimed Townsend became more irate and continued kicking the door.
After the door hinges broke, Townsend entered the front office while screaming and yelling.
Police inspected Townsend's room at the inn and found that the refrigerator, microwave, two lights, and walls were all damaged. The damage was estimated at some $4,000.
Townsend was arrested, treated at a local medical facility and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.